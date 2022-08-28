11 Affordable Sex Toys Under $50 That Work Just As Well as the $300 Alternatives

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Cheap is a word we don’t love using too much here at SPY because of its negative connotations. Cheap can mean poorly made, improperly designed or even insinuating that something may fall apart after use. That’s not what we mean when talking about cheap sex toys. This time around, when we say cheap, we mean competently made, affordable options that work just as well as products that cost two or three times as much. And, shockingly, some of the world’s most affordable sex toys also qualify as some of the best sex toys simultaneously, making it a win-win for those looking to get off on a budget.

We’ve tested some of the most high-tech and newest sex toys more than we can count. And, sure, we love them. Brands such as LELO have become a bedroom staple. But here’s the issue: These products will typically cost you over three figures. Lucky for us, a lot of cheap sex toys go above and beyond their price point, lasting for years of fun.

Not every cheap sex toy will have all the bells and whistles. We’ll warn you that finding something battery-powered or chargeable in the cheap sex toy space is a little more challenging, but it is possible. In addition, cheap sex toys make for great sex toys for beginners — because there is no reason someone just getting into toy play should spend hundreds.

No matter how you identify, we’ve found the greatest options to help you achieve an affordable O every time. See below for the cheapest sex toys that really, really work.

1. Lovehoney Boost Vibrating Love Ring

We’ve previously covered some premium vibrating rings on SPY — the well-known LELO Tor comes to mind. But in our professional experience, a $7 ring will achieve the exact same results. If you and your partner enjoy the experience, you can always decide to upgrade to the more expensive version. You may have seen these types of colorful rings at sex shops before, and they prove that cheap sex toys can be just as effective.

2. Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator

One of our most popular sex toy shopping guides is our piece on oral sex simulators for men, aka blowjob machines. But these futuristic devices can be intimidating, and the original male sex toy is an affordable alternative. Call it ol’ reliable.

Simple, discreet, easy-to-use and tremendously pleasurable. We’ve all heard of the Fleshlight, but this is the Fleshlight of all Fleshlights. And, lucky for you, it doubles as one of the best cheap sex toys you can buy for under $50. This classic male masturbator is designed newly for ultra discretion and a softer, more sensual feeling during use. It fits members up to 6.5-inches for a seamless boost to all your at-home experiences.

3. Womanizer Starlet USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

Sex toy deals are often why we can catch some of the world’s greatest sex toys at the lowest prices. Right now at Lovehoney, users can grab 50% off Womanizer Starlet USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, placing it down to just $40. This battery-free, rechargeable device is built to lightly suck the clitoris with four escalating levels for your ideal pleasure. And, would you get a load of that size? Given its height and width, this stimulator is also immensely discreet for bringing along just about anywhere.

4. Lynk Silicone Cock Ring Set

You don’t always need all the bells and whistles for a great yet cheap sex toy. This set of cock rings comes in a group of three to help create harder, more powerful erections. These rings help men delay ejaculation in sexual settings with another partner while adding pressure that feels great during use. They don’t hurt when on, and because they come in three different sizes, you can effortlessly choose larger or smaller sizes based on your preferences or penis size.

5. Babeland Naughty Trainer Set

Whether you’ve been into anal play or just getting into it, owning a plug or two is a great way to stimulate your anal desires. This training set from Babeland comes with three differently-sized silicone plugs you can safely place inside your anus for pleasure. This is great for people just getting into anal play and plugging due to the little-to-large sizing.

6. Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage

Here is another incredible, affordable Fleshlight for men. This crystal clear light is much less discreet for those worried about folks finding their toys, but it has a smaller size that makes up for it. It’s got openings on two ends, so you can visually watch your member push in and out of the toy through the openings. Because of the small size and the two openings, this also makes for an excellent option for giving or receiving oral sex.

7. Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Finger Vibrator

Whether going solo or initiating some spicier foreplay, the Lovehoney Ignite is an excellent toy for those with vaginas. This finger vibrator is remarkably low-key. It wraps directly onto the finger to help vaginally stimulate someone with over 20 settings. It’s awesome for beginners or those looking to discreetly travel with a sex toy. Plus, it’s only $35, which is hard to beat.

8. Adam & Eve First Time Fetish Nipple Teasers

If you’re getting into kink, we suggest not spending too much on kink-related items. Kink is something you need to get to know before going all in. That said, when it comes to kink exploration, purchase cheap items before larger ones. These nipple teasers from Adam & Eve are precisely what we’re talking about. Safe to use, fun to play with, exploratory and just $11.97 with code TAKE40 at checkout.

9. HAOZHI Realistic Dildo

While we’re on the topic of realistic sex toys, this dildo from Amazon is worth mentioning. Each dildo offers a clear design of 7.3-inches in total. The dildo is made with medical TPE for skin-safe use and has a similar feel to human skin. It can be used for vaginal, anal and oral purposes. Lastly, it has a suction so you can place it on the wall for an easier experience.

10. Umania G Spot Bullet Vibrator

When it comes to the best-reviewed sex toys, you can purchase on Amazon; this is one of them. The Umania G Spot Bullet Vibrator is a waterproof, skin-safe vibrator that works for one hour on every two-hour charge. It’s built for both clitoral stimulation and if you want to use it during nipple play. Because it’s waterproof, you don’t have to worry about getting the device wet during use. To top it all off, it’s very tiny and almost sound-free, making it an excellent travel companion.

11. Tenga Egg

Oh, the Tenga Egg. One of the cheapest sex toys on the planet. And, quite honestly, one of the best. This sex toy comes in a six-pack for just $31 for stimulation anywhere. Each Tenga Egg contains a rigid, stretchy structure you take out to pleasure yourself. They’re designed for one-use purposes, so all you have to do is use and dispose for a fun time every time.