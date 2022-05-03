Looking for New Furniture? Skip the Couch and Go for the Best Sex Furniture Instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There will likely come a time in your life when the bed, the kitchen counter and the shower just don’t capture the same sexual excitement they used to. That’s nothing to feel uneasy about, as familiarity and repetition have their limits. Where some people feel despair, others, including the editors here at SPY, see an opportunity. We believe the best way to spice up a sex life that’s become too predictable is to add some of the best sex furniture.

The best sex furniture ranges from small pillows to complete couches, with one major aim in mind — delivering better sexual experiences for a healthier sex life. Think about that time you couldn’t quite hold your partner up for long enough to make a position enjoyable or that time you thought something might feel good but just couldn’t arrange yourselves Tetris-style on a flat bed to achieve your goals. That’s where the best sex furniture comes in. It’s the missing link, and often an inspiration to, positions and experiences you may have previously only dreamed about.

When it comes to choosing the right sex furniture for you, your desire and personal preference are the key factors. What’s great is just the act of reading about each piece will likely stir some inspiration for what you might use in your current sexual exploits. Sex furniture options include, but aren’t limited to:

Sex Swings

Chairs/Stools/Chaises

Pillows/Wedges/Ramps

Cushions

Cages

Sex Machines

Sex Toy Holders/Mounts

Full-Size and Modular Couches

Sex Blankets /Mats

Below, you’ll find 23 of our favorite sex furniture pieces to liven things up. Whether you’re looking to put the spark back into your sex life or simply step into something new and exciting, investing in sex furniture is never going to be a choice you regret.

1. Liberator Esse Chaise

BEST OVERALL

The Liberator Esse Chaise is an elegant addition to any home. It was designed with Kama Sutra-inspired positions in mind. The unique shape allows you to effortlessly move through various positions while remaining comfortable, stable and mobile. This ergonomically designed chaise is also made in the USA, includes a removable, washable cover and comes in nine different colors, ensuring there’s one to match your home decor. Furthermore, it’s supplied with a removable headrest and sports a moisture-proof inner layer to prevent any liquids from getting too far into the core of the piece.

Courtesy of Liberator

2. NaEnson Sex Toys Wedge Pillow

BEST INFLATABLE

Would you have believed a piece of sex furniture could be so popular with users and cost just over $15? Well, it’s true. The NaEnson Sex Toys Wedge Pillow is an easy and budget-friendly way to spice things up in the bedroom. The portable and easy-to-store design includes a double valve and sports a soft surface on the main faces for greater comfort during use. Plus, while it’s simple in design, this home sex furniture addition lets you change up positions, removes potential lifting issues and allows you to indulge in some arrangements which just wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Dark Magic Position Pillow with Cuffs

BEST INFLATABLE FOR BDSM

Get kinky in comfort with the Dark Magic Position Pillow, complete with detachable sex handcuffs. Most of the affordable inflatable wedges out there are upholstered, which can get dirty quickly. Instead, opt for this handsome leather alternative, which is much easier to wipe down. Complete with cuffs and a rounded pillow at the bottom of the wedge, this multifunctional wedge is durable enough to support the weight of two vigorously moving people. From spanking to deeper penetration, the possibilities are endless.

Courtesy of Eden Fantasys

4. MISSTU Positions Bouncing Mount Stool

BEST STOOL

Another simple yet effective way to add some variety to your sex life is with the MISSTU Positions Bouncing Mount Stool. It’s a fun option for couples or singles, as it saves a lot of effort and offers greater comfort in numerous positions. The “seat” is made of two stretchy panels with an open space between them, allowing anything and everything you can imagine to pass through. The stool is also constructed from thickened steel pipe and can hold up to 300 pounds, so there’ll be no concerns over safety as you work your way through the 25+ positions suggested by the accompanying visual guide.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Sportsheets Sex Swing Door Jam Kit

BEST DOOR KIT

If you don’t fancy having to answer questions about what it is you’ve attached to the ceiling mount in the middle of your lounge, the Sportsheets Sex Swing Door Jam Kit has you covered. Instead of permanent fixtures, this smart kit uses one of your existing doors as an anchor point for hanging. This results in a handy aid for upright fun which is capable of accommodating weights up to 325 pounds. Additionally, the cushioned neoprene and sturdy stirrups provide the extra support and comfort you need when things really get heated.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

6. Rekink Sex Pillow Cushion Set

BEST TWO-PIECE

By sporting a two-cushion design held together by a single hinge, the Rekink Sex Pillow Cushion Set offers users a comfortable and well-guided way to discover a plethora of new positions. By folding the cushions into numerous different arrangements, you alone can create several different bases for your sexual exploration. Plus, the cushions each have a soft and removable cover, which is easily washed should they get dirty. This piece also comes with a money-back, satisfaction guarantee if you aren’t entirely happy with your purchase.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Liberator Bonbon Sex Toy Mount

ALSO CONSIDER

Even just by itself, the Liberator Bonbon Sex Toy Mount is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used to support or heighten body parts for a more cohesive experience. That’s even before we mention the rounded side, which can be used to assist a back-and-forth rocking motion when faced down. Add to this a mid-pillow opening that can house sex toys, like vibrators or dildos, for an extra kink in your sexual exploits and it’s easy to see why this toy mount is a popular sex furniture option.

Courtesy of Babeland

8. Liberator Sex Position Wedge

BEST WEDGE

If you’ve never used one before, you’ll probably be surprised at what a difference introducing a wedge-shaped pillow can make to your sex life. The Liberator Sex Position Wedge truly opens the door to slightly different positions which can make a huge difference enjoyment-wise. It’s available in either blue or pink and includes a removable cover that is easily washed if anyone gets over-excited.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

9. Liberator Wing Sex Toy Mount

BEST TOY MOUNT FOR HER

If you’re looking for a piece of sex furniture for providing support during sex and mounting a range of toys, the Liberator Wing Sex Toy Mount is for you. The pillow is not overpowering or clumsy in size, but it does exactly what it needs to and includes a pre-cut opening for mounting dildos and vibrators in an erect position for all kinds of play. This versatility makes this a solid choice for both couples and singles. Additionally, it comes in multiple colors, meaning you can match it to the rest of your sex furniture or home decor.

Courtesy of Liberator

10. Master Series Queening Chair

BEST FOR QUEENING

If you like to treat your woman like the queen she is, invest in this Master Series Queening Chair made from faux leather. For those who don’t know, queening refers to the act of face-sitting, but this chair can be used for any kind of oral sex. Complete with an adjustable head hammock and egg-shaped face hole for perfect positioning, this chair also features a cushioned top for long-term play. Suitable for dom and sub play.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. The Cowgirl Premium Sex Machine

BEST SEX MACHINE

If you’re in a monogamous relationship but want to spice it up with a third, consider the Cowgirl premium sex machine. This thing is basically the Ferrari of sex machines, with multiple attachments and a clitoral stimulator attachment for bumping and grinding. Complete with 10 vibration patterns and made with heavy-duty metal and PU, this machine is easy to wipe down and provides leg-shaking pleasure for anyone who hops on it. Also perfect for voyeurs who want to watch their partner be taken on the ride of their life.

Courtesy of Cowgirl

12. Liberator Talea Spreader Bar

BEST SPREADER

While the Liberator Talea Spreader Bar’s status as a furniture piece may be debatable, what’s not up for debate is how much it can liven up your sex life. This bar may seem overly simple, but restraining your partner on the bed or floor can bring a whole new level of fun to furniture pieces that you may have been bored of before. The spreader includes fully adjustable cuffs and can be used on legs, arms or both to provide a kinky thrill. Additionally, the 30-inch cushioned bar can act as an aid for greater support as you try the positions suggested in the supplied illustrations.

Courtesy of Adam and Eve

13. Fleshlight Top Dog

BEST FLESHLIGHT HOLDER

If you love your Fleshlight device but would enjoy a little more freedom for your hands, the Fleshlight Top Dog could be the answer you’ve been dreaming of. This piece of sex furniture has been designed with Fleshlight products in mind, resulting in a uniquely shaped holder to accommodate all kinds of play, including a range of doggy-style positions. The Top Dog is made in the USA and features a durable yet sturdy inner foam core, which offers greater comfort. Plus, this piece can be easily cleaned using warm water and soap.

Courtesy of Liberator

14. Fetish Fantasy Spinning Fantasy Swing

BEST SWING

Outside of the mildly advanced installation aspect, adding the Fetish Fantasy Spinning Fantasy Swing to your sex furniture setup is a decision you won’t regret. Once you’ve mastered the technique, these versatile sex aids take away any potential strain of difficult positions and let you and your partner focus solely on enjoyment. This swing is supplied with a torsion spring which delivers a weightless experience. It also boasts the ability to rotate 360 degrees for a fully accommodating experience. The nylon straps are also fully adjustable, and you’ll find large padded straps around the butt and back for greater comfort during use.

Courtesy of Adam and Eve

15. Liberator Humphrey Toy Mount Sex Pillow

BEST FOR STRADDLERS

Humping a pillow is how many people first discovered the joy of masturbation, and Librator’s newest piece of sex furniture celebrates that with their high-density Humphrey Toy Mount sex pillow. Ideal for anyone who loves humping or grinding, this hands-free pillow can be used with any dildo, vibrator or wand for solo or partnered play. Toys can be inserted in the slot, while a secret pocket can hold your choice of clit stimulator or bullet vibrator. A must-have for foreplay double penetration with a partner.

Courtesy of Liberator

16. Liberator Prelude Bench Queen Black Label

LEAST CONSPICUOUS

This Prelude Bench by Liberator is the ultimate piece of sex furniture that doesn’t at all look like sex furniture. While it acts as a chic, long bench to sit under a windowsill or at the foot of your bed, It’s also the most discrete backless bondage bench out there. Available in several colors, you can add on your customized cuff kit accessory and attach them with the built-in series of hidden restraint clips. When you’re giving guests the tour of your house, your secret will be safe!

Courtesy of Liberator

17. SeseLace Bondage Chair

BEST BDSM CHAIR

If you’re new to the world of BDSM or have experience but want something a bit more permanent in your home, try this SeseLace Bondage Chair. While the appearance may look relatively simple, hidden qualities mean this chair can provide endless opportunities for new and kinkier play. From “normal” sex in different positions to domination fun, the head hole, numerous anchor points and cutouts ensure that if you can dream it, you can most likely bring it to life in this chair. Furthermore, as the chair is custom-made to your preferences, you can choose the color, size and even ask for extras if you think it’s missing something.

Courtesy of Etsy

18. STRICT Bondage Board

BEST BONDAGE BOARD

A bondage board is a must-have for apartment dwellers or anyone short on space that doesn’t have room for a magnificent sex swing setup. It features 14 D-ring attachment points for access to the nipples, genitals or attaching cuffs and other restraints. Complete with thick padding for maximum comfort, no restraint fantasy is off-limits — just store it under the bed or in a closet afterward. Consider pairing with accessories like gag balls, whips or ticklers for an unforgettable experience.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. MOD LOVE Deluxe Thruster Kit

BEST BUDGET

A sex machine gets the job done better than a thrusting dildo, but the high price tag often stops people from buying one. While you can’t ride this lightweight deluxe thruster kit, it provides many of the same benefits (and rhythm) of a traditional sex machine — it also takes up less space. Buyers also love the shape and size of the super-smooth silicone Wand included, which one reviewer calls “not too big or small.”

Courtesy of Pink Cherry

20. BDSM Architecture Sex Sofa

BEST DESIGN

Although this curvy tantric chair by BDSM Architecture is intended for intimate times, you won’t want to hide it away. Display this modern tantric furniture piece, sold in multiple upholstery colors, anywhere in your home for a stunning visual effect that has more oomph than a classic sex chaise. It’s large enough for several people to sit on, making it great for group play. Made from steel and faux leather, this luxurious masterpiece may have been designed in the dungeons but you can proudly display it in your living space without being found out.

Courtesy of Etsy

21. Stockroom Leather Sling

BEST SEX SLING

Stockroom is the authority in all things leather, and their BDSM-inspired sex sling is proof of that. As durable as it is comfy, this sling is made with 100% genuine leather, complete with stirrups and D-rings. Designed to be hung from above with a rope or chain, this kit also contains a matching leather head pillow for better neck support. Unlike traditional sex swings which only contain stirrups and straps, a sling has a large panel to support the full body.

Courtesy of Stockroom

22. Aerial Yoga Swing Set

BEST SEX SWING ALTERNATIVE

Although it may take some time to get the hang of these aerial silks, they can present endless possibilities for sex, turning into a sex swing and offering support for hanging positions and upside-down sex. Unlike other sex swings explicitly advertised for intimate time, these aerial silks are storage-friendly and discreet. This one even has built-in handles. Plus, when they’re not being used with a partner, you can do some aerial yoga to enhance flexibility and decompress that lower back.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Kiki De Montparnasse Tufted Boudoir Chaise

BEST SPLURGE

The made-to-order Chaise Boudoir is featured in the Kiki de Montparnasse Showroom, and for good reason — designed by furniture and lighting designer Mark Brazier, this brass and tufted black leather furniture piece is timeless, mysterious, and can act as an edge centerpiece in any home. Whether it’s in a bedroom or living room, this is a piece for those who want to showcase their sensuality rather than hide it.

Courtesy of Kiki DM

