Fire Up Your Sex Life With the Best Couples’ Vibrators

It’s no secret that plenty of women have trouble orgasming solely from penetrative sex. Rather than dealing with fake O’s, consider oral sex toys and other vibrators. Guys can join in on the fun too, with the best male sex toys like blowjob machines. We’re far past the mentality of thinking that using toys together means someone isn’t performing well enough sexually. Instead, it’s simply a means to spice things up, experimenting, and enhancing the bond between partners. After all, there’s nothing sexier than wanting to up your partner’s pleasure, and adding in toys can help boost confidence in all parties involved.

No matter your preference, couples’ vibrators come in all shapes and sizes and are definitely not limited to use between heterosexual couples. From vibrating rimming plugs to hands-free devices that still allow you to grope during playtime, there are many choices, depending on the preferred sensation.

Ultimately, many of these toys can be used alone or with a partner. Still, these sex toys for beginners and pros that we included are designed to maximize intimacy between people without disrupting that steamy chemistry. Whether you’re long-distance or just looking to try something new, here is a complete guide to the best shake-inducing couples’ vibrators on the market right now.

$135.00 This hands-free toy for couples lets you focus on your partner without fumbling around with a vibrator. The waterproof Eva provides clit stimulation with flexible wings that conveniently clip underneath the labia. Made from medical-grade silicone, it features a three-speed motor that works for all kinds of play. Multiple buyers call it a game-changer for penetrative sex, although it does move around initially and requires a bit of a learning curve.

$54.99 Fingering is an important part of foreplay for many couples, and this wearable glove takes your favorite bullet vibe and turns it into a decadent, wearable experience. With six different functions, GLUVR is powered by your very own index finger and thumb, turning them into a mind-blowing way to deliver dual stimulation. Spice up blow jobs, hand jobs, and even nipple play with this versatile toy that will bring you and your partner close together.

$139.95 The wearable Bluetooth vibrator known as the Lovense Lush 3 drives users absolutely wild with its G-spot targeting curved design, flawless connectivity, and flexible shape. With this high-tech couples’ vibrator, you can set customized vibration modes and sync it with sound or music (it comes with a matching app that allows you to activate all the bells and whistles). The Lush 3 can be controlled long-distance or from a close range. It’s ultra-quiet when operating, with three insertable inches to provide pleasure wherever you go.

$165.00 No matter where your sexuality lies on the spectrum, this anal plug will add a new sense of excitement to your bedroom play. Thanks to a vibrating motor in the tip of a plug and rotating beads that swirl around and massage, this plug mimics the sensation of rimming. Besides stimulating all the nerves at the anal opening (there are a lot), it can also provide G-spot or prostate stimulation, making this toy a tingle-inducing multitasker that you need in your life.

$109.99 For pin-pointed precision and power, look no further than the Zumio E Precision Clitoral Stimulator for your next couples’ vibrator. Although it kind of looks like an electric toothbrush from afar, this toy features an ultra-fine tip that’s powered by rotation rather than vibration. Unlike softer, more flexible materials, this tear-dropped shape tip is stainless steel, bringing a much stronger intensity that may not be suitable for sensitive users. Unlike many of the rechargeable options we prefer, the E takes lithium batteries.

$39.95 Combine the magic of a C-ring and a rabbit vibrator with this dual silicone ring by Cal Exotics. Rings can be worn during sex to increase an erection’s duration and even make it harder. The bunny ears arc forward to stimulate the clitoris with rounded tips that aren’t too intense but target the clit from all angles. One ring loops around the shaft while the other loops around the testicles, but if you find that too restricting, try it with both rings around the shaft.

$199.99 $199.00 We-Vibe has made quite a name for itself in the world of remotely controlled vibrations. The unique, adjustable C-shape allows you to insert this toy during vaginal sex, with the upper part of the C delivering delicious orgasms. It makes it a lot easier for female partners to climax during penetrative sex, and if you’re not in the same city as your lover, you can use the We-Connect app to share controls with a partner, no matter where they are.

$36.99 $39.99 $35.99 If you’re unsure what body exploration tools you’d like to use or like more than one sensation added to your experience, consider a vibrating sex toy kit for couples like this versatile one. A detachable bullet vibrator can be used with a wearable panty vibrator, a vibrating cock ring, and a C-shaped couple’s vibrator, targeting any zone you need. They’re all made from super soft silicone and are waterproof to bring playtime into the shower or tub.

$149.00 This couples’ vibrator uses air suction technology rather than vibes, which is the latest trend in sex toys and a popular alternative to vibrators. But unlike the Womanizer and other air-based devices, the We-Vibe melt has a much slimmer profile to enhance intimacy with a partner. It easily fits between bodies during sex to enhance your spicy time with bae rather than getting in the way. One happy buyer comments, “It’s much more elegant than those cheap toys on the market.”

$89.00 Wearable vibes with remote controls will never get old when it comes to spicing things up. These Hidden Pleasure Panties by Nu Sensuelle contain a hidden bullet vibrator that comes inside a pair of black cotton panties with lace detailing and side ties. The ultimate blend of lingerie and a sex toy, this toy can be controlled by your partner (at home or a bar for some steamy public play) and features generous 15-vibration speeds, so you can gradually up the intensity until your partner explodes.

$89.00 A more budget-friendly dupe to the We-Vibe Chorus, the Luvli Ditto 2 joins the rank in the best wearable couples toys that also happen to be hands-free. This toy stays in place during penetration, enhancing pleasure for straight and dildo-wearing couples everywhere from the bedroom to the shower – yes, it’s 100% waterproof, making it even more versatile for sexy time. The larger, bulbous end of the toy is meant to rest on the outside, providing clitoral stimulation as the thinner end is inserted to stimulate the G-spot. They also sell a cheaper version without the remote control.

$199.00 One of the most popular vibrators for couples, the rechargeable Tiani 3 by Lelo has been helping couples reach simultaneous climaxes for quite a while now. The smooth silicone material is firm but flexible, staying in place during the most vigorous sessions but remaining soft enough to be comfortable while inserted. This toy stands apart from other c-shaped toys in that it features Sense Motion technology, letting you control the vibrations with a flick of the wrist or a tilt of the controller.

$71.00 The Bender is my go-to toy for so many reasons. With its unique, 100% bendable shape and quiet, rumbly motor amidst a sea of buzzy, noisy vibrators, nearly 2,000 reviewers agree that this is the holy grail of flexible toys. Perfect for anyone that enjoys clitoral G-spot or broad external stimulation, this versatile toy is a fantastic couples’ vibrator for beginners to sex toys or seasoned pros. And at just over $70, it’s also the best bang for your buck on the market right now.

$79.00 News flash: Satisfyer sells more than suction-based sex toys! If you’re looking for a way to up your partnered play, check out their sensual Partner Multifun 3 device instead, which can be used on both men, women, and non-binary people. Its soft silicone head rotates 180° and can be used in many ways, hence the name. It can be used to stimulate the clit, nipples, labia, or penis when applied to the base of the glans. The handle also doubles as an insertable shaft, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

$69.00 Finger vibrators are a great kind of couple’s vibrators, especially for those who don’t want a penetrative feature. Described as “ your finger but better,” this wearable toy fits into all kinds of play with ease and blends an oral sex simulator with a vibrator. It turns the tip of your finger into an egg-shaped paddle with over 100 textured silicone rods and a flickering tongue at the center. Hit the on switch to witness the magic of that tongue flickering back and forth. Intensities range from gentle to super strong.

$209.00 $279.00 Mysteryvibe is dedicated to making the best couples vibrators, but the Tenuto 2 takes the cake when it comes to wearable vibrators that get you erect and keep you there for longer. With precise vibrations for both partners and a matching smart app for preset patterns, this brand has a dedicated following and a 24-month warranty to back up all those glowing reviews. Keep an eye out later in 2023 for their newest products: the Legato, the Molto, and a miniature Tenuto 2.

$98.00 For couples that like playing with rabbit-style toys or toys that provide external and internal stimulation, the newly released Clutch by Unbound Babes is a game-changer. Available in two colors, this dual stim rabbit vibe has an ergonomic handle that makes it way easier to please your partner. With a strong, rumbly motor and two separate buttons that allow you to control the internal and external vibe separately, The Clutch has quickly become a bestseller from Unbound Babes, and we can see why.

$142.00 Since it has a motor, this cock ring definitely counts as a couple’s vibrator. With sensual rumbling vibrations and five speeds, Mio’s low-frequency motor feels truly luxurious. It accomplishes the same thing as a c-ring, with the main benefit being for clitoris-owners, but it can also keep you longer and harder during your session. Ideal for couples looking to reach simultaneous orgasms, this vegan vibrator has just the right amount of stretch.

$176.00 A must-have couples vibrator for anyone looking to get into anal play, this vibrating butt plug by Je Joue has a sleek look and a rumbly sensation that the brand is famous for. With a bendable design that works with your body, this toy is suitable for couples looking to explore pegging or double penetration.

FAQ: How To Pick the Best Natural Lube (Plus, Our Favorite Brands To Shop)