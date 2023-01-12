We Dare You: The 17 Best Sexy Underwear, Jockstraps & Thongs for Men This Valentine’s Day

Looking for an exciting new way to spice it up in the bedroom? Thinking about snapping some seductive photos for your significant other? Looking to finally start that OnlyFans account? Or maybe you’re looking for one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts to celebrate the Hallmark holiday this year? You need some sexy men’s underwear

No matter what’s on your radar for your next sexual endeavor, whether you have a boyfriend, a girlfriend, or both, you’re lacking just one thing: a sexy pair of men’s underwear. Because if you don’t have any sexy men’s underwear, you need a pair for V-Day. It’s just the way the rules work in 2023.

We get it, the topic is still a bit taboo, but who cares? Women have been celebrated rocking sexy lingerie on billboards and in magazines for decades while men representing similar garb have been pushed into the shadows. Yet men who proudly wear sexy underwear exist. From the best jockstraps to man thongs, sexy underwear for men will make you feel DAMN good no matter the occasion.

It’s time to recognize that hot bod of yours no matter its shape or size by rewarding yourself with one of these pairs of sexy underwear for men today.

Envy Black Low-Rise G-String

Let’s start off strong with this low-rise G-string thong from Lovehoney. Here, you can expect lots of room in the crotch area for whatever you’re packin’ with a cheeky behind you deserve in a sexy pair of men’s underwear. The best part? The design features a magnetic clasp for easy removal.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Savage X Jock Strap

Leave it to Rihanna to create some of the sexiest underwear for men on the market. This ultra-affordable jock is just $6.48 under Fenty’s XTRA VIP membership, which is more than worth it if you’re asking us. There are a number of colors available, but this yellow is really hitting us in all the right places. Sizes are also available from XS to XXXXL.

Courtesy of Fenty

Skull & Bones Just The Bones Thong

Who said dudes can’t pull a look with their cheeks hangin’ out? This white thong from Skull & Bones is so comfortable, you’ll be questioning why you’re wearing boxers every single day. Skull & Bones makes the best sexy underwear for men, and the brand has built a loyal following for its fun and inventive undies and jocks. Built with a frontal contour pouch for keeping the jewels safe, this thong essentially covers only that, ensuring that you’re rocking booty for days.

Courtesy of Skull & Bones

ASOS DESIGN Jock Strap

If you’re not purchasing your sexy men’s underwear on Amazon, the second easiest place to scope out is ASOS. ASOS has a number of sexy men’s underwear from mild to wild, so for now, we figured we’d show you one of their most simple options — the ASOS DESIGN Jock Strap in all-black. This jockstrap is actually SPY-tested and we love the way it fits and looks when on.

Courtesy of ASOS

Nebesheii See-Through Boxer Underwear

Leave the surprise at the door with these ultra-breathable boxer briefs right off of Amazon. A fully transparent undergarment is quite likely the most provocative option you can wear unless you’re wearing, well, nothing. Not only are they pretty inviting to the eyes, but they’re extremely comfortable too due to the thin mesh design. The snug frontal pouch leaves your jimmy un-rustled and prevents unwanted sweat. All in all, if you’re the extra confident type in the bedroom, these are totally for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

MUSCLE ALIVE Extreme Mesh Shorts

Though these large split mesh shorts technically aren’t considered underwear, they come pretty damn close. A lowrise waistband and seductive leg split with slight booty preview make these meshies impressively airy with lots of room for movement. Unlike the rest of the options on this list, you can actually also sport these short shorts in public and no one will look at you funny. Well, maybe some will, but that’s probably because of how good you’ll look.

Courtesy of Amazon

Calvin Klein 5-Pack Jock Stap

No matter how you identify, you have to admit that this pride jockstrap set is sexy as hell. This pack of extra stretchy, super-soft cotton jocks comes straight from the OGs in the underwear game: Calvin Klein. Each vibrant pair has that classic CK printed logo around the waistband and fits exactly like your favorite pair of tighty whities do. Five pairs just $60 is also a steal when it comes to Calvin, so act fast before they’re out of stock.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nike Dri-FIT Essential Cotton Stretch Jock Straps

Feeling sporty? These Dri-FIT jocks from Nike are just as sexy as they are performative. Wear these from the football field right into your lover’s bedroom. Plus, Nike ensures these are extraordinarily cozy so you can keep on moving, whether it’s in the bedroom or in your real life.

Courtesy of ASOS

LHM All Over Lace Open Front and Back Boxer Shorts

Lace ain’t only for women’s lingerie, check out these bare-all lace boxer shorts from Lovehoney and see what we’re talking about. These not-so-sneaky shorts scream sex appeal, but the branding doesn’t. Lovehoney offers a range of shipping options, ensuring your skivvies are coming safely, discreetly and best of all, soon. Got plans this weekend? You know the plans we’re talking about. Order these today and have the best Friday night of your life.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

ASOS DESIGN Jock Strap in Animal Print

You thought we were going to forget the classic animal print jock? The epitome of sex appeal when it comes to underwear? Get real, my guy. We’ll never forget. As a wardrobe staple for decades on end, the classic animal pattern look has made its appearance in movies and television shows alike for obvious reasons— it’s hot. ASOS offers its own take on the wild side style by contouring the front pouch and ensuring the waistband will never roll or bunch. So, channel your inner beast in comfort every time you slide these on. Or off.

Courtesy of ASOS

Daniel Alexander DAK043 Thong

Maybe sexiness isn’t your only need when looking for the hottest underwear for men you can purchase online. For some, comfort is just as appealing. If that’s the case for you, check out this thong from Daniel Alexander. It’s super cozy so even guys who have never worn a thong before will enjoy wearing it. It also has a pretty masculine look, too.

Courtesy of Skiviez

PUMP! Sugar Rush Low Rise Mesh Jock

Stealing ideas directly from the original jockstrap design, PUMP! underwear merges that sporty look and feel along with modern fashionable sex appeal. This lowrise cotton candy jock is all that and more, keeping that edgy style while playing with a submissive pop of color. A daring, fashion-forward pair of undies like this is all you really need to have your own at-home photoshoot. They also look pretty killer on a stranger’s bedroom floor. Just pick your poison.

Courtesy of Freshpair

Modus Vivendi 15616 Antibacterial G-String

There are a lot of great G-strings for dudes to rock the same way women do, but there’s nothing more scandalous than this thin-as-fuck G from Modus Vivendi. Like, this baby essentially looks like rubber bands. This tan G-string is perfect for guys that don’t mind baring it in the back. You don’t have to worry about bacteria, either — this thong is completely antibacterial.

Courtesy of Skiviez

Male Power Scandal Lace Micro Thong Pinch Back

Lace might be more common in women’s underwear, but there’s no way you should disregard your very lace fantasy if you have one. This thong from Male Power is as lacey as it gets for any dude interested in wearing women’s underwear. We know you’re out there, you don’t have to be ashamed. Unlike underwear made specifically for women’s body shapes, these fit the male figure comfortably, so not only will you look sexy, you’ll feel sexy too.

Courtesy of FreshPair

Gregg Homme Encore Plus See-Through Stripe Trunk

Merge the common look of your most comfortable trunks with a glimpse of striped sheer by snagging these sultry see-through striped trunks. The unquestionable classic waistband alongside the top stripe being solid black allows these to be worn with no fear about showing the sheer. If you’re rocking these in your day-to-day, bend over with confidence because the sheer won’t show.

Courtesy of Hisroom

Power Poseidon Fetish Thong and Shorts

Ready to channel that untampered-with-inner-leather fantasy? We know you are. These untamed chap-style shorts are a daring alternative to any other pair of underwear on our list and for good reason. This pair is about access, access, access. While sneakily peaking at your buns and thighs, you can even let it all hang loose by removing that central pouch for easier entry. Metal studded accents add to the sex appeal, too, establishing you as the kink king of the bedroom.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Versace Greca Border Jockstrap

Looking to rep the epitome of luxury? Throw on Versace’s desirable Greca border jockstrap to amplify your bedroom affairs. Gorgeously designed with the brand’s iconic prints along a sleek waistband, this full booty-out jock is made from a cotton blend to ensure total comfort. The gold-on-black look brings total elegance to this underwear so much that you’re going to want to show these off almost too frequently.