Political Protest or Nightmare Fuel? Sex Positive Toy Maker Dame Releases Mitch McConnell Dildo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In case it doesn’t go without saying — this story is intended for mature readers. If you believe that a story about a dildo fashioned after the likeness of a senator is going to offend you, then please stop scrolling and find an alternative piece of content to consume.

Political protest can take many forms — a fundraiser, peaceful march through the streets, or a dildo with a politician’s face on it so you can metaphorically f*ck them the way they’ve supremely f*cked you over the years. At least, that’s the idea behind the nightmarish Mitch McConnell dildo, which will haunt your dreams.

Oh, you haven’t heard of the Mitch McConnel dildo?

Dame, one of our favorite places to buy sex toys online, just released a dildo with Mitch McConnell’s face on it to raise money for abortion rights, and it’s perfectly horrifying.

Courtesy of Dame

Courtesy of Dame

What We Know About the Dame Mitch McConnell Dildo

Mitch McConnell, the ultra-conservative Senator from Kentucky and current Senate Minority Leader, was largely the architect of the current Supreme Court majority that overturned decades of precedent protecting women’s access to safe, legal abortion. That decision infuriated millions of women, many of whom had lived their entire lives with a constitutional right to reproductive choice. The political fallout from the ending of Roe v. Wade remains to be seen, but with the midterms coming up fast, abortion rights are expected to have a major influence.

In an act of political protest, the progressive, sex-positive and chic sex toy brand Dame decided to put Mitch Mcconnell’s face on a dildo so shoppers can “f*ck the government on your own terms,” and take back control through pleasure. Dame says that “100% of this limited-edition purchase will go to abortion rights funds” and fighting for reproductive freedom.

In an Instagram post, the company wrote:

Yes, indeed, that is Mitch McConnell’s visage atop a dildo. Why, you might rightfully ask? Dame is committed to cultivating pleasure, championing sexual wellness, and helping destigmatize both. We believe we all deserve ownership of our bodies and pleasure, and the right to choose is deeply intertwined with our mission and reason for being. With the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade — and dismantling of nearly half a century of precedent and protection — we have already seen a devastating impact on people with vulvas across the country. That’s why we created a more pleasurable way to fight back. 💪

The dildo is currently available for pre-order and they’re capping it at 500 total, so if you’re interested in owning this unique piece of protest history, place an order soon.

Read More: The Best Sex Toys of 2022

Courtesy of Dame

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights and bodily autonomy have been top of mind politically for many voters. The court’s abortion decision has definitely proven controversial, and polls show that up to 61% of Americans believe in a right to abortion in some form. Despite this, an all-out ban on a woman’s right to choose is currently in the works by Republican senators.

You might not be able to reverse a regression of women’s rights, but you can protest in an entirely novel way.