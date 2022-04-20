Stay Harder & Last Longer With the Best Cock Rings of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Guys — don’t knock it ’til you try it. Cock rings might seem a little too kinky for some dudes on the vanilla side of life, but we promise, once you use one, you’ll never go back — they’re easily one of the best sex toys you can purchase.

Cock rings have a multitude of purposes, but the primary focus is to improve sexual experience whether it be an at-home solo sesh or a spicy endeavor with a partner. All cock rings have the ability to keep your penis harder and stronger for longer and can even be helpful for those who have trouble getting it up in the first place. Additionally, cock rings simply increase sensation for the penis which can make all sexual acts so much better.

And, get this: there are a few cock rings that even vibrate. Yes, vibrate. Vibrating cock rings rock the body in a way that regular cock rings simply can’t. They especially make vaginal or anal intercourse sensational to not only you but your partner, making the purchase a wild ride for all parties affiliated. All in all, you’ll probably be able to have one of the best orgasms you’ll ever experience, and who can knock that? Cock rings also make an excellent sex gift for couples or for those in long-distance relationships. With that being said, it’s not only a perfect gift for boyfriends but also a stellar gift idea for girlfriends if you plan on using your cock ring during sex with your boo.

Benefits of Using a Cock Ring

A penis ring has many sexual health benefits, especially for couples. A ring can help prolong erections and make them harder. Erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation can be frustrating issues to deal with, whether they’re temporary or chronic conditions. Best of all, cock rings are drug-free and can be used in conjunction with other ED treatments.

Sexologist Marla Renee Stewart tells us, “Premature ejaculation is the term that is used for someone who feels that they ejaculated too early in the sexual encounter. In other words, there’s some arousal non-concordance where the person’s body is responding differently than their emotional or mental experience. This can be problematic for some individuals because that means that there is a disconnect and it can become stressful for the individual.

“This can sometimes occur when someone has erectile dysfunction and paired with this can cause additional stress, mostly around having performance anxiety and societal/personal expectations of being a good lover. Using a cock ring can help because it keeps the blood that has circulated into the penis in the shaft and can help with longer erection and ejaculation times.”

Generally, a cock ring fits around the base of the penis. More complex designs like the double ring fit around both the penis and testicles. This device applies pressure and squeezes blood vessels, trapping blood for longer and resulting in a longer bedroom session. To use, gently move the ring down the length of your flaccid penis. Lubrication can make this process easier.

Although you might be tempted to go all night, remember not to keep a penis ring on for more than 30 minutes at a time. While you should always talk to a doctor before trying one (especially if you take medication, have cardiovascular disease, or suffer from diabetes) there are many benefits to using a ring. Some of them include:

A natural ED remedy

Slightly larger erection

Lasting longer in bed

Increased sensation

Intensified orgasm

How to Choose a Cock Ring

Angie Rowntree, Founder & Director of the ethical porn site Sssh.com, shares, “Cock rings are also quite diverse in terms of their style or materials. For instance, some are made of soft materials like leather or silicone, some are made of metal. In some cases they are adjustable, but even if not, it’s very rare a cocking will get stuck, as long as you use them responsibly and understand their limitations.

“It’s also a common misconception that cock ring use is innately tied to kink or BDSM play. While some cock rings might have that ‘leather aesthetic,’ using a cock ring is nonetheless a perfectly ‘vanilla’ thing to do–it’s merely another sexual enhancement along the same lines as pleasuring yourself with a vibrator while engaging in other sexual acts.”

If you enjoy your perineum and balls being stimulated, consider a double ring that vibrates. Vibrating rings are also ideal for clitoral stimulation if your partner has trouble orgasming from vaginal penetration alone. This can be fun during both solo and partnered play.

The fit is also key and can make or break the cock ring experience. For those just starting out, an adjustable ring can be helpful. The initial sensation of a ring can be uncomfortable when it’s not designed for your girth and length. Going adjustable lets you make the fit just right and also makes it easier to adjust when you’re hard. Fixed rings, on the other hand, can be tough to remove unless you’re flaccid.

To measure yourself, wrap a string around the base of your penis when flaccid. For double rings, wrap it behind the scrotum and across the top of the penis. Measure where the string meets to get the circumference. Then, divide it by pi (3.14) to get the diameter. Since most non-adjustable rings are sold according to diameter size, this number can be handy to know.

No matter what kind of sexual escapade you’re getting yourself into in 2022, it’s best to do it with one of the best cock rings. No ifs, ands or buts. Check out the best cock rings you can buy online right now.

Best Manual Rings

1. RingO Erection Rings

MOST STRAIGHTFORWARD

If you’re looking for the most-average cock ring set of ’em all, you’ve found it. The RingO erection rings come in three different sizes for a variety of different pleasure opportunities depending on how tight you like it. There’s really nothing to these rings that make them extra special, which makes them perfect for the kind of guy looking to get his hands (or his dick, for that matter) on one of these to simply test the feeling out.

2. Leather Snap Cock Ring

BEST LEATHER

Those of you with a leather fetish, don’t kink-shame yourself. This basic soft leather ring can actually fit around the penis and testicles. With its customizable sizing and snap closures, it’s easy to slip on and off as well. Unlike other leather cock rings, this one is made from quality leather. It has a ton of snaps depending on your size as well as how tight you like your ring. Add other leather accents to your sexual endeavor and get a little kinky if you want.

3. Oxballs Superior Cock and Ball Sling with Ball Divider

BEST BALL DIVIDER

Take your experience to the next level with a cock ring that separates one ball from the other. This ring is made with a thick, stretchy material for a snug fit that will hold your dick in place and stretch those balls out for a wild sensation you’ve never felt before. Enjoy this by yourself or with a partner — just be sure they’re not too vanilla.

4. Doc Johnson Adjustable Silicone Cock Ring Set

BEST ADJUSTABLE RING

Cock rings are intended to provide just the right amount of restriction, but since most of them aren’t adjustable in size, rings often end up being too tight or too loose on a guy. Instead, opt for this perfectly customizable silicone ring set by Doc Johnson, which comes in a loop style. With both a single and double ring, this is one of the most versatile options for users of any experience level to achieve the preferred amount of pleasure.

5. DOMINIX Deluxe Steel Glans Ring

BEST GLANS PICK

So that’s the reason some guys get their members pierced! Unlike a regular cock ring, a glans ring is designed to sit right under the head of the penis, heightening sensitivity like never before. Where a regular cock ring goes closer to the base of the penis, a glans ring provides a different kind of sensation closer to the tip. It’ll stimulate the frenulum and provide unparalleled sensations for both partners. Buyers note that tapping or rubbing the bead on the ring can be a bonus for added pleasure.

6. Doc Johnson Platinum The Double Dip Silicone Cock Ring and Probe

BEST DP PICK

Exploring the world of double penetration, or DP, can be exciting but a little intimidating. Instead of getting started with a full-on dildo, consider this alternative, which is apparently more comfortable for both the wearer and the recipient. The two-in-one ring stretches to fit most sizes, and the anal beads are beginner-friendly for those just starting out. Just remember to generously lube up beforehand, especially if the wearer is a larger-than-average size.

7. Lovehoney Magic 8 Stretchy Silicone Cock and Ball Ring

MOST UNIQUE DOUBLE RING

Most double rings come in a stacked style rather than a figure-eight shape like this chunky beauty, which is a must-have bedroom essential. The thickness, shape, and stretch level all get rave reviews — one shopper refers to the texture as “reminiscent of gummy worms,” in a good way. Another comments that the silicone material is so soft that lube isn’t necessary in his case, but trial and error is the best way to figure out what works best for you.

8. Unbound Babes Bandit Ring

BEST FOR LESS GIRTH

Unbound Babes is great for non-gendered products that get the job done, and their soft silicone cock ring, AKA “Bandit,” is no exception. This smooth and stretchy blue ring is ideal for less girthy men who find that rings are a little too large and slip off during sex. While this is cited as a negative in a couple of the reviews, for users with less girth, it could actually be a blessing and work in their favor.

9. Blush Novelties Wellness Geo Cock Ring

MOST STYLISH

This hands-free cock ring puts a focus on style with its sleek geometric design and matte finish. Built for comfort and durability, this ring is proof that the best cock ring doesn’t need to break the bank. Wear it around just the shaft or if stretchiness permits, around the balls as well. Newbies and more seasoned users don’t seem to experience any discomfort, with one customer commenting, “Snug yet comfortable fit, flexible, high quality, plus it just looks cool.”

Best Vibrating Cock Rings

1. Lelo Tor 2 Luxury Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring

BEST OVERALL

This silky smooth rechargeable cock ring from Lelo is the best vibrating cock ring on the market, hands down. It has a completely low-key design which makes it easy to pack in a carry-on or overnight bag and even has six whole vibrating functions to meet a multitude of sexual desires. It’s made of silicone so it has just enough stretch to fit your whole penis while still keeping that tight feeling you’re looking for. One charge lasts a solid four whole hours, so you can last as long as you want with this baby.

2. Dual Clit Flicker Vibrating Cock Ring

BEST FOR HER

Many women find that the nubs on a rabbit vibrator attachment aren’t ideal — after all, every person’s anatomy is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for clitoral pleasure. An innovative alternative, the dual clit flicker vibrating cock ring has a bullet attachment with flickering tongue teasers, mimicking the sensation of oral sex. The ring can also be flipped for perineum stimulation. It’s also fully rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about the battery dying out when you need it most.

3. OHare Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring

BEST RABBIT PICK

Rabbit vibrators are a popular choice for anyone with a clit, since the thoughtfully placed rabbit ear “nubs” can provide extra stimulation during sex. This silicone vibrating ring features a dual ring, a bullet, and built-in rabbit ears to provide explosive effects for both parties. The user can control pulses and vibration modes at the touch of a button. If you don’t feel like using the vibe, simply remove the bullet, which is inserted through the base of the bunny ears.

4. Screaming O Color Pop Quickie

BEST BUDGET PICK

Screaming O is famous for offering affordable cock rings that get the job done. According to reviewers, this one is lightweight, stretchy and comfortable. The green color makes it appropriate for all genders, and although it costs less than $10, that doesn’t mean it sacrifices quality. It never feels overly restrictive, which is one of the most important factors. It even comes with textured nubs and a vibrating motor for maximum pleasure during your session.

5. Mojo Apeiros Vibrating Cock & Balls Ring

BEST FOR MAXIMUM COVERAGE

While the purpose of many vibrating cock rings is to provide clit stimulation for a female partner, this one focuses on male pleasure in a whole new way with its dual loop design. By including vibrations for not just the penis but the balls as well, this unique multi-function ring can provide seven mind-blowing vibration modes to pleasure the shaft, testicles and perineum during sex. Made from silicone, this ring is also waterproof.

6. We-Vibe Verge App Controlled Vibrating Cock Ring BEST APP-CONTROLLED

Meant for solo-use, couples and most importantly couples in long-distance relationships, the We-Vibe Verge cock ring will take pleasure to the next level by involving full control from near or far. How does it work? Well, the wearer or somebody that the wearer chooses will download the app affiliated with the We-Vibe Verge on their smartphone, then they can choose to go to town in any which way they choose. The penis ring has more than 10 different vibration modes for an exceptional amount of fun and is even waterproof so he can use it in the bath or shower.

7. b-Vibe Snug & Tug

BEST FOR ANAL PLEASURE

For dudes that like a little bit of pleasure in the backend, try out the b-Vibe Snug & Tug next time you’re having yourself a solo sesh or getting off with somebody else. This cock ring doesn’t vibrate, but it does have an extra additive that plugs right into your trunk for anal stimulation. Oh, did we mention the plug is weighted for extra sensation? This one’s perfect for anal lovers, guys who like a finger or two inside every once and a while and even dudes who haven’t had any anal experiences yet.

8. ElectroShock Vibrating Cock Ring

BEST E-STIM PICK

Are you a novice or expert intrigued by the world of BDSM? E-stim, or electro-stimulation toys, are a perfectly shocking way to step up your cock ring game. Get your dose of thrilling electric pleasure, available at two speeds. The rechargeable ring also vibrates, but remember that e-stim toys should never be used in water or with silicone lubrication. An adventurous way to spice things up while providing that classic erection-enhancing constriction.

9. Satisfyer Rocket Ring

MOST ADAPTABLE

No matter how big your thing is, the Satisfyer Rocket Ring is a vibrating cock ring that will adapt to whatever you’ve got hanging between your legs. It works by creating a blood stasis effect to instill longer pleasure and greater sensual feelings. It’s perfect for solo use or when you’re banging your beloved, making it a great sex gift.