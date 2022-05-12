The 37 Best Male Sex Toys For Better Self Care (And Better Orgasms)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Guys — it’s finally time to start taking advantage of your best male sex toy. There are now hundreds of high-quality, pleasure-inducing products that are made specifically for guys, and they’re all better than anything your hand is capable of doing (we promise). In fact, we’ll go so far as to say that the best male sex toy can absolutely change your life by unlocking new dimensions of pleasure for you (and your partner, if you prefer).

Self-care is more important than ever, and both masturbating and partnered sex are definitely major forms of self-care. Using the best sex toys for men on the market can be a great way to achieve relaxation while taking care of your mental and physical health.

Talking about sex toys and male sex toys, in particular, has long been stigmatized, but thanks to evolving mindsets around sexuality, it’s now becoming more and more normal for guys to have a male sex toy or two on their bedside table. Likewise, many of the best sex toys for men can provide enhanced pleasure for your partner, turning you into a sexual superhero in the bedroom. But if you’re new to the world of male sex toys, it can be tricky to know where to start. You’re probably not going to ask a friend or coworker for recommendations. But don’t lose hope — we’re here to help.

The best sex toys for men come in three primary forms: masturbation sleeves (aka male strokers, the most popular option), sex toys for couples that enhance the experience with your partner, wearable stimulators for on-the-go fun and anal sex toys (just don’t forget the anal lube). Within these categories, there are dozens of variations such as masturbation cups, oral sex simulators, vibrating prostate massagers and penis rings for stimulating your partner or lasting longer in bed. Honestly, the best male sex toys exist for any and all situations, providing a mind-bending orgasm — no matter what you’re getting into.

We’ve rounded up the best male sex toys in each of these categories, with options for male strokers, couple’s toys and more, depending on your sexual needs or what you’ve got in the bank. Check out the 37 best sex toys for men you can buy in 2022 below, and you can thank us later.

1. Fleshlight Flight Pilot

BEST OVERALL

Fleshlight introduced its famous line of male masturbators in the 90s, debuting one of the best male sex toys of all time in the process. In the same way some still call generic soda Coke, Fleshlight has become a synonym for all masturbation sleeves and male strokers. This Flight Pilot is an upgraded, more compact version of Fleshlight’s original design. It scores high on discretion with a flashlight disguise and a clear, non-vagina-looking hole. The interior is nubby, made of silky Superskin and easy to wash with soap and water after each successful use. Normally we wouldn’t suggest snagging your sex toys from Amazon considering they (surprisingly) don’t always have the most killer options, but this is one of our exceptions.

2. Fleshlight Quick Shot

RUNNER UP

As we already mentioned, Fleshlight is without a doubt the best-known name in the male masturbator game. This $35 pocket male masturbator is the perfect introduction to sex toys for men who have never used a masturbation aid like this before. As one of the best male sex toys for men on the market, this discrete and compact masturbation sleeve will help get off in a low-key fashion. This one’s great because it’s way too easy to hide given its smaller size, unlike larger flashlight-sized Fleshlight. Throw it under your bed, in your underwear drawer or even right on your bedside nightstand. Nobody will ever notice.

3. Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Rabbit Cock Ring

BEST RING

While there’s no shortage of cheap cock rings on the market, there does seem to be a lack of truly comfortable ones. this solves that problem with smooth silicone and a texture that induces goosebumps rather than irritation. A dual ring design allows you to wear it around both testicles and shaft for more sensation, with vibrations that can stimulate a partner (and your balls) via penetrative sex. It’s even got added “rabbit ears” for mutual pleasure if you wear with someone. Remember to lube up before trying this toy on.

4. LELO Billy 2 Vibrating Prostate Massager

BEST VIBRATOR FOR MEN

Looking to tickle your funny bone, so to speak? Dropping the euphemism, the LELO Billy 2 is a male vibrator that’s designed to stimulate the prostate. That’s right, it’s time for butt stuff, fellas. LELO is an award-winning sex toy company with beautiful and effective sex toys for men, women and couples. This prostate massager has a variety of settings designed to get you there, which is why it’s one of our best male sex toys. It’s modern, it’s sleek, it’s discreet and we’re certain you’ll enjoy it — even if you’ve never experienced anal pleasure before.

5. Tenga Flip Zero Electronic Masturbator

BEST SPLURGE

This electronic male masturbator from Tenga is the Ferrari of male sex toys. Once you’re inserted, you can pick from several vibration modes that utilize two vibration cores for serious stimulation. Then, you’re able to manually control the amount of pressure inside the device using large buttons on the side. This gives you more control, while greatly upgrading the whole experience with a just-right sucking sensation.

6. Naughty Trainer Butt Plugs

BEST PLUG

If you want to explore anal stimulation and prostate fun without the complexity of vibrators or heavy steel wands, then try this simple collection of butt plugs. These silicone anal plugs come in three sizes so you can figure out what works best for your body. They aren’t as daunting as some of the anal sex toys for men in this list, especially given the variation in sizing, so feel free to go as you please. Who knows, maybe you’ll turn into a pro.

7. Satisfyer Men Heat Masturbator

BEST HEATED

A heated male masturbator? Yup, a heated male masturbator. Get ready for a wild ride because it’s totally getting hot in here. The Satisfyer takes solo sessions to the next level by heating up on the inside by bringing your penis to a temperature that will feel 100% real. Skyrocketing to as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit, it will essentially feel like you’re getting head from someone with a fever (in the best way possible). It’s complete with 10 different vibration functions depending on what you’re feeling and is even 100% waterproof, so take it in the shower, why don’t ya?

8. Lovense Max 2 Male Masturbator

MOST CUSTOMIZABLE

The Lovense Max 2 Male Masturbator is one of the best male sex toys you need to know about in 2022. Essentially, this is a Fleshlight to the max. It uses 360-degree contractions in addition to an adjustable air vent to allow users to control the entirety of the experience. You can even add a vaginal or anal sleeve inside to make the internal area feel more realistic. Did someone say customizable?

9. LELO Tiani 3

BEST FOR STRAIGHT COUPLES

While a lot of our product picks can be used by both straight and gay couples, the Tiani 3 toy is best for straight couples given that it requires both a penis and a vagina for maximum performance. If you aren’t shy about exploring your sexuality together, insert the Tiani into her vagina prior to sex for the massaging experience of a lifetime. The Tiani 3 provides intense vibrations to both the G-spot and clit simultaneously, and the remote control makes it easy to find exactly the right vibration pattern for total ecstasy. And we haven’t even gotten to the good part — as you penetrate her vagina, the toy provides a sensation of extra girth (fun for her) and vibration (fun for you both).

This toy is guaranteed to make you feel like a sexual superhero, and it provides plenty of intense stimulation that you’ll both love. It carries an expensive price tag, but LELO makes some of the best high-end sex toys in the world, and believe us when we tell you that this couple’s vibrator is worth every penny.

10. Fleshlight Stamina Training Unit

BEST FOR PREMATURE EJACULATION

The best premature ejaculation products can help you enjoy longer, more fulfilling sex. And if you want to work on your personal stamina in the bedroom, then this training male masturbator kit from Fleshlight has everything you need to address your trigger problems. Fleshlight makes some of the best sex toys for men (hence this being the third time you’re seeing it so far), so you’re in good hands. This product includes Fleshlight’s classic, best-selling masturbation sleeve (disguised as a flashlight when not in use) that’s perfect for some good old-fashioned edging. You’re going to want to act fast, though, this baby’s a hot commodity and often sells out fast on Amazon.

11. Tenga Egg Easy Beat

BEST SINGLE-USE

This Japanese egg-shaped device might not look like a sex toy, but that’s part of the reason they’re best-sellers. Inside the eggs’ shells, you’ll find a stretchy, textured pure TPE masturbation sleeve and some lubricant. Put a dollop of lube on the egg, and then stretch it over your penis. Inside are textured ridges that provide a huge upgrade over the calluses on your hand. Reviewers also recommend cutting a hole in the top of one of the eggs to facilitate oral sex. These eggs are single-use products and aren’t designed for more well-endowed men. That being said, if you want to give your hand a break, they’re a fun addition to your normal masturbation routine.

While Tenga Eggs are some of the most popular men’s sex toys in the world, we actually think they’re a bit overrated. They can break with more vigorous use and more durable strokers like the Fleshlight are better options for most guys. However, Tenga Eggs are cheap, easy to use and disposable. There are tons of options available so check below to see which one peaks your fancy. Better yet, try the Tenga Easy Beat Variety Pack. Who said the best male sex toys had to be expensive?

12. Tenga TOC-201 Original Pre-Lubricated Male Masturbator

BEST NEW RELEASE

While we’re talking Tenga, we have to tell you about their new sex toy, the TOC-201 male masturbator. This male stroker is entirely disposable just like our little buddy above. It’s packed with vacuum suction, making this disposable relatively high-tech with movement that’s totally circular so you don’t have to keep the masturbator in the same spot. We love a 360-degree moment! Plus, it’s available on Amazon, which makes your life a ton easier. Two-day shipping, here we come.

13. Njoy Pure Wand

BEST STEEL TOY

If you’re looking for a masculine anal toy, you can’t do better than this ultra-rugged stainless steel toy from Njoy. While it looks deceptively simple, this anal sex toy will change your sex life forever. This sleek toy is 11 inches long and weighs 1.5 pounds, so you’ll love the weight of it in your hands. It might look a bit intimidating for some, but for those who are looking for a new, silicone-less experience, it’s a great choice for your men’s sex toy collection. This toy is best enjoyed with a partner, but now matter how you plan to play, use plenty of lube and prepare to have your world rocked.

14. Fun Factory ‘Manta’ Toy

MOST UNIQUE

Upon introduction, the Fun Factory ‘Manta’ might look a little bit intimidating (for real, this thing king looks like crab claws), but it’s actually one of the best men’s sex toys for purchase online. It essentially works by turning your penis into a vibrator, which feels ultra-pleasurable during vaginal, anal, solo or oral sex. For those who love a blowjob every once in a while, give this baby to your partner and have them use it while going to town. It will turn their oral skills into a PhD level. With a 2-hour run time, waterproof capabilities and a fitting size to pack in your travel bag, the Manta is without a doubt one of the best and most unique sex toys for men that money can buy. Hands down.

15. Lovehoney High Roller Rotating Prostate Massager

GREAT VALUE

Male prostate stimulation is quickly becoming normalized with straight men — and that’s a great thing. When properly stimulated, the small gland of nerves behind the penis creates an incredibly satisfying orgasm. This improves both masturbation and sex with a partner, but either way, a good prostate stimulator will make it more pleasurable and easier for all involved. We recommend this male sex toy from Lovehoney because it’s larger than the average butt plug (but not too big), it’s remote controlled and it’s reasonably priced. And while there are plenty of vibrating anal toys for sale, there aren’t many that offer a circular motion.

The High Roller is carefully designed to stimulate your “P-spot” in all the right ways while you edge yourself or play with a partner. The exterior of the plug is silky-smooth and the head of this prostate massager uses a circular rotating motion. Using the remote control, you can also choose between three speeds and seven vibration patterns. While the plug itself is waterproof, the remote control isn’t. Lovehoney advises guys to use this 4.5-inch plug with the water-based anal lube of their choice.

16. Main Squeeze Pop-Off Masturbator

MOST DISCREET

Discretion is very important for many sex toy buyers. You don’t want a nosey roommate, friend or, even worse, a kid to discover your personal stress-relief device. Although some of our options offer discretion, this masturbator from Main Squeeze is the most low-profile of the lot. It’s only four inches long (so, not the length of a normal masturbator), doesn’t feature any realistic styling and doesn’t have any branding that someone could easily Google. Plus, it feels great too with a soft ULTRASKYN build and a textured interior.

17. We-Vibe Pivot

BEST COUPLES TOY

If you and your lady are looking for a bedroom upgrade, go for this We-Vibe penis ring. It slides over the penis while that little extension vibrates to stimulate your partner’s clitoris, ensuring that she climaxes too. It can also be flipped upside down to vibrate the testicles during sex or masturbation. Plus, the device connects to an app that allows one person to control the vibrations from anywhere in the world, so long-distance couples can still connect sexually.

18. B-VIBE – Triplet Anal Beads

BEST ANAL BEADS

These vibrating anal beads from b-Vibe have a lot to offer your prostate, and we recently named the brand’s vibrating plugs one of the best sex toys of all time. This toy comes with six vibration patterns, 15 vibration levels and a wireless remote control. The discrete carrying case makes this easy to tuck away in your nightstand or closet, and the beginner-friendly size is perfect for first-time exploration. b-Vibe is a top-rated sex toy company that makes some of the best male sex toys for anal fun, so place your order and try the Triplet Anal Beads on for size.

19. LELO F1s Red

MOST FUTURISTIC

Who knew that a male sex toy could be so high-tech? This male sex toy comes from LELO, best known for making highly-rated and beautifully designed sex toys for women. However, the F1s Red is made for men. This electronic masturbator has some pretty insane features. A dual motor provides just the right amount of motion and pressure to stimulate your penis, and user-friendly controls designed to be operated with one hand. It even comes with its own app to track your stamina over time.

While one of the motors provides vibrations, the other provides intense sonic waves that stimulate you from every direction. Not only that, but the F1s Red comes with a developer tool kit. Using the accompanying app, you can custom program your own settings to provide exactly the right amount of stimulation in all of the right places. This male sex toy looks like something straight out of science fiction.

So why didn’t we rate this high-tech sex toy higher on our list of the best male sex toys? While there’s a lot to love here, including the LELO brand name, this sex toy is a little more complicated than most men really need. It’s just not that hard to get men off.

20. Fun Factory Cobra Libre II Luxury Rechargable Male Masturbator

BEST STROKER

When you can’t get some brain, this high-tech stroker is sort of a no-brainer in terms of the best sex toys for men. This silicone sleeve enhances male masturbation by stroking your shlong with some extra added texture to give a feeling you can’t get with just your hand. It’s quite the upgrade from your hand, just throw on a little lube and press the push button. Unlike targeting your full length, it’s engineered to hit the sweet spots, so it’s truly “one size fits all”.

21. First Time Fetish Nipple Teasers

BEST CLAMPS

For guys that enjoy a little bit of nipple stimulation both with their partners and solo, these nipple teasers are an excellent way to influence toys for some hands-free fun. They come with rubber tips that are easy to remove depending on how hard you want the pressure to be, and are joined by a 12″ lightweight metal chain for extra weight. There are adjustable tension controls to ensure you’re not in as much pain as you might think you want to be. It’s awesome for first-timers and dudes that have tons of experience with nipple play alike.

22. Bathmate HYDROMAX7 Penis Pump

BEST PENIS PUMP

Though we’re still a bit unsure whether or not penis pumps fall into the category of the best male sex toys or not, we’re including one for obvious reasons. If you’re underperforming in the bedroom due to your size, this pump will elongate your manhood to help you bring more heat to your sexual experiences. This is one of the most popular penis pumps of all time. You use this machine in the bath or shower with water to get the job done and watch your little guy grow. Aside from the fact that it really does have the ability to elongate that Johnson, it feels great too both during and after use. Rave reviews on Lovehoney make this purchase extremely tempting, so what are you waiting for?

23. Hot Octopuss PULSE SOLO ESSENTIAL Vibrating Male Masturbator

MOST INTERESTING SHAPE

Male masturbators clearly come in various shapes and sizes, but it’s safe to say we’ve never seen something that looks quite the Hot Octopuss PULSE SOLO ESSENTIAL Vibrating Male Masturbator. This bizarre-looking masturbator is built for extreme pleasure with six different patterns and eight total intensity levels. It can fit most girth sizes so you shouldn’t have to worry about the size of your member. It can also be used whilst hard or soft.

24. Ass-Gasm Penis Ring Plug

BEST RING AND PLUG COMBO

If you want to play with a ring and butt plug at the same time, turn to the mind-blowing male sex toy which is appropriately titled Ass-Gasm Penis Ring Plug. The ring makes sure you stay harder for longer, while the plug gives your prostate the ride of its life. Men can expect a more multilayered orgasmic finish. However, one user does suggest that, unlike the demonstrator image, it should be used with the ring at the base of the shaft (first the testicles, then the shaft) for optimal results.

25. Satisfyer Power Ring

BEST RING FOR PARTNERED USE

When a regular ol’ c-ring just won’t do it, turn to the Satisfyer Power Ring, which is rechargeable and textured, providing pleasure for your partner. Some rings are meant only for solo pleasure, but this is ideal to use both alone and during shared play sessions between straight couples, as it stimulates the clit. Although this sex toy for men features a snug fit, this ring is flexible enough to fit a large range of sizes and doesn’t have any rough edges.

26. Real Doll

BEST LOVE DOLL

When a toy doesn’t provide a full enough experience, turn to a love doll. Most of the love dolls out there are so laughably artificial (Lars and the Real Girl, anyone?), it makes it impossible to enjoy using them. Real Dolls has finally brought sex dolls into the 21st century with their unbelievably realistic dolls (you can choose between several different kinds of faux women) and while the price tag is definitely not cheap, it’ll fulfill your wildest bedroom fantasies, whether it’s a solo adventure or a less intimidating way to ease into threesome territory.

27. Sasha Grey Deep Throat Pocket Pal

BEST DEEP THROAT SIMULATOR

What better to simulate oral sex than an actual mouth itself? A masturbator that’s perfect for anyone hesitant about buying a pocket pussy, this deep throat simulator is made from an actual mold of a famous adult film star’s mouth. It feels like a blowjob delivered straight from the porn star herself, featuring a tight throat with raised pleasure ridges and a natural suction that will make your eyes roll back in your head the first time you use it. Just remember to lube up beforehand.

28. We-Vibe Bond

BEST WEARABLE PICK

We recently had a chance to test out We-Vibe’s new wearable stimulator ring dubbed the Bond. What exactly sets the Bond apart from other vibrating cock rings? Mostly, it’s the device’s small size and Bluetooth capabilities that let you wear this ring on the bus, a FaceTime, or anywhere else that you want vibes on the go without anyone else noticing. This ultra-soft silicone ring is also 100% waterproof, so you can get wet and wild in the shower whenever the mood strikes.

29. Clone-A-Pussy Plus

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE VAGINA

Maybe your girlfriend is gone often. Or, maybe you are a girlfriend and you want to give your man something to tide him over. In either case, check out this Clone-A-Pussy. That’s right, it’s a design-your-own masturbator that replicates any vulva. The kit uses silicone and molding powder that shapes to any vulva for a just-like-home feel. It comes with a high-quality pleasure sleeve, case, lubricant and easy-to-follow instructions so you can be ready for action right away.

30. Clone A Willy Kit & Vibrator

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE PENIS

Exactly in the same way you can clone a vagina, you can clone a dick. Whether you have a man in your life whose piece you want to replicate when you can’t see him or you want to create a clone of your very own Johnson for that very special someone, this is the way to do it. It’s designed for both anal and vaginal play, so the pleasure possibilities are variant and endless. Colors come in pink, purple, darker flesh-toned that the brand is referring to as “chocolate” and lighter flesh-toned which they’re referring to as “vanilla”. Plus, it can even be turned into a vibrator. How great is that?

31. Shower Stroker Pussy

FOR THE SHOWER

If it’s shower masturbation or bust for you (pun intended), here’s a toy you’ll like. This stroker is intended for lube-free use in the shower. It’s made of a special TPE that gets extra slick once in contact with water, so there’s no need to buy and apply lube. To use the device, just wet your finger, put it in the hole and get to it. We’ll even go as far as to say that this is the best sex toy for men that like to get it going on in the shower. Honestly, how could you not?

32. UTIMI 11-Piece Leather Bondage Set

BEST BONDAGE SET

Okay, if you’re curious about bondage and the exciting world of BDSM toys, then this beginner-friendly BDSM starter kit has everything you and a partner need to get started. It’s only $26 and has eleven different toys to choose from for some spicy fun. But listen up, guys: this is not the kind of toy you break out when your Tinder date is going really well. It’s something you try with a trusted partner, and only after discussing your mutual interests and boundaries like adults. We would advise you to read up on BDSM best practices before trying out under-the-bed restraints, handcuffs, floggers and blindfolds, all of which are included in this set. There’s a lot more to BDSM than simply picking a safe word, and you want to make sure that your lover is enjoying him or herself as much as you are.

33. Wild Flower Quickie Cuffs

MOST MODERN BDSM

While some of the world of BDSM’s best sex toys for men (and couples) are clad in leather or leather lookalikes, these easy-peasy Quickie Cuffs from Wild Flower are a must-have for those looking to get it on quickly, discretely and lock-less. For real, sometimes regular BDSM handcuffs can become a bit of a hassle, but the Quickie Cuffs never are. Simply slip yours or your partner’s wrists in for bondage made easier than ever. Because they’re made from silicone, the cuffs are also effortless to clean and are naturally body-safe.

34. Trans Masc Pump

BEST FOR TRANS MEN

Not all men have the same anatomy, so for dudes post or pre-transition looking to extend what they’ve got, this airtight cylindrical pump will help you explore and experience intense feel and sensation from the art of suction. Simply hold the pump against your body and play around with the controls to get the suck you want, then quickly release the suction to feel a mind-altering sensation your body hasn’t experienced. Note that this isn’t going to permanently increase your size, but it’s an awesome way to experience the pump as a trans man or non-binary person.

35. Lovehoney Mega Mighty 3 Extra Inches Penis Extender

BEST EXTENDER

If you’re not packing as much heat as you might want, this silicone penis extension adds an extra three inches to spice up the bedroom for a naughtier time in the bedroom. Pleasure your partner the way they want by thrusting with just a little more “effort”. The snug sleeve has the ability to keep everything in place and desensitizes your shlong to give you the ability to last longer even when you think you can’t. There is even a ball holder to keep your jewels in place, too. This penis extender has more than 250 5-star reviews at LoveHoney, our favorite place to buy sex toys online.

36. CB-6000 Male Chastity Cage Kit

BEST CHASTITY

While we don’t suggest this for guys just starting out in the realm of sex toys, but this is an excellent pick for guys who are a bit more on the submissive side in their sexual endeavors. (We see you, Fin Dom lovers.) This BDSM chastity cage keeps your pecker locked up tight in a trapped 3.25 inch long, medical-grade polycarbonate enclosure to ensure that thing is not getting hard. It’s ventilated for breathability and ergonomic in its make, so you can wear this sex toy for men for as long as your heart desires. Or as long as mistress makes you.

37. Autoblow A.I.

BEST… ROBOT SEX TOY?

That’s right, blowjob machines are real, which means we are officially living in the future. You might have seen this futuristic toy in ads on popular porn websites, and it’s one of the most unique male sex toys ever invented.

If you thought robots were taking over the world before, hold onto your bedframe. This Autoblow A.I. is a hands-free blowjob simulator, and its inventor analyzed over 1,000 hours of blowjob footage to simulate realistic, diverse oral stimulation. If it seems a little freaky, that’s understandable. But if you have the cash (and an adventurous attitude), this is one of the most rewarding male sex toy on the market. Recently, you may have noticed this sex gadget advertised on porn tube sites, and if you’re ready to satisfy your curiosity, go ahead and take the plunge. It simply is the wildest sex toy for men on the market.

