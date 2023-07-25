The Best At-Home STD Tests for Men, According to Urologists

The national rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) took an understandable dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, both due to a lack of available care and a lack of human interaction. But they’re back in full force. In 2021, there were over 1.6 million recorded cases of chlamydia, and rates of gonorrhea and syphilis were also up year over year, according to the Center for Disease Control. Life has, after all, returned to normal.

Regular STD testing is one of the best ways to avoid being an unknown carrier and spreading infection between sexual partners, and because men can be carriers of infections like HPV without developing cervical cancer, it’s even more important. But trips to the doctor’s office for a quick penis swab are not high on folks’ summer “must-do” list. Thankfully, reliable at-home STD testing kits exist and make the process easy and private.

At-home STD testing kits have been around since 2004, but the technology has become not only easier to use but more accurate thanks to IWANTTHEKIT, a line of tests developed by a team at Johns Hopkins University. Since then, at-home testing has only gotten more popular as more trustworthy brands have emerged and the quality of tests has improved leaving less room for common user errors. The COVID-19 pandemic demanded folks manage more of their health from home than ever before, and the convenience of accurate at-home testing became the norm.

The price of an at-home STD test ranges widely from $10-$500, on average, with some organizations accepting health insurance, as well as HSAs and FSAs. To identify which tests are trustworthy and worth not just a purchase, but relying on for critical health information, SPY asked experts for some key attributes to look for in an at-home test.

What the Experts Say

When it comes to at-home testing, personal accountability is of the utmost importance, said Dr. Carol Queen staff sexologist at sex toy retailer Good Vibes. “For years the concern about at-home testing — especially for the most stigmatized STIs, [or sexually transmitted infections], such as HIV/AIDS — involved the loss of follow-up appointments and counseling that presumably would be an issue if people weren’t visiting clinics or their own doctors,” she said.

In fact, Queen said that many STD testing companies provide telehealth support that address many of the issues above, but it’s up to folks to actually use them. Taking the test at home is one thing, but taking the necessary action steps after a positive test is crucial for minimizing the spread of disease. “Self-testing folks might fail to realize some of the issues with an STI if they’re positive (like risks during pregnancy). They might not get the right pharmaceutical support, they might not realize in advance how a positive result will impact them emotionally,” Queen said. Any STD test should have a significant level of accreditation to ensure the tests are reliable and not harmful. After all, you’re buying this tool to inform you about critical health information.

Dr. Justin Houman, a urologist and men’s health specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said both FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration) approval and CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certification are crucial to ensuring a test is safe and trustworthy. The former indicates safety and effectiveness, and the latter is solely focused on standards for laboratory testing.

Dr. Houman also said that anyone with a known exposure to an STI, a symptomatic infection, or someone who has many sexual partners simultaneously should consult with a doctor. That said, at-home testing with reputable brands is a great general practice for mitigating risk and maintaining sexual wellness.

BEST OVERALL $99.00 – $249.00 Let’sGetChecked takes the top spot in this roundup for their quick turnaround time on results, discreet packaging, available treatment consultations, and CLIA-approved, CAP-accredited lab tests. FDA approval is critical for a reliable STD test according to Houman, and all of LetsGetChecked tests are approved.



They offer three testing kits at different price points: Simple 2 ($99), Standard 5 ($149), and Complete 8 ($249). Simple 2 covers chlamydia and gonorrhea and offers treatment options for chlamydia. Standard 5 includes chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, HIV, and syphilis. The Complete 8 test covers everything the previous two do as well as gardnerella, mycoplasma and ureaplasma as well.

BEST FOR COVERING ALL THE BASES $59.00 – $399.00 Why It’s Great: myLabBox offers the full gambit of testing options. The 14-panel test screens for all of the most common STDs including to HIV I & II, Hep C, Herpes, Syphilis, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and more. No stone is left unturned.



There’s More: Among the 19 varieties of tests, myLabBox offers a Love Box couples’ kit, a PrEP Box, as well as a Boomer Box with tests designated for the needs of older adults including Hepatitis C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and HIV.

BEST FOR THE DATA-CONSCIOUS $169.00 Why It’s Great: All data provided to Everlywell is stored on ClearData — a HIPAA-compliant platform.



There’s More: Everlywell’s male STD test offers personalized test results, helping users to start conversations with healthcare providers. Even better, it comes with access to telehealth consultations with physicians.

Courtesy of ShamelessCare BEST FOR ENM Lifestyles $30.00 – $409.00 Why It’s Great: ShamelessCare boasts judgment-free healthcare for the Ethical Non-Monogamy (ENM) community, with three types of packages depending on one’s lifestyle needs.



There’s More: Made as a preventative measure for those engaging in sexual activity with multiple partners, ShamlessCare comes recommended by Bella Luna and Jase B, hosts of the 4OurPlay Swinger Podcast. A major standout for them is the brand’s customer service, important given that the chances of user error with self-administered tests is high. “With one of the tests, Jase actually didn’t put enough blood onto [the test] so it couldn’t be read correctly. They sent another testing kit so we were able to redo it and send it back out again.”

BEST FOR ACCREDITED TESTS $29.50 – $220.00 Why It’s Great: Nurx offers FDA-approved medication treatments in addition to testing, as well as unlimited messaging for one year with licensed providers. This stands out from other options because it has the FDA’s stamp of approval.



There’s More: While most of the tests on this list feature various CAP and CLIA accreditations, the Nurx home test kits also feature testing components that are all FDA-cleared for use.

Courtesy of CVS BEST FOR ONE-TIME Purchases $99.99 Why It’s Great: One of the major pros of CVS kits is how accessible and affordable they are. The CVS Health At Home STI & HIV Test Kit is also available for sale online, if there isn’t a store nearby. Once a collection is done, the kit is mailed back to CLIA-certified labs and users can expect results within a week. Customers can also use HSA/FSA funds if available, which can help reduce costs if $100 is too steep.



There’s More: This single-use test uses blood and urine samples to screen users for HIV, Syphilis, Hepatits C, HSV-2, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis.

BEST FOR MSM/QUEER Communities $Free Why It’s Great: TakeMeHome is completely free, with local or state health departments covering the costs of the test. Even better, their website features how-to videos on how to administer anal and oral swabs, urine samples, and OraQuick (a self-administered over-the-counter oral rapid test for HIV).



There’s More: While TakeMeHome is not yet available in all 50 states, the company is working in tandem with Building Healthy Online Communities: a platform bringing public health professionals work with app builders together to support the sexual health of men who have sex with men (MSM), queer, and trans communities.

Frequently Asked Questions About At-Home STD Tests Are At-Home STD tests accurate? It depends on the test. Generally speaking, testing materials should be of laboratory-grade quality, so if used properly, the results will be as accurate as in-lab testing. The key phrase there is “used properly.” It’s important that users follow directions to the letter, taking care to draw and handle samples with a level of care similar to that of a laboratory tech.



Houman expanded on three major components of the testing process that users should be wary of that inform a test’s reliability: test accuracy, test instructions, and quality assurance. “Look for kits that have undergone rigorous scientific validation and have high sensitivity and specificity rates,” Houman said.



“Reputable companies often mention their quality assurance processes, which may include participation in proficiency testing programs.” How to tell partners about a positive test Informing past sexual partners about a positive test is awkward, but thankfully there are services like TellYourPartner.org, a texting service that allows users to anonymously alert a past hookup that they should hit the clinic or purchase an at-home test for themselves.

