Second Source: The ‘Testicuzzi’ and Heat as Male Birth Control

Male birth control is the uncracked nut of the medical world. There are condoms and vasectomies, of course, but one feels too permanent and the other too disposable. The methods in development consist of gels, pills, and injectables. None of these methods have become mainstream.

The latest idea, which has taken hold of TikTok and become the subject of thousands of videos with hundreds of thousands of views, claims that heating up the testicles will act as a form of contraception. Two products have promised to do just that. The Coso, a pod for the testicles that’s being clinically researched in Germany, and the Testicuzzi, a $70 very real, not-at-all-fake plastic product that influencers are offering as an alternative. As far as how well they work, that’s up in the air.

Coso is an ultrasound-based, reversible form of male contraception being developed in Germany by scientist Rebecca Weiss. It won the 2021 James Dyson Award for product innovation and has been generating a lot of buzz online around the concept of temperature as a form of male contraception. It’s also sparked outrage in women because of the intense side effects inflicted by female birth control, and it’s caused confusion among everyone else who comes across it. Does it actually work? Wouldn’t sitting in a hot bath be cheaper?

The answer is not definitive. At least not yet. The Coso is still awaiting human trials, and likely won’t be available for a while, and the Testicuzzi is far from establishing itself as a legitimate way to family plan. Is this safe? Dr. Justin Houman, a Urologist and Men’s Reproductive Specialist at UCLA, noted a sizable lack of research and recommended men proceed with caution.

“It’s essential to approach [the Coso and Testicuzzi] with caution and consider the available scientific evidence,” said Houman. “There’s no way of truly, accurately predicting if you have no sperm present in the ejaculate and if it is causing any irreversible damage to the testicular tissue in charge of sperm production.”

Burning one’s nether regions seems like a bad plan, but does heat affect men’s procreative abilities? Yes, and there’s proof.

“The concept of using heat to reduce sperm production and potentially serve as a form of male contraception is not new. It’s based on the understanding that high temperatures can negatively affect sperm production and function,” said Houman. “Excessive heat exposure, such as frequent use of saunas or hot tubs, wearing tight underwear or pants, or using laptop computers on the lap for extended periods, has been associated with reduced sperm count, motility, and morphology.”

Houman said that the effects usually fade once testicles are back at their normal temperature.

A quick gonad spa appointment probably doesn’t result in reliable contraception meant for long-term use. But there’s a chance it could feel nice.

That this product has gone viral highlights a glaring need for better contraceptive options for men that don’t feel ridiculous. The fact that men are constantly producing sperm, and women only need to defend one egg per month from fertilization, makes male birth control harder to produce. But steeping the goods like a tea bag doesn’t seem like the pharmaceutical pot o’ gold we’re looking for.