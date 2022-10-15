The Best Yoga Shorts for Men Keep You Cool During Those Humid Sessions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, yoga for men sounds daunting from the jump. You immediately think about performing various types of uncomfortable bending poses. At the same time, you’re trying to keeping your balance without falling in front of a room full of yoga-experienced women. After all, the industry has mostly catered to them, especially with there being dozens of resources for women buying yoga clothes. Fortunately, the fitness trend cycle is evolving and more men are discovering the health benefits of yoga which means two things: a) cohabiting in the yoga studio will become progressively common and b) brands will start to fill in the gap for the need of men’s yoga apparel.

Nowadays, the idea of sourcing men’s yoga clothing may sound like a farfetched deal. But in recent years, more brands have woken up and realized yoga is a universal practice everyone has begun to embrace. And therefore, their product offering must match that demand. We’ve covered athleisure suppliers such as Lululemon are starting to incorporate more yoga pants and shorts into their fitness attire. They now join yoga-centric labels like Alo and Vuori, who already capitalized on the before-untapped market.

While we all have own preferences in what to wear during exercises, shorts are probably the more comfortable option to put on for yoga. When shopping for that perfect pair to complement the amount of asanas you’ll perform, it’s important to buy shorts that allow more comfort and freedom. From breathability to moisture-wicking fabrics, these are key features of men’s yoga shorts to look out for. You’ll thank yourself later as those characteristics best help for this kind of physical activity — especially since yoga concentrates on form and breathing techniques.

Gone are the days where men pull up to yoga class in traditional gym clothes. Apparel companies are paying attention and the selections specifically designed for yoga are expanding. With that being said, we have compiled a list of the best yoga shorts that make it easier to zen out.

1. Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7″ Short

Outdoor Voices describes these lightweight shorts to breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and extremely soft. All components necessary for your stretching session. Did we mention they’re bluesign® certified? Accompanied by a comfort fit adjustable waistband, side slit pockets, and an internal phone pocket.

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

2. Under Armour Men’s Training Stretch Shorts

These aren’t your typical gym shorts. Under Armour tailored the pair for total mobility, with 4-way stretch material and side vent hem-construction. Yoga will be a breeze considering the included mesh panels and their original HeatGear® fabric, which dries faster than paint.

Courtesy of Under Armour

3. Alo Yoga Conquer Reform Short

Alo focuses on yoga-first luxury performance apparel with some of the most boldest options. The Conquer Reform Short is the perfect casual short with a relaxed drop crotch and soft conquer fabrication that makes everything chill. Pair it with a training top, zip-pullover or hoodie.

Courtesy of Alo

4. Men’s Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Short

For these Yoga shorts, Nike infused breathable fabric and Dri-FIT technology — a sweat-wicking design that is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers — allowing you feel loose and airy as you transition from pose to pose. Luckily, you have six other unique colorways to pick from.

Courtesy of Nike

5. Vuori Kore Short

Vuori designs yoga apparel with your practice in mind. The Kore Shorts have a classic athletic fit and feel with a versatile wear — stopping right above the knee. With the breathable, boxer-brief liner, you can move with ease in these men’s yoga shorts.

Courtesy of Vuori

6. Lululemon Yoga Balancer Short 6″ Everlux

Lululemon understands the assignment. The athleisure brand is one of the best destinations for performance apparel for just about any sport or physical activity like yoga. Powered by quick-drying Everlux™ fabric, some of the fastest-drying fabric, these shorts keep you cool and composed throughout those humid yoga classes.