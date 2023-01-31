Listen Up; You Really Shouldn’t Use Your Partner’s Razor

It’s no secret that a lot of people occasionally use their partner’s razors. Maybe you’ve just forgotten to buy a new one, maybe you prefer the ones they use anyway, or maybe it’s just the morning, and in your barely-human state, you’re just happy you grabbed a razor and didn’t try to shave using a toothbrush.

Real talk: don’t do this; it’s not good for you, them, the razor, or anybody else who knows that you’ve done it. Instead, we’d recommend grabbing one of the best razors or best disposable razors, and just making sure you’ve always got one to hand. It’s not just kind of grotty to use someone else’s razor, though; it’s actively bad for you.

Get Your Own Razor

It’s not like it’s a crime to use someone else’s razor, but even before going into anything scientific, have you thought about how much of your skin, hair, and occasionally blood there is wedged into your current razor? We all shave haphazardly know and then, or daily, and it leaves marks not just on our faces, but also leaves our razors replete with stuff that ought not to be shared.

You don’t have to take our word for it though, because Self went ahead and talked to a dermatologist about it to confirm things. Among other issues, one of the main ones is that razors are kind of gross. The little bits of damage they cause can add up, and because they’re tricky to clean properly and often live in a bathroom, which is a haven for all sorts of bugs, it just means they’re very likely to have things you don’t want on them. It’s all good and well if it’s your own gunk, but you shouldn’t be putting someone else’s gunk on your face, or anywhere else for that matter.

If you’re really in a pinch and you want a spare razor lying around that you know you can trust, one of our favorites is The Truman from Harry’s. It’s at the top of our list of the best razors for a lot of reasons, but not only is it cheap and affordable, but the five-blade design is genuinely incredible, and it’s worth every cent and more if you’re looking for one to use daily. Plus, at that price, it’s easy to buy a spare to have lying around, so you never have to use your partner’s razor, or anyone else’s, again.