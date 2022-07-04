Lingerie for Men Is Taking Over — Here’s What You Need to Know

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

For some people, the only time they’ve seen lingerie on a man is in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But the truth is, men have been wearing lingerie doors for decades. While it can be a fetish, for many, men’s lingerie is just another route to feeling sexy and confident. In 2022, we’ve come further than women’s marketed underwear for men — instead, there’s a whole array of gender-neutral lingerie as well as pieces made specifically for men, from lace bodysuits to g-strings.

As a society, we’re so used to seeing women being gussied up in lingerie as objects of desire, but old-school mail-order catalogs like International Male started changing that back in 1976. Featuring seriously ripped dudes and their bulges in bold looks like mesh tanks and above-the-knee shorts, International Male was one of the first non-pornographic magazines to blend male sexuality and fashion.

It even had an “Undergear” section, showcasing guys in underwear and offering a place for men to purchase sexy underwear from the privacy of their own homes. While International Male did, unfortunately, breed some body expectations about men, it also pioneered the men’s lingerie trend, which we could see in marketing from brands like Abercrombie and Clavin Klein. And while IM is no more, brands today have taken the torch and evolved the space into something more inclusive.

While you can find some garments in a traditionally masculine aesthetic, guys are finally ridding themselves of toxic masculinity’s shackles, permitting themselves to look sexy as hell in a tight little lace number that shows off their package. Ultimately, lingerie for men is the ultimate form of masculinity because it encourages confidence and expressing yourself the way you want to.

Traditionally, male-presenting bodies only wore lingerie if they were queer, but the trend has opened up to a much wider market in recent times, and we’re finally changing the conversation around men’s lingerie.

Courtesy of Skull & Bones

In 2020, Savage x Fenty dropped their first men’s collection, and in 2022 they released their racy Valentine’s Day collection, complete with red-hot lingerie essentials for dudes. From silk boxers to see-through briefs, there’s no shortage of curated options beyond the classic jockstrap. Including men in this industry is a move towards more inclusivity in the fashion industry, and that’s good for everybody.

Although queer and gender non-conforming men have driven this trend, Laura Henny, owner of inclusive LGBTQ+ lingerie shop The Rack Shack in Brooklyn NYC, shares an interesting insight. “It’s actually a lot of cis, straight men coming in looking for lingerie to wear themselves,” she says. “They’re just as passionate about the brands and trends going on in lingerie as women are, so having that in common helps break down gender boundaries even further. Most of the time, they own it. Ultimately, men want to feel pretty too.

“Fashion is an expression of yourself and underwear, in general, is something that can empower you. Lingerie isn’t for a partner, it’s for yourself — if you feel smoking hot, that makes you more powerful and beautiful, and that’s true for any gender. Lingerie is like a power suit.”

The more that mainstream media starts to normalize men in pretty underwear, the less it will be stigmatized. Already, mainstream lingerie brands like Yandy and Cosabella are offering men’s collections.

Check out the wide selection of companies offering sexy lingerie for men of all body types. News alert: You don’t have to look like a ripped underwear model to rock these garments. The body positivity movement is here to stay, so you can feel comfortable in your skin no matter what your style is. Whether you’re looking for a classy robe or a skin-baring showstopper, here are the best men’s lingerie picks of 2022.

Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty is at the forefront of gender-inclusive lingerie and they recently dropped their men’s line, filled with striking essentials like their Savage X Smoking Jacket and these sheer monogrammed trunks featuring a jersey-lined front contour pouch, which can be bought as a matching set with their monogram tank. Many of the Savage X Fenty looks aren’t as edgy as other lingerie for men out there, making it a great starter buy. However, they also have more daring looks like their Glossy Flossy line, which features crop tops and harnesses.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Fenty X Savage

Skull & Bones

Blending design and quality, this luxury lingerie brand has a range of aesthetic options for men. You can stock up on regular trunks, peruse their Floral collection with tanks and onesies galore or check out their versatile harnesses. We love their cotton blend essentials like this gender-blurring pink lace number, which is sold alongside a matching tank. The meticulous details on their hand-painted harness make it a must-have that’s appropriate for both bedroom romps and concerts. This edgy brand always knows how to ride the line between rebellion and elegance.

Courtesy of Skull & Bones

Courtesy of Skull & Bones

CantiqLA

Inclusive lingerie brand CantiqLA sells gender-free underwear in sizes that go up to 6X, and they’re dedicated to making sure no one feels left out. In their site’s Gender Fluid section, you can find strappy, lacy pieces galore, with options comparable to what you might find at high-end lingerie sellers like Agent Provocateur. They also have a whole line of accessories, including body harnesses, leg bands and mesh socks. There’s something for everybody at this shop that brings equality to the shopping experience — like their best-selling, booty-lifting boyshorts.

Courtesy of CantiqLA

Courtesy of CantiqLA

Skiviez

If you’re looking for a little v-va-voom, Skiviez carries male body stockings with sultry and creative designs. Their thong and underwear selection is solid (we love these cutout panties) and they also have classic lace undies in a bikini cut if a thong doesn’t sound comfortable. But the bodysuits and body stockings are the real stars of Skiviez, showing off skin in a new and bold way. They also sell barely-there, NSFW underwear that shows off your whole member.

Courtesy of Skiviez

Courtesy of Skiviez

Petit Q

From sheer open underwear and delicate lace pieces to strappy, BDSM-inspired underwear, there’s plenty of variety at this very affordable online store. They’re one of the largest men’s lingerie purveyors around the world, letting users browse through categories like See-Through Underwear, Big Bulge and Instagram-Worthy. Many individual pieces cost less than $20, offering a seductive visual effect for a low price tag. With super-soft materials and secure stitching, you can also be assured that Petit Q has high-quality garments that will last a long time.

Courtesy of Petit Q

Lovehoney

Great for leather-look items like this Poseidon Fetish Thong and Shorts look or the Male Power Josuter Thong, plenty of lingerie for men at Lovehoney is a total power move and a more comfortable alternative to genuine leather. These kinky cut-out boxers feature a wet look with a removable posing pouch a la Magic Mike. The fabric is a stretchy Lycra that’s accommodating for all shapes and sizes, while the metal studs add some BDSM flair.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Yandy

If lace and skin-baring thongs aren’t your thing, a pair of mesh boxers or jockstraps are a great introduction to more daring lingerie for men, and Yandy has the perfect thing. This black sheer pair is dotted with tiny black stars. They can be worn as regular boxers during the day, but serve as a great addition to date night. Multiple reviewers comment that they’re comfortable and have an ideal fit.

Courtesy of Yandy

Courtesy of Yandy

ASOS

These ASOS briefs have a wide mesh look that adds fishnet detailing while the pouch remains supportive. The back is full fishnet, making for a cheeky (pun intended) look that’s just the right amount of sexy. This form-fitting design does have a stretchy look but isn’t as flexible as some buyers hope, so make sure to buy a size or two up from what you’d normally go for.

Courtesy of ASOS

Cosabella

Channel your inner beast with Cosabella’s printed comfort micro brief in a classy leopard print. Cosabella is known for breathable, well-made underwear with a focus on craftsmanship, so you can rest assured that this piece will last for years to come. Complete with lace sides, a cotton-lined gusset and full rear coverage, this look is sure to boost confidence and bae’s libido.

Courtesy of Cosabella

Candy Man Fashion

If you want a full coverage piece, check out this sexy piece of mesh loungewear meets lingerie. Long, slightly loose trousers with a fitted waistband feature a sheer silhouette with striped detailing. If you’re looking for a full outfit, there’s no better showstopper than Candy Man’s mesh garter bodysuit in all black. With a leather pouch detail, this gender-blurring, sheer suit blends sensuous details with a masculine look.

Courtesy of Candyman

Courtesy of Candyman

