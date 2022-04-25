41 Of the Best Sex Games for Couples Bound To Lead To an Unforgettable Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While flowers, chocolates and a fancy dinner remain ever-popular gifts for your paramour, why not try injecting a little fire into your next date night with one of the best sex games for couples?



Sex games for couples are one of the most popular ways to introduce something new into the bedroom. You can simply take an existing game you love and give it a sexy spin, or you can embark on a whole new erotic adventure with a game designed to ignite hot and steamy action. The best sex games for couples introduce an element of spontaneity into the bedroom, which can be a major turn-on for many couples.

The good news — and we mean very good news — is that there is no shortage of ideas for how exactly you incorporate games into your trysts between the sheets. Like any game, if one style doesn’t work or appeal to you, there are always plenty more out there. And, if games as a whole don’t get you going, perhaps check out the best sex toys for more erotic inspiration.

We’ve put together a list of the 41 best sex games for couples to add to their sexual toy chests. These games include:

Classic-style board games

Adult card games

Roleplay games

Dice games

Apps

DIY games

Most of these sex games have different levels depending on whether you’re looking for more romance or pure unadulterated passion. Find the one that sounds most appealing to you, and in no time, you’ll be counting the days until February 14th comes back around again.

1. Creative Conceptions Monogamy Board Game

BEST OVERALL

With over 400 different seductive ideas for you to try, the Creative Conceptions Monogamy Board Game is a fun way to reconnect and try new things with your partner. The dynamic game involves three different levels of progressive play, namely intimate, passionate and steamy. As you land on the monogamy square, you’ll take a card and discover which task you’ll be performing next. There are also 50 fantasy cards that can be part of the game itself or used as a fun way to create a night to remember.

2. Bondage Seductions Sex Game

BEST FOR BONDAGE NEWBIES

If you’re looking to dabble in kink but aren’t the most experienced, then consider Bondage Seductions. Not only is this one of the best sex games for couples, but it’s also a great option for newcomers to kink. This comprehensive kit will introduce you to restraints, blindfolds and sensation play with 36 instructional cards, decadent satin materials, and naughty accessories like a flogger. Do you prefer to be gently spanked, or mercilessly flogged? If you’re looking to add a new aspect to your sex life along with some new sensations, consider this game.

3. Bedroom Commands Sex Game Cards

BEST CONFIDENCE BOOSTER

This confidence-boosting card game comes in at a low price tag and will help you take control in the bedroom like never before. Each of the 108 command cards contains a raunchy suggestion. Split into gender-specific sections, these cards will let you take turns directing each other to explore all new kinds of play. For instance, you may be instructed to sit behind your partner and play with them the way you think they would play with themselves.

4. Lovehoney Oh! XOXO Sex Checks

GREAT GIFT IDEA

Nothing’s better than payday, right? Especially when you’re getting paid in sexual favors. These Lovehoney sex checks, with unisex instructions for any gender, are the perfect way to spice up foreplay and sex. There are also two blank checks for you to fill out whatever dirty fantasy or activity you have in mind. Whether you’re looking for repayment for a household chore or a surprising add-on to an anniversary, these checks are the best way to redeem an IOU. With Valentine’s Day coming up, these sex checks could be an excellent gift idea for your boyfriend.

5. Adam & Eve Spicy Dice

BEST VALUE

The Adam & Eve Spicy Dice keeps things straightforward and simple. Rules are limited and can be made up by the players, but it essentially boils down to completing what you roll on the dice. Included in the set are three different dice, two hexagonal dice to tell you what to do and one cube to show you where to do it. The set makes a great surprise gift for your partner or a fun novelty gift for friends and newlyweds.

6. Full Disclosure Strip, Truth or Dare Game for Lovers

BEST FOR NEW RELATIONSHIPS

Get to know your new partner a bit better through the Full Disclosure Strip, Truth or Dare Game for Lovers. In this game, you’ll find 120 cards full of truth questions and naughty dare moves. In addition, there’s a spinner that tells you when to strip and exactly how to do it. Not only will this game lead to hot and steamy sex if you play it right, but it will also help you to learn more about your partner’s past and his or her desires. In addition to the basic truth-and-dare structure, the game also includes “naughty extras,” like a Bonus Sex card, to keep things fresh and wild.

7. Domin8 Sex Game

BEST TRUST BUILDING

Whether you and your partner are already into BDSM or you want to give it a try, the Entrenue Domin8 Sex Game might be the right choice for you. The game bills itself as “a great way of giving and receiving sexual pleasure while exploring exciting new activities together.” Basically, it allows you to play out your control fantasies in a safe and structured environment. The game includes 36 dominoes, two Domin8 You cards, two Domin8 Me cards and 24 scenario cards. There are also other exciting goodies in the box, but we won’t spoil the surprise.

8. Oral Fun Board Game

BEST BOARD GAME

As one of the best sex games that’s actually a board game, the Oral Fun Board Game can be a fun addition to any quiet night in. The goal of the game is to race to square 69, answering adult-orientated trivia questions and completing sexy oral tasks along the way. You might have to give oral treats, drink, blindfold or pleasure your partner during gameplay. The creators of the game recommend bringing along some flavored lube, small edibles, ice cubes, a blindfold and an alcoholic beverage to the gameplay. Ideal for two players, this is one sex game you won’t get bored of quickly.

9. Our Sex Game

SLEEKEST

The Our Sex Game doesn’t look like a traditional novelty board game. It’s not covered in lewd images and doesn’t have a red and black color scheme. Instead, it’s full of bright colors (although it does have a giant S-E-X written across the game board). Still, it was this uniqueness that persuaded us to include OSG on our list of the best sex games. Gameplay begins on the “S”, which represents seductive. It then moves on to “E” for erotic and, finally, “X” for X-rated. When a player lands on an OSG square, he or she picks a card and acts out the scene on that card. We’ll be surprised if you get to the end of this game without ditching it in favor of a steamy encounter.

10. ARTAGIA Store Talk, Flirt, Dare!

BEST FOR INCREASED COMMUNICATION

As one of the highest-rated and best-selling sex games on Amazon, Talk, Flirt, Dare! is sure to spice up your Valentine’s Day. There are no complicated rules to this game. Simply pick which deck you want to use of the three included decks (talk, flirt and dare), flip a card and ask the question or complete the action on the other side. Of course, you’ll want to pick the deck based on the type of activities you’d like to do and the current level of your relationship, but this “game” is a great way to get to know your partner a little bit better.

11. Sex!!! Board Game

MOST INCLUSIVE

No matter how you identify, Sex!!! is for you. This fast-paced game is ideal for folks in groups ranging from two to four people in total looking to get down and dirty with one another consensually. Winner chooses the position and gets to choose whether they’re giving or receiving. It’s also available in a number of other languages.

12. Sex IQ Trivia Game

BEST TRIVIA GAME

Think you’re sexy smart enough? Test all of your sex knowledge with the Sex IQ Trivia Game. It’s a fun shenanigan-centric game everyone will laugh out loud at.

13. Tingletouch Game Dare Duel

BEST FOR 2+ PLAYERS

Dare Duel is a fun game for couples and everyone else, too. No matter your gender, sexual orientation or relationship status, this versatile game comes with rules for two people and more than two people as well. The game entails taking turns to draw cards and putting together words and phrases from the cards to create your choice of fun, romantic or sexy acts to perform. In addition, you’ll battle your fellow players for who has to perform the act. There are hundreds of different words on the cards, giving near-endless possibilities, so every game is truly unique. Arm yourself with your favorite couple’s sex toys and get ready for a sexy game night.

14. Sex Stack

BEST FOR FOREPLAY

Whether you’ve been in a relationship for a week or 30 years, the best sex games for couples help you try something new and have fun. That’s one reason we try to avoid sex games with overly complicated rules, and it’s exactly why we like this game. Sex Stack takes a familiar party game setup and adds an erotic twist, which will make it easy for you and your couple to get into the action. The stack looks similar to a normal game of Jenga; however, each block has a number printed on the side. These numbers correspond to numbers on the included printed activity cards, which feature fun tasks ranging from “teasers” to “hardcore” in intensity.

15. Tingletouch Poker for Couples

BEST POKER GAME

Tingletouch is your classic game of poker… that’s unlike any poker game you’ve ever played. This game comes in two different versions, a sped-up version and a longer, more strategic option, depending on how much time you want to spend foreplaying your foreplay. There are a number of NSFW rewards folks will receive when winning which is sure to start you and your partner off on an exciting ride to the rest of your night.

16. LOOPY Game for Couples

BEST CARD GAME

Unlike many of the other card games on our list, LOOPY doesn’t make you pick a card. Instead, you’ll need to use the spinner to determine the type of card you draw. This makes the game one of chance. In addition to the “Kisses,” “Talks,” “Fondles,” “Fun Activities” and mystery decks, this game also comes with a satin blindfold, allowing you to really spice up your date night.

17. Sexopoly Game

MOST FAMILIAR

Love Monopoly? Then, Sexolpoly is the questionably trademarked sex game for you, your partner and up to six other really good friends. However, unlike the original, you won’t be looking to build houses and hotels. Instead, you’ll be in charge of managing sex shops, sexy costume stores, strip clubs and other sex-based businesses. This NSFW board game doesn’t necessarily involve sexual activity like some of the other games featured here, but it could be a great activity for bachelorette parties and other special events.

The game comes with fun and funny “Risky and Frisky” cards, which include instructions like “Perform a sexy dance for another player to your left,” and, “You have won first prize in a cross-dressing competition — collect $100 from each player.”

18. Love Lingual: Card Game

MOST TAME

Some couples aren’t as kinky as others and that’s totally fine! If your idea of a spicy sex game for couples starts with words of affirmation, Love Lingual is the best one out there for you and your partner. This game is designed to start a conversation with your partner by using 150 cards to help strengthen your connection with one another. It’s simple, not too steamy and exceptionally loving — great for the kind of couple that would rather take it slow.

19. Embrace Board & Card Game

MOST VERSATILE

We love the design of this board game, which contains 4 different levels. Take it to whatever realm you want to, choosing between Romantic, Sexual Intimacy, Hot Sex, and Extreme Sex. The variety in this game makes it suitable for all kinds of tastes and allows you to enhance a variety of areas in your relationships. The board contains interactive truth and dare squares, letting you indulge in all kinds of vices while getting closer to each other.

20. Couplicious Board Game

BEST FOR GROUP SEX

If classic monogamy isn’t exactly in your wheelhouse, then consider this game as a fun icebreaker during your next “munch” or erotic gettogether. Couplicious opens up a lot of exciting possibilities for a range of group activities. Pick from Mild cards, Wild cards, and more. Users like that this game doesn’t force anything, and allows you to take it in the direction that you prefer. Described as a game to trigger threesomes, foursomes, or any other kind of group fun, you’ll do everything from learning sexual facts to the fantasies of all the players.

21. Fantasy Affairs Game

BEST FOR ROLEPLAY

We all need a little escape now and then, right? Indulge in your deepest, darkest, and most taboo fantasies with your partner in this erotic fantasy made for you and your bae. This board game consists of a game board and various cards and tokens. Roll the die to move around the grid, acting out fantasy affairs and exploring creative kisses. Collect five heart tokens and win — the champ gets to act out their dream fantasy affair. We’d say there are definitely no losers in this game.

22. Magnetic Poetry Kit – Pussy Poet Edition

BEST WORDPLAY

If you or your partner have a way with words, this is the game for you. Spice up that dirty talk with something a little unconventional. With more than 200 magnetic word tiles that can be stuck on your fridge or anywhere else you desire. There are more explicit terms referring to the female anatomy, as well as more sensual words like stroke, pet, and play. This game is perfect for leaving each other messages or building up some foreplay. Way better than sexting.

23. After Dinner Amusements: Truth or Dare for Couples

CLASSIC CHOICE

Although we’ve already given one truth or dare option to consider, what’s another? After Dinner Amusement’s version is an excellent way to get the night started. It holds a deck of 50 different risqué truths and dares to choose from so you and your partner can get down and dirty with a little added fun. Plus, at just under $10, it’s totally affordable.

24. Kheper Games Lucky Sex Scratch Tickets Game

BEST FOR LOTTO LOVERS

You’ll always feel like a winner with these sex scratch tickets for lotto lovers. One buyer says, “Bought these for my husband because he loves lottery tickets and told him he would win every time.” Suitable for the couple who wants a sex game that isn’t too hardcore, has a lighthearted vibe and helps both participants loosen up with something new. While some users complain that the tickets don’t scratch off easily, you can always use a coin for some extra help.

25. Massage Seductions Game

MOST RELAXING PICK

A more wholesome and not-so-scary way to ease into sexy time, the Massage Seductions Game helps you and your partner melt the tension away with a spa date for just the two of you. It includes 24 ways to seduce your partner, providing all the tools and techniques you’ll need including a warming heart massager, a massage candle and spoon, 24 Massage Seduction cards, as well as extra tips to help turn you into a pro masseuse.

26. Let’s F*ck XXX Sex Game

MOST IN YOUR FACE

There isn’t much illusiveness to the Let’s F*ck XXX Sex Game. Like, it literally has the exact reasoning for playing the game in the title. This game is made for two to four players in total and makes for an excellent, well, icebreaker? for folks looking to get down and dirty together. Just know what’s going to go down in the end.

27. Let’s Get Naked Card Game

MOST STRAIGHTFORWARD

We couldn’t mention Let’s F*ck XXX without talking about Let’s Get Naked, what we’re calling the prior’s fraternal twin. This also in-your-face card game has the same effect as the one above for a sexy night with your partner or partners. Think of it as the classic game of war without clothes.

28. Lovehoney After Dark Board Game

BEST LATE-NIGHT

While most of these are late-night games to play, Lovehoney’s After Dark game has it in the title. This steamy game is made for two to four people in total and will allow you to discover all of your friend’s and partners’ sexy fantasies. Maybe it’ll lead to something fantastical in itself.

29. The F’ing Truth Game

THE MOST TRUTHFUL

Dan Savage says it best, “The F’ing Truth is an f’ing blast!” If you’re looking for a spicy new game to play with your pals that might or might not lead to something extra spicy, this is the game to play. It works as a mix between Never Have I Ever and Bingo by providing questions and a Bingo-like board. Players will cross off the board as pervy questions are asked, the one that’s able to create a line across the board first wins. Best part? You can download it for free.

30. Chocolate Tease Foreplay Game

BEST FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS

Body-painting your lover is hot, but edible body paint is even better. This anticipation-filled chocolate body painting kit will inspire your inner artist while letting you lick every sweet inch off your partner. According to reviewers, this game will look good and taste good no matter the occasion and will drive your partner wild. Each card contains different creative suggestions on how to drive your partner crazy with chocolate art, but you probably already have a couple in mind.

31. Sexpectations Card Deck

BEST FOR NEWLY MARRIED

Whether you’re newly married to someone you’ve been dating for many years prior or ended up having a rendezvous shotgun wedding in Vegas, Sexpectations is an excellent way for freshly married couples to explore one another’s comforts and kinks. There are 52 cards in total that allow the two of you to air out your deepest desires — and we’re sure it’ll blossom from just a chat.

32. Sex Fortunes Card Game

BEST FOR WITCHY TYPES

We know there are tons of you out there either practicing tarot or simply obsessed with the witchy aesthetic. If that’s the case, this card game is for you and your partner. All you have to do is deal out 10 cards to your partner and act out the cards you want to come true. It’s that simple.

33. Strip Bedroom Blocks

MOST JENGA-LIKE

You’ve played Jenga, haven’t you? You know, the one where you build a block tower just to carefully take it apart in hopes it doesn’t collapse on your turn? Well, this is essentially the same thing — with little added strip-centric blocks that eventually leave you naked at the end. And, it’s travel-sized. You know, just in case.

34. Fifty Shades Of Grey Fifty Days of Play Game

BEST FOR BOOK LOVERS

As probably the most iconic sexually-driven book series of all time, Fifty Shades Of Grey is a staple of any sex lover’s book collection. If you or your partner is a fan of the series, this game is ideal to add to playtime. It comes with 50 different tasks to partake in (to match the name of the books) that will definitely heighten your sexual experience.

35. Cum Face Game

MOST RIDICULOUS

Do we even have to explain this one? Please, don’t make us. It’s a simple bachelorette/bachelor must-have.

36. Shared Sweat LLC Secret VII Adult Card Game

BEST FOR GETTING OUT OF A RUT

If you’ve been searching for a way to put some spice back into your love life, the Shared Sweat LLC Secret VII Adult Card Game could be your answer. It lets you take control of your foreplay using the color-coded pleasure cards. Each of the 400 cards is ranked from mild to wild, depending on your desired level of intimacy. After picking seven cards each, you’ll then take turns rolling the dice and finding out which act is going to be performed next. The winner gets all seven cards performed on them … if you even make it that far.

37. Kheper Games Oral Sex Card Game

BEST FOR ORAL SEX

Love oral sex? Then the Kheper Games Oral Sex Card Game is the choice for you. There are three different ways to play and over 100,000 different fantasies to be played out. Included in the game are 25 different cards for him and 25 for her, meaning there’s plenty of enjoyment to be had for everyone. No matter how many different positions you’ve tried, you’re sure to discover something new with ideas including “double his pleasure,” “the cowboy” and “curtain call.”

38. Size Matters Game

GREAT FOR FRIENDS

Hold your horses for a second, folks. This isn’t the sexiest of sex games, but it’s an excellent game to play with your knowledgeable pals. This is a trivia game that allows you to test the brain in your head (and in your pants) to see how much you know about sex-related topics. It’s tons of fun and totally laughable.

39. Creative Conceptions The Path to Pleasure Game

FOR 2 TO 6 PEOPLE

Whether you’re having fun as a couple or opening your gameplay to one or two more, The Path to Pleasure Game is a must for your sex game experience. This game has a sexual act or a spicy question on every square that will most certainly speed things up for an exciting night of fun.

40. Desire – Couples Game App

BEST APP

The Desire – Couples Game App lets you create and send dares to your partner from your smartphone. From there, you’ll compete to complete sexy assignments and win the most points. From sweet and romantic to spicier options, there’s never really going to be a loser in the game. The very least you’ll enjoy is a sexy and fun-filled adventure with your partner. You’ll also get to learn new things about your partner from their wants and fantasies. It’s a great way to keep romance and lust alive in your relationship.

41. We-Vibe Moxie App and Remote Controlled Wearable Clitoral Panty Vibrator

BEST DIY

While it definitely isn’t a game, you can most certainly turn it into one. This wearable remote-controlled panty vibrator clips right into your partner’s underwear. If you’re out and about and want to get a little frisky, consider making some rules as you go throughout your day. If your partner breaks any of the rules, “punish” them by making their vibrator go off in public. This could be a fun, consensual way to test your boundaries together.

Need More Inspiration? Try These DIY Sex Games

Along with delving into our carefully curated list of sex games for couples, there are plenty of naughty DIY games that you can play with your partner at home right now.

Strip Twister: This game already puts you in some compromising positions — make it a little more interesting by taking an article of clothing off when the spinner lands on red.

Dirty Jenga: Write sexy truth or dares on each of the wooden blocks — make sure they expose your deepest fantasies.

Find The Honey: You just need a bottle of honey for this. Drizzle honey somewhere on your lover’s body and blindfold yourself. Then, use your mouth and tongue to try to locate that honey. There are no rules on what happens next.

Reenact That Scene: Pick a sexy scene from a movie of choice and reenact it with your partner. To up the ante, complete your roleplay with costumes and/or accessories like wigs.

