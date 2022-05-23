The 17 Best Places to Buy Sex Toys Online in 2022, From Big Box Retailers to Boutique Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you could buy sex toys online, shopping for adult toys involved heading into some creepy, darkly-lit sex shop full of pornographic images and other customers eyeing you as you peruse the available products. Luckily, with the invention of the internet, gone are the days of awkwardly browsing adult sex shops to buy your newest vibrator, cock ring, or butt plug. Today, online sex toy retailers have created a safe and more private space to experiment with sexual aids, all without any embarrassment. The best places to buy sex toys online allow you to digitally window shop, compare products, and discreetly order without ever having to leave your home.

It’s little wonder the online sex toy industry is booming. A new generation of sex toy makers like LELO and Dame are creating pleasure aids with a sex-positive and shame-free philosophy. For women, there’s no bias towards male pleasure, with countless vibrators, clitoral massagers, dildos, and couple’s sex toys to choose from. And men don’t have to be self-conscious about their bodies either, as there are high-quality male sex toys for every type of guy. In addition, sex toy makers welcome all sexual orientations without judgment. Sex toy retailers can also be a great place to learn about sexual health. If you’re curious about a new type of toy or the best lubricants to use, sites like Babeland and Love Honey can be great resources.

Finding the best places to buy sex toys online really is a win-win for everyone involved.

So where are the best places to shop? Our editors have made a resource guide for all of your sexual escapades in 2022, complete with our recommendations for which toys to buy from each one, in case you need some inspiration.

If you’re interested in learning more, we’ve detailed our process for picking the best places to buy sex toys online at the end of this piece. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Can You Buy Sex Toys Online?

Yes, you most certainly can buy sex toys online, and get them delivered right to your home in a timely, discrete manner. Whether you’re interested in trying out the latest sex toys that have hit the market, purchasing the best sex toy for men for the guy in your life, or sprucing up your apartment with sex furniture, there are plenty of retailers that sell them. Sexual wellness is wellness, and while many of the brands below are sex-toy-specific brands, some of them are familiar stores you’ve probably already purchased from (hello, Target!).

Check out our top sex toy destinations below, as well as their best-selling toys that are definitely worth checking out. Your purchase will arrive in a discrete package on your doorstep, and many of the brands also use a nondescript name on your credit card statement so you don’t raise any alarm bells.

Here are the best places to buy sex toys online in 2022.

1. Lovehoney

BEST OVERALL

Founded in 2002, Lovehoney was one of the early e-commerce retailers that helped usher in a new era of sex toy shopping. In the decades since, Lovehoney has flourished into one of the best sex toy retailers on the planet. In addition to owning six different sex toy brands, Lovehoney also sells popular products from all of the leading sex toy makers (you can also buy condoms, lube and lingerie). Of course, there are lots of adult toy shops, so why is Lovehoney our top pick among the best places to buy sex toys online? Oh, let us count the ways…

Lovehoney offers an amazing 30-day free returns policy with a one-year product guarantee on all their toys. Plus, all the parcels are delivered from their Atlanta warehouse in discreet brown boxes that come within days of ordering. And, if you’re a frequent toy shopper, Lovehoney offers a loyalty point system that rewards you with money-off vouchers, gifts and free delivery.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Magic Wand Powerful Plug-In Vibrator

FOR HER

This vibrator is reminiscent of the classic Hitachi wand sold at Sharper Image in the 90’s, that’s still one of our favorite sex toys of all time. This is a powerful vibrator with four intensities that range from a medium buzz all the way up to a mind-blowing 6,300 RPM. It’s made for deep-tissue massage as well as stimulation anywhere you put it, and it’s got a 3.2ft long cable so you can be as mobile as possible.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Fleshlight Pilot Masturbator for Men

FOR HIM

The Fleshlight Pilot is a great entry-level sex toy for men who want to mix up their masturbatory routine. There are hundreds of masturbators for sale online, but Fleshlight is the king of this particular hill. Lovehoney has a great selection of Fleshlight products, and this is one of the best-selling sex toys for men in the world.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

Lovehoney x WeVibe Couple’s Vibrator

FOR COUPLES

We recently reviewed this limited-edition sex toy, which was the result of a new collaboration between Lovehoney and WeVibe. Our product testers were thoroughly impressed with this fun little couple’s sex toy, and in our full review, we gave this toy 10/10 orgasms. This couple’s vibrator was also our pick for the best sex toy of the year in The 2021 Man, our end-of-year-product awards last year.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

2. LELO

BEST FOR PREMIUM TOYS

LELO uses modern design principles to create high-tech sex toys that are as beautiful as they are pleasurable. The company, which was founded in Sweden, creates luxury pleasure products, from unique vibrators to futuristic male masturbators. Some LELO toys are also customizable using the brand’s Software Developer’s Kit, which allows customers to create their own unique sensations and track their adventures. For guys who want to learn how to last longer in bed, this is a real win-win. In addition to toys for solo play, LELO also designs incredible couples’ sex toys, which are great for people who are just getting started in incorporating toys into the bedroom.

Basically, LELO makes luxury sex toys with the finest Swiss craftsmanship. The company has won tons of awards for its mind-blowing line of sex toys, and you can often find some of their top products on sale for up to 50% off. For guys, LELO has the Billy 2 prostate massager and F1S Red blowjob machine. For couples, the Tiani 3 vibrator is a thing of beauty.

Courtesy of LELO

Tiani 3 Couple’s Vibrator

FOR COUPLES

For straight couples, this unique vibrator will make you feel like a sexual superhero, we promise. One end of this vibrator is inserted in the vagina to provide targeted G-spot stimulation, while the other end hugs the clit. During penetration, this U-shaped couple’s massager will bring both of you to new sexual heights.

Courtesy of LELO

Sona 2 Cruise

This clitoral vibrator from LELO stimulates pleasure without making direct contact with the skin, through gentle and powerful sonic wave technology. It’s made of silicone specifically engineered for absorbing sonic waves and transmitting them for deeper sensation. It automatically increases the intensity when pressed hard into the body and comes with a wide range of intensities to choose between.

Courtesy of LELO

Ina Wave

ON SALE!

This is both a G-spot and clitoral vibrator from LELO that’s built to stimulate both erogenous zones at the same time and is one of their best sellers. The dual-action rabbit performs finger-like motions to massage your g-spot while it also delivers intense vibration to your clitoris. It’s 100% waterproof and comes with 10 different pleasure settings to choose from.

Courtesy of LELO

3. Adam & Eve

BEST SELECTION

Adam & Eve started as a physical adult toy retailer, but over the years the company has built one of the largest online shops for all things sex. Where many retailers focus on sex toys for women, Adam & Eve has a whole category on their homepage just for popular men’s sex toys. However, the variety of vibrators, dildos, bondage toys and lube is impressive whether you’re a man, woman, or transgender/non-binary individual. One of the best things about Adam & Eve is their discreet billing policy. After you order, you’ll never find any sexual terms or the name “Adam & Eve” on your credit card statements.

While their site looks a bit dated, they still offer a great customer experience. With a truly massive selection, affordable prices, discreet billing and helpful customer reviews, Adam & Eve is easily one of the best places to buy sex toys online. In addition to their own line of sex toys, Adam & Even carries the most popular products from all of the major sex toy makers including Satisfyer, OhMiBod and Fleshlight.

Courtesy of @therealadamandeve

Adam & Eve Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit

Ah, the Rabbit Vibrator. These dual-action vibrators are designed to provide internal G-spot stimulation and external clitoral stimulation simultaneously. This moderately priced rabbit vibrator runs on batteries and comes with two motors for powerful sensations inside and out. You can also save 35% off this sex toy with code TOY35 at checkout.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Intro to Prostate Kit

Prostate stimulation can be pleasing for anyone and everyone, and this intro kit is perfect for beginners just starting out, or experienced folks looking to build up their collection. It’s got a variety of toys in different shapes and sizes so you can find what works for you. The four ultra-smooth silicone anal toys are plug-and-play, and the entire kit is waterproof. You can also save 35% off this sex toy with code TOY35 at checkout.

Courtesy of Adam & Eve

4. Dame

SOCIALLY-CONSCIOUS

Dame (also known as Dame Products) claims it’s provided 10 million orgasms and counting. The company was created when Alexandra Fine, a sexologist, and Janet Lieberman, an engineer, invented a hands-free vibrator, called Eva. It’s since grown to become one of the most popular vibrator producers in America, and today Dame also sells a variety of other sex accessories, including pillows, top-rated lubes, and gift sets. However, the most impressive thing about Dame is its commitment to defending gender equality and reproductive rights. They’ve even sued the NYC subway for discrimination in advertising. With innovative products, a real social conscience, and free shipping over $100, you can’t go wrong with buying sex toys online from Dame.

Image courtesy of Dame Products

Aer Suction Toy

This Aer toy from Dame is one of their most popular suction toys for oral stimulation. It creates pleasure through pulses of air and a gentle seal around the clitoris designed to get you there faster than standard vibrators. It’s made of medical-grade silicone, comes with five pulsating patterns and intensities and is fully waterproof.

Courtesy of Dame

Pom Flexible Vibrator

The Pom is another one of their trendiest, most popular sex toys. It’s got a flexible, waterproof design and two differently sized heads for broad or targeted stimulation, depending on what you’re looking for. The rumbly motor is built powerful and quiet, so you can discreetly pleasure yourself anywhere. It also comes with five patterns and intensities and is also made with medical-grade silicone.

Courtesy of Dame

5. Babeland

MOST WOMEN-FRIENDLY

Back in the 90s, Babeland’s founders realized that there really weren’t any women-friendly sex toy stores. Most of the physical shops were full of pornographic images and clearly marketed to men. So, they created Babeland, a physical shop for women by women located in Seattle. Today, you can find Babeland stores in Seattle and New York City, but the brand has also expanded online, where it still adheres to its original principles by providing educational information and sex-positive encouragement to people of all genders who want to explore their sexuality.

Why is Babeland one of the best places to buy sex toys online in 2022? The retailer doesn’t have the most sophisticated website; however, Babeland offers a great user experience for all types of folks, and the online store features a wide variety of vibrators, penis toys, dildos, and strap-ons without creating a weird, overly sexualized vibe. It’s a fantastic destination for both beginners to the sex toy world and experienced kinksters, and you can shop knowing that you’re supporting a sex-positive company with a great ethos. Babeland also has a great sale section, where you can find discounts on popular toys and vibrators starting at $19.

Courtesy of Babeland

We-Vibe Nova 2

We-Vibe is a popular Bluetooth sex toy line and this is one of their top-selling vibrators complete with dual-action stimulation and a flexible body design that moves with you. It’s designed to provide constant external stimulation, can sync to a We-Connect app, is waterproof and rechargeable as well.

Courtesy of Babeland

Moxie by We-Vibe

This mini vibrator is perfect for travel and can be controlled via a remote control or the We-Connect app. It’s got 10 different modes of powerful vibrations and you can even create customized modes within the app. It’s also waterproof and rechargeable via USB.

Courtesy of Babeland

6. Target

DETAILED REVIEWS

Yup, Target sells sex toys now! If you need any more proof that sexual health and pleasure was becoming less taboo, this is it. The Target website offers tons of detailed sex toy reviews from folks who’ve tried the toys so you know what you’re purchasing, and can get a sense of how it can work for you. As of Spring 2022, Target is now carrying sex toys from the up-and-coming sex toy brand Cake, which makes colorful and beginner-friendly sex toys.

Plus, in addition to vibrators, massagers, and air pulsing arousal toys, Target also has plenty of sexual health products such as personal lubes and condoms for pleasure. Check out their full selection, and a few of our favorite toys, below.

Courtesy of Cake

Shop Sex Toys at Target

plusOne Waterproof Dual Vibrating Massager

This vibrator for plusOne comes with two motors, one for each vibrating tip so you get internal and external stimulation. It offers 10 different vibrational settings, and is also waterproof, silky smooth and made of ultra-hygienic silicone. It’s cordless and latex-free.

Courtesy of Target

plusOne Waterproof Rechargeable Vibrating Bullet

A bullet vibrator is one of the most portable sex toys out there, and perfect for travel near and far. This one is pocket-sized and comes with 10 different vibration settings. It’s also fully waterproof, cordless and comes with a bonus finger sleeve and travel bag.

Courtesy of Target

7. Amazon

BEST PRICES

You might not really think about Amazon as a sex toy retailer, but it’s still one of the best places to buy cheap sex toys online, including a large variety of budget vibrators, anal plugs, and lubricants. There are thousands upon thousands of toys and BDSM gear available for purchase on Amazon, and many of them offer Prime shipping, meaning they’ll be on your doorstep in Amazon packaging within two days. Just be sure to read all the reviews on the product you want to buy before pulling the trigger. Quality across the Amazon “stores” can vary, so be sure to read the reviews before you purchase.

We’ve included a few of our favorite sex toys on Amazon below.

Licensed from Adobe

Shibari Mini Halo Wand Vibrator

SAVE 19% NOW

Wand-style vibrators are extremely popular among people with vaginas for one simple reason: they get the job done. The best wand vibrators are easy to hold and handle and provide intense, rumbly vibrations. The Shibari Mini Halo is extremely affordable, water-resistant and very well-reviewed. This toy has more than 13,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5-stars.

Courtesy of Amazon

Uberlube Luxury Lubricant

In addition to affordable sex toys for men and women (including a variety of Amazon-owned sex toy brands), Amazon is a great go-to destination for personal lubricants and condoms. Whether you want the thinnest condoms in the world or a great anal lube for beginners, Amazon has great prices and fast shipping on a wide range of sexual health products. Uberlube is a popular latex-safe silicone lubricant that’s great for use in solo and coupled play.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Urban Outfitters

TRENDIEST

You can buy more than graphic t-shirts and weed cookbooks at Urban Outfitters, they’re also one of the best places to buy sex toys online. They offer a wide selection of affordable sex toys for all genders, in fun, bright colors. We’ve highlighted a few below, but if you’re a fan of the Outfitter, you should definitely check out their website and order a few (or many).

Shop Sex Toys at Urban Outfitters

Unbound Nudge

This Romp plug from Unbound is designed with both comfort and pleasure in mind. It has a tapered tip and a slim body for easy insertion. It’s great for beginners just trying out anal play, and is perfect for us with your favorite lubricant.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Cake Ohh Silicone Rings

This set of three silicone rings is perfect for enhancing pleasure for men and penis-having humans. The set comes with three sizes and stretches so you can find what works for you, and the material is designed to warm to your body’s temperature. They’re easy to clean, phthalate-free and made of body-safe silicone.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

9. PinkCherry

BEST DEALS

PinkCherry has a massive selection of sex toys, but there are plenty of other reasons to love this sex toy retailer. PinkCherry offers free gifts on purchases over $79, free shipping on orders over $59, discrete billing and a rewards program. Like Lovehoney, PinkCherry also has a great customer service team, which isn’t always the case in the sex toy marketplace.

For men, PinkCherry has a ton of stroker toys modeled after the anatomy of your favorite adult performers such as Riley Reid and Angela White. For women, PinkCherry has its own house line of affordable dildos and vibrators, as well as products from brands such as Satisfyer, We-Vibe and Magic Wand. Best of all, PinkCherry has some incredible discounts on its Sale page.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Clitoral Stimulator

SAVE $50 NOW

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is one of their most popular sex toys for its clitoral stimulation and silicone head designed to surround your clit in a stimulating vacuum. It delivers waves of pleasure and pulsations right where you want it to, and this redesigned version has a motor that’s powerful yet quiet, for discrete play anywhere.

Courtesy of Satisfyer

Angela White Stroker

63% OFF NOW

Angela White is perhaps the most well-known adult performer in the world. The voluptuous Australian entertainer offers both brains and beauty, and she has legions of admirers all over the world. The Angela White pussy stroker is available for sale on PinkCherry, where it’s currently discounted by 63%.

Courtesy of PinkCherry

10. Fleshlight

BEST FOR MEN’S SEX TOYS

Although many sex toys are made for female pleasure, Fleshlight has chosen to focus on male masturbation with their line of self-pleasure devices. These cases are designed to mimic the female orifice, allowing the male member to find pleasure even without a partner. Fleshlights are available in a number of different models, including those that are clear, extra long or extra textured. And, in addition to the original Fleshlight, the company has expanded to also sell sex toys made for men and women of all sexual orientations, including some that are molded from the private areas of the hottest adult industry stars.

Courtesy of Fleshlight

11. b-Vibe

BEST FOR ANAL PLAY

Whether you already love anal play or you’re just getting into butt stuff, b-Vibe is there for you. This website is dedicated to all things anal, including how-to guides, a blog full of advice, and of course, plenty of toys to help you along the way. Plugs, prostate vibrators, and lube are all available for purchase. The tech-forward toys are all designed to keep you safe and comfortable throughout. b-Vibe even produces anal toys for all levels, so this might be a great way to introduce yourself or your partner to this type of sexual encounter.

The v-Vibe website provides a great overall user experience, and customers can get free ground shipping on orders over $50. For prostate and anal-play lovers, it’s a great place to buy anal sex toys online.

Courtesy of b-Vibe

Bellesa Boutique BEST REVIEWS Bellesa Boutique is one of the newest sex toy retailers, but the company has been quick to amass a large number of loyal customers thanks to their wide-ranging selection and sex-positive ethos. Bellesa Boutique also has their finger on the pulse of the sexual zeitgeist, and the popular adult sex toy shop recently launched a new sex toy with celebrity Demi Lovato. Not only does Bellesa Boutique have toys for him, her, them, anal play, LGBTQ customers, and every kind of kink, but they've also got an easy-to-browse website that makes it simple to find exactly what you're looking for (or to discover something entirely new and unexpected). This sex toy retailer has also amassed a ton of positive reviews. They currently have over 13,000 reviews on Google yet maintain a 97% positive rating. Bellesa Boutique sells a wide range of dildos, lubes and wellness products. Courtesy of Bellesca Boutique Aurora by Bellesa $119.00 Buy Now Aurora by Bellesa This best-selling sex toy is a great entry-level vibrator. Controlled by a single button, it's easy to use and features a chic, sexy design. Most importantly, it has glowing reviews from Bellesa customers and only costs $99. According to the Bellesa website, the Aurora toy was "[gifted] by Cardi B to all guests at her 28th birthday party, including Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor." Courtesy of Bellesa Satisfyer Pro 2 $69.00 Buy Now Satisfyer Men 2.0 This is the Satisfyer Men 2.0, a streamlined masturbator built for men. It's designed to stimulate the entire penis for extra-intense orgasms and edging sessions. It's got skin-line material on the internal, interchangeable sleeve that's discreet and made to feel realistic. And it's got a pressure regulator built inside that'll keep things moving just the way you want. Courtesy of Bellesa Boutique Bellesa Boutique Satisfyer Men 2.0 $49.00 Buy Now

13. Maude

CLASSIEST PICK

If you’re tired of shopping on websites full of giant pink vibrators and splashy, suggestive text, turn to a classier retailer, like Maude. You won’t find any of the sensationalized stuff on this website. Instead, Maude takes a subtle approach to what should be a stress-relieving pleasurable exercise. The company sells their own brand products to help you before, during and after. From vibrators and lube to extra thin condoms and sanitizing spray as well as bath oil and salts, you won’t feel awkward pulling out any one of the Maude products during your next sexual encounter, whether that’s with a new partner or yourself.

Image courtesy of Maude

Maude vibe

This is one of the simplest, most elegant vibrators on the market. It’s got a small, bullet-like structure with a flutter tip that’s designed for focused stimulation on one part of your or your partner’s body. It’s made with 100% platinum-grade silicone and comes built with three speeds. It’s got a run time of 2.5 hours and is water-resistant.

Courtesy of Maude

Maude drop

The vibe is Maude’s most popular sex toy, but this drop is another one of theirs worth checking out for its unique shape and design. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and is an all-body massager designed to deliver pleasure anywhere and everywhere. It’s supposed to mimic the ball of a wand vibrator, without the handle, and be as flexible to your individual pleasure needs. It’s got three speeds and comes with a canvas bag for travel.

Courtesy of Maude

14. Ella Paradis

BEST FOR COUPLES

While some of the companies listed here produce their own sex toys, Ella Paradis is an aggregator that sells vibrators, butt plugs, cock rings and more from a variety of producers, many of whom are on this list. This includes sites like We-Vibe, LELO, etc. If you’re looking for the best couple’s sex toys, this is a great destination. This online retailer’s mission is to “make the world a better place by delivering pleasure,” which it accomplishes by selling sex toys for both singles and couples. For the latter, the retailer includes a special section on their website full of lube, strap-ons and dildos as well a roundup of sexual wellness resources. And, as an added bonus, Ella Paradis provides free shipping for all orders in the United States.

Courtesy of Ella Paradis

Womanizer Duo Stimulator & Vibrator

GREAT REVIEWS

This dual clitoral stimulator and vibrator from Womanizer has a 5-star rating on Ella Paradis’ website after 49 reviews, and while it’s definitely a pricier toy the features included explain why. It uses Pleasure Air Technology for stimulation and has 12 different built-in levels and 10 different modes to choose from. It’s IPX7 waterproof and made with super soft, hypoallergenic and medical-grade silicone. It’s got a Smart Silence mode for discrete play as well as Standby Mode, for saving battery.

Courtesy of Ella Paradis

Kiki De Montparnasse Stainless Steel Wand

SAVE 30% NOW

This stainless steel dildo has two different usable ends for pleasure, including curvature specifically designed for stimulating the G-spot. It can be warmed up or down easily for temperature play or can be used for gentle massage all over the body. It’s made of polished stainless steel that’s easy to clean, and is weighted for extra pleasure.

Courtesy of Ella Paradis

15. Liberator

BEST FOR SEX FURNITURE

For people who want to deck out an entire sex room or simply want to try bondage for the first time, Liberator is the place to start. This sex furniture producer has invented everything from sex pillows to bondage benches to keep things steamy during intercourse. We’ve written about their sex blanket before, and this is a quality brand you can trust in the bedroom. However, don’t fall into the trap of thinking sex furniture is only fair a two-person dance. Singles can use Liberator’s sex pillows with built-in toy mounts for extra pleasurable masturbation. Beyond furniture, Liberator also sells a wide range of toys, from vibrators to stamina training units. While you can find LIberator products for sale on sites like Amazon and LoveHoney you can usually find the best prices by going directly to Liberator’s online store.

Image courtesy of Liberator

Liberator Wedge

ON SALE!

The Wedge is one of the Liberator’s best-selling pieces of sex furniture for its simple design and versatility. It offers many different positions and is made of high-density foam for full-body support. It can be used for all types of penetrative and oral sex and can be easily paired with the Liberator Ramp for even more of a lift.

Courtesy of Liberator

Liberator Ramp

ON SALE!

The Ramp from the Liberator is a bigger version of the Wedge that’s designed to give full-body support for a wide range of positions. It’s got a velvet cover designed for better traction than the average mattress and can increase stamina. The shape can relieve joint and lower back pressure and can increase your range and mobility drastically. It’s made of high-density foam and comes in three sizes for fitting a variety of body types.

Courtesy of Liberator

16. We-Vibe

GREAT FOR COUPLES

Back in 2008, Bruce and Melody Murison, the founders of We-Vibe, realized there wasn’t a vibrator made for couples to use during intercourse. Most were for solo pleasure or foreplay rather than benefiting both parties. So, they invented We-Vibe, a silicone-encased vibrator designed to be worn during lovemaking. Since the success of We-Vibe, the company has gone on to invent several other iterations of the ever-popular Bluetooth sex toy.

We are big fans of We-Vibe’s products, but the company’s website can be slow, and it’s sometimes easier to purchase their products via sex toy retailers. You can find all of their body-safe, latex-free vibrators for sale on their website in addition to popular online sex toy stores like Love Honey, Adam & Eve and Babeland.

Image courtesy of We-Vibe

We-Vibe Sync

$70 OFF!

This We-Vibe Sync is one of their signature sex toys for couples, made to fit snugly to your body for hands-free, simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation. Both partners can experience the intense vibrations at once, and the Sync is waterproof and rechargeable so play is always on the table. It can also be controlled via a remote or app during sex, making adjustments and turning it on and off convenient in any and all positions.

Courtesy of We-Vibe

We-Vibe Touch

This We-Vibe Touch mini massager has been a bestseller for more than 10 years, for its compact, powerful design. It’s perfect for spicing up penetration or cuddling between partners, and the whisper quiet noise level means you can use it almost anywhere. It’s made with soft, body-safe silicone so you can play without worry of irritation, and it has a low power alert so you never run out of juice at an inopportune time.

Courtesy of We-Vibe

17. OhMiBod

TOP INNOVATOR

OhMiBod is one of the most innovative sex toy companies on the market. They began their journey by inventing a vibrator that connected to MP3 players, allowing users to “feel the music.” However, lately, they have continued innovating. This allowed OhMiBod to create the very first app-controlled vibrator, which is a godsend for long-distance couples as one person can control the pleasure of the other from the other side of the world. Today, this online retailer has a full line of remote-controlled vibrators, Kegels, and lubricants to keep you busy in the bedroom. You can also find OhMiBod products for sale on major retailers like Babeland.

Image courtesy of OhMiBod

OhMiBod ESCA 2

This wearable vibrator from OhMiBod is versatile and Bluetooth-enabled, so your partner can control it from across the room or across the country, making it great for long-distance couples. It’s got illuminating LED lights that sync with the vibrational patterns, and is made to be G-spot centric and comfortable. It’s got a powerful motor, is made of body-safe silicone and the compact, lightweight design makes it ideal for travel.

Courtesy of Lovelife by OhMiBod

How We Chose the Best Places To Buy Sex Toys How did SPY.com select the companies listed above? We’ve reviewed a lot of sex toys over the years, and our editors have personally shopped at a variety of sex toy companies. When narrowing down this list to only the best of the best, we based our selection on a few specific criteria: Quality of selection: Does the company have a wide range of toys for men, women and non-binary folks? Do they sell toys from multiple brands, or only their own line of products? Can you find innovative sex toys from the leading toy makers?

Does the company have a wide range of toys for men, women and non-binary folks? Do they sell toys from multiple brands, or only their own line of products? Can you find innovative sex toys from the leading toy makers? Pricing: Does the company provide a good value relative to the product quality? How often do they host sales?

Does the company provide a good value relative to the product quality? How often do they host sales? Discreet billing: Can customers rely on this brand for discrete and secure billing and delivery?

Can customers rely on this brand for discrete and secure billing and delivery? Customer experience: Does this company provide an overall positive user experience with an easy-to-use website, menu and search tools? Do they provide extra perks like free shipping or live customer support?

Does this company provide an overall positive user experience with an easy-to-use website, menu and search tools? Do they provide extra perks like free shipping or live customer support? Branding: Does the company provide all of the information customers need to make an informed purchase? Is their website and/or social media presence educational and informative? Based on the criteria above, we selected our favorite places to purchase sex toys online. We will regularly update our selection based on new information and product launches. We’ve included a mix of both sex toy retailers and sex toy producers below, as both options offer a rewarding experience to horny consumers. Under each brand, we’ve also included a few of our favorite toys from them that are definitely worth checking out.

Finding Sex Toys Online: Sex Toy Retailers vs. Producers

Sex toy retailers are sort of like the Amazon of sex toys. They sell various devices from a wide range of adult pleasure brands. Their warehouses are crammed full of goodies, and they usually offer attractive shipping rates as well as loyalty programs. A few examples include Lovehoney, Babeland, Adam & Eve as well as Amazon itself

Sex toy producers, on the other hand, are the movers and shakers of the industry. These are the people who invent new sex toys, and these brands often sell adult toys directly to consumers on their websites. If you want something new and exciting, you can buy your sex toys directly from producers like LELO, OhMiBod, or Lora DiCarlo.

No matter which of these companies you choose, you can get products from the top sex toy brands delivered straight to your door in discreet packaging.

