The Best Cooling Pillows for Hot-Headed Sleepers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While scientists don’t know exactly why we evolved to sleep, it’s no mystery that a good night’s sleep is incredibly important. From cutting down on-late night screen time to skipping the nightcap, there are a lot of ways to improve your shuteye. One of the most crucial is investing in a pillow that keeps you comfortable throughout the night. If you find yourself turning over the pillow repeatedly to get to the cool side, then you might want to buy a cooling pillow.

A comfortable cooling pillow is a great way to stay comfortable throughout the night, as many studies have shown that a cooler room temperature improves sleep quality. But not everyone wants to crank up their A/C, for a variety of reasons. That’s why the best cooling pillows, which allow heat to dissipate more easily, are a great investment.

Today, you can buy affordable cooling pillows from DTC companies, bed-in-a-box brands, bedding companies and retailers like Amazon and Target. To help you sleep more soundly, we’ve gathered the top cooling pillows for you below.

What Is a Cooling Pillow?

A cooling pillow can be made of many different materials, which is why the specific technology used will vary from pillow to pillow. Memory foam is notoriously heat-retaining, which is why many memory foam pillows have a cooling gel layer to help dissipate heat. Others will be made from naturally moisture-wicking materials like bamboo fabric.

But if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, then you may want to look into pillows that are a little more high-tech. It might seem unusual to think of a pillow as high-tech, but there are a surprising number of technologies that can be incorporated. Two notable examples are Outlast, based on technology developed by NASA, and Cocona Labs’s 37.5, used by companies like Adidas, Carhartt and FourLaps. These high-tech fabrics aren’t just cooling, but temperature regulating, ensuring you’re neither too hot nor too cold.

Cooling pillows or cooling pillowcases have several key benefits. They can:

Instantly lower the temperature around your head, neck, and shoulders to help you fall asleep faster and sleep deeper.

Wick away moisture in order to dissipate heat.

Improve airflow to keep things cool and dry in case you get hot or sweaty throughout the night.

If any of that strikes a chord, you won’t regret investing in one of these super cool pillows to rest your head on.

1. Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow

BEST OVERALL

This pillow is everything. Literally. The gel-infused memory foam and microfiber filling combined with a soft yet breathable cover create a wonderfully cool sleep experience. It comes with extra filling so you can adjust the firmness in either direction by adding some in or taking some out. It’s certified to be green, vegan, and cruelty-free, and comes with a five-year warranty. You also have 100 days to return it for a full refund if you’re not satisfied, which seems unlikely based on the thousands of five-star reviews.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Made By Design – Machine Washable Cooling Pillows

BUDGET BUY

Many cooling pillows are luxury products that cost $150-$200 or more, which is why we’re loving these $10 cooling pillows from Target. These hypoallergenic pillows have a firm density and were designed to wick moisture and keep you cool. Because they’re machine washable, they’re easy to keep clean and perfect for guest rooms. Heck, at just $10 each, you can buy one for every bed in your home.

Courtesy of Target

3. Slumber Cloud UltraCool Pillow

BEST DOWN-ALTERNATIVE

Slumber Cloud initially developed bedding with cooling technology from NASA and then incorporated that same tech into an actual pillow. The Polysilk down-alternative fiberfill sits inside Outlast temperature-regulating fabric to give you the coolest sleep of your life. It comes in standard or king sizes, with either soft/medium or medium/firm filling. If you want to go even cooler, you can combine it with the Core Pillow Cover for multiple layers of chill.

Read More: Best Cooling Blankets

Image courtesy of Slumber Cloud

4. Allswell Memory Foam Cooling Gel Pillow

BEST COVER

The best thing about the Allswell Memory Foam Cooling Gel Pillow is its removable and machine-washable cover, which makes keeping the pillow clean super simple. This is an especially great feature for people who sweat a lot during the night and might even sweat through a pillowcase. But we hope that you won’t be sweating as much thanks to the cooling gel memory foam found inside this Allswell product. Unfortunately, this pillow is only available in Queen size, but it is OEKO-TEX certified.

Image courtesy of Allswell Home

5. Casper Sleep Foam Pillow

MOST SUPPORTIVE

A ton of research has gone into making the Casper Sleep Foam Pillow one of the most supportive and best cooling pillows available. The pillow features three layers of foam, with the inner one being specially designed to support the contours of your head and neck in all sleeping positions. The other two layers are plush and cushioning for added comfort. Additionally, Casper has added channels in the foam to circulate air out and away from your head, and the breathable knit cover creates an instantly cooler sleeping experience.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. The Purple Harmony Pillow

BEST LATEX

Purple did an extensive amount of testing to come up with what they believe is the perfect pillow. Made from their innovative 360-degree Purple Grid Hex, a hypoallergenic latex core and a moisture-wicking cooling cover, they’re sure that it’s an unbeatable balance of soft, cool and responsive. It also comes in two heights, which they recommend considering based on your frame and sleep position.

Image courtesy of Purple

7. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow

BEST SPLURGE

When you buy the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow, you’ll pay a bit more for quality and research-driven functionality. Both sides of the pillow boast Tempur-Pedic’s exclusive gel layer, and the company’s signature pressure-relieving material adapts to your position as well as your head, neck and shoulders for some of the most comfortable sleep you’ve ever enjoyed. Furthermore, the pillow is ideal for sleeping in all positions, from your stomach to your side, and it comes with a quilted cover that is both soft and breathable. Finally, the advanced technology of the memory foam in this pillow means that it won’t lose its shape over time, giving it an advantage over other similar products.

Image courtesy of Amazon

8. Saatva Latex Pillow

BEST ORGANIC

The Saatva Latex Pillow features three cooling layers to ensure you stay comfortable all night long. In the center of the pillow, you’ll find a hypoallergenic, shredded latex core for head and neck support. This material is also more breathable because it’s natural and not a synthetic foam. The second layer is a plush fill, which is 100% organic and super breathable. Finally, the pillow is covered by a 100% organic cotton cover for wicking away moisture to keep you dry. Together, these layers create a pillow that’s worth investing in.

Read More: Best Cooling Weighted Blankets

Image courtesy of Saatva

9. Pillow Cube Ice Cube

BEST FOR SIDE SLEEPERS

The Pillow Cube is one of the most unique options on the market. The name is catchy, but it’s also accurate; this pillow is shaped like a cube. Why? It’s specifically designed to support side sleepers. The unique shape is designed to better accommodate the gap between your head and shoulders. In fact, all of Pillow Cube’s pillows are designed with side sleepers in mind, and the Ice Cube has temperature regulating memory foam to keep you cool throughout the night.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Buffy Eucalyptus Pillowcases

BEST COOLING PILLOW CASE

Buffy’s entire line of bedding and sleep products promises to be soft and breathable, providing that perfect combination of comfortable and cool. Their pillowcases are made from 100 percent eucalyptus, meaning they’re also hypoallergenic and earth-friendly. They’re designed to get softer after every wash and remain cool-to-the-touch all night, every night. They also come in six colors to fit in seamlessly with the rest of your bedding.

Image courtesy of Buffy

11. Sleep Restoration Pillow

BEST BUDGET

For cool sleep without a huge price tag, consider these Sleep Restoration Pillows. This set of two is encased in a breathable, 250-thread count cotton pillow cover and filled with a gel-infused down alternative. Together, these two features create an amazing, hotel-quality sleeping environment for your head, neck, and shoulders. In addition, these pillows are available in three different sizes.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. inight Cooling Pillows

BEST MEMORY FOAM ALTERNATIVE

While memory foam is certainly one of the most comfortable bed materials, it’s also one of the hottest. For people who want to experience the joys of memory foam but are hot sleepers, we suggest investing in gel memory foam, like that found in the inight Cooling Pillow. Not only does this pillow feature cooling gel, but it also has airflow ventilation and a silky-smooth cover for a premium sleeping experience at a budget-friendly price.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

BEST HOTEL-STYLE

If you aren’t into gel pillows or memory foam alternatives, the best cooling pillows tend to be hotel-style. That’s because their high thread count cotton covers and down or down alternative fillings are designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night. The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are a well-reviewed option at a friendly price point. Plus, they are made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory to ensure they meet all the environmental standards. And, unlike memory foam or gel options, you can actually machine wash and tumble dry these pillows.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. EnerPlex Never-Flat Body Pillow

BEST COOLING BODY PILLOW

The powers of a cooling pillow can go beyond just your head. This body pillow offers additional cooling comfort for you to hold, wrap your legs around, or place anywhere support is needed. Made with a shredded memory foam filling, they guarantee that it will hold its shape forever, so you never have to worry about it going lumpy or flat. The material also allows air to flow through the pillow to promote a cooler sleep.

Image courtesy of Amazon

15. Sealy BLUE Chill Gel Memory Foam Pillow

BEST NAME BRAND

You likely recognize the name Sealy. The company makes all things sleep, from mattresses to bed frames. So it only makes sense that they produce one of the best cooling pillows as well. The pillow features a soothing gel layer for a cool-to-the-touch sensation. The premium memory foam adds increased support while promoting pressure relief. As an added bonus, this pillow comes with an easy-zip, stretch-knit cover that is machine washable.

Image courtesy of Amazon

16. Brooklyn Bedding Cooling Memory Foam Bedding

MOST LUXURIOUS

Memory foam can retain heat, which is why it’s good to invest in a memory foam pillow with cooling properties. This option is from Brooklyn Bedding. The open cells of the memory foam allow it to move heat and moisture away from your head as you sleep, and it has antimicrobial properties to fight germs that can accumulate from sweat and oils. It’s available in two sizes and two lofts to suit your sleeping posture.

Courtesy of Brooklyn Bedding

17. Brooklinen Marlow Pillow

Brooklinen is one of the top direct-to-consumer bedding brands on the market, and the Marlow pillow is a great option if you want a reliable pillow, regardless of how you sleep. The advantage of this pillow is the ability to add and remove the fill. The foam is cooling infused, while the breathable mesh allows air and moisture to escape.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

18. GhostPillow

BEST FOR BACK & STOMACH SLEEPERS

The GhostPillow takes the idea of a gel pillow one step further with its microfiber gel fill. Instead of a solid gel block, this filling mimics traditional down filling, creating a huggable and squeezable pillow you’ll love falling asleep with. In addition, the inner cover is made from 100% natural cotton, while the outer cover is both plush and breathable. Because this pillow is softer than memory foam, it’s recommended for back and stomach sleepers.

Image courtesy of GhostBed

19. Sleep Number True Temp Pillow

BEST ADAPTIVE

This pillow isn’t just cool, it actually features technology to continuously adapt depending on your temperature. There is a cool-to-the-touch cover for an immediate cooling effect, but it also attracts and removes moisture vapor to resist heat and humidity buildup throughout the night. There are three different shapes and two sizes, all full of soft fiberfill and supportive foam to keep you as comfortable as possible.

Image courtesy of Sleep Number

20. Breeze Pro+ Advanced Cooling Pillow

BEST GEL

TempurPedic is a trusted name in sleep, so it comes as no surprise that they have a great cooling pillow in their lineup. It’s engineered with one-of-a-kind TEMPUR material, comes in two heights and sizes, and features a SmartClimate removable and washable cover that’s cool-to-the-touch. The cover and gel filling are designed to keep you cool all night, and it promises to be comfortable regardless of your sleep position.

Image courtesy of TempurPedic

