The Best Condoms for Men for Pleasure and STD Protection

Male birth control methods are in very short supply. Men get to choose between vasectomies and condoms, a semi-permanent surgery or a thin veil of stretchy plastic. Nearly 34 million men used condoms as protection in 2020, a modest figure compared to the roughly 500,000 men who get vasectomies every year, but not nearly as high as it should be given that there are roughly 65 million men in the U.S. between the ages of 18-50 years old. A report on condom use in the National Journal of Medicine touted dozens of common reasons for dodging condom usage including inconvenience, religious practice, the loss of an erection, awkwardness, and — the kicker — the assumption that birth control is the partner’s responsibility.

Condoms are easier to use and cheaper to procure than some of the most common forms of female birth control — IUDs, synthetic hormone pills, arm implants — and they’re not permanent. The ROI of family planning for less than a dollar a pop is clearly high, but men should do their research before slapping on any random brand found at the drugstore. Not all provide sexually transmitted infection (STI) protection equally, and it’s wise to choose carefully before buying in bulk for the nightstand.

What the Experts Say About Condom Usage and Fit

Latex condoms tend to be the norm, but a little over 4% of the world’s population is allergic to latex, so it’s good to know about the alternates. Polyisoprene, a synthetic rubber, is a bit thicker than latex but very durable and stretchy. It shouldn’t be paired with oil-based lube, and will generate slightly less friction than latex or au natural penetration. Polyurethane condoms are a plastic-based alternative to latex and much thinner than polyisoprene. These give wearers a closer, hotter sensation and can be paired with any type of lubricant. Lambskin condoms are a form of birth control but don’t prevent STIs, since sperm can’t penetrate their weave but fluids that may spread STIs can.

Condoms are 98% effective at preventing pregnancy and STIs when they’re used properly and have the right fit. According to sex educator Bobby Box, “A major reason people don’t like using condoms is because they find the fit uncomfortable. This makes sense, considering the average condom is 7.2 inches to 7.8 inches long, and the average penis is nearly two inches shorter. Because of that, some brands are being proactive and offering a plethora of sizes so that everyone can find a condom that fits comfortably.”

Condoms have come a long way from their inception in 3000 B.C. No longer are animal organs or linen sheaths the only option. In fact, condoms are continuing to advance every day, with new brands addressing issues like fit, friction, sensitivity, movement, and allergies. SPY, alongside resident sexual health and pleasure experts, have picked a handful worth a wrap.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL LELO Hex Original condoms take the top spot in this roundup because they’re essentially the total package for your package. From user experience to affordability down to manufacturing, these condoms offer a slew of bonuses. They’re the preferred condom brand for porn star Yinnie Dedom, who told Spy, “They didn’t ever break on me, which is awesome because I f*** pretty hard and condoms be breakin’.” You heard it here first.



Lelo HEX boasts six key features, which helped secure its top position among SPY editors. These include an ultra-thin material alongside durability, a no-slip wrapper that makes it easier to unwrap quickly, and a neutral scent.



The Lelo HEX Original condoms cater to the widest array of condom concerns: fit, texture, ease of application, thickness, scent and taste, and effectiveness. Lelo’s products also make a double appearance in this roundup, and for good reason. This brand has addressed all the doubts, fears, and hesitation attached to condom use and created a sexy, effective product safe for all wearers.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR A LARGE PACKAGE Made For: The big boys who are looking for options other than Magnum.



Why It’s Great: Like its original counterpart, this sheath boasts an ultra-thin feel and no slippage, without too tight a fit.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR LATEX ALLERGIES Made For: Safe sex, sans latex.



Why It’s Great: This polyisoprene condom offers a skin-like latex alternative at a great price.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR A SNUG FIT Made For: Smaller packages or those looking to size down for tightness



Why It’s Great: This latex layer isn’t going anywhere. Just grab some lube.

Courtesy of myONE BEST FOR STD Protection Made For: Tailor-made protection and no-slip grip.



Why It’s Great: This one comes recommended by Box, who said “myONE Perfect Fit Condoms offer 60 different sizes and an online measuring system so you can find your perfect fit.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR A BARELY-THERE FEEL Made For: Those craving deep closeness.



Why It’s Great: 40% thinner than the average Trojan condom, this condom offers protection and connection.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR TEXTURED RIDES Made For: Thin sensations and ribbed vibrations.



Why It’s Great: This option offers both ribbed and dotted features and comes pre-lubricated, so get ready for a fun ride.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR CONVENIENT COVERAGE Made For: Reliable protection on-the-go



Why It’s Great: This affordable option can be found at almost any convenience store. With a reservoir tip, no frills, and pre-lubricated latex, Trojan ENZ makes using a condom very easy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Condoms What STDs do condoms not prevent? Condoms don’t protect you from all STIs such as herpes, genital warts, syphilis and monkeypox, which can be spread by skin-to-skin contact. How do you put a condom on? Condoms should be placed on erect penises or other phallic sex toys. Open the condom package carefully, and place the condom on the head of the penis. Pinch the top of the condom, removing any trapped air and leaving roughly ¼ inch of room for ejaculate. From there, roll down the length of the shaft down to the base, securing near the scrotum. Do condoms expire? According to the Minnesota Department of Health, when stored correctly, male condoms have an average shelf-life of three to five years.

