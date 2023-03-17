The 7 Best Lubes for Masturbation (Because We Know You Wanna Know)

Guys masturbate and many if not most go at it dry. As more frequent and furious masturbaters know, this can cause problems: Friction can cause chafing. While it’s possible to mitigate this somewhat with a bottle of Jergen’s, that’s a middle schooler’s game. The best bet is to use lube specifically made – without the harsh chemicals found in many soaps and shampoos – for the rigorous demands of onanism.

In the broadest possible terms, lubricants are designed to minimize friction and heat. This is true in a car and it’s true in regards to one’s own personal gearshaft. This is why the best lubes for masturbation feel oily. That slipperiness can be offputting, but it allows both silicone and water-based lubes to protect delicate penis skin. Not only is skin on the penis incredibly sensitive with up to 4,000 nerve endings in the head alone, but it’s incredibly thin. Little or lack of lube will only aid in chafing – and nobody wants to deal with penis chafing.

What Experts Say

There’s a debate in lube world. And it’s not easily resolved. Silicone lubes are long-lasting, but messy. And some water-based lubes don’t have the runtime they should; they become tacky way more quickly than anticipated. Ask multiple experts which is best and you’ll get different answers.

“The best go-to lube to consider for the novice is water-based,” says lube brand JO’s Regional Manager Timothy Ferencz. “It can be used safely for masturbation, vaginal, anal, and oral sex, so it’s a good product to start with. With that said, a penis wants what a penis wants. Every BODY is different. Try different formulas. Try different brands. Pick a product with the texture and glide you prefer and go from there.”

Tyler Aldridge, Senior Director of Product & Operations at sex toy brand maude, disagrees. He recommends silicone lube because “a little goes a long way” and it works in the shower.

But the two men agree on one thing: It’s not lube if it isn’t FDA licensed. Most moisturizers, glides and serums are not FDA-cleared so it’s worth double-checking before getting down to business.

Courtesy of Amazon $9.99 $12.99 23% off Out of every single personal lubricant on Amazon, #LufeLife has the best rating — and for good reason. With a luxuriously smooth, water-based consistency and a non-sticky texture, this is a lubricant that beckons the hand from across the room. Although this lubricant doesn’t come with a pump for easy application, the drippy consistency leaks well without needing to squeeze the bottle and get it all sticky.

For just $10, this lubricant is long-lasting for playtime over and over again. It’s toy-friendly and condom compatible for those planning on going the extra mile past casual hand-on-cock masturbation. Using natural ingredients for a healthy whack, this lubricant is made for fear-free time when lathering on. Clean-up is also effortless. No stains, no problems.

Courtesy of Amazon $20.00 $18.00 Why It Stands Out: Natural, organic, aloe-based, pH-balanced, latex-friendly, American-made, hydrating — the list goes on. For those looking for a trustworthy lube that can pretty much do it all, this is one to highly consider.

Made For: Conscious shoppers that prioritize the importance of what goes into the products they buy. Yes, even if it’s “just” a lube. Remember, this is going on the penis. We don’t wanna fuck negatively with the penis.

Is It Slippery?: Yes, it is. The consistency is aloe and water-based, offering up an extremely slippery glide for masturbation sessions on the bed, on the couch, in the shower, in the kitchen — wherever dudes get their rocks off.

Hot Take: It’s so slippery that the bottle will 100% accumulate a consistently oily exterior that will easily slip out of any pair of hands. Thank God there is a pump.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Silicone Lube $19.78 Why It Stands Out: While not everyone will enjoy the tackier consistency and stain-ridden fear silicone lube has to offer, this stuff is the real fucking deal. It’s long-lasting for serious edging sessions and perfect for using with any toy or condom.

Made For: TBH, edgers. For those who want a greased-up dick with little or no need to reapply after the first try, this is the lube to buy.

Is It Slippery?: Yes. Very.

Hot Take: Though it will stain the couch if uncareful, it’ll probably be worth the orgasm.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Water-Based Runtime $26.97 $40.49 33% off $24.99 Why It Stands Out: Reapplying water-based lube is kind of its downfall. Sure, it feels great at the beginning, but reapplication is mandatory. Though that is still the case with JO H2O, through testing, it’s been noticed that reapplication is much less frequent.

Made For: Yeah, reapplication sucks, but it has to happen with water-based lubes. This is for water-based lube lovers who want to reapply less. So, like, most guys. And most guys down for playing with toys or condoms (it’s safe for those, too.)

Is It Slippery?: It’s very slippery and long-lasting. A true double-whammy.

Hot Take: This lubricant has its name in the game. JO? Come on. Stellar.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Anal Lube $9.99 $10.99 Why It Stands Out: Well, it’s anal lube. It’s not built for the penis. That should stand out enough.

Made For: Anal lovers. This is a water-based lube specifically made for safe use during anal insertion. That goes as far as intercourse and as close as at-home anal masturbation.

Is It Slippery?: Yes, it is slippery, but during testing, it can be noted that it isn’t as slippery as lubes specifically made for the penis. This one does have a tackier consistency that is a little unique in terms of water-based lubes. It’s, in a way, heavier. That said, it’s still excellent to use and long-lasting.

Hot Take: This can be used on any average cock. Don’t worry.

Courtesy of Amazon Use a little $25.99 $26.98 Why It Stands Out: This unscented, gel-like, silicone-based lubricant is called “Gun Oil” for a reason. It, quite literally, lasts forever. One bottle will cost the average buyer about $26, but purchasers will likely have it for years. It lasts and lasts and lasts.

Made For: The kind of guy that likes a bang for his buck. And, one that feels fucking excellent.

Is It Slippery?: It is fucking slippery, yes. For the pea-sized amount one needs to use, this is a slip that defies science. It’s perfect for using in the shower due to it being waterproof, but it is a little hard to get off given that 1.) it’s silicone-based and 2.) it lasts so damn long.

Hot Take: This is a little bit like Dr. Bronner’s liquid Castille soap of lube.

Courtesy of Amazon best cream $17.99 $16.00 $20.00 20% off Why It Stands Out: This is a newbie in the wild world of lubricant. And, it’s a cream. Back to the good ‘ole days of stealing mom’s Nivea!

Made For: Seriously, this is a cream. It’s got a different feel to it than most lubricants that is reminiscent of masturbation sessions with, well, creams and lotions. Though it’s certainly more on the slippery side for ultimate convenience, it’s got that #TBT, old-school vibe to it that’ll bring back the feel of an O from ‘08.

Is It Slippery?: Yes, it’s slippery, but it is more creamy. That said, the majority of other lubes here will feel more slippery. That could just be placebo talking, but through testing, that’s what was discovered.

Hot Take: Leave lotion for the body parts it is supposed to lather on. This is the newbie eradicating masturbation via hand lotion once and for all.