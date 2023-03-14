The Highest Rated Condoms for Her Pleasure

The fear of an accidental pregnancy or STI is the primary motivator for most couples opting to wear a condom, but the truth is the right one not only enhances protection but pleasure as well. Men can last longer because of the dulled sensations and women can relax knowing they’ve taken a step towards those few minutes not resulting in a life-altering mistake.

And while there are other alternative prophylaxis options for women, like the pill or an IUD, there aren’t similar options for men. Until male birth control becomes widely available, the best and most responsible way to reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancies and the spread of STIs is a condom (that is, until “the snip” comes into play).

Of course, not all condoms are created equal. In fact, there are a ton of options to consider when shopping for condoms. Some men prefer ultra-thin condoms with a natural feel, while others prefer thicker or desensitizing condoms to help them last longer. For truly satisfying sexual experiences, one simple fact is crucial to remember: there are two people in the bedroom. Many condoms are specifically designed to enhance her pleasure.

Benefits of Choosing Condoms for Her

Condoms are a nearly-foolproof safeguard against pregnancy and the spread of STIs, but they’re also a cheaper and less invasive form of birth control for women.

Condoms reduce the chances of contracting HPV and cervical cancer and prevent unwanted pregnancies without the need for an inserted device or daily dose of hormones. Given today’s political climate, condoms for her aren’t just about pleasure — they’re about protection against undesired outcomes where the options for solutions have become increasingly limited.

In terms of condoms for her satisfaction, textured condoms are the opposite of a gimmick. Condoms ribbed for her pleasure add some much-desired friction and clitoral stimulation, which is ideal for women that can’t orgasm from penetrative sex alone. The same goes for extra lubricated condoms — the wetter the play session, the more pleasurable sensations for her.

Courtesy of Amazon best overall $14.14 Trojan shocks these condoms to test their reliability, so there’s an extra assurance they shouldn’t break halfway through coitus. They’ve got ribs and contours designed to enhance female pleasure and there’s extra lubrication which makes everybody happier.

Courtesy of PS Condoms best subscription box $19.00 Crystal clear, 100% vegan, and shock-treated for durability (no, really), these condoms from P.S. Goodtimes are a new entry into the safe sex game. Why are they the best condoms for her pleasure, too? The super-thin material creates a more natural feel during the act, which creates pleasurable sensations for everyone involved. Available as a one-time purchase for $19 for a pack of 12, or $16.15 as a subscription delivered in a discrete box. No more awkwardly swinging by the gas station for a last-minute pickup.

Courtesy of Amazon best latex alternative $11.48 $12.99 12% off Latex allergy? Then it’s definitely worth trying these Lifestyles SKYN Selection Condoms. They are the best-selling non-latex option on Amazon, and each box includes a mix of 4 designs: the popular Orginal, the textured Excitation, the ultra-thin Elite, and the Elite Extra Lube. Each SKYN condom is electronically tested and made from SKYNFEEL, a non-latex material that is both soft and strong to reduce the risk of STIs while ensuring a comfortable experience during sex.

sexologist-recommended $34.99 Sexologist Marla Renee Stewart tells SPY, “I highly recommend the Skyn condoms with extra lube (because you can never have too much lube) because they are polyisoprene. A lot of people are allergic to latex, which most condoms are made from, so this is a perfect alternative. In addition to that, they are also very thin and have a nice and soft feel to them.”

best for long-lasting sex $16.99 A lover ready to go the distance needs a condom that can keep up, nobody likes a worn-out condom drying up and wrinkling halfway through. The addition of 5% benzocaine is formulated to delay ejaculation for longer and more sensual sessions. One buyer claims it doubles his duration, commenting, “Both you and your partner still feel pleasure while your buddy Durex keeps you in line.”

best thin condom $19.99 $39.99 50% off People describe Okamoto’s 004 ultra-thin condoms as being so thin, it almost feels like nothing is there. A few reviewers have noted they had to double-check check the condom was still on to make sure it was still there, a glowing product recommendation for condom users everywhere.

The best-feeling condoms for her either enhance her pleasure through texture or are so discreet she doesn’t feel any obstruction to intimacy. These condoms are also scentless, so there’s no pesky fake scent distracting from the action.

best for her health $11.00 Sometimes, condoms can throw off a lady’s natural pH and the health of her genitals. These gynecologist-approved condoms for her from the all-natural brand LOLA are made with a medical-grade lubricant, cornstarch powder, and zero chemicals. They also offer an ultra-sensitive feel during penetration. The product is also designed to offer a super close skin-to-skin experience with no harmful side effects.

extra lubricated $7.99 Sometimes, a smooth-sailing bedroom experience requires a little extra. These extra-lubed-up and ultra-thin condoms are made to help shorten the ramp-up to sexual activity and mimic the feeling of natural wetness. Forget fumbling with messy bottles or packets of lube — these KY condoms have more than enough lubricant built right in. If one or more partners struggle with dryness or a couple is trying for a quickie where there isn’t a ton of time for foreplay, then these condoms will come in handy.

best textured pick $4.99 Kimono’s MicroThin condoms have a barely-there sensation and are ribbed and contoured with sensation-enhancing dots to enhance a woman’s experience. The textured combination of dots and ribbing is unique in the condom game, and the reliable construction gives women even more reason to relax and enjoy.

Courtesy of LELO mOST INNOVATIVE $20.00 $34.90 43% off The average condom hasn’t changed much in the last 70 years, and that bothered the innovators at LELO, one of SPY’s favorite sex toy brand and leading brands in the pleasure industry. So, they invented HEX, a super-strong, super-thin condom that relies on a graphene-inspired structure. By using a pattern of hexagons, the company was able to create a condom that’s resistant to breakage yet is one of the thinnest products on the market. The interior of the condom has a textured pattern to prevent slippage and therefore ramp up the pleasure for both partners.

best for oral sex $15.99 While flavored condoms may sound disgusting to some, there are others for whom they enhance the experience and satisfy a real kink. This pack from GLYDE comes with fruity tastes like strawberry, blueberry, wildberry and licorice — and are made with non-toxic chemicals so oral sex becomes even more on the table.