This Awesome TikTok Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Makes SPF Fun Enough To Keep Applying

TikTok has recently had a surge of people covering themselves in a sunscreen that looks an awful lot like whipped cream. It’s a bit of an odd one, but it turns out that the sunscreen in question is actually the Classic Whip SPF 30 from Vacation, and it’s available to purchase right now.

Despite looking entirely like a gimmick, there are actually a lot of things to love about this funky sunscreen. Obviously, the most important factor is, well, the sun protection factor, but it goes way beyond that thanks to the way it’s made and what it’s made from.

Do Not Squirt This In Your Mouth

Just so we’re all clear, don’t squirt this in your mouth, and don’t let kids do it either. With that sorted, there’s plenty to love about the Classic Whip SPF 30. When you’re squirting it out, you’ll actually need to tip it up like real whipped cream, and you’ll not only get a proper whipped cream shape, but also the gloriously sweet smell that comes with it.

The way it’s made is incredibly important too. Not only is it completely cruelty-free, but it’s also vegan as well, PEG and paraben-free, and oxybenzone and octinoxate free. Basically, not only was nothing harmed while this thing was being designed and made, but it’s not going to do any harm either, which is always a huge relief for people who want to try and make ethical purchases.

The sunscreen’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes as well, which makes it great for kids on the beach. There’s also just the fun factor of the whole experience. Getting sunscreen onto kids can be an exhausting affair for all involved parties, but when you add in the smell, feel, and general vibe of whipped cream, suddenly kids are a lot more willing to get caked in the stuff. Plus, it’s also a little more enticing as an adult, because let’s be honest, not everyone reapplies sunscreen as often as they should. The container also look wonderfully vintage, which should mean it goes well with the best beach blankets, and stand out nicely if you’re carting everything around in the best beach wagons.