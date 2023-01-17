Playboy’s First Ever Sex Toy Line Just Dropped – Meet Playboy Pleasure

It’s official: after acquiring sexual wellness retailer Lovers, Playboy has launched a collection of premium sex toys sold exclusively at loversstores.com and their brick and mortar store. And as of January 16, 2023, you can get your hands on your very own and take it for a ride. Over the past few years, they’ve been emerging from their outdated past for a more empowered take. Playboy’s legacy has always been about sexual liberation and freedom of expression, and this 2023 release is the perfect way to embody those values.

Their newest collection includes various iconic designs in the world of sexual wellness, with plenty to choose from — there’s actually a total of 34 high-end toys and wellness accessories that Playboy has released. From toys with flicker tongues to multi-motor cock rings and a spinning anal plug, they’ve carefully designed a collection of crowdpleasers with attention to detail.

Available in various colors, these toys don’t discriminate based on gender or sexuality. Each toy discreetly features the iconic playboy rabbit head logo without being obnoxious. Playboy Pleasure is an absolute essential for Playboy merch lovers or anyone looking to mix things up. There’s something for everyone in this collection, and trust us, you will want one of everything.

Jen May, Vice President of Marketing for Lovers, released a statement saying, “Lovers is thrilled to partner with Playboy on their long-awaited, irreverent take on pleasure products, featuring imaginative innovation, a sleek and striking aesthetic, and inclusive features. The Lovers mission is to inspire people to reach their greatest pleasure potential, which is well aligned with Playboy’s vision of ‘pleasure for all,’ so we’re excited to celebrate the pursuit of pleasure, together. This wide array of envelope-pushing designs gives new meaning to freedom to play.”

The toys feature some modern classics and innovative designs that we haven’t seen before. It’s clear that in 2023, Playboy is going to continue to redefine itself in a new era. Plus, all the toys boast a five-year warranty, which speaks to the quality and engineering of this line.

From 1/19 – 1/22, shoppers can enjoy 20% off sitewide* with code ALL20, which includes this Playboy Pleasure collection. Not sure which toy to go with? Here are a few of our top recommendations below to help out.

$98.00 A must-have for clitoris owners, this ergonomic vibrator that stimulates just the right amount. Its firm, rounded design is perfect for grinding, and it also has an elegant, minimalist aesthetic reminiscent of Bellesa’s sex toys. Complete with ten tapping and vibrating speeds, you don’t want to miss out on the Palm, making the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

$84.00 A more affordable alternative to other vibrating butt plugs on the market; this stylish toy has a textured, twirling design that rotates for more satisfying stimulation. With a flared base for safety and seven different twirling patterns, go hands-free with the remote control and let your partner surprise you.

$150.00 This thrusting vibrator is a turbo-charged rabbit vibe, featuring a longer main shaft for deeper penetration and an additional flapper shaft for some mind-blowing G-spot action. Finally, the external vibrating shaft can be used to stimulate the clit.

$110.00 This innovative butt plug from Playboy Pleasure is one of the first anal thrusters we’ve encountered. With ten thrusting patterns that create a realistic feeling of penetration, this toy thrusts as it vibrates, offering a brand-new sensation. Although it’s technically marketed as a toy for anal play, it can also be used vaginally, making it a great option for couples to share, regardless of gender.