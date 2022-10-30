So, You’re Ready To Try a Butt Plug? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Plus 13 Options for Beginners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Oh, the butt plug. One of the most playful and discreet sex toys the world’s ever seen. So sneaky, in fact, that maybe you’re even wearing one right now. 😳

Butt plugs are used for the same reason any other sex toy is: to enhance pleasure. It’s beyond question at this point to know how great anal stimulation can be for folks of all sexes, gender identities and orientations. But, for dudes, anal play hits a little differently.

“For cisgender men, having a toy inside their rear end can be particularly pleasurable since cis men have a prostate, which feels fantastic when properly stimulated,” says Lovehoney LGBTQ+ Activist Zachary Zane, “butt plugs can apply stimulation to the prostate making the sexual experience (and ensuing orgasms) divine.”

Are you ready to explore the world of butt plugs? Below, we’ve gathered everything guys need to know about adding these male sex toys to their sexual repertoire. We talked to some sexual health experts about safe and pleasurable anal play and gathered a collection of the best butt plugs the internet has to offer.

Image Licensed From Adobe

What to Look for in a Butt Plug

Because you’re literally shoving something into your rectum, there are obviously some safety measures you’ll have to take into consideration. First and foremost, if you want a butt plug, actually get a butt plug. Do not go around sticking foreign objects inside of you for anal stimulation. If it is not advertised as a butt plug (or any other anus-safe toy), simply do not stick it in your ass. Period.

When searching for a butt plug, you need to ensure it’s got a flared base, “otherwise, it could get stuck up inside you, and that will land you with an embarrassing trip to the emergency room,” says Zane.

Because you want to make sure to clean your butt plug every time after use for sanitary reasons, look for something that isn’t too hard to clean. Thankfully, a majority of the best butt plugs available for purchase online are easily able to clean, so you shouldn’t have much of a problem.

Whether you’re plugging up and ready to take on the day or you’re just using a butt plug at home for solo or partnered play, see below for the top options to consider now.

1. Lovehoney Butt Tingler

BEST OVERALL

Discreet? Check. Sleek? Check. Easy to clean? Checkity, check check. But, that’s not all. Oh, no. The Lovehoney Butt Tingler isn’t your average butt plug. This baby vibrates to bring ultimate pleasure when wearing — and it’s practically silent. So, yeah, consider us sold. This is one of the best-selling butt plugs you can purchase at Lovehoney and for clearly good reason. It uses silicone for easy slip ins and outs and hits all your spots just right. This is a great option for beginners, so get ready to plug up, people.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

2. Adam & Eve Clear Jelly Butt Plug

RUNNER UP

Who’s ready for pleasure? Adam & Eve’s Clear Jelly Butt Plug makes anal fun available no matter where you are. Yup, even in the water. Fully submerged and let the fun begin with this completely waterproof butt plug perfect for bathtime. Like the option prior, this bad boy vibrates and has varying speed options to make you squirm. Use it solo or with a partner for the ultimate O.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

3. Funejoy Silicone Anal Plug

BEST FOR TRAINING

Let’s get real for a second: you can’t just go into the butt plug game thinking you can take the meatiest, girthiest plug the world has ever seen. You’d probably cause a bit of damage below the belt. If you’re just starting out but have an end goal to take something really big, snag this silicone plug set to help you get where you want to be. With this set, you’ll get three high-grade silicone butt plugs that come in a small, medium and large size. Start with the smallest and work your way up!

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Maude Cone

SPY-TESTED

The Maude Cone is an easy-to-use butt plug that’s totally gimmick-free in a world of gaudy butt plugs. Its all-black facade, small stature and fear-free shape make it an easy pick-up if seen at the local sex shop, but folks won’t realize just how excellent it is until it’s put to use. With a flared base, silky smooth exterior and discreet design, we’re sure this is going to become a quick favorite.

Courtesy of Maude

5. b-Vibe Remote Control Rechargeable Vibrating Rimming Butt Plug

EXPERT PICK

“I absolutely love b-Vibe’s Vibrating Rimming Butt Plug,” says Lovehoney LGBTQ+ Activist Zachary Zane, “The toy actually simulates getting rimmed (analingus) with rotating beads at the bottom of the plug. It’s an incredibly powerful sensation having something vibrating inside you, stimulating you internally, while something is vibrating at the entrance of your anus, stimulating you externally.” Sounds like a must-have, doesn’t it? Not only that, but it’s whisper-quiet for discretion and comes with a remote that works up to 30-feet away to spice things up.

This vibrating butt plug is so popular that it’s currently sold out at Lovehoney, one of our favorite places to buy sex toys online. However, we did find it available for sale via Amazon.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

6. Satisfyer 3-Piece Anal Plug Set

BUDGET BUY

You can find some great high-end anal toys from sex toy companies like LELO, but there are some great low-cost options, too. This 3-piece butt plug set comes from Satisfyer and is available for under $15 via Amazon Prime. You can experiment with multiple sensations and sizes, which makes this a great option for beginners.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. N-Joy Pure Plug

BEST SPLURGE

N-Joy makes stainless steel sex toys, and the company truly does make some of the world’s best prostate sex toys. While N-Joy products might seem simple, the weight of the steel adds an intensity that we think you’ll really enjoy. The N-Joy Pure Plug also comes in Small, Medium and Large sizes so you can pick the toy best suited for your experience level.

Courtesy of Babeland

8. Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Butt Plug

20 FUNCTIONS

One of the most important aspects when purchasing a butt plug is this: do you or do you not want it to vibrate? If you don’t, stop reading this. If you do, we’ve got something to tell you. The Lovehoney Ignite has 20 functions in total. Pull your pants back up, we didn’t finish telling you about it.

Made specifically for any kind of butt plug expertise level, this one-size-fits-all plug is an ideal purchase for anybody. Coming in at just $40, users will experience 20 different functions depending on how fast, slow or frequent they want the plug to buzz. Each plug is fully rechargeable and even comes with a travel lock so it won’t go off when you’re heading through airport security.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

9. Adam & Eve Booty Sparks Gem Anal Plug

MOST STYLISH

You might be thinking: who cares? Why would you need a butt plug finished in a bright, shimmering gem? Well, for those of you who want to surprise and excite your lover, you’ll know exactly why topping a plug off with this stone is the right move. Aside from the gem, this is a classic metal plug made with ultra-smooth aluminum alloy. It can be heated up or cooled down for an extra erotic time and even comes in a number of sizes depending on what you can take.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

10. Lovehoney Wowzer 7

BEST DOUBLE FEATURE

Why buy a separate butt plug and cock ring when you can have a butt plug and cock ring merged into one? With the Lovehoney Wowzer 7, your wish is their command. This silicone ring/plug combo vibrates in your backside to hit that P-spot all while bring that extra external pleasure to the forefront for both you and your partner. It vibrates at both ends to maximize pleasure and bring stronger erections. Whoever said less is more?

Read More: The Best Sex Toys for LGBTQ+ Men & Couples

Courtesy of Lovehoney

11. Unbound Babes Nudge

BEST FOR ALL

No matter your level of anal knowledge, the Unbound Babes Nudge is a great plug for you, me and everybody in between. It’s a casual beginner plug that’s incredibly easy to use. Because it’s on the smaller, skinnier side, this likely will not be the last plug you purchase if you want to continue exploration with anal pleasure, but hey, it makes for an excellent starter for anyone.

Courtesy of Unbound Babes

12. Lovehoney BASICS Beaded Slimline Butt Plug

BEST BEADED

Bring the classic plug into a whole new light by combining anal play’s BFF: beads. Start small and see how far you can take yourself with this tiny-to-larger beaded butt plug. The plug has four smooth beads that increase the intensity with each insertion, allowing you to move at your own pace. Unlike a lot of butt plugs, this one is really flexible for ample movement. It’s definitely a bigger option than a lot we’ve listed, so take your time here.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

13. The Enhanced Man Hollow Tunnel Anal Plug

BEST HOLLOW

A hollow butt plug? A hollow butt plug. This uniquely shaped plug is squishier and wider than any we have on this list and that’s because, well, it’s a little more extreme. This plug is for people that prefer to gape a little bit more than the average butt plug user. Oh, and the hollow design? That’s so you can stick even more things inside of you. Obviously, this one isn’t for beginners, but reviewers who have used this plug are raving about it in the comments.