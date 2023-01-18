The Best (And Most Affordable) Sex Toy Dupes That Actually Work

Pleasure isn’t something you can put a price on. Although countless brands offer high-end luxury sex toys and accessories to boost your intimate life, not everyone can afford them. Still, there are still tons of orgasm-inducing alternatives that will get you there for a much lower price. We did our research to find the best dupes for more expensive toys. They’re beloved by buyers, popular and reliable. And best of all, many of them cost less than $50.

You might be raising your eyebrow and wondering: will a cheaper dupe provide a mediocre experience? While this might be the case with random Amazon buys, if you purchase from a trusted retailer, your most budget-conscious items can perform just as well. In fact, some find that the fewer bells and whistles, the more approachable and user-friendly a sex toy is. Sometimes, high-tech features get in the way of an experience instead of enhancing it.

Given that most sex toys aren’t refundable, it’s understandable that you wouldn’t want to shell out a ton of cash. Still, that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice quality. Whether you’re seeking the best sex toys for beginners, blowjob machines, or couples’ vibrators. Here are the best dupes for pricier toys on the market in 2023.

$49.00 $24.47 with code: LOVE Suction toys can accomplish what no vibrator ever has – the simulation of oral sex. Although the Womanizer and its various models are certainly impressive suction toys, the most basic models will cost you at least $70. Instead, Satisfyer offers an extremely similar suction-baed toy for just $49. While it doesn’t have the strongest suction on the planet nor fancy bells and whistles, the first Satisfyer toy is a super affordable introduction to pressure wave technology. It’s also a great couples’ toy. Although it’s not rechargeable, it’s waterproof, quiet, and a major crowdpleaser, based on reviews.

$15.99 So, while this pocket-sized dupe from Plus One technically isn’t a finger vibrator like Fin, it still comes with a handy optional silicone finger band that lets you use it similarly. Designed for all kinds of play, this bullet and band only cost $15.99 compared to Dame’s Fin, which costs $55.00. A bullet is a great starter vibe or add-on for people that find larger toys less ergonomic or intimidating to use. Built with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can last up to two hours and has ten different vibration settings.

$34.99 $29.98 PlusOne also happens to carry a nearly identical dupe to the We-Vibe Nova. Both are dual vibrating massagers that are fully waterproof and made with velvety silicone that customers love — even the color and shape are very similar. The only difference is that the PlusOne massager costs $34.99, whereas the We-Vibe Nova will run you $149.00. It features those same curvy lines and an extended clitoral stimulator to maintain constant contact. This toy offers fantastic values with two motors and up to three hours of playtime on a single charge.

$19.99 $17.12 The look and performance of PlusOne’s vibrating ring is comparable to the Tor by Lelo. It’s smooth with a substantial vibrating base and has the perfect amount of stretch to fit into your intimacy routine comfortably. With a supple feel and a just-right snug fit, this waterproof ring is a breeze to clean and costs just $19.99 instead of over $100.00 Tor. A must-try for straight couples looking to experiment with wearable toys without the luxury price tag. With an average of 4.7 stars, this is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving.

$99.99 $99.00 Automatic blowjob machines can provide some epic orgasms, but the price tag often discourages pleasure-seekers from going through with the purchase. Most of them cost upwards of $150, but if you don’t need any high-tech features or AI/VR compatibility, you can get your hands on that same soul-sucking goodness for under $100.00. The Tracey Cox EDGE Automatic Suction Rechargeable Penis Pump offers three levels of suction and two different interchangeable attachments. Have doubts about the stretchy silicone sleeve and its pressure retention? Just scroll through the reviews to seal the deal.

$48.00 While the Satisfyer is a fantastic Womanizer dupe, it’s not exactly the most compact air-suction toy to use during partnered sex. The We-Vibe Melt is extremely popular for its small size and ability to press against the body during sex, and the Puff accomplishes that with its equally compact (its size is close to a small bar of soap) and ergonomic design. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, Puff’s suction quality is top-tier, providing powerful sensations for women, non-binary and trans people. Of course, even if it doesn’t work for partnered sex, this is the best gift any woman can receive in 2023, whether it’s for Valentine’s Day or just because.

$71.00 $71.00 Everybody wants a MysteryVibe Crescendo, but even when they’re on sale, they can be quite an investment. If you want to enjoy all the perks of bendable vibrators, the flexible Bender by Unbound can help you get there for a couple of hundred dollars less. With internal joints that bend to your heart’s desire, this bestseller costs just $71 and has a rumbly motor that will provide leg-shaking p-spot, g-spot, and clitoral orgasms. With a smooth, slightly bulbous end, this toy is available in two colors and has a range of speeds and intensity that can be easily adjusted during sex or masturbation. Pair it with their Jolt Gel for some unforgettable playtime.

$69.00 C-shaped vibrators are all the rage right now, especially for couples looking to achieve simultaneous orgasms during sex. The most famous c-shaped toy on the market right now is the We-Vibe Chorus, and although it’s on everybody’s wish list, the nearly $200 price tag is understandably out of budget for some couples. If you’re looking to try the benefits of a well-designed wearable vibrator, consider the best-selling Luvli Ditto, which has a similar shape and look and is extremely affordable at $69.00. They also carry a version with a remote control. Another top contender is the slim Satisfyer Partner Double Whale, which is even cheaper at $59.00. Even customers that don’t usually enjoy penetrative toys found that it was the perfect spicy add-on for partnered sex.