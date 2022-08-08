These 10 Masturbators for Men Make Self-Care Way More Interesting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Single? Don’t worry, my friend, a number of us are. It’s just the way the cookie’s been crumbling these days. Being single has its perks (like, imagine all the money you’d have to spend on a significant other), but when it’s about that time you’d normally get a little bit of love under the covers, your hand can get a little… repetitive. That’s why you need to get off nowadays with a masturbator for men and transform your solo sesh into something breathtaking.

There is a running stigma surrounding masturbators for men, and more generally, male sex toys of all kinds, that needs to be dropped. No, owning a masturbator for men doesn’t make you a basement-dwelling loser that can’t get any. Instead, using a male masturbator means you’re a master of self-care. Heck, even if you’re in a relationship, you know you’re still gonna pleasure yourself on the side, no? Why not make it feel even better than it already does? Seems like a no-brainer to us. Plus, masturbators for men even make for a great sex toy for beginners.

While you might already be familiar with pocket pussies and Fleshlights, there are several masturbators for men on the market today. Some bigger, some smaller, some more technologically advanced and some with fewer frills. Depending on your own needs and priorities, male masturbators will differ.

Finding the best masturbator for you can be challenging, especially when there are so many places to buy sex toys online. Some of our favorite sites for scoping out the scene include Lovehoney, Adam & Eve, Lelo and, of course, Amazon. These sites offer discreet packaging, so whoever you’re living with will never know what’s coming in the mail.

To help you get started, we’ve searched the internet to find the best masturbators for men the world has to offer, all varying in a wide range of sizes, designs and prices. Now, let’s get to it. From ridiculously-advanced blowjob machines to simple strokers, these are the sex toys for you.

1. Fleshlight Turbo Thrust Blow Job Masturbator

BEST OVERALL

Ah, Fleshlight. One of the greatest sex toys of all time. This blow job masturbator mimics the sensations of oral sex, and it will have your toes curling in just a matter of minutes. It has a see-through design, so you can enjoy watching yourself as your member slides in and out of the textured canal. There are three design points inside that act as the lips, tongue and throat, respectively, thus offering an all-in-one alternative to whatever you’ve been doing with that hand. It’s probably the most realistic, non-electronic masturbator for men on the market, and we highly suggest it.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Fleshlight Pink Lady Original

CLASSIC CHOICE

The classic Fleshlight. Ah, the good old days. You’ll never forget when you scrounged together some cash and purchased this baby at Spencer’s when you were still a teenager. How could you forget? Well, the original Pink Lady feels just as good now as it did back then. The design is everything you remember. No grooves or anything, just a straightforward, tight tube with solid suction. Go at it for a few minutes or hours on end; the choice is yours.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. LELO F1s Developer’s Kit Red

BEST CONTROL

Yeah, we’ve mentioned several blowjob-esque masturbators for men so far, but nothing compares to the LELO F1s Developer’s Kit. This toy is so powerful, bone-chilling, and goosebump-giving that your body won’t even know how to react. Every inch of your penis will experience pleasure because the machine literally works and feeds off of your experience using Cruise Control™ and LELO’s revolutionary SenSonic™ technology. Connect this baby to the LELO app and go to town with customization features. Hey, maybe even give your login information to someone else and have them control your entire experience.

Courtesy of LELO

4. Lovehoney Reversible Double Stroker Intense Ticklers

MOST STRAIGHTFORWARD

Get stroking with this beyond easy-to-use reversible male masturbator that will bring your orgasms to a new realm of pleasure. This extra-stretchy 5.75-inch tube expands far enough to fit your whole member no matter what you’re packing. It’s also completely see-through, so you can watch everything happening. It only needs a little water-based lube for some thrilling solo play. For just $17, it simply doesn’t get any better than this.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

5. Tenga Zero Flip Hole Luxury Male Masturbator

BEST WITH SUCTION

Go the extra mile and snag the Tenga luxury male masturbator to experience pleasure like you never have before. With stimulating nibs, ripples and bumps coating the inside, your dick will be completely encased in a tube that will get better and better with each pump. It’s finished with a strong vacuum at the end of the device, which reviewers deem incredible and unlike any other male masturbator you’ve used in the past. Lastly, the Tenga Zero Flip Hole makes cleanup effortless due to an open-up design that allows you to get every nook and cranny.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

6. Tenga Easy Beat Egg Male Masturbator

BEST NEW EXPERIENCE

Behold the Tenga Easy Beat Egg set. It doesn’t look like your average masturbator for men, but boy, these tiny eggs pack a punch. Each egg is filled with a reusable, stretchable elastomer that will fit right over your dick for a masturbation session you’ll never forget. This is a variety pack that features six different options, including wavy, clicker, spider, twister, stepper and silky. Try ’em all out and see which you like best. Lube’s included here, but using a little extra will never hurt.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air Smart Silence Male Masturbator

BEST SUBMERSIVE

Take your solo sessions into the bath with the Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air simply because you can. This male masturbator is entirely submergible, so you can use it anywhere. It has a modern, sleek design built to pleasure your peen like a vagina would by hitting all those super-sensitive nerves you often miss when masturbating with your hand. It has a 65-minute run-time and charges relatively quickly, so you can get back in the game if you plan on edging for a while. Use it with good-quality water-based lube, and you’ll have a new best friend.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

8. The Girl Next Door Stroker

BEST POCKET PUSSY

The pocket pussy is a classic, if poorly named, male sex toy. This frill-less, effortless male masturbator will get you off, no question, but it doesn’t come with many qualities modern-day male masturbators have. It’s simply a super-tight tube meant to look like the girl next door you’ve been crushing on since high school. It feels like your first time each time you use it, but aside from that, what you see is what you get. Use a little bit of water-based lube for this baby and get going. It even opens on the other side for an extra-easy clean. This stroker goes for $20, but right now, use code TAKE45 at checkout and get it for just $11.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

9. Lovehoney Head Master Vibrating Blow Job Stroker

BEST VIBRATING

If you’re looking for a straightforward male masturbator design with a little extra added flair, stop here. You’ve found it. This blow job stroker is your open-ended penis sleeve with a twist: it’s complete with a vibrator to pleasure yourself from tip to shaft. Stroke after stroke with a bit of water-based lube will feel almost like the real thing. At just $20, it seems almost too good to be true.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

10. Autoblow A.I.

BEST AUTO INTELLIGENCE

As you’ve seen world of male masturbators has come quite a long way in the past couple of years, but nothing’s milking you the way the Autoblow will. This otherworldly, batshit crazy, house-shaking toy has changed how guys think about sex toys. You may have seen the ads for this device on popular porn tube sites, so why not treat yourself? The creators of this high-tech masturbator studied over 1,000 hours of blowjob footage to create the most realistic BJ you will ever get from a male sex toy. It’s 100% fucking weird, we’re not going to lie, but lord have mercy — this is it. The toy of all toys.