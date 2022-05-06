What’s New in Sex Toys? The Brave New World of Smarter, Weirder Pleasure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s discussing the thinnest condoms for pleasurable protection, anal lubes for a pain-free backdoor experience or recommending sex books for continuing education — SPY has got your back with bedroom advice.

One of our favorite methods for elevating a sexual routine? Sex toys. The best sex toys help you reach and stimulate a certain spot you didn’t even know you had, sexually satisfy your partner and discover new desires. We’ve covered everything from the best sex toys for couples to gay sex toys, prostate massagers, male sex toys and more. You want it, we’ve got it. However, if you’re like us you’re probably wondering: is there anything new?

We’re always looking for the latest launches in all product categories, and the bedroom is no exception. In the sex toy market, we’re happy to report that there are tons of exciting new products to discover.

What’s New in the World of Sex Toys?

Our favorite sex toy brands are using technology in exciting ways and introducing innovative new toys. Brands like LELO have developed bona fide ways to recreate a blowjob, while boutique brands like Dame have introduced game-changing toys that more closely mimic the sensations of cunnilingus.

Certified sex expert Isabelle Uren of BedBible shares, “One area that is making a lot of progress is the combination of VR and sex tech, with many new devices, like the interactive offerings from Kiiroo, that provide sexual stimulation in time with VR porn, allowing for a much more immersive, realistic experience.

Not only that, some can interact with each other from anywhere in the world, so you and a partner can have an interactive experience where your toy reacts to the other person’s movements. These interactive sex toys also allow people to have interactive online sex in spaces like the ViRo Playspace.”

Can you believe we once thought a toy being waterproof was a gamechanger? Here are all the hottest new sex toy trends using technology to get us the best orgasms ever:

Gender-neutral toys: Appropriate for anybody and everybody, this is ideal for trans people, queer people, and anyone with gender dysphoria. Gender-neutral toys can also be more functional on various erogenous zones.

Appropriate for anybody and everybody, this is ideal for trans people, queer people, and anyone with gender dysphoria. Gender-neutral toys can also be more functional on various erogenous zones. Blowjob machines: For some no-strings-attached oral fun, a lot of guys are turning to machines that feature pulsing, vibrating, and/or heat to stimulate a BJ. They’re basically an elevated, high-tech masturbation sleeve.

For some no-strings-attached oral fun, a lot of guys are turning to machines that feature pulsing, vibrating, and/or heat to stimulate a BJ. They’re basically an elevated, high-tech masturbation sleeve. Air suction toys: Made to simulate oral sex for clit-owners, lots of women who find vibrations desensitizing prefer air suction toys, which use air pulses to simulate oral sex on the clitoris.

Made to simulate oral sex for clit-owners, lots of women who find vibrations desensitizing prefer air suction toys, which use air pulses to simulate oral sex on the clitoris. Bluetooth/app-controlled: Whether you want to get some foreplay going from different rooms or you’re in a long-distance relationship, Bluetooth-controlled toys can add a steamy element of surprise to you and your lover’s after-hours activities.

Whether you want to get some foreplay going from different rooms or you’re in a long-distance relationship, Bluetooth-controlled toys can add a steamy element of surprise to you and your lover’s after-hours activities. Bendable toys: Some of these are gender-neutral, but they’re mostly recognized for their super flexible shape, with many that can be fully bent in half. This makes a toy a lot more versatile, letting it target exactly where you need it, inside or out.

Some of these are gender-neutral, but they’re mostly recognized for their super flexible shape, with many that can be fully bent in half. This makes a toy a lot more versatile, letting it target exactly where you need it, inside or out. VR-compatible toys: Many of these toys, whether they’re blowjob machines or Bluetooth-controlled, are compatible with VR goggles for a fully immersive experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned sexual vet who’s in desperate need of a new toy to spice up your goodie closet or someone who only buys a gadget if it’s the newest, latest version — check out the new sex toys worth purchasing in 2022.

1. Lora DiCarlo Tilt

BEST HEATED PICK

Known for their advanced robotics-based toys, sex toy brand Lora DiCarlo has come up with Tilt, a dual vibration warming plug. While most toys require tons of lube to help warm the user up, this toy is heated so you can melt into that orgasm even better. This wearable toy contains two independently controlled motors and can be used to stimulate the G-spot, P-spot, clitoris or perineum. It’s even waterproof, so you can bring that warming joy into the tub or shower.

2. LELO Power Player F1S V2

BEST MALE MASTURBATOR

LELO also has a few newly-released sex toys including this LELO penis sleeve created for tailoring your pleasure and satisfaction to you. The F1S V2 has double the strength compared to previous models, four different program variations to choose from and a flexible sleeve that can adjust to a wide range of shapes and sizes. The toy is made with ten different highly sensitive sensors that give you performance feedback via the LELO app and enable you to build your own customized program for your orgasm. The inside has a pliable surface area for the deepest pleasure possible and it’s made with patented Cruise Control technology for a smooth ride.

3. Dame Aer Suction Toy

BEST SUCTION TOY

Dame is one of our favorite sex toy brands and their latest toy, the Aer, is a suction toy that represents the latest in clitoral stimulation technology. It’s designed to create powerful pulses of air and a soft seal around your clitoris so you reach orgasm faster than with vibrational technology. It’s made of medical-grade silicone, is waterproof and comes with five suctional patterns and intensities you can choose from based on your preferences.

4. Lovense Max 2 Male Masturbator

BEST BLUETOOTH PICK

With 360-degree contractions and an adjustable air vent that lets you control the suction, this cutting-edge, Bluetooth-enabled sleeve is one of the most customizable experiences out there. Accommodating most sizes, you can also add on a vagina sleeve for a more realistic look and texture. With various vibration and contraction settings that you can change via remote control, it’s the latest in teledildonics tech. The new and improved sleeve has a longer battery life and improved sensors.

5. Tenga Pre-Lubricated New Original Vacuum Cup

BEST DISPOSABLE PICK

Tenga is famous for its single-use Tenga Eggs and male strokers, and the company recently released an entirely new line of disposable strokers. The new Tenga sex toys for men include some exciting new features such as vacuum suction and 360-degree movement. Best of all, these toys are available on Amazon with fast free delivery for Prime members.

6. Lelo Tiani Duo

BEST FOR PARTNERED PLAY

Lelo’s latest toy is a simultaneous g-spot and clitoral stimulator that can be worn during sex, making it a must for couples. With a powerful dual motor and a wireless remote that interacts with the device via hand movement, achieving mutual orgasm has never been so easy – even if you’re miles apart. It’s soft and very bendable so that all body types can find a position that feels comfortable.

7. Love Not War Meile Vibrator

BEST PINPOINT VIBRATOR

Some pinpoint clitoral stimulation toys look suspicious like an electric toothbrush or feature a too-small head with nearly painful stimulation. Instead, the best-selling Meile gets everything right with its sleek and sexy design, perfectly sized stimulation tip and ergonomic handle. It’s incredibly soft to the touch but has a powerful motor that can stimulate the clitoris, nipples, G-spot or any other erogenous zones. Choose the higher settings if you want a stronger and buzzier effect.

8. Balldo Ball Dildo Set

MOST UNIQUE

Meet the world’s first ball dildo. The testicles have thousands of nerve endings and this insane toy can wake them all up. This innovative new sex toy of 2022 encapsulates the testicles in a soft silicone cage with a penis-like conical tip. When inserted into a partner, it provides an unparalleled sensation for both parties. The Balldo is the first toy to provide testicular penetration and even allows the user to thrust. It’s rigid enough for penetration, but very comfortable for the wearer. Ideal for those with ED or premature ejaculation issues.

9. Satisfyer Traveler

BEST TRAVEL PICK

While it looks like a makeup accessory or charging brick, this small and discreet Satisfyer Traveler toy will make traveling through airport security so much less awkward. Take your air pulse stimulator wherever you go with this compact but powerful toy which boasts 11 pressure wave settings. Contained in a magnetic vase, this toy is also virtually silent. It’s waterproof and can provide up to an hour of uninterrupted playtime with a four-hour charge.

10. Adam & Eve Spank Me Vibrator

BEST VIBRATOR FOR BDSM LOVERS

Whoever invented this vibrator with a built-in spanking strap is a genius. This new sex toy combines two toys in one with this full-sized silicone vibrator which features a BDSM play “slap strap.” The vibe contains 5 inches of insertable length, letting your tease your partner with clitoral stimulation or penetration and spanking them with your desired level of tingling or stinging. Whether you’re a BDSM novice or pro, this rechargeable toy is a creative way to get multiple forms of stimulation.

11. XR Brands Revolver II Vibrating Strapless Strap On Dildo

BEST STRAPLESS STRAP-ON

If you enjoy receiving anal from a female partner, this is the ultimate toy to satisfy you both. This well-designed strap-on doesn’t use a harness at all — instead, it provides unique stimulation to both parties. Complete with a vibrating bullet, this waterproof dildo is inserted into the female partner. Combined with a textured clit pad to provide additional stimulation, she’s sure to climax just as hard as you do. One buyer adds that it “holds in position impeccably.” Just be sure to lube it up beforehand.

12. Lovehoney Juno rechargeable Music Activated Vibrating Butt Plug

BEST MUSIC-ACTIVATED PICK

Music lovers who also enjoy anal will appreciate Lovehoney’s new sex toy. The Juno Music-Activated Butt Plug also features some vibrating action. Complete with a removable bullet vibrator, this plug (which can also be inserted vaginally) uses synth technology, taking you on a rhythmic ride to your favorite tunes. If you have a bedroom playlist that gets you in the mood, this booty-buzzing toy is a must. With 3.5 inches of insertable length, it’s also suitable for beginners.

13. Kiiroo Titan Male Masturbator

BEST VR COMPATIBLE

One of the most high-tech male masturbators on the market, this interactive blowjob simulator features 9 motors. They’re built into its real-feel sleeve, which strokes the user’s entire length. Mind-blowing vibrations ride up and down the penis and can be synced to erotic content and your partner’s devices. With its touch-sensitive technology, it offers a controlled wave of ecstasy until you’re ready to climax. KIIROO also has over 4,000 interactive videos for both 2D and VR.

14. Bellessa Nirvana Wand

BEST CROWD-PLEASER

Even folks who aren’t usually fans of wands love this gorgeously made new sex toy by Bellesa. With vibration patterns that are matched to a color, it’s never been easier to remember your favorite and ride the waves of clit or perineum stimulation. Buyers love the variation in tempo and intensity on this toy, which is a definite upgrade from the less handsome Hitachi wands. The charge is also more impressive than similar wands, with one buyer calling it a must-have.

15. Unbound Babes Bender Vibe

BEST BENDABLE PICK

The flexible nature of this Unbound Babe toy makes it suitable for internal and external stimulation of all kinds, no matter your gender, and can be combined with other toys. It’s a great intro to new sex toys that’s easy to maneuver but still has sufficient power. The options when it comes to settings and shape allow you to get variety out of this toy rather than single-use alternatives. While it’s not the quietest on its highest settings, those who require a strong motor won’t be disappointed.

16. Wildflower Enby

BEST NON-GENDERED PICK

An innovative non-phallic option, the Enby has a shape similar to a bike seat, with curves that are perfect for humping and grinding. The ridges on the underside help to keep the toy in place, while the edges can curl, turning this into a penis stroker with the ridges focusing around the tip. During coupled sex, its flat and flexible nature can fit between two bodies or be used under a harness. An ideal choice if you experience dysphoria, enjoy grinding or want a new sex toy that’s appropriate for all anatomies.

17. We-Vibe Touch X

BEST MULTI-TASKER

This mini-massager from We-Vibe is designed to be a multi-tasker for your sexual needs. The vibrations are designed to be whisper-quiet and it’s rechargeable and waterproof. You can use it for self-pleasure, heating up foreplay with a partner, body massaging all over or bringing in a pinch hitter during sex to send you over the edge. It comes in two colors, including this bright coral and only has five-star reviews on their site so far.

18. We-Vibe Tango X

BEST BULLET VIBE

This is another new bullet vibrator from We-Vibe that’s been redesigned for more power, a smoother exterior and more control over your sexual experience. It comes with eight different vibrational settings you can choose between and a tip designed to massage the clitoris with satisfying accuracy. It’s IPX7 waterproof, rechargeable and designed super quiet so you can be as discreet as you want.

19. LELO ENIGMA Dual Stimulation Sonic Massager

BEST DUAL MASSAGER

Another great LELO release is their brand new ENIGMA massager, designed to stimulate the entire clitoris and the G-spot at the same time for a dual-orgasm that’s, as you can imagine, quite intense. It’s made with sonic wave technology that delivers gentle yet powerful pulsations throughout the entire arm of the device. It’s also ergonomically designed with a fully flexible arm designed to move with you and your body and comes in a satin pouch for sophisticated storage. This is a new sex toy we’ve definitely got our eyes on.

20. LELO SONA 2 Cruise Clitoral Massager

BEST FOR CLIT OWNERS

Another new sex toy release from LELO worth mentioning is this newly redesigned clitoral massager made with SenSonic technology that reaches more of the clitoris, the visible and invisible parts, than ever before. The SONA 2 Cruise works with you and your body to deliver the best orgasm possible and when it’s pressed hard against your body more power and intensity are released. It’s made of silicone that absorbs the sonic waves and transmits them back to your clitoris, for deep yet gentle pleasure. It also has multiple sonic intensity levels built in so you can tailor your experience to exactly what you want.

21. Mystery Vibe Flexible Vibrator

MOST VERSATILE

This vibrator from Mystery Vibe is an award-winning new sex toy and has a super flexible design with targeted vibrations that hit exactly where you want them to. You can bend, curve and twist it into the shape you want for your body and your orgasm, and hit all six erogenous zones with this one tool. This vibrator also comes with convenient tech features like wireless charging, six power motors inside and a smart app. It’s also 100% waterproof so neither shower play nor bath play is not out of the question.

22. Goop Wellness Double-Sided Wand Vibrator

MOST STYLISH WAND

Yes, Goop makes sex toys, and this double-sided wand vibrator was released in February of this year and sold out almost immediately. Thankfully, it’s back in stock and available to purchase on their website. One end has a wonder-ball wand for deep vibrations and external stimulation and the other end slims out for internal stimulation. It has eight pulsing patterns to choose from and the ergonomically-placed controls are subtle so your sexual experience is uninterrupted with seamless transitions. It’ll also look beautiful on your girl’s nightstand, so you can’t go wrong investing in this new sex toy.