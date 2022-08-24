The Best Sex Toys for Heating Up the Bedroom in 2022: Couples, Solo, Kink and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the best sex toys can be an intimidating, scary, fun, titillating and downright sensational process. That’s why we consulted Dr. Jill McDevitt, a resident sexologist for the brand CalExotics. Dr. McDevitt holds three different degrees in the field of human sexuality. She notes that “the best sex toys are the ones that best meet your specific sexual need and goal (for instance clitoral stimulation during intercourse, or g-spot thrusting, or penile stroking, etc.), but I do have go-to sex toys that I recommend to clients.” (We’ll cover those later on.)

Generally, the best adult toys are made of body-safe materials, durable, work discreetly and have a cult following. In reviewing the best sex toys of all time, you’ll sometimes find that a specific brand has become a generic name for an entire category of sex toys, like Fleshlights or Magic Wands. In addition to these famous sex toys, we’ve included a few general categories like strap-ons and vibrators.

You can also classify them based on who they’re for: including the best male sex toys, sex toys for beginners and BDSM sex toys.

We’ve included a few of each on our list. So, no matter your gender, sexuality or anatomy, we’ve got something for you. Not every toy on this list is designed for couples in that two people can use it simultaneously, but we believe every toy that contributes to one partner’s pleasure elevates the entire experience. Therefore, every toy from the categories above qualifies as a sex toy for couples.

Hopefully, by the end of this guide, you’ll have found a toy that suits you and your current sexual needs, future sexual desires, or both!

We’ll walk you through our top picks for sex toys in 2022 and additional options for men, women, couples, BDSM and more.

The Best Sex Toys of 2022

Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator

BEST OVERALL

Dame is an upscale sex toy brand that we love, and the company is known for making innovative sex toys like this tiny but mighty couples vibrator. The Eva II provides clitoral stimulation during sex and is designed to stay in place hands-free, which means you can focus on each other instead of awkwardly positioning a sex toy. The Eva II is also waterproof, made of medical-grade silicone and features three vibration speeds. It’s our favorite pick of 2022 because it works for couples and individuals, is easy to use and requires very little upkeep to maintain its durable shape.

LELO Soraya 2

BEST VIBRATOR

Vibrators are to the sex world what french fries are to the restaurant world — if you can make a great option, you’re going to satisfy a lot of people. LELO is one of our favorite sex toy brands, as evidenced by their multiple inclusions on this list, and the Soraya 2 is one of the most recent additions to their lineup. It’s a dual g-spot and clitoral stimulator designed to simultaneously hit both erogenous zones for maximum pleasure. It’s gotten a noticeable upgrade in its shape and design from its original predecessor, including an extended tip for broad g-spot targeting and multiple sonic vibrations to choose from.

Courtesy of LELO

Hitachi Magic Wand

CLASSIC DESIGN

Originally designed as a sports massager, the Hitachi Magic Wand was a huge part of the sex-positive feminist movement of the 1970s. Before Amazon and mail-order sex toys, it was much easier for women to go into a department store to buy something for their sore muscles than to ask for a vibrator. The invention allowed many women worldwide to experience orgasmic masturbation for the first time. The Magic Wand became so entwined in the sex industry that eventually, Hitachi took its name off the device. Today, it’s sold in the US by Vibratex and is simply known as the Magic Wand Original. Countless women can testify that it’s a powerfully effective vibrator.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

In addition to many glowing reviews, Sexologist Alex Miller with Orchid Toys notes that “the Hitachi Magic Wand, which started it all, deserves its spot in the hall of fame not only because it was the first readily available toy but because it provides STRONG stimulation externally, which although not a guarantee for everyone, certainly works for providing pleasure to most women. Some toys work better for some women, but it’s almost never bad to suggest someone try the Magic Wand.”

TIANI 3 Couple’s Vibrator

BEST SEX TOY FOR COUPLES

LELO is a luxury sex toy company that makes some of the best sex toys in the world for men, women, non-binary folks, couples and throuples. The brand’s TIANI 3 couple’s vibrator provides intense sensations for both partners during penetrative sex, and it’s made from the highest quality materials for sophisticated yet sexy fun. By vibrating internally and externally at once, this powerful couple’s vibrator will make you feel sensations you’ve never felt before. Plus, the TIANI 3 comes with a remote control for extra fun. We know LELO sex toys aren’t cheap, but the brand’s premium sex toys are worth the investment.

Courtesy of LELO

Dame Pom

BEST SEX TOY FOR WOMEN

This is another product from one of our favorite premium sex toy brands: Dame. This flexible vibrator has a shape that makes it more akin to a personal massager in a broad sense rather than your standard rabbit vibrator. It can give broad or very targeted stimulation depending on how you point it and where you use it. Its flexible body has five different intensities and built-in vibrational patterns. It’s also completely waterproof and made of medical-grade silicone. All of Dame’s sex toys are top-notch quality, so you don’t have to worry about the standard of the materials you’re putting on, in or near your body.

Courtesy of Dame

TENGA Easy Beat EGG Male Masturbator

BEST PORTABLE TOY

Looking for a compact masturbation toy you can take on trips near and far? This TENGA toy is about the size of an egg and is made stretchy for fitting all sorts of bodies. It comes in designs with a regular strength rating and “hard-boiled” models that are made to have a stronger sensation when using them. They come with their own pouch of compatible lube, and the tactile sleeves are sure to satisfy them.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lune Rechargeable Personal Massager

BEST BUDGET MASSAGER

This massager is one of the best sex toys you can buy on Amazon, with over 25,000 reviews and a price tag below $30. It’s waterproof, quiet and has 20 different vibrational patterns and eight speeds for spicing up a solo session or romantic rendezvous with a partner. The silicone it’s crafted from is super soft, and the battery life lasts for 2+ hours on every charge.

Courtesy of Amazon

LELO TOR 2

BEST VIBRATING RING

For an excellent, reusable, rechargeable, long-lasting vibrating cock ring, you can’t do much better than the LELO TOR 2. Whatever you think you want or need in a cock ring, the TOR 2 delivers. It’s silicone, fully waterproof, flexible enough for most penises, and uses two basic plus/minus buttons to control the six vibration levels. And, best of all, the TOR 2 will run for up to 90 minutes before needing a charge, which means less worrying about the toy and more focusing on each other. (We will say that this ring is sized for average-sized guys, so men with larger penises may want to try something else.)

Courtesy of Lelo

Dame Aer Suction Toy

BEST SUCTION TOY

We love Dame’s suction toy, the Aer, which is perfect for those who can’t get enough head. It creates pulses of air and a soft seal around the clitoris that mimics the sensations of oral sex like the flutter of a tongue or suction of a mouth. The seal ensures nothing gets in the way of a potential orgasm and is designed to give you a quick, intense peak so you can fill the gap and get on to other forms of pleasure. Dame makes great sex toys, but they’re not exactly budget-friendly, keep reading to find our budget pick for this category.

Courtesy of Dame

Womanizer Pro 40 Clitoral Massager

RUNNER UP SUCTION TOY

This clitoral massager comes with excellent reviews on Amazon and six different intensity levels. It’s made of body-safe materials designed not to irritate or bother your most sensitive skin, and it’s waterproof, rechargeable and can run for two hours on a single charge. It has a powerful suction but is designed to operate quietly so you can find just the right vibe.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dame Fin

BEST FINGER VIBRATOR

This is another finger vibrator from Dame that’s versatile, easy to use, small and perfect for adding a boost to your already stimulating touch. It has an optional tether you can loop around your fingers to make it easier to hold during the action and to integrate it seamlessly into your routine. You can wear it on the outside or inside of your fingers, and it’s easy to pick up or drop off depending on where you’re at in your sexual experience. It can be used by individuals or couples, making this one of the best sex toys for couples of 2022 and one of the best pleasure devices.

Courtesy of Dame

LELO GIGI-2

BEST G-SPOT STIMULATOR

This personal massager from LELO is built to give you a G-spot orgasm with a slight curve and flattened tip. It has 4-button controls to find your ideal intensity ranging from a titillating murmur to a mind-blowing, exhilarating pulse. You can flip over the tip if you prefer to use it on your clitoris, and it’s sized for easily finding the G-spot on every woman.

Courtesy of LELO

Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage

BEST MASTURBATOR FOR MEN

The Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage is as remarkable for couples as it is for solo use. While we’re sure nobody objects to using their hands and mouths during foreplay, this toy can make the task much easier and more exciting for him and her. The toy is made from Fleshlight’s patented life-like SuperSkin material, with nodules for added stimulation for him, and the material is transparent, which is visually stimulating for both. And when you are finished, the toy cleans up easily, thanks to caps on both ends, allowing you to run water straight through it.

Courtesy of Amazon

Better Love Lily Vibrator

BEST RABBIT VIBRATOR

For a modern take on the classic Rabbit vibrator, you’ll want to go with the best-selling and reasonably-priced Better Love Lily vibrator, which is currently for sale via Ella Paradis. It’s made with dual motors for double the pleasure and has 10 different speed modes but operates quietly so you won’t blow the roof off your thin-walled apartment. It’s 100% waterproof and made with easy-touch buttons that are simple to operate.

Courtesy of Ella Paradis

LELO Billy 2 Vibrating Prostate Massager

BEST PROSTATE MASSAGER

When reviewing the best male sex toys, we named the LELO Billy 2 the best vibrating massager to stimulate the prostate. We love LELO, a luxury sex toy brand that makes beautifully designed and effective sex toys for men, women, non-binary folks, couples, throuples and everyone else. This prostate massager has multiple settings, so you can find the vibration that works for you. Whether an anal play beginner or a seasoned pro, this vibrating prostate massager is the best in class.

Courtesy of LELO

Trojan Vibrations Hot Spot Vibrating Ring

BEST BUDGET COCK RING

Unfortunately, many high-quality sex toys can set you back $100 or $200. That’s why this simple vibrating cock ring is such a delight. This $8 vibrating ring easily slips over penises of all sizes and provides a little something extra during sex. It’s easy to use, discreet and fun for both partners. Even if you and your partner prefer a more vanilla-flavored sex life, this vibrating ring is the perfect toy to keep in your nightstand for special occasions. For all these reasons, this vibrating ring is one of the best sex toys for couples.

Courtesy of Amazon

Liberator Wedge Sex Pillow

BEST PIECE OF SEX FURNITURE

If you and your significant other are tiring out during a particularly daring sex position, then a well-positioned sex pillow may be the solution. The Liberator Wedge is a sex positioning pillow designed to help couples explore every position they want. This 27-degree pillow is covered in a machine-washable microfiber cloth for easy cleaning that’s also soft and lush against bare skin. The high-density foam is made to support your body and prevent sinking into the bed during certain positions, and it comes in a bunch of colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Satisfyer Pro 2+

GREAT REVIEWS

This highly-rated air clitoral stimulator from Amazon is affordable, accessible, and easy to use. Rather than standard vibrational pulses, the Satisfyer uses non-contact suction and airwaves to stimulate the sensations felt during oral sex. It has a strong motor but operates quietly once it hits your clitoris, so it’s perfect if you’ve got housemates or prefer to keep a low profile. It has 11 different intensities and is entirely waterproof, making it a welcome addition to your shower or bath routine.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lovehoney All Tied Up Bondage Kit

BEST BONDAGE SET

This bondage set is perfect for couples just starting with BDSM, as it’s easy to set up and has everything you need for a safe restraint system without needing permanent fixtures. It includes cuffs that fasten with Velcro and connecting straps that can be extended to a maximum length of 4 feet. The restraint kit fastens underneath the bed and spreads corner-to-corner so you’ll have full coverage across the mattress. It also comes in three different colors.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spank Me Paddle

BEST PADDLE FOR SPANKING

Experienced BDSM couples might think of this as a beginner’s toy, and perhaps it is. But if you and your partner are interested in exploring paddling and spanking, this flexible paddle is ideal for couples who don’t want it to hurt too much. Made from vegan leather, the Spank Me Paddle from Adam & Eve can add a little more variety in the bedroom.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

Secret Lover Bullet Vibrator

BEST BULLET VIBRATOR

A bullet vibrator is the ultimate sexy, secret weapon in the quest for personal satisfaction. They’re small, incredibly compact and known for their power and ability to channel it into one specific spot (some say the only spot that matters). For precise clitoral stimulation, this highly rated bullet vibrator from Secret Lover has three speeds, seven pulsing patterns, and a discreet design that’s perfect for travel. It looks just like any other tube of lipstick and is waterproof so that it can be used in the bath and shower.

Courtesy of Amazon

Naughty Trainer Set Butt Plugs

BEST FOR ANAL PLAY

For couples who aren’t quite ready to try pegging or anal sex, consider this trio of petite silicone butt plugs. The three sizes let you experiment with the best size, and the easy-grip material is easy to hold even when covered in your preferred water-based personal lubricant. You can start with the smallest one and work your way up, and each one comes with a tapered tip that makes it easy to insert. The cradle-like bases make them comfortable to wear, even for extended amounts of time, and they work well with double penetration alongside other toys if that’s what you’re into!

Courtesy of Babeland

Hisionlee Anal Plug Set

BEST BUDGET ANAL PLUG SET

If you’re looking to spend a minimal amount on maximum pleasure on an anal plug set, this set from Amazon has very high ratings for a price point under $20. It comes with four different plugs of various sizes and an anal douche for preparing the area beforehand. Each butt plug has a powerful suction base for keeping it exactly where you want it and a tapered tip for as gentle and easy an insertion as possible.

Courtesy of Amazon

More Sex Toys for Couples

When you learned about sex as a young adult, we’re guessing sex toys for couples were never part of the conversation. Until recently, there was a taboo surrounding sex toys, and even the world’s best sex toys for couples were only available in sketchy sex shops off the highway. However, the world is growing more sex-positive, and several feminist sex toy brands made to facilitate equal sex between partners have arrived on the market. Here are some of our favorites.

We-Vibe Unite

BEST FOR BEGINNERS

We-Vibe makes premium vibrating sex toys for couples. This award-winning brand makes toys primarily designed to enhance her pleasure, but this vibrating couple’s sex toy provides all-around stimulation for both partners. After insertion, the We-Vibe Unite provides her G-spot and clitoral stimulation. This toy can be worn during sex, and thanks to its slim profile, it leaves plenty of room for penetration, which provides additional stimulation for him.

Courtesy of We-Vibe

Rub Me Massage Bar

BEST FOR FOREPLAY

Every couple treats foreplay differently, but we can all agree that a sensual massage never hurts, whether sex is happening or not. We can also agree that traditional massage oils are messy as hell. That’s where a massage bar comes in. The Rub Me Massage Bar is made from cocoa butter, shea butter and essential oil, so all you do is rub the bar on your hands or your partner’s body. Each bar is suitable for 10 to 12 massages, and you can choose from unscented, bergamot and black tea, coconut lime and English lavender.

Courtesy of Babeland

Lovehoney Deluxe Strap-on Dildo Harness

BEST FOR ROLE REVERSAL

It’s a brave new world out there, and many men are starting to recognize the explosive possibilities of anal play. At the same time, strap-on dildo harnesses have been popular in the lesbian community for ages. This is a great set for beginners, as it has everything you need to get started, including a pair of silicone 5.6-inch and 8-inch dildos. The harness also comes with three interchangeable o-rings so you can test out all the dildos your heart desires.

According to the experts we talked to, when it comes to strap-on dildo harnesses, you usually have to choose between form and function, with the latter being more important. So while there are more attractive-looking harness sets, the best strap-on setups tend to have a utilitarian look. Lovehoney’s deluxe harness is fully adjustable and fits up to a 67-inch waist.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Faux Leather Bondage Handcuffs

BEST HANDCUFFS

Most top-rated sex toys are expensive, and many bondage gear markers use only premium leather. As a result, all those whips, floggers, BDSM toys and blindfolds can get pretty pricey. For the couple casually exploring their kinks, that can be a turn-off. That’s why we love these faux-leather handcuffs from Adam & Eve. Handcuffs have long been one of the best sex toys for couples, and this adjustable pair is perfect for wrists and ankles.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Naughty Couples Door Swing

BEST SEX SWING

Sometimes, spicing up the bedroom can be as simple as having sex anywhere but the bed. If you want to take that line of thinking to the max, you might consider picking up the Adam & Eve Naughty Couples Door Swing.

This sex swing hangs over the back of any door, turning any room into a sex room. Just adjust the swing to the appropriate height, and you or your partner can use the stirrups and handles to get into the position of your choice and probably some positions you never thought possible.

That said, always exercise caution when using a sex swing like this. Be careful not to exceed the 220-pound weight limit and make sure the swing is secure in the door before climbing aboard. Nothing kills sexy time faster than an injury!

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Flavored Lubricant

BEST FLAVORED LUBE

Flavored lube is a classic way to make oral sex a little more palatable for the giver. The Adam & Eve Flavored Lubricant promises to add a little flavor to your oral play, whether you want cherry, cotton candy or strawberry flavor. And the lube is sugar-free, so neither you nor your partner will have to worry about infections.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game

ALSO CONSIDER ADULT GAME

If you want an adult game that is more of an actual game, the Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game could be exactly what you’re looking for. Two players take turns rolling dice and performing the action on the space they land on, including stripping, erotic dancing and massaging. Players can also land on squares to collect cards with erotic questions, fantasies and dares. The winner is the first to get around the board six times, and then they can pick a fantasy card.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

More Sex Toys for Men

If you didn’t find anything great in our top sex toy picks and want more of a selection, we’ve gathered other worthwhile alternatives for men in 2022. You should also check out our full round-up of the best sex toys for men, where we go in-depth about our favorite sex toy brands for men at the moment.

Pink Lady Original Fleshlight

A fleshlight is considered one of the best sex toys for men, and this one is available to order on Amazon and is backed with excellent ratings. It’s super easy to use and clean and comes with strong suction for a realistic experience guaranteed to please! It’s made with patented SuperSkin material designed to be soft, lifelike and blow you away.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Screaming O Vibrating Ring

This vibrating cock ring from Screaming O comes highly rated for its ability to help both individuals in a couple orgasm by stimulating the clitoris. It’s made of a flexible material that stretches around the penis and has pleasure nodes on the end that deliver vibration to the woman. The vibrating motor provides micro pulses that both individuals will enjoy, and it’s designed disposable so you can simply toss it when you’re done!

Courtesy of Screaming O

More Sex Toys for Women

Dame and LELO are two of our favorite sex toy brands for women in 2022, but there are many other titillating, high-quality toys out there. Check out a few more options for women below.

Doxy Extra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator

MORE POWERFUL THAN HITACHI

This wand vibrator boasts 30% more power than the Hitachi wand. The cast aluminum head pulses powerfully for maximum pleasure and has a cushioned cover for comfort. It has user-friendly buttons that help you change settings between the deep rumble, energetic frequencies and other settings. This wand requires being plugged in to work, so keep that in mind if you prefer flexibility.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Mumu Sugar Wand Massager

This wand massager is highly rated on Amazon and is a great, affordable sex toy if you’re just starting and don’t want to drop $80 right off the bat. It’s made of super-soft, food-grade silicone and works cordless, so you’ve got flexibility in terms of where you use it. It’s also waterproof and has eight speeds and 20 powerful vibration modes.

Courtesy of Amazon

We-Vibe Nova Rabbit Vibrator

This vibrator can be controlled via an app, adding to the potential sexual exploits you can get up to with a partner, and it has a dual motor for both the G-spot and clitoral stimulation. The vibrator is made to have an adjustable shape and flexibility so you can find the perfect fit, in the perfect spot, for maximum pleasure. It comes with 10 different vibrational modes and is made of body-safe materials that are simple to clean and take care of.

Courtesy of Amazon

LELO SONA Clitoral Stimulator

This top-rated sex toy from LELO is designed to stimulate 75% more of the clitoris than your standard vibrator via sonic waves, pulses and a shape that targets the entire clitoris — not just the most intense spot. The shape, size and depth of the clitoris vary from woman to woman, and this toy is designed to hit it all. The sonic waves penetrate deeply and stimulate the waves of the clitoris that exist underneath the skin, so you reach deeper, more mind-blowing orgasms easier.

Courtesy of LELO

More Futuristic Sex Toys

OhMiBod Esca2 Powered by KIIROO

This wearable, Bluetooth-enabled massager from OhMiBod comes with an LED indicator for the speed and intensity and can be controlled via an app from anywhere. The LED light can easily be turned off for discrete play, and it’s made of body-safe silicone. It works for up to three hours on a single charge and can be synced up with other KIIROO products for an immersive pleasure experience.

Courtesy of KIIROO

We-Vibe Moxie App Controlled Panty Vibrator

This sleek Bluetooth vibrator is made to be inserted into underwear and can be controlled via an app from anywhere and a remote from up to three meters away. It’s whisper-quiet, so even the most sensitive ears won’t be able to detect a thing, and it has ten different vibration modes to choose from. It’s held in place magnetically for pinpointed stimulation and long-term wear without worrying that it will slip out.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

More Anal Sex Toys