Airweave’s Luxury Modular Mattress Can Be Washed and Adjusted

There are plenty of bed-in-a-box mattresses (too many, in fact). There are even plenty of “luxury” mattresses. And then there are airweave mattresses — the most advanced mattresses we’ve encountered to date. Yes, there’s a difference between the award-winning New airweave Mattress Advanced and the kinds of beds you’ve slept on in the past. A major difference.

airweave is a Japanese company that’s designed an extra-firm modular mattress. Not only can this mattress be personalized for your ideal sleep experience by simply interchanging the inner modular blocks, but it also has some features we’ve never seen in a mattress before. airweave is so unique that it is the official bedding supplier of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team. The company provided customized mattress toppers and pillows for the team attending the 2022 Winter Olympics and also comes backed by IMG Academy studies that have shown increased athletic performance compared to memory foam or spring mattresses.

Today, the U.S. mattress market is oversaturated with choices, yet despite this, airweave has created a mattress that’s truly unique.

Below, we’ll break down exactly what makes this premium and innovative mattress so special.

New airweave Advanced Mattress At a Glance

Firmness: Extra firm

Extra firm Ideal For: Sleepers with back pain, hot sleepers, anyone who tosses and turns

Sleepers with back pain, hot sleepers, anyone who tosses and turns Origin: Made in Japan

Made in Japan Total thickness: 11-inches

11-inches Free Shipping & Returns: Yes

Yes Sleep Trial: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10-year

10-year Price: Starts at $4,650

airweave: Some Assembly Required

Using no springs or foam, airweave has been able to create a line of mattresses and mattress toppers for sleepers who need spine alignment and pain relief. So far, that might not sound totally out of the ordinary.

Here’s where airweave leaves other mattress companies behind:

The New airweave Mattress Advanced features a modular design that lets you adjust firmness levels to your liking. Instead of your typical bed-in-a-box mattress, the New airweave Mattress Advanced comes in three separate boxes and includes three modular airfiber® blocks. Sleepers can flip and rearrange these blocks with different firmness to instantly adjust the firmness level of their bed. With a normal mattress, flipping and rotating is a major pain — and adjusting the firmness isn’t even possible — but airweave takes inspiration from Japanese modular furniture, making it easy to move, flip and adjust your new bed whenever you want.

The modular design is just one unique aspect of this mattress, which uses airfiber®, a proprietary material technology developed by this innovative Japanese mattress brand. The airfiber® blocks are made from interwoven resin fibers that more evenly distribute weight and airflow compared to memory foam and other materials, helping you have a more restful night’s sleep. For users suffering from chronic pain, this kind of comfort can be a major relief.

airfiber® was developed by airweave Founder and CEO, Motokuni Takaoka. After taking over his uncle’s fishing line company and graduating from the Stanford School of Engineering, Takaoka experimented with new uses for resin fiber, discovering it had an unlikely application — creating light and breathable sleeping surfaces that allowed for superior comfort.

Finally, airweave also offers another level of personalization. Customers can also use MattressFit, “a web-based AI app for body measurement analysis, developed to provide our customers with personalized mattress configurations for the New airweave Mattress Advanced.” Simply use your smartphone to take two photos; airweave will then use this information to help you create the ideal mattress configuration. So if you want to reduce pain or discomfort through better sleep, airweave literally has an app for that.

New airweave Mattress Advanced: Coolest Features

Made in Japan, airweave’s Mattress Advanced does more than provide personalized comfort. Thanks to its lightweight modular design, the New airweave Mattress Advanced is simple to carry. Plus, since parts can be easily replaced as needed, you can enjoy your mattress for many years to come. The mattress is also backed by a 10-year limited warranty and a 100-day sleep trial.

airfiber®‘s unique interwoven design allows for natural airflow as you rest, keeping you at optimal sleeping temperatures. This helps prevent overheating while also helping users with back and joint pain.

And get this — it’s also fully washable. Washing your mattress might sound too good to be true, but we’re absolutely serious. Mattresses are the most expensive items in our homes that never get a regular cleaning, but airweave has solved this problem as well. With an airweave mattress, you can sleep more soundly and extend the life of your mattress thanks to this innovative design.

What’s Included With the New airweave Mattress Advanced

The airweave mattress features three airfiber® blocks, two pillow-top layers, a quilted outer cover and one inner cover. In addition, the mattress’ core material is made from 100% recyclable materials. Thanks to these advanced features, the New airweave Mattress Advanced is priced between $4,560–$7,060. We know that’s a big expense, but for users who are serious about getting a better night’s sleep, it’s an investment with a huge upside.

While other bed-in-a-box mattress companies have focused on offering the cheapest possible mattress, airweave has instead sought to create an entirely new type of sleep experience.

To find out more, head to airweave’s online store. The company also has an award-winning softer mattress, the New airweave Mattress and the futon-style airweave Futon.