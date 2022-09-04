Workers of the World, Unite! The Best Deals on Sex Toys During Labor Day Weekend
Sex toys are an integral part of any self-care routine. Whether your thing is using a masturbation sleeve, turning your partner on with a vibrator or getting into BDSM basics, expanding your sex toy collection is something we all look forward to. Routine masturbation and the same ol’ toys can get a little boring, and when it comes to achieving the best orgasm possible, it truly is a long-term investment. Still, growing that collection can get expensive.
That’s why we’ve rounded up the best deals on sex toys online that are an absolute steal right now. Whether it’s suction toys, couples’ vibrators or male sex toys on your mind, some of these products are up to 70% off. Are you looking for impressive toys at even more impressive prices? Check them out now before they get scooped up.
Vibrator deals
Below, we’ve gathered up the best Labor Day deals on vibrators. Because who needs to unwind more than the workers of the world?
Greedy Girl Clitoral Rabbit Vibrator
When a regular bullet vibe won’t do the trick, a rabbit vibrator certainly will. With an easy-to-hold body and super soft silicone rabbit ears, this pocket-sized treat is idea for solo play and couples. It’s USB rechargeable and fully waterproof, so you can even have fun in the bath or shower if desired. Packaged in a luxurious satin bag, this petite toy that packs a punch makes the ultimate gift for fans of clitoral stimulation. At 70% off, this toy costs less than $20, making it one of the best deals on sex toys right now.
More vibrator deals:
- Better Love Lily Rabbit Vibrator $22.99
$33.99
- Better Love Ruby Finger Vibe $27.99
131.99
- Lelo Soraya Wave $194 $
259
- Lovehoney Classic Extra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator $34.99
$69.99
- Lovehoney Glow Up Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator $14.99
$29.99
- Gozote Rose Toy for Women $39.99
$45.99
FOR MEN
Better Love Hawk Dual Masturbator
This dual masturbator sleeve from Better Love is about to be your new best friend. With two different openings to mimic a human mouth and vagina, this personalized toy is filled with decadently textured nubs and ribs. When paired with the right slippery lube, it’s a grippy next-level experience, and the brand recommends soaking in warm water before use for the most realistic experience. Reduced from $192.99 to $33.99, buyers get the deal of a lifetime with this sleeve.
More men’s sex toys deals:
- LELO F1S™ V2 Sleeve $172
$229
- Tracey Cox EDGE Performance Enhancer Double Stamina Ring $7.49
$14.99
- Fun Factory X Lovehoney Cobra Libre II Rechargeable Male Vibrator $52.00
$129.99
- TENGA Ultra Size Edition Deep Throat Onacup $7.49
$14.99
- Fleshjack Boys Milan Christopher King Butt $39.99
$79.99
- Doc Johnson Main Squeeze @Layna.M ULTRASKYN Stroker $32.50
$119.50
Clitoral stimulator
SPY’s pick: Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Clitoral Stimulator
Womanizer is the OG of clit suction toys, and their pro40 model is like the Ferrari of clitoral stimulators with its super quiet and powerful abilities. The sleek, ergonomic toy always comes with multiple suction heads, because they know that all bodies are different. Additionally, the controls to decrease or increase intensity are intuitively placed, seamlessly becoming part of your session without any fumbles. Although this toy is only 25% off, offerings from this brand rarely go on sale – especially in this stylish color scheme.
More clitoral stimulator/suction toy deals:
- Better Love Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator $33.99
$224.99
- Lelo Enigma Dual-Action Sonic Massager $139.30
$199.00
- Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator $29.95
$59.90
- Better Love Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator $39.99
$224.99
- Womanizer Starlet 2 Clitoral Suction Stimulator $51.35
$79.00
- Lelo Sona 2 Cruise $159
$199
BDSM Toy Deals
Liberator Silky Tie Ups
The best deals on sex toys aren’t limited to vanilla sex! At five feet long, these silky tie-ups are one of the most sensual and beginner-friendly BDSM toys for women and men, and it’s available in three different colors. Although the material feels just like silk, it’s more durable, giving it the ability to withstand any romps, splashes or stains that come its way. Although it’s with Liberator Black Label furniture, these ties can be used in many ways for sensory play. A great (and affordable) way to explore restraints before graduating to cuffs.
More Deals on BDSM Toys
- Fifty Shades of Grey Sweet Sensations Gift Set (7 Piece) $18.00
$59.00
- Fetish Fantasy Beaded Cat-O-Nine Tails $12.95
$19.95
- Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Bound to Surrender Cuffs $19.95
$29.95
- Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spreader Bar $19.95
$29.95
- PinkCherry Under the Bed Restraints $37.46
$99.99
- Bondage Boutique Black Rose Wrist-to-Collar Restraint Set $12.00
$39.99
Deals on Dildos
Lovehoney Colorplay Color-Changing Silicone Dildo
This seven-inch dildo has a slightly tapered shape that makes it a little thicker at the base and a smooth texture that users can’t get enough of. With a curved shaft intended for G-spot and P-spot pleasure, as this dildo gets warmer with your body heat, it changes color, allowing users to experiment with temperature play in a whole new way. For added power, insert a bullet vibrator into the base of the dildo. The base doubles as a suction cup, which means you can ride it in the shower, on a chair or against a wall.
More dildo deals:
- Lovehoney Triple Tickler G-Spot Dildo Vibrator $20.99
$29.99
- Lovehoney Firm Friend Stainless Steel Beaded Dildo $25.50
$84.99
- Doc Johnson Black Double Ended Dildo $8.10
$26.99
- Coocfan Realistic Transparent Dildo $12.99
- Adam’s True Feel Dildo $34.99
$44.99
- Cadet Firm Admiral Silicone Dildo $78.99
$98.00
More Deals
SPY’s pick: Lelo Hex Original Condoms
Even when you’re getting the best deals on sex toys, safety is an important aspect of intimacy to pay attention to. Whether you’re using them on a human or a toy, the best condoms can be essential for having safe sex solo or with a partner. With Lelo’s signature hexagonal structure and ultra-thin build, you won’t experience a superior fit and grip, resulting in a barely-there feel. You might think, is it really necessary to invest in luxury condoms for my sex life? The answer is a resounding yes, thanks to this innovative accessory on sale at 40% off.
More deals on lubes, condoms and accessories
- Liberator Arche Wedge $65.40
$109.00(save $43.60)
- B Condoms Platinum Large Condoms $7.00
$14.00(save $7)
- Astroglide Lubricant $8.98
$12.99(save $4.01)
- Shibari Lubricant $7.64
$19.99(save $12.35)
- Adam & Eve Strawberry Clit Sensitizer Gel 6.57 10.95 (save $4.38)
- PinkCherry Antibacterial Foaming Cleanser $5.96
$19.99(save $14.03 after code FALL)
Anal Sex Toy Deals
Lelo Hugo SenseMotion Remote Control Prostate Massager
More anal sex toy deals
For anyone that enjoys prostate play, this mid-sized, waterproof massager complete with dual vibrating motors is a powerhouse you don’t want to miss out on. Complete with a remote for movement-activated vibrations, this high-end P-spot toy features a bulbed insertable with a curved external tip. It comes complete with six pre-programmed vibration modes and fully adjustable intensity. Just add a water-based lube of your choice and enjoy.
- Lovehoney Ignite 20-Function Vibrating Prostate Massager $17.49
$34.99
- Silicone Thumping Anal Plug with Remote Control $59.95
- Adam’s Glass Prostate Massager $44.96
$69.95
- Lovehoney Jeweled Gold Metal Small Butt Plug $16.19
$26.99
- Basics Slimline P-Spot Butt Plug $3.90
$12.99
- Ass-Gasm Vibrating C-Ring Plug $49.96
$39.95
