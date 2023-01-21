Raise Your Foreplay Game This Valentine’s Day With a Mood-Setting Sensual Massage Oil

Whether it’s date night or Valentine’s Day, there’s never a bad time to spice up things in the bedroom. A brand new sex toy, trying out some BDSM play, or throwing a sensual massage into the mix can enhance your partner’s evening (and yours!). Everyone loves massages, and a sexy massage done right is the perfect way to stimulate your partner’s erogenous zones, resulting in all kinds of fun. And with the best sensual massage oils, you can take the experience way past your everyday shoulder rub.

It doesn’t matter if you’re preparing for a special night with your partner or you’re just looking for a good way to relax; sensual and erotic massage done right combines a deep understanding of the body with the best oil for sensual massage to both arouse and relax, resulting in a wide range of emotional, physical and therapeutic benefits.

From the top of your head to the soles of your feet, numerous pressure points across your body are vital to an enjoyable massage. While the best sex toys for couples and the best sex toys for men can go really far in hitting key erogenous zones, sometimes your two hands are all your partner needs. With the best sex massage oil and the right technique, stimulating these pressure points will definitely turn your partner on. In addition, setting the mood, taking your time, and ensuring you have the right massage oils for the job are also key to success.

What to Look for in a Massage Oil

The best intimate massage oil is commonly made up of a base oil and additives for aroma, like essential oils. In addition to making sure the massage oil you choose is good for your skin and won’t cause any irritation, you should choose your massage aid based on the base oil. Here’s a rundown of the most popular base oils and why you might want to use them.

Almond Oil : This is one of the most popular base oils in spas worldwide. It’s non-allergenic and easily glides over the skin with delayed absorption, so you won’t need to add more oil mid-massage constantly.

This is one of the most popular base oils in spas worldwide. It’s non-allergenic and easily glides over the skin with delayed absorption, so you won’t need to add more oil mid-massage constantly. Coconut Oil : This delightful oil can be unscented or can retain the tropical scent of the coconut. It’s non-greasy and provides a moisturizing experience for the skin.

This delightful oil can be unscented or can retain the tropical scent of the coconut. It’s non-greasy and provides a moisturizing experience for the skin. Apricot Kernel Oil : Very similar to almond oil, apricot kernel oil is slightly more expensive but is better for use on people with nut allergies. It easily absorbs into the skin and contains vitamin E.

Very similar to almond oil, apricot kernel oil is slightly more expensive but is better for use on people with nut allergies. It easily absorbs into the skin and contains vitamin E. Jojoba Oil : This antibacterial oil is best used by people who are prone to acne or other skin maladies. It’s easily absorbed by the skin, and it has a long shelf life if you don’t intend to give massages regularly.

This antibacterial oil is best used by people who are prone to acne or other skin maladies. It’s easily absorbed by the skin, and it has a long shelf life if you don’t intend to give massages regularly. Avocado Oil : Made from avocado fruit, this oil is heavier than most, allowing for a longer massage. It can also be mixed with almond oil for a balanced viscosity. However, it should not be used on people who have sensitivities to latex.

Made from avocado fruit, this oil is heavier than most, allowing for a longer massage. It can also be mixed with almond oil for a balanced viscosity. However, it should not be used on people who have sensitivities to latex. Grapeseed Oil : Usually extracted from grape seeds using a solvent rather than being cold-pressed, grapeseed oil is considered to be an inferior oil for massage. However, it is unscented and has a luxe, silky feel against the skin that’s difficult to replicate.

Usually extracted from grape seeds using a solvent rather than being cold-pressed, grapeseed oil is considered to be an inferior oil for massage. However, it is unscented and has a luxe, silky feel against the skin that’s difficult to replicate. Olive Oil : Most households have olive oil in the cupboard, and it can be used for massage when absolutely necessary. However, it usually contains an off-putting scent and leaves a greasy residue on the skin.

Most households have olive oil in the cupboard, and it can be used for massage when absolutely necessary. However, it usually contains an off-putting scent and leaves a greasy residue on the skin. Cocoa Butter : When a slightly heavier massage oil or a balm is necessary, any of the above oils can be mixed with cocoa butter to form a rich skin application. This butter needs to be warmed to become liquid, but it offers a nourishing experience for dry skin.

When a slightly heavier massage oil or a balm is necessary, any of the above oils can be mixed with cocoa butter to form a rich skin application. This butter needs to be warmed to become liquid, but it offers a nourishing experience for dry skin. Shea Butter : Very similar to cocoa butter, shea butter forms a rich massage oil when mixed with other oils. However, it does not contain the chocolate-y scent of cocoa butter. This ingredient should not be used by people with latex sensitivities.

In addition to key ingredients, it’s also worth being familiar with some of the best sensual massage oil brands. Dame, Bellesa, LoveHoney, and LELO are just a few good examples of popular brands you can trust.

The Best Massage Oils To Buy Right Now

Ready to give your partner the best massage ever? We’ve put together a list of the best oils for sensual massages. Choices include oil-creating candles, odorless oils, and fruit-scented oils. All of our best massage oils are well-reviewed and ideal for creating the right environment and level of friction. If you’re looking to relax or use massage in a night of passion-filled fun, mastering sensual massage is something you (and your partner) will never regret.

Now that you know what to look for keep reading to find the best massage oils available for sale online.

BEST OVERALL $13.95 $15.94 12% off If a lavender-scented massage experience sounds like something you’d enjoy, then the Majestic Pure Lavender Massage Oil is the best sensual massage oil for you. This all-natural, soothing and calming oil has been carefully crafted for skin nourishment, creating the right environment for an intimate encounter. The oil also contains a mixture of premium ingredients, such as lavender essential oil, grapeseed oil, and sweet almond oil. It’s also cruelty-free and hasn’t been tested on animals.

RUNNER UP $12.95 Inside this Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil, you’ll find a mix of pure lavender oil, almond oil, and jojoba oil. These ingredients combine to deliver a sensual and pleasurable massage experience. The carrier oils in the formula provide an absorption rate best suited to at-home massage. You’ll also find many aromatic compounds to pique your sensual experience, which is ideal for deep massage and passionate, romantic encounters.

BEST SPLURGE $65.00 You all know at this point how much we love the Theragun massage gun. It’s simply one of the best inventions ever created. Recently, the company rebranded itself as Therabody and released a whole line of CBD products they’re calling TheraOne, and yup, they have a CBD massage oil. This full-spectrum CBD massage oil melts away any pressure and stress you’re keeping in your muscles and will soothe aches and pains in no time. It has a lovely lavender scent that can’t go unnoticed and contains a Biosorb hemp oil blend, organic turmeric, organic eucalyptus oil, organic lavender oil, and other nourishing essentials to bring your body back to life.

BEST FOR BEGINNERS $7.99 If you’re taking your first exploratory steps into the world of sensual massage and beyond, this Lovehoney Oh! Cherry Kissable Massage Oil is the best sensual massage oil for beginners. First and foremost, Lovehoney ships everything in discreet packaging so none of your neighbors will know what it is you’re up to in the bedroom. This soothing and rejuvenating oil works to nourish the skin and create a sensual atmosphere you and your partner will enjoy. If you’re worried about getting it in your mouth (because we all know where the post-massage is going to lead), then take note that this oil is edible. Meaning, yeah, you can kiss your partner in all the spots you massaged them. And it tastes great! You really can’t lose.

MOST UNIQUE AROMA $34.90 With three unique aromas to choose from, the Flickering Touch Massage Candle is as much a treat for your olfactory system as it is for your skin. Whether you choose Vanilla & Crème De Cacao, Snow Pear & Cedarwood, or Black Pepper & Pomegranate, you’re in for a treat as the luxurious candle melts into a pool of massage oil that’s sure to take your night to the next level. Ingredients in the candles include all-natural soy wax, shea butter, and apricot kernel oil.

BEST FRAGRANCE $20.98 For a multi-purpose moisturizing massage oil that restores skin tone and smells amazing simultaneously, look no further than the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Bath, Body & Massage Oil. The main ingredients in this oil are shea butter, coconut oil, and hibiscus oil. The first two work to nourish dry skin and provide it with a protective layer against the elements, while the hibiscus oil replenishes skin tone using essential vitamins. Combine the three, and you get an amazing massage oil. Alternatively, this SheaMoisture product can be used as a bath oil or even a body oil in the middle of the day.

LICKABLE PICK $24.00 During sensual massage or other intimate moments, the Dame Massage Oil provides the right level of lubrication without feeling uncomfortably oily. And while it is not recommended for use with condoms, this lickable oil is safe for internal use thanks to its 100% naturally-derived and doctor-approved formula. Furthermore, in addition to the physical enjoyment, the oil’s sandalwood and cardamom scent adds an extra dimension of enjoyment for your olfactory senses.

BEST CUSTOM SCENT $12.99 $14.99 13% off If you can’t find a massage oil with a scent you like, use this NOW Solutions Sweet Almond Oil and your favorite essential oils to make a custom aroma. Almond oil offers the ideal massage oil base thanks to its completed unscented yet highly moisturizing. It also won’t clog your pores. This particular almond oil from NOW Solutions is Non-GMO Project certified and produced in a GMP Quality Assured facility in the USA. However, if you do choose to add essential oils to the almond oil, be sure you don’t accidentally consume them in the resulting massage oil. Many essential oils are not safe for digestion.

BEST CELLULITE FIGHTER $31.41 $69.99 55% off Want to moisturize, tighten and tone your skin as you enjoy sensual massage? Then this M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil should be calling you. The popular oil comes backed by more than 42,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users. It includes grapefruit, lemon, and eucalyptus oils, meaning any treatment is accompanied by various appealing aromas. The oil, which is suitable for all skin types, is supplied in a large, push-top bottle to make distribution during any low-light or particularly heated bedroom moments more convenient.

BEST LUBRICANT $39.00 If you’re looking for something to last a little bit longer than your average sensual massage oil, give this ID Millennium Silicone-Based Lubricant a try. While primarily a lubricant, this top-quality silicone can also be used to get things going during a massage, thanks to its ability to create a silky feel and long-lasting glide. In addition, the lubricant is also fragrance-free, waterproof, and won’t leave stains on your bedding or furniture. Plus, a few drops of this popular product goes a surprisingly long way.

ALSO CONSIDER $19.99 In addition to the natural hemp, this versatile Natural Body Care Hemp Seed Massage & Body Oil includes almond, grape seed, and apricot essential oils to deliver a massage experience that nourishes the skin and smells great at the same time. The oil’s all-natural formula also provides frictionless sliding without leaving any greasy residues. At the same time, its flip-top cap allows for easy one-handed functioning, helping you to remain focused on the task at hand.

BEST FOR SENSUAL MASSAGE $12.99 There isn’t really much beating around the bush with your intentions when you put the Tracey Cox Supersex Massage Oil on the table, but why should there be? This paraben-free oil is ideal for sensual massages and is made with natural ingredients that nourish as it’s worked over the skin. The included press-cap makes it easy to keep things mess-free while you’re getting kinky. The included sandalwood and patchouli scent create an olfactory experience that is proven to stimulate desire.

CLASSY PICK $24.99 With its stylish appearance, the Überlube and accompanying Good To Go travel case offer more than your average store bought massage oil. For starters, the vitamin-E filled formula nourishes and leaves your skin soft and moist without being unpleasantly sticky. Secondly, the pump-top bottle and travel case are compact enough for storing in pockets, purses, and gym bags, so it’s always on hand when you need it. Lastly, for greater environmental responsibility, it’s possible to refill the bottle when you run out using an Überlube refill pack.

BEST SCENTS $17.95 With scent choices ranging from vanilla chai and lemongrass and coconut to cocoa bean and goji berry and honey and almond, these Intimate Earth Aromatherapy Massage Oils are made for people who want their olfactory experience to be as enjoyable as the physical one. The certified organic extracts and natural oils contained in the formula make the oil more easily absorbed and suitable for use on all skin types. Furthermore, this vegan-friendly massage aid is free of both parabens and DEA.

BEST HEMP $22.99 Earthly Body’s Naked in the Woods Massage Oil is one of the best hemp-derived massage oils you can rub on your body, period. This freeing oil consists of almond oil, hemp seed oil, and vitamin E that drips over the skin like it was born to. The bottle is made out to be residue-free, so you won’t have to worry about any unwanted stains occurring. Your body will full throttle feel the love it’s getting as hands glide this massage oil throughout every inch. If that’s not good enough, the product is entirely vegan and uses all-natural ingredients.

BEST FOR WEEKENDS AWAY $7.99 At 1.0 fluid ounces, the Lovehoney Oh! Vanilla Kissable Massage Oil is just the right size for throwing in your luggage. Whether you’re going to your partner’s home or heading out on a sexy weekend away, you’ll have just the right amount of oil for a session of relaxing massages or sensual foreplay. Simply apply the vanilla-flavored to your partner’s skin and massage, kiss, and lick your way to a memorable evening.

BEST FOR WARM MASSAGE $17.64 If combining Kama Sutra, coconut, and pineapple doesn’t sound exciting, perhaps you should stick to a more traditional massage oil. For everyone else, this Kama Sutra Massage Candle is made for warm, stimulating, and relaxing massage oil. Simply light your candle, drip the low-heat wax on your partner’s skin, and enjoy a romantic night of tropical-scented fun. Each drip from the candle goes a long way, and the skin-loving formula contains vitamin E, coconut oil, and shea butter, so it’s ultra-moisturizing and good for your skin overall.

BEST FOR DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE $14.99 $19.99 25% off Invigorate your sensual encounters with the Fox Envy Massage Oil. Formulated with jojoba oil, coconut oil, safflower seed oil, and vanilla, this blend is designed for maximum effect on your mind and body. This sensual massage oil simultaneously awakens the mind, making it hyper-aware of bodily sensations while relaxing and soothing sore muscles. Thanks to these results, this Fox Envy Massage Oil is a great pick for deep tissue massage. And, as an added bonus, it’s completely paraben-free, contains no harsh chemicals, and is made in the USA.

BEST FOR SPORTS MASSAGE $18.04 The Weleda skincare line rose to fame thanks to its popular Skin Food moisturizer. Still, the company makes all sorts of products using its NATRUE formulas, including this Weleda Muscle Massage Oil. Ideal for use after vigorous exercise, this massage oil contains arnica to warm and protect the muscles. Arnica is a bit of a wonder plant with over 150 active ingredients that ease tired muscles, counteract pain and prevent bruising. In addition, Weleda has also added sunflower and olive oils to this product, as well as rosemary and lavender essential oils, for a well-rounded massage whenever you’re feeling tired.

BEST SOFTENING OIL Looking to give your partner the silky, smooth, soft they’ve been dying for this winter? Snag the maude oil no. 0 and get rubbing. This hydrating oil will bring organic essential oils like jojoba, coconut, argan, and castor into the skin to leave the body feeling softer than ever upon drying. It also feels excellent in a bubble bath and will keep skin looking as replenished as ever.

BEST MASSAGE BAR $7.50 Babeland is one of our favorite sex-positive sex toy retailers, and the brand has created its own line of bath and beauty products. This melting massage bar can be rubbed onto your own skin or your partner’s. It will quickly melt into a “creamy, soothing massage butter.” The bar comes in three scents: honey vanilla, bergamot black tea, and English lavender. Made with simple and natural ingredients, this massage butter contains pure cocoa butter, shea butter, and essential oils.

MOST ABSORBENT $17.94 With its sweet, aromatic fragrance and easily absorbed formula, the Nooky Orange Blossom Massage Oil is made for fun and romantic massages. The orange blossom-infused formula helps to hydrate, rejuvenate and relax the skin. It will also fill your room with a subtle scent to add to the relaxing atmosphere of your massage session. The lotion comes in a handy and discreet bottle and is also made from 100% natural and organic ingredients, which means it’s suitable for sensitive skin, too. How’s that for one of the best sensual massage oils of all time?

BEST FOR ACHES AND PAINS $30.71 $49.99 39% off With over 90% of Amazon users rating the M3 Naturals Ylang Ylang and Ginger Massage Oil five out of five, you know it’s got to be doing something right. Whether you’re looking to relax, ease muscle tightness or just have a night of fun with your partner, the oil’s ylang-ylang and the ginger scent are sure to put you in the right mood. This massage oil has been enriched with the highest quality essential oils and helps to soothe and relieve skin conditions. The quality of this made-in-the-USA oil makes it a great choice for professional and amateur masseuses alike.

BEST CBD OIL $17.99 CBD’s been everywhere in the past couple of years. From ingestibles to butters to oils, it really has shown its pertinence in the self-love department of products. Next up? Massage oil. Built to relieve muscle and joint pain, Uncle Bud’s 120mg CBD massage and body oil contains both coconut and CBD oil to get the body going. Together, these provide a cooling sensation followed by a slight warming in the muscles that leaves the skin totally hydrated. This massage oil is great for couples massage, but it’s more effective at treating chronic pain, sports-related muscle strain, or knee joint irritation. It glides on easily and doesn’t leave a sticky residue behind.

BEST FOR EXPERIMENTATION $39.99 If erotic massage is a regular part of your foreplay, this five-pack from Adam and Eve is the perfect addition to your bedroom routine. Each of these massage oils features a different soothing scent, like Strawberry Dreams and Tropical Mango. All of the oils contain naturally-derived grape seed oil and almond oils, with plenty of vitamin E to nourish your skin.



BEST BULK BUY $288.54 Whether you are a professional masseuse or you and your partner like to give each other massages weekly, you might need a lot of massage oil. That’s where the Bon Vital’ Original Massage Crème comes in. It’s available in this massive 5-gallon tub and is completely unscented, so you can mix and match your own essential oils to create an aroma you adore. In addition, it has a nice, thick viscosity with high oil content that allows healing properties to be absorbed into the skin but not too quickly, creating a long massage without a messy cleanup. It also won’t stain your clothes or sheets, and it washes off the skin easily in the shower.

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN $16.99 Because the Brookethorne Naturals Refresh Massage Oil is made from pure ingredients and is also paraben-free, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic, it’s ideal for couples with sensitive skin. It will provide a silky smooth encounter and can be used on every inch of your body (externally). In addition, the oil includes a mix of jojoba oil, coconut oil, peppermint essential oil, and eucalyptus essential oil to give your senses a workout and help create an environment for various massage types, whether that’s general massage or foreplay.

BEST EDIBLE $9.95 Just imagine where things will end up if you use a massage oil that you can eat. The Honeydew Edible Vanilla Erotic Massage Oil makes a great buy for sensual massages followed by oral sex. The low viscosity oil blend also works to reduce muscle tension, boost your mood and further increase the heat in the room by acting as a natural aphrodisiac for everyone involved. The creamy vanilla aroma makes for a great smelling and tasty encounter. As an added benefit, this massage oil may also provide anti-aging benefits.

LUXE PICK $63.09 You don’t have to spend a lot of money to experiment with sensual massage oils. But if you want to invest in the best, this ELEMIS Musclease massage oil is a great choice. The luxe oil helps to ease stressed joints and muscle pain from physical activity. It helps ease muscle spasms and penetrates quickly, leaving skin smooth and soft afterward. It features a potent, powerful combination of rosemary, sea buckthorn, sea fennel, and maritime pine extracts. The stylish presentation makes this massage oil especially easy to gift to partners on special occasions.

BEST FOR CRYSTAL LOVERS $32.00 If your partner believes in the healing power of crystals, then they will love this lightly scented erotic massage oil. Each bottle of this massage oil contains a healing crystal such as amethyst, garnet, or aventurine. The property of the particular crystal has been matched with complementary natural oils. This soothing massage oil is great for all skin types but is intended for external use only. To warm up the oil, rub it between your hands before applying it to your partner’s body.

Sensual Massage Techniques

A good massage can light up your body, whether you’re in the spa or getting a foot rub from your partner. But, if you’d like your massage to lead to a little more, here are a few tips for using the best sexual massage oil and a relaxing, weight-of-the-world-lifting massage technique to point things in the right direction.