Get Wild: The 43 Sexiest Gifts for Spicier Playtime in the Bedroom

Shopping for sex gifts in person can get a little bit awkward. No one wants to lock eyes with a total stranger as you’re walking through the butt plug section of Spencer’s. And having to make an actual conversation with the cashier? Just the thought makes us shiver with discomfort.

Thankfully in recent years, numerous retailers that sell sex toys online have popped up from the woodwork to offer safe and discreet shipping of sex toys and other dirty surprises right to your front door. This removes the need for in-store sex toy shopping and allows total anonymity when browsing goodies from the comfort of your home. Now, you can shop for sex gifts that your partner can use both on their own and with you in the bedroom — without the wandering eyes of random strangers in the DVD porn aisle. Like, really? DVD porn? In this day and age, if you’re going to pay for porn, at least subscribe to someone’s OnlyFans.

Whether it’s a gift for men or maybe a gift for your wife, these adult-themed gifts will spice up your sex life. Even if your bae is far from you, several sex gifts for long-distance relationships are available online, proving that in 2022, the world is truly your oyster.

From more tame gift ideas like best lubricants and lingerie to semi-outrageous ones like mattress restraints and stimulating jewelry, the sex gift options below will get your sexual gears going. Whether your partner is a natural dominant in the bedroom or you and your playmate are just looking to try something new under the covers, check out the best sex gifts to buy online for your sexy someone.

1. Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator

BEST FOR GIRLFRIENDS

When your girlfriend is home, she’s craving this during her alone time. Trust us. There is a 98% chance she’s looked up the Magic Wand on her own once or twice in the past, and for good reason. This rechargeable toy is the Dom Pérignon of vibrators and offers the most powerful vibration. The toy comes in eight extreme vibration styles and settings your little miss won’t be able to get enough of. That little nightstand vibrator she got as a gag gift from one of her girlfriends will be given to God after she receives this massive make. Be careful; after just one solo go with the Magic Wand, you might have to put a little extra work in your playtime seshes, or she might throw you out, too.

2. TIANI 3 Couple’s Vibrator

BEST COUPLE’S TOY

LELO is a luxury sex toy company, and the brand’s famous TIANI 3 couple’s vibrator is the kind of sex toy with the potential to change your sex life forever. Designed for vaginal sex, this vibrator slips inside to stimulate both the penis and the vagina, resulting in mind-blowing orgasms for both partners. It’s definitely a premium toy with a luxury price tag, but SPY’s product testers give this particular toy 10/10 orgasms.

3. Lovehoney Sex Toy Advent Calendars

BEST FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Looking for the best sex gifts for the holidays? Lovehoney just released their 2022 sex Advent calendars for the holiday season and have made one for vulva owners and penis owners seeking mind-blowing orgasms this year. The male-oriented advent calendar comes with 12 different toys for spicing up the lead-up to Christmas, including a Blowmotion Dual-Entrance Vibrating Male Masturbator for amped-up pleasure.

Lovehoney offers sex toy Advent calendars for men, women and couples, and several of this year’s calendars are made in collaboration with Womanizer. The box below includes 12 toys ranging from clitoral stimulators to nipple suckers, vibrators, balms and more.

4. Je Joue Luxury Massage Candle

SETTING THE MOOD

Gift your partner with the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. The Je Joue massage candle sets the mood with sexy lighting and aromatherapy before melting into a luscious oil that you can rub all over your partner and their favorite erogenous zones. Its base is ylang-ylang, an ingredient that’s been a natural aphrodisiac for years, topped off with bright and citrusy mandarin. It’ll leave your skin feeling moisturized and lightly perfumed and is a must-have for your new foreplay routine.

5. Liberator Sex Position Wedge

BEST PILLOW

The Liberator Wedge may just be the most famous piece of sex furniture in the world. This humble little pillow can help you comfortably reach new positions and explore new depths in the bedroom. It’s also discreet, as it doesn’t look overtly like a piece of sex furniture. Surprise your partner with a sex gift that will enhance your bedroom play.

6. Ouch! Halo Eye Mask

BEST BLINDFOLD

Most blindfolds are made from fabric or fuzzy, velvet, “sexy” material. If you prefer the cool and unique sensation of leather against your skin rather than a fabric (or own a pet and tend to get hair on all fabric-based things you own), consider this stunning burgundy leather accessory from the Ouch! Halo collection, which featured buckled hardware to secure it in place. It’s pretty for the unmasked partner to look at and contoured for comfort so you can heighten those senses like never before.

7. Booty Basics Gift Set

BEST INTRO TO ANAL

Are you looking to try out anal but not a total connoisseur? Don’t worry; Unbound has your back with this Booty Basics set for beginners. It’s also ideal for anyone experienced with booty play who doesn’t need a ton of bells and whistles for a satisfying experience. The silicone plug allows you to experiment with larger or smaller girths and is not scary to insert or remove. Along with a plug, you’ll also get a water-based lube with a gentle smell and flavor of vanilla and lemon, turning your partner into a full-on dessert.

8. Lovehoney Advanced Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit

BEST FOR PEGGING

“I just want to try it,” she claims. We know your girl’s been asking, so it’s time to give her what she wants. This harness set is an ideal sex gift for any lucky lady ready to see the pearl. For straight couples and lesbian couples, strap-ons like this can help you explore exciting new horizons in the bedroom, and they’re some of the most daring sex gifts you can buy. The attached dildo is seven inches long and includes three interchangeable O-rings for varying pleasure options. Guys, we know this could sound a bit scary, but maybe it’s time to give it a shot.

9. Calexotics Bad Bitch Lipstick Vibe

MOST DISCREET

Although it looks like a compact lipstick for baddies on the surface, it’s the world’s most discreet vibrator. Whether you keep this on a bedside table or a purse, no one will be the wiser about this USB rechargeable faux lipstick’s actual function — to take you on an orgasmic rollercoaster complete with 10 different vibration modes. It has a memory chip that stays on the last function used — just turn it on with the press of a button.

10. Lovehoney Satin and Leather Spanking Paddle

BEST FOR LIGHT IMPACT

This Lovehoney spanking paddle is a sensual take on impact play with two materials covering it. One side is covered in satin, while the other has leather for a different feel — the satin is better on skin that’s already tender, while the leather side adds an erotic sound. Unlike floggers, paddles are best used on the booty and are an approachable intro to BDSM play since it’s a natural progression from hand-spanking. One of the top-ranked sex gifts for BDSM beginners.

11. PinkCherry Under the Bed Restraints

BEST FOR BONDAGE

The best sex gifts can help you and your partner try new activities, and a beginner’s BDSM toy like this can be the perfect example. If your partner’s into the bondage scene but doesn’t own any form of restraints, what are they doing? Gift these classic bed restraints and allow your partner to go to town (consensually) on whoever’s held up. These will transform their bedroom into the sex dungeon of their dreams where they can spank, bite and do whatever they please onto whoever. While these might look a bit dangerous, there isn’t anything to worry about. The cuffs are velcro-fastened for safety, so if someone needs to get out, they’ll be able to.

12. LELO SONA 2 Cruise Cerise

MIND-BLOWING FOR WOMEN

If you’re ready to blow your girl’s mind, look no further than the LELO SONA 2 Cruise Cerise. What is it, you ask? It’s a toy that can literally absorb sonic waves and transmit them back into a woman’s body. That means that the silicone build can understand your lady’s clitoral pulses and respond with vibrations to provide extra stimulation to her clitoris. Are we still kind of confused? A bit. Nevertheless, it sounds intense. So if you want to change how your girl masturbates in a way that will completely alter her life for the better, this is the way to do it.

13. Hello Cake

BEST LUBE

Hello Cake is a stellar lubricant supply company that offers various lubes based on what you’re doing. Looking to gift your partner some stuff for some solo fun? Check out their Motion Lotion, designed to take masturbation to the next level. Looking for something the two of you can use together? Depending on what adventures lie ahead, Hello Cake’s Tush Cush is a water-based jelly made for starting butt stuff, while their Organic Aloe is fantastic for vaginal play. Stop gifting lubricants that claim they do it all because Hello Cake is living proof that they don’t.

14. Bellesa Boutique AirVibe For Her

BEST FOR BATHS

Bellesa Boutique is one of our favorite places to buy sex toys online, and the sex toy company recently partnered with BuzzFeed (yes, that BuzzFeed) to create an innovative new women’s sex toy. Best of all, unlike many fancy vibrators from hip boutique-style sex brands, the AirVibe doesn’t cost $300. The AirVibe combines g-spot vibration technology and Bellesa’s suction technology for a more intense orgasm. This pocket vibe has five suction intensities and 10 vibration modes. Plus, it’s waterproof for fun in the bathtub, making it one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your wife in 2022.

15. Je Joue Mio Vibrating Ring

BEST RING

The Je Joue Mio cock ring works to stimulate both partners during both vaginal and anal sex for a sexual experience that’s quite literally out of this world. Face the climax of your lifetime by wearing this or taking it from the receiving end. The Je Joue Mio fits over most members as well as dildos with ease by sliding right on toward the shaft. Use this during acts of full penetration; it won’t just be a gift for the receiver, but absolutely one for the wearer.

16. We-Vibe Moxie Panty Vibrator

BEST WEARABLE

Something we had never heard of until recently? Vibrating underwear. In most cases, the best vibrating underwear isn’t exactly built into the underwear but acts as an add-on to place within the garment for all-day fun no matter where your girl goes. The We-Vibe Moxie Panty Vibrator is precisely the kind of vibrating underwear option we have our eyes on this Valentine’s Day due to its discrete, secure attributes. Simply use a provided magnet and let it rest on your girl’s underwear. Next, connect to the We-Vibe app we talked about earlier and the two of you will be able to control it all day long. With 10 different settings, there’s a ton of fun.

17. LELO F1s Developer’s Kit Red

MIND-BLOWING FOR MEN

Guys, you know damn well that Fleshlights are great, but this F1s Developer’s Kit in red will make your Johnson feel things it’s never felt. The toy can emit powerful waves deep into the penis, making every inch of it feel as if it is being personally pleasured. It provides the same abilities to the penis the way LELO’s SONA does, meaning the machine works and feeds off of your pleasure, only to continuously provide more and more.

18. G-Spot Rabbit Waterproof Dildo Vibrator

HARD HITTER

It’s called the G-Spot Rabbit, but we’ll just let you think about why. This waterproof vibrator has seven different vibration functionalities for various ways to explore both the male and female. No matter who you’re gifting, they’ll find a way to make it work for them by using it vaginally, anally, to stimulate the penis or even the nipples. It’s made from body-safe silicone, so it’s safe to use both in and around the body, no matter where your partner’s go-to spot may be. It’s rechargeable, and each charge has two full hours of playtime, enough time for your partner to experience one of the best orgasms of their life.

19. Lets F*ck Dice Game

BEST DICE GAME

While some games might feel a bit juvenile, the Lets F*ck Dice Game is a fun way to spice things up and partake in acts you wouldn’t necessarily think up on your own. This is an excellent gift for friends looking to spice things up in the bedroom with their partners. The best person to give it to? Buy these for yourself and seek out a little group situation — these can easily break the ice and get people more comfortable for some exciting foreplay.

20. Chronicle Books Sexy Truth Or Dare Game

BEST OLD-SCHOOL

Let’s get real — you’ve been playing truth or dare with friends for as long as you can remember. Now that you’re an adult and have a significant other, add some heat to the original by snatching one of the best sex games for couples: this sexy truth or dare game from Urban Outfitters. They essentially reinvented the wheel with this one and took the game to a whole other level filled with sex, love and passion.

21. First Time Fetish Nipple Teasers

BEST NIPPLE STIM

With over 60,000 of these nipple teasers sold on Adam & Eve, how could you not gift these to your partner if they’re into nipple play? Though the term “fetish” seems to scare some away, these clamps are excellent for first-timers looking to take pinching, biting and sucking to the next level by going hands-free. Each clamp is rubber-tipped, so you or your partner won’t have to worry about breaking skin during playtime. It’s a safe, sexy way to explore the wilder side that you know you both have.

22. Best of Women’s Erotica 2

BEST BOOK

Get your girl’s mind flowing with tips, tricks and new ideas through her deep dive into Violet Blue’s Best of Women’s Erotica 2. Blue’s been writing erotica series for years, so she knows her stuff. Let your lady’s mind fill with new fantasies and sexual endeavors she didn’t know she was craving to experience.

23. Tracey Cox EDGE Ultimate Performance Stamina Penis Pump

BEST PUMP

Maybe his member needs a bit of help. Maximize his (or your own) performance and get that pump in the same (yet incredibly different) way he would at the gym. It’s entirely safe for use and can improve erectile health and performance. Who doesn’t want that?

24. Blindfold

BEST FOR GROUPS

Looking to spice the hell out of your next group sex endeavor? Gift each participant a blindfold to wear during the whole undertaking. This regular sleep mask isn’t quite made for sex — well, it isn’t at all. But it’s a cheaper alternative to sexier options that you can feel comfortable buying in bulk without breaking the bank. While this might seem like some risky behavior, ensure each individual you’re playing with is down with the idea beforehand.

25. Crave Vesper

BEST JEWELRY

You might be thinking, why would you gift a necklace as a sex gift? Well, this necklace isn’t just a trendy accessory; the Crave Vesper is a silver pendant that’s just what you think it is: a vibrator. Whether you gift it to yourself, your partner or a good friend, whoever wears this will blend into the crowd for most while standing out to those who know. For whoever is rocking this chain, it’s a sexy, discreet way to show off what kind of person you are in the bedroom. It’s an alluring conversation starter and a great way to take someone home.

26. Foria The Quickie Kit

BETTER THAN LUBE

Forget store-bought lube — Foria Wellness products are designed to make your orgasms better and enhance arousal, making sexual experiences much more gratifying. With the help of rare botanicals and CBD, this kit can take your gift recipient to new heights. This gift kit includes their best-selling intimacy products, including signature Awaken Arousal Oil, Sex Oil, and Intimacy Melt suppositories. Bottles come with glass droppers, allowing for more precision and minimizing cleanup.

27. Deia Hot & Cold Massager

BEST FOR TEMPS

With the trend of self-heated sex toys taking over 2022, it’s only fitting that we included a high-tech temperature play pick that allows for more instant pleasure than a glass toy that must be cooled down or heated up manually in water. The waterproof Deia Hot & Cold Massager will enable you to mix and match cold settings while experiencing different vibration settings. Ideal for clit, G-spot and P-spot stimulation.

28. Rocks-Off Ruby Glow Blush

MOST VERSATILE

There are unlimited ways to use this innovative toy by Rocks Off with all genders and sexualities. Its unique shape allows you to use it horizontally on the perineum or an external vulva with some grinding and straddling action, but it can also be flipped around to become a penetrative G-spot and prostate play toy, delivering rumbly vibrations that are sure to leave legs shaking. Ride-on sex toys are the future, and this toy is proof.

29. Kheper Games 4 Play Game

BEST TWIST ON SPIN THE BOTTLE

Cleverly named the “4 Play Game,” this set by Kheper Games includes four games in one, including Foreplay Dice and a new take on spin the bottle dubbed “S,E,X Marks the Spot,” where you spin until you get a certain body part on your lover that you have to satisfy. Great for people who easily get bored of one game or want to try something new without purchasing expensive toys.

30. Scandal Feather Crop

BEST FOR SENSATIONS

Experience a range of different sensations with this tickler paddle toy that features a leather crop on one end to deliver a tap or swift spank and a black feather on the other to deliver a more gentle tickle against bare skin. Perfect for beginners or more advanced BDSM lovers looking for a more intense experience. Pair with a blindfold for the ultimate sensation play sex gift, a must-have for kink-lovers and anyone kink-curious.

31. Bloomgasm Flutter Rose Teaser

BETTER THAN FLOWERS

This is one of the best sex gifts that’s actually a way better present than a bouquet of roses. Rose vibrators are all the rage recently, and this Bloomgasm Flutter Rose Teaser is no exception. The fact that A vibrating stem features a teasing butterfly with pinpointed tips, while the rose blossom itself uses air stimulation to recreate the sensation of oral sex. Ten air suction modes and ten vibration options ensure a ride to O-town every time. A classy vibrator that doesn’t exactly look like a vibrator, and an accessory with some serious power, based on the glowing reviews.

32. Strawberry Emojibator Clitoral Stimulator

MOST WHIMSICAL

If the usual best sex gifts on your go-to list feel too serious, lighten the mood with the conversation-starting Strawberry Emojibator Clitoral Stimulator, which you can also pretend is a keychain in front of more conservative folks. This fruit-themed accessory is a quiet, strawberry-shaped suction toy for women and non-binary folks that fits in the palm of your hand, this fruit-themed accessory has eight suction modes and eight vibration patterns. It’s also waterproof and can accompany playtime in the shower or bath. Also available in Eggplant, Chili Pepper and other food items.

33. The Handy Automatic Handjob Machine

BEST HANDJOB SIM

This high-tech creation is one of the best sex gifts because it provides the blessing of infinite handjobs. The Handy is an automatic HJ machine that’s way more impressive than a manual sleeve. Whether the gift recipient wants to sync to VR porn or upload your own videos, this toy is perfect for long-distance relationships. It features a random stroke generator for unpredictable bliss based on your desires and a TrueGrip sleeve that fits any and every penis size. One reviewer writes, “ As someone who has tried just about everything out there and usually just defaults to my hand, I was really impressed with this device.”

34. Lelo Personal Moisturizing Lubricant

BEST WATER-BASED LUBE

Water-based lubes are important for silicone toys and preserving their quality. This luxuriously slick one by high-end sexual wellness brand Lelo doubles as a moisturizer for your skin, especially in intimate areas where regular lotion can’t be used. Users are obsessed with this fragrance-free lubricant’s smooth, silky, and long-lasting nature. Served in a stylish glass bottle with a mess-proof pump, this lube is compatible with all toy materials and will elevate any romp.

35. Lovehoney Unwrap Me Women’s Red Thong

BEST WOMEN’S LINGERIE

Gifting your lucky lady? Tell her that she will forever and always be the best gift you could ever ask for with this cheeky red thong you’re going to want to unwrap the second she puts it on. Let her know you don’t need any sweets this Valentine’s Day; she’s all you want.

36. LHM Tuxedo Men’s Thong

BEST MEN’S LINGERIE

Whether you’re gifting yourself or have a special guy in your life, this tuxedo thong is one word: sexy. The cheeky design bears all the goods from behind for anyone lucky enough to witness them on the body. These can be deemed slightly comical but also incredibly hot, making them great for the kind of guy who’s just starting in men’s lingerie but wants to get those toes wet.

37. Dr. Skin 18-Inch Double-Ended Dildo

BEST FOR BOTTOMS

While some of the straight men reading this might have just soiled their pants, we know there are a few men in same-sex or sexually fluid relationships where maybe both want some anal pleasure at once. With that being said, this isn’t only an incredible sex gift for your partner but also one suitable for you. While it might take you a couple of tries to get this to work the way you both feel comfortable using it, we suggest ass to ass for starters. And lots of lube.

38. Dame Power Trip Kit

BEST GIFT SET

Dame is a high-quality sex toy designed by women for women. This essential kit from them, dubbed The Power Trip, includes a couple of their most popular vibes, made from the silkiest silicone on the market. Their Arc is a rumbly G-spot stimulator with a squishy, bulbous tip, whereas the Pom is their most flexible and versatile option. Lube these toys up before usage with Dame’s signature aloe-based Alu, which comes with a non-slip, grippy sleeve to ensure smooth sailing.

39. The Lioness Vibrator 2.0

MOST HIGH TECH

The science and research-backed Lioness 2.0 might just be the most high-tech vibrator you can get your hands on right now. It uses biofeedback tech and pleasure data to help you understand your body (and its needs) a whole lot better. Sex therapists and doctors praise this waterproof toy with 100 customizable vibration intensities. Users can essentially see and track their orgasm experience — an incredibly thoughtful gift for anyone big on data.

40. Cute Little F*ckers Starsi

BEST FOR TRANS INDIVIDUALS

Anyone who wants a genderless orgasm experience (i.e., not a Fleshlight or a phallic-shaped vibrator) will adore the Starsi. The brand makes a fantastic vibrator for any surface, whether it’s a chest, back, or genitals — described as being ideal for “transfemme vibrator seekers with genital dysphoria,” pleaser-seekers of any identity can enjoy this uniquely sensual offering. Grind against it for hands-free fun, or use your hand to nestle it in the body’s curves or any dysphoric areas.

41. Kiki de Montparnasse Crystal Stone Wand

BEST FOR CRYSTAL LOVERS

For many people, sex is spiritual, and the best way to honor that is with a crystal sex toy that will keep the user grounded while indulging in their deepest desires. This wand is made from 100% genuine obsidian and is described as both “decorative and functional” by the brand. Crystal wands are said to be healing tools that promote chakra cleansing and spiritual healing and can also be used in non-sexual meditation practices.

42. Liberator Jaz

BEST FOR VACATION

Suppose you and your partner love to vacation or take weekend trips (or if you like to travel bachelor style and make friends along the way). This petite but dense sex pillow lifts users, supporting them as they explore positions more easily. The Jaz can be placed beneath hips, knees, or lower backs, providing joint relief while heightening sensation. This is especially useful on too-soft mattresses, whether oral without a sore neck or an elevated missionary position to penetrate deeper. This is also one of the best sex gifts for people with joint or mobility issues, as it can help you find that perfect position every time.

43. We-Vibe Vector Rechargeable Remote Control Prostate Massager

BEST FOR BOYFRIENDS

Straight, gay or anything in between, adventurous men will love the We-Vibe vector prostate massager — whether they already know it or not. We-Vibe is a Bluetooth sex toy brand that makes couple’s sex toys, and as a result the company also has some of the best sex gifts for couples of all kinds.

This men’s sex toy enhances sexual pleasure by targeting the prostate. With 10 different vibrational settings and remote and app-controlled connectivity, he can use this thing anywhere. Have your man put it in before he heads to work or the gym, and give yourself control through the app no matter where you are. It’ll be an exciting surprise for him throughout the day.