8 Anal Sex Toys For Doin’ You-Know-What Stuff in 2022

Ah, anal sex. The once-considered taboo form of lovemaking that, in 2022, makes the world go ’round.

Let’s get something straight here: people have been practicing anal sex for as long as they’ve been practicing vaginal sex. So, like, forever. Vaginal sex toys such as vibrators and dildos are deemed relatively normal these days when it comes to women, so for men, women and everyone in between looking for an anal sex toy to get themselves going, fret not. We believe that ass deserves some lovin’, too.

Anal sex toys come in an array of different shapes, sizes and materials. These are toys designed to be used anally, so if you have anal curiosities but have no anal sex toy available, it’s not even a suggestion when we say you need to purchase one. Do not stick anything inside of yourself to pleasure yourself anally if it is not an anal sex toy (or, well, a penis or some fingers). Leave the garden be. Let mom’s curling iron rest. Keep the hot dogs in their packaging. We’re too old for this shit, people.

And, while the majority of folks might think that anal sex toys are specifically gay sex toys, think again. Lots of dudes love anal pleasure whether they’re gay or not. Plus, even if you think it’s gay, being gay is like, super in right now. Take it from someone who is gay and is singlehandedly the coolest person he knows.

While searching for the world’s greatest anal sex toy for your bum, you’re going to stumble across a number of options. Vibrators, butt plugs, prostate massagers, weird sex toys that will have you flipping pages in a bible after seeing — you get the gist. To make your life easier, we found 7 anal sex toys you should actually consider if you want to stick something in your behind for sexual pleasure. And, trust us, these make for some of the best men’s sex toys you can buy.

1. LELO Hugo

The LELO Hugo is the Maserati of anal sex toys. This remote-controlled prostate massager is built with eight intense settings for playing solo or with a partner. It’s complete with two motors (one at the base and one at the tip) that have the ability to please users in two different spots simultaneously. It’s covered in a soft silicone that’s safe for bodily insertion and has a smaller size for using discreetly if that’s your motive. LELO even mentions the potential of having a hands-free orgasm with the Hugo, which is a simple “yes” from us.

Courtesy of LELO

2. Adam & Eve Booty Boot Camp Training Kit

Looking to ease into it? The Adam & Eve Booty Booty Camp Training Kit is ideal for those just getting into anal sex toys. Included are three differently-sized toys in small (4.5″), medium (5″) and large (6″) sizes to help users work their way up. All include suction cup bases so you can stick them to the wall and use hands-free. In addition, each toy is made with a flexible (but not too flexible) silicone that feels good when inserted.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

3. Njoy Pure Plug

Looking for a plug? We suggest you opt for something on the stainless steel side. The Njoy Pure Plug is an option you can purchase directly on Amazon as you check out with whatever else you’re buying on the world’s favorite shopping site. Users say that it is both very comfortable and pleasurable when worn with its smooth-to-the-touch steel exterior and weight of only seven ounces.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Lynk Pleasure Silicone Anal Plug Cock Ring

Incorporating frontal pleasure into the kind you experience in your behind is a must-try for any anal-loving guy. This half anal plug, half cock ring brings your experience to a whole new realm by both massaging the prostate and stimulating the penis at the same time. Like all of the other toys mentioned here, this toy is super soft and not incredibly intense. For guys that have trouble staying erect, this toy is also designed to help erections last longer and harder.

Courtesy of The Enhanced Male

5. BASICS Anal Beads

Using six beads total in a reverse-tapered design, the BASICS Anal Beads will provide a positive sexual experience for any anal lover at beginner and expert stages. They’re designed to contour to the inside of your body to influence pleasure when inserting and taking out. There is 6.5″ of insertion possible with this toy and it’s topped off with a circular handle you have to pull to get the toy out of you. It’s also so the toy doesn’t get stuck inside, which would be a huge bummer.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

6. Lovehoney Butt Tingler

With ten vibrating functions and hundreds of positive reviews, it’s safe to say that the Lovehoney Butt Tingler does its name justice. This silicone plug is a T-shaped tingler that has three vibrational settings and seven different patterns for a range of exploratory fun. Because it’s silicone, it’s easy to clean just in case any mishaps occur when playing. For just $27, this feels like a genuine no-brainer.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

7. Adam & Eve Crystal Clear 8 Inch Dildo

This, right here, should be in everyone’s anal sex toy collection. It’s simple, it’s effective and it’s 8-inches. We know, we know, size doesn’t matter. It’s all about the flow of the ocean or whatever. But, you try this thing out for yourself and tell us about that ocean flow. With a silicone construction, a suctioned end for placing on walls and a price of just $30, just do yourself a favor and buy it.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

8. Njoy Pure Wand

If you think you can handle it, this sleek and shiny sex toy will take you to new sexual heights. Made from medical-grade stainless steel, it has two ends, and neither end is particularly beginner friendly. Still, for more experienced kinksters, this is one of the best anal toys on god’s green earth.