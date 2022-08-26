Let’s Get It On: The 23 Best Sex Toys for Gay, Bi & Queer Men in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

So, you downloaded Grindr again, didn’t you? You said that last time would be the end of it. Look at you not following through with what you say. Are we shocked?

No tea, no shade, we get it! It’s Hot Boy Summer, after all. After spending the majority of this past winter sending nudes to strangers on Jack’d and all of the other best hookup apps, we get it if you’re craving a little bit of IRL D right now. Just be safe about it, folks, because as we’ve been learning, monkeypox is affecting men who have sex with men more prevalently than other demographics. Throw on a condom made for anal sex, make sure you are picking your partners wisely and be sure to get tested regularly. In addition to safety, fun is an essential part, right? Right. So, consider spicing it up next time with the best gay sex toys.

Whether you’re new to the gay sex toy scene or you continuously find yourself keeping your best prostate massager in your tote bag every time you leave the house “just in case,” we’re sure some of the best gay sex toys are right up your alley when having fun in summer 2022. Whether you’re gay, bi, queer, pan or even a little curious, the best gay sex toys are calling your name for both solo and coupled fun.

To make it all a little easier, we’re going to split the best gay sex toys into three categories: anal toys, penis toys and neither here nor there. You know, to keep things straightforward.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Anal Toys

As you might have guessed, yes. These are the best gay sex toys you can put in your ass because the world wouldn’t run without our bottom and vers kings and theys. All of the products listed below are safe for use in or around your butt for pleasurable purposes. Just add lube, and you’re ready to go.

1. LELO HUGO

Behold: the LELO HUGO. Quite possibly the best prostate massager of all time. Prostate massagers are already some of the best gay sex toys on the planet, but I don’t know, man, there is something about the LELO HUGO that hits different. This remote-controlled prostate massager is made to transform the way you orgasm in both coupled and solo expeditions. It has two vibrating motors (one at the base and one at the tip) for double the pleasure in your prostate and the rim. The HUGO is 100% waterproof, so that you can use it in wet circumstances. Not only that, but it’s rechargeable so that you can plug it in after use, and it will be ready to go the next time you have fun.

2. Satisfyer Booty Call

A plug set for just $33? Baby, count us the fuck in. If you haven’t used a butt plug before, it’s time to add these babies to your artillery. These plugs offer three different shapes for three unique, satisfying pleasure options, a swirled one, one with two large balls with a tighter middle and lastly, an option with three balls that sizes up the closer you get toward the end. Each plug is made entirely of silicone and features a loop grip for easy pull-out, making the Booty Call a safe, exciting way to play every time.

3. Adam & Eve Adam’s True Feel Dildo

Sometimes, a classic dildo is all you need to get the right amount of pleasure you’re looking for. But you’ve never tried a dildo like Adam’s True Feel Dildo. It feels so real that it might as well be Adam’s True Feel Dick. This king of the garden has some serious girth to it and a numbing 7″ length. It’s soft and flexible yet has the same feeling of a throbbing, warm erection. Just as you’d imagine, it has a suction, so you can even stick it on your wall. Did someone say shower fun?

4. Babeland Naughty Trainer Set

Babeland’s Naughty Trainer Set is probably more up your alley if you’re starting off using butt plugs and don’t want to get too crazy just yet. These frill-less, unintimidating plugs are all black and made with tapered silicone. They gradually get larger, so it’s best you start with the smallest and work your way up to what your ass can take. We suggest these more for tops looking to become more versatile. Y’all bottoms? Maybe look elsewhere.

5. LELO Loki Wave

Considering this is already the second time we’ve included LELO in this article, you guys need to know how this brand is *chef’s kiss* is. Like. Game-changing. We can’t even express. The Loko Wave is a taunting little vibrating unit perfectly designed to offer both internal and external stimulation at the same time. It’s the first vibrator to offer a “come hither” motion inside you, making the Loki Wave one of the most unique gay sex toys on the market. With adjustable power depending on how freaky you’re trying to get and ten different stimulation modes, you might as well ditch your Hot Boy Summer and use this with the AC on ’til September.

6. Njoy Pure Plug Medium

We typically don’t suggest you go searching for the best gay sex toys on Amazon, but the Njoy Pure Plug is an enigma. This solid, silky smooth, weighted steel plug is perfect for wearing during play and all-day wear. Yeah, we know some of you get down with that. More power to you. This plug will constantly remind you throughout your day just how sensitive you are back there when you sit down, walk down the street or work out at the gym. The steel consistency makes this plug easy to clean post-wear and will effortlessly slide inside you each time.

7. Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug

Can’t use a plug unless it vibrates? We get it. This 4.6-star, 10-function vibrating butt plug is exactly what you need to get that P-spot going bonkers. This toe-curling device isn’t necessarily the type of plug you want to wear out in public discreetly. Yeah, it’s quiet enough to wear on the go, but we don’t know if your body will be able to handle all of this sensation in the great outdoors. Take our advice and use this primarily for indoor playtime, or you’ll walk like the Energizer Bunny from point A to point B all day.

8. Adam & Eve Foot-Long Double Dildo

So, you’re a bottom. And you’re hooking up with another bottom. Hm. It would help if you thought this one out. Thankfully, Adam & Eve makes this wild double-sided dildo ready for the perfect bottom-on-bottom crime. You know what to do here. It isn’t rocket science. Figure it out. Two bottoms really can make a top.

Penis Toys

Hi, tops. Say thank you to the bottoms before you go any further. Many bottoms still love frontal pleasure the same way tops do, so the best gay sex toys for your dick are made for anyone with something between their legs. Get ready to pleasure.

9. LELO F1S V2

If you’ve followed along with us at SPY for some time now, you’ll know that we love LELO’s F1s Developer’s Kit. But, our favorite LELO sleeve has gotten a bit of a toe-curling upgrade in the past couple of months. Meet the F1s V2, the next generation in penis pleasure. This breathtaking sleeve is built for all shapes and sizes and works as the brand’s first open-interface sextech console. It has double the power of the original F1s with a bigger range of control. It’s got ten sensors to help you achieve peak performance, so much so that it will provide feedback to the connected LELO app. Essentially, this baby’s gonna drive you wild.

10. Fleshlight Flight Pilot

No list of the best gay sex toys can do without a fleshlight. It’s the first sex toy you ever purchased at Spencer’s when you were, like, 17. The one you hid under your bed and used while secretly clicking into the “gay” section of PornHub. You know, back during the times when deleting your browser history was an everyday occurrence. We’ve got something to tell you, the Fleshlight has changed a lot since then. The Fleshlight Flight Pilot is truly a whirlwind of a gay sex toy. It mimics genuine sex and has an internal sleeve that we’re sure will knock your socks off.

11. Coocfan Realistic Butt Stroker

Sometimes, you need a little more than your average masturbation sleeve. That’s where realistic butts come in. If you’ve seen one of these realistic butts before, you’ll probably know that they don’t necessarily make them for gay men. Typically, you’ll see these with vaginas. Plus, they’re typically hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Neither of those two facts is the case with this realistic butt stroker. Each stroker is made for guy-on-guy fun, including testicles and a penis to play around with. Best part of all? This stroker is only $45, which is nothing compared to what we’ve seen online in the male-on-female realm.

12. Fun Factory ‘Manta’ Toy

We had a lot of shit to say before about buying the best gay sex toys on Amazon for us to put two from Amazon in a row, didn’t we? Nonetheless, the Fun Factory ‘Manta’ Toy is one of the most unusually satisfying gay sex toys on the planet. It works by literally turning your penis into a vibrator, making it ideal for using while topping or receiving a BJ. It’s got a two-hour run time so that you can have tons of fun for quite some time, is waterproof and can go right in your duffle bag if you want to travel with it.

13. Tenga Easy Beat Egg

It doesn’t get any more discreet than the Easy Beat Egg from Tenga. This tiny egg is filled with a masturbation sleeve and a little bit of lubricant for some quick, easy fun. When you’re done, save it again for another time or throw it away. Use this with other playmates, and you’re letting loose together and see all the excitement thus $7 gay sex toy can bring for yourself.

14. Big O Multi-Stage Vibrating Penis Ring

Behold: the cock ring. A classic add-on to any exciting anal excursion you’ll have this summer. This baby cycles through nine stages to give the ultimate gay sexual experience for you and your partner. It goes right over your dick and sits at the shaft so that every pump will feel batshit crazy on your man’s rim. “Big O” is in the name, so we don’t have to tell you how this ends.

15. Donut Ball Stretcher Weight

We know what you’re thinking — another cock ring? No, baby, this is a ball stretcher. For those who like to get a little more frisky with the best gay sex toys, this Donut Ball Stretcher Weight is exactly what you need to droop those bad boys down a little more. This set comes with five different stretchers ranging from 20 mm to 80 mm to give a snug fit each time you put it on. Train your nuts to become heavier and heavier and see what it does to your sex drive.

16. Adam & Eve Adam’s Extension

Alright, you’re a top, but you’re worried you might be too small to get the job done correctly. Maybe you’re a little self-conscious, or your partner expresses they need something a little larger. Don’t feel ashamed; for dudes like you, Adam’s Extension is here to save the day. This penis extension gives smaller penises more girth and length to penetrate properly. Stick it on and go to town.

Neither Here Nor There

So, you’ve made it all the way down here. We’re glad you’re so interested. Hopefully, you’re not here on your work computer, or HR might have something to say.

When we’re talking “neither here nor there,” we’re looking at items like blindfolds, gags, games and bondage toys you might be interested in. Some of these make some of the best gay sex toys of all time, so don’t be afraid to try something new if it piques your interest.

17. Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Obey Me Blindfold

You can’t go wrong with a classic blindfold. Out of all of the best gay sex toys that don’t involve your ass or dick, this one is one of the tamest. Diminish one of your or your partner’s most needed senses by placing this blindfold right over the eyes. Have the one who can see do as they please to their sightless partner. It’s one of the most exciting and easy ways to spice things up.

18. Wild Flower Quickie Cuffs

We know that some of you prefer metal cuffs, and we get it — especially if the reason is to be chained to the bed. But, if you want some easy, pain-free and affordable restraints, look no further than these quickie cuffs from Wild Flower. They’re perfect for a “hands behind your back” situation and never damage or break the skin. Take these on the go and receive 0 judgment or confusion from TSA, too.

19. Creative Conceptions Monogamy Adult Couples Board Game

Kind of a weird thing to do with a one-night-stand, but if you’re in a committed relationship, one of the best gay sex toys to consider when wanting to spice things up is more simple than you might think — just like this board game. We named the Creative Conceptions Monogamy board game the best sex game for couples because it is sexy and fun. The game involves three levels of progressive play: intimate, passionate and steamy. There are also 50 fantasy cards that can be part of the game itself or used as a fun way to create a night to remember.

20. First Time Fetish Nipple Teasers

Oh, so y’all are into nipple play, but you don’t know the next level to bring it to? Don’t worry. We got you. These First Time nipple teasers are perfect for couples looking to bring kissing and sucking to a brand new level. The nipple teasers are for beginners, so the chain is lightweight, and the clamps are covered in silicone, so you don’t feel too much pain. Just a bit of a squeeze is all.

21. UTIMI Sex Bondage BDSM Leather Bondage Set

This is the set all bondage lovers need. Period. At only $25, you’ll get 11 different items for some rowdier, rougher and tougher gay sex. Each set includes a pair of handcuffs, shackles, nipple clamps, a whip, a rope, a gag, plumage, a collar, a cross strap, a blindfold and last but not least, a paddle. A set like this makes for one of the best gay sex toys because you’ll never run out of ideas. Use them all in one night and fulfill all of your wildest fantasies or use them one at a time for fun neither partner is anticipating.

22. LoveBotz Bangin Bench Extreme Sex Stool

We could have placed this in the anal section, but we decided to throw it down here because it does come dildo-less. This bench is made for easy bouncing up and down on top of your favorite piece of plastic meat. Or your favorite piece of non-plastic meat. Yup, your significant other or hookup can lay right underneath for an easier way to play. Seems worth it to us!

23. Afus Puppy Mask

If you’re a member of the queer community, it shouldn’t be a shock to see this mask here. In recent years, pup play has become increasingly more popular within the LGBTQIA+ community, especially with gay, bi and queer men. If it’s something you like to get into, more power to you. We don’t kink shame. And hey, this mask is sort of cute, too.