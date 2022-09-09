Lovehoney’s Popular Sex Toy Advent Calendars Are Back for Christmas 2022 and They’re Definitely Going To Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Lovehoney is one of our favorite brands for buying sex toys online, and they’re also a great destination for finding sexy gifts, in particular. For Christmas 2022, the sex toy retailer is bringing back its popular sex toy Advent calendars. This popular line of X-rated Advent calendars was originally released in 2021 with a box for men, women and lingerie, and they eventually sold out as the holidays approached.

For sexy people who want to skip the traditional Advent calendar and go directly to the naughty list, Lovehoney has now released five new adult Advent calendars for the holiday season.

Instead of chocolate, candy or trinkets, each of the 25 days leading up to Christmas will be marked by a different sex toy for him, a sex toy for her or lingerie for adorning your partner in something special. There are also 12-day Advent calendars, which may be a better option.

This year, Lovehoney has five different options available for the Christmas gifting season:

These adult Advent calendars are perfect gifts for a romantic partner and are available now on Lovehoney’s website. Lovehoney has also partnered with Womanizer, the sex toy brand that makes a popular clitoral suction toy, for an extra-special Christmas countdown. We’ve got all the details below, so keep reading to find out which Lovehoney Advent calendars are best for you and your partner.

Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

PERFECT FOR COUPLES

This Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Advent Calendar is perfect for couples and romantic partnerships looking for 24 days of sexy gifts to try in the bedroom during the holiday season. It has sex toys for stimulating vulvas, penises, anal pleasure, bondage, tickling and more — so everyone can find something they like. It has an excellent price for all the value-packed in, and we recommend gifting this to your partner along with a bottle of lube so you can get the pleasure started immediately.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Lovehoney x Womanizer 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

BEST FOR HER

This 12 Days of Play Advent Calendar is designed for vulva owners and includes pleasurable devices like clitoral stimulators, nipple suckers, vibrators and more. The set includes 12 toys for whole-body stimulation and is a smaller set aimed at single women or partners who want to delight a special someone during the holiday season. If you want a more manageable set of toys for testing things out slowly or are overwhelmed at the idea of 24 new toys being introduced at once, this is a great gifting option. No partner required!

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

BEST FOR HIM

Lovehoney has designed an Advent calendar for men or those looking to please a male partner. It’s made for partner usage or enhancing solo sessions with vibrating toys, masturbators, cock rings and butt plugs, among other toys. This kit is valued at $315 but only costs $150, making it an excellent value for spicing up your sex life this holiday season.

Read More: The Best Sex Toys for Men