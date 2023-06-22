The Best Lubes for Men, According to Porn Stars

When it comes to sex, there are few things that aren’t subjective. Everything from the shape of one’s body to the toys, positions, and sex playlists one prefers can change based on the individual(s) and the mood. One thing that runs true across the board: lube makes sex better.

Like a strong cocktail at a social gathering or piping hot oil ripping through an engine, it makes things easier. Stuff runs smoothly. The trains run on time, so to speak. For anyone looking to expand their sexual portfolio with new partners, experiment with new positions or make self-pleasure that much better, lube is critical.

Finding the right lube, however, is more complicated. While some may be accustomed to a simple hock of spit right into the palm before getting down to business, that’s likely to do more harm than good. Human mouths are filled with bacteria and spit can be a vehicle for illnesses and STIs. Anyone who’s ever tried shower sex knows that water is the opposite of a lubricator, and don’t even consider using lotion of any kind.

The best lubes for men are often made from one of three materials: silicone, water, or oil. Silicone lubes are preferred for anal play largely because they last long and don’t require reapplication. However, unlike water-based lubes, silicone lubes cannot be used with silicone sex toys, as they damage the toy and break down the material. Another downside is that they tend to leave more of a mess than water-based options. Both water-based lubes and silicone-based lubes are compatible with latex condoms, but oil-based lubricants, however, are not.

Lube can take a deeply uncomfortable sexual experience and make it a mediocre, or even great one. The risk of chafing and tearing around the genitals significantly goes down when introducing a lubricant. Considering just how sensitive a penis can be — about 4,000 nerve endings on the head alone — protecting a member from chafing should be a top priority. What’s even better is lube inexpensive and very easy to buy.

What the Experts Say

For professional-grade recommendations, SPY turned to someone who has done the leg work as far as product testing. For both anal and vaginal sex, Porn actor Yinnie DeDom shared a few stand-out lubricants from his career, and that being mindful about ingredients — both for himself and his partners —has always been a top priority.

“[My favorite] vaginal [lube] is Divine 9 because it uses carrageenan as a binding against so it’s pH balanced and also stays wetter for longer than most lubes that use glycerin,” said DeDom. “It’s a fan-favorite among my partners that have used it. As for anal, coconut oil! Stays incredibly wet + coconut is anti-microbial so it reduces the risk of anything dripping down and throwing someone’s vaginal health off.”

What’s the ROI?

What’s the price tag of a perfect orgasm? It feels almost not worth saying that the ROI is high on personal lubricant, so long as one invests in the ideal one for them and their body. Don’t go purchasing 32 ounces of Astroglide from Amazon if you’re not sure how it will affect you or your partners. Start with small sizes and buy in bulk after you’ve chosen a favorite.

Also, don’t spend a lot of money on lube. Anything over $50 is unnecessary, and anything over $100 is a scam. Personal lubricant is a Class II medical device and is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States. This means that all lubricant options available on the market are body safe and effective to use, and most people don’t need to worry about avoiding toxic ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL This lube has taken the #1 spot in other SPY’s other lube roundups and for good reason. It’s a Best Seller in Amazon’s Personal Lubricant category, with an average of 4.5 stars and over 131,000 reviews. Not only is it widely loved by Amazon reviewers for its ingredients and efficacy, but it’s an affordable product for anyone looking to try out lube without investing in a more expensive option right off the bat.



Highlights from various endorsements include its gel-like viscosity, longevity during sex and masturbation, inoffensive scent, and inoffensive flavor. The skin won’t be left feeling sticky, and there’s no need to worry about permanent stains on bedding, the couch, the rug — wherever — since the ingredients are formulated to wash out. To top it all off, #LubeLife lubricant is naturally free of parabens, glycerin, silicone, gluten, and hormones, making it body- and celiac-safe, as well as condom- and toy-friendly. Its natural qualities make it a good option for vaginal play, while its long-lasting viscosity also makes it a great choice for anal play.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR SILICONE STANS Why It Stands Out: Since 1999, this lube has been a tried and true product for solo, vaginal, and anal play. It’s made with pH balancing ingredients and the vitamin E makes for a smooth, moisturizing experience that isn’t sticky.



Key Ingredients: Vitamin E and high-grade, body-safe silicone

Courtesy of Sliquid BEST FOR WATER-BASED DEVOTEES Why It Stands Out: An expert recommendation from Bobby Box, certified sex educator and brand ambassador for b-vibe. Box said, “If I choose to go water-based, I prefer a lube with a thicker, gel-like consistency to help reduce friction, like Sassy by Sliquid.”



Made For: Those who want silicone feel without the silicone. This is a thick, water-based lube with a viscous consistency, which gives it a silicone-like feel with less mess.

Courtesy of Divine 9 Lubricants BEST FOR VAGINAL PLAY Why It Stands Out: Divine 9 is a lubricant recommended by DeDom. He noted that the ingredients keep it pH balanced without sacrificing wetness and it’s a favorite amongst her partners who have tried it.



Made For: Vaginal play, and those looking for natural ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR ANAL PLAY Why It Stands Out: UberLube also comes recommended by Box, who touts it as a top-shelf product with long-lasting benefits. Box shared with Spy, “I like UberLube. It’s pricey, but it’s worth it. The lube is infused with vitamin E so it leaves the skin soft and not sticky.”



Made For: Those interested in anal play, skincare enthusiasts and those willing to spend a bit more money

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR KEEPING IT ORGANIC Why It Stands Out: Another recommendation from DeDom, coconut oil is a convenient and multi-purpose option to have in the lubricant arsenal. It goes on smoothly and can be used for moisturizing the skin. It’s also antimicrobial, so it helps decrease bacteria migration between genitals that can cause irritation and infection.



Made For: Naturalists, those interested in vaginal play and getting freaky in the kitchen.



Take Note: If using coconut oil for personal lubricant, it should be unrefined coconut oil.

Courtesy of Amazon HONORABLE MENTION Why It Stands Out: Gun Oil comes professionally recommended by sex worker, writer, and entrepreneur Addis Fouche, as a preferred anal lubricant. This silicone option has a bit more steep price tag at $25.99, but with ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, the long-term skin benefits make it worth it.



Made For: Anal, skincare enthusiasts, masculine design aesthetics

Courtesy of Amazon HONARABLE MENTION Why It Stands Out: This affordable option has been around since 1977 after being developed by NASA Aerospace Chemist, Daniel X. Ray. Astroglide was created as a high-quality lubricant and moisturizer for NASA, intended to stand up to the drying conditions of the space shuttle program. Now, it’s a budget-friendly option for horny folks everywhere.



Made For: Those who like the classics and who are not looking to break the bank

Frequently Asked Questions About Lube What are the best lube alternatives? In addition to the unrefined coconut oil mentioned above, there are a handful of other natural oils that are great lube alternatives and are multipurpose. Sweet almond oil and CBD oil are two of the most common ones, but should be avoided when using latex condoms. If using barrier protection, opt for the water-based sunburn remedy aloe vera gel. What’s the history of lube usage? Sex and pleasure are ancient rituals, with personal lubricant dating all the way back to 600 BC. Some earlier iterations of lube include various oils, red seaweed (think carrageenan), and even mashed yams. What happens if lube is ingested? From a toxicology standpoint, personal lubricant is an FDA-regulated product that is not toxic to humans if ingested. However, ingesting excessive amounts of lubricant can lead to nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, so proceed with caution. Does buying lube require a prescription? A prescription is not necessary to purchase lube. However, if you’re suffering from a dermatological condition, allergies, or a specific STI, it’s a good idea to consult a doctor before trying out any of the options above.

Proceed to Check Out: