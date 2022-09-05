5 Electro Sex Toys for Shockingly Fun Sexual Stimulation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We share sex toy content with our readers all the time here at SPY. Why? Because we’re past sex being too taboo to talk about. We’re all having it. Might as well have good sex, right? Right.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve covered almost everything in the realm of the best sex toys. From male masturbators to heated sex toys to prostate massagers to even some really weird sex toys, it’s safe to say we’ve written about it all. Well, almost. Introducing our guide to electro sex toys, otherwise known as e-stim sex toys or electric sex toys.

What Are E-Stim Sex Toys?

Unlike your classic battery-powered or rechargeable sex toys that promise shock-free pleasure, electro sex toys actually do shock you ever so slightly.

Sex toys for erotic electrostimulation are specifically made to stimulate nerves in the human body to heighten the sexual experience. These toys are focused primarily on (and properly made for) sexual organs. Toys can be used solo or for coupled play, depending on your preference.

But what does the experience feel like? “E-stim toys can heighten sexual pleasure because they can make individuals more attentive to how things feel in and on their bodies to better experience all the sensations,” says Javay Frye-Nekrasova, a Lovehoney certified sex educator. “The stimulation can be described as feeling like a tickle to the body, which can heighten sexual pleasure and intensify the experience all around.” So no, you won’t feel a full-throttle struck-by-lightning experience, but you will experience a tingling sensation when using the toy properly.

Are Electro Sex Toys Safe?

“E-stim toys are safe to use as long as you don’t have certain medical conditions, like an electrical pacemaker or being pregnant,” says Frye-Nekrasova. But if done incorrectly, electrostimulation can be dangerous.

Do not, under any circumstances, ditch the purchase of an electro sex toy in favor of DIYing your own. DIY e-stim sex toys can be fatal; the only way to practice electrostimulation sexually is through the use of made-for-body electro sex toys.

There is a time and place to get creative with sexual pleasure, but not when it comes to electro sex toys. Focus on e-stim sensations and products that are safe.

The Best Electro Sex Toys

If you’re looking to step into the realm of erotic electrostimulation, look no further than an e-stim sex toy. Whether you’re a beginner, into bondage or are looking to explore a new kink, we found five electro sex toys below that will surely heighten your next sexual experience. Find our favorites below.

1. ElectraStim Quadri-Polar Electrosex Silicone Prostate Massager

Made for both vaginal and anal play, this silicone prostate massager is the ultimate insert you want for proper electrostimulation. Built with four e-stim contact points, this massager can safely stimulate your desired sexual organ for pleasure you’re absolutely not anticipating. It’s designed with a posable shaft to reach your sweet spot and a flared base to hold it in place. Lovehoney suggests placing the unit inside your body before turning it on, then starting at the lowest setting.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

2. Zeus Deluxe Edition Twilight Violet Wand Electro-Stim Kit

An e-stim wand with five different attachments? Sign us up. The Zeus Deluxe Edition Twilight Violet Wand Electro-Stim Kit is an entirely customizable stimulation experience using varying glass heads for fun all over the body. Through mild to extreme shocking variables, this is an excellent toy for beginners and experts alike. Use it on nipples, the clitoris, the tip of the penis — wherever. This device is totally body-safe.

Courtesy of The Enhanced Male

3. ElectraStim Bi-Polar ElectraPaddle Leather Spanking Paddle

Add a little voltage to your next sexual experience with the ElectraPaddle. This leather paddle is built with an e-stim power pack to vibrate your partner’s bottom with a pins-and-needles sensation they’ve never felt with a regular paddle. Each paddle is easy to grip and will lead to hours of erotic, electric fun. Note: Do not use this anywhere on the chest — this is made for the bottom only.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

4. ElectraStim EM60-M Flick Electrosex Stimulator Multipack Set

Looking to go the whole nine yards? Look no further than the ElectraStim EM60-M Flick. This rechargeable power unit makes electrosex hotter and more revolutionized with 24 different intensity levels, seven patterns, and three plug-in accessories. It has all items necessary to do as you please with your desired electostim sesh, including adjustable cock loops, an Aura probe for anal or vaginal stimulation, adhesive pads for contactless “spanking,” contact cables, charging units and more.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

5. ElectraStim Bi-Polar Electrosex Wave Metal Dildo

Want 7 inches of e-stim excitement? Look no further than this metal dildo from ElectraStim. This dildo gives the user a tingling sensation in the body no matter where it touches for the ultimate electrostim experience. Use it on the exterior or the interior of your sexual organs for some zapping fun.