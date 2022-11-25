Skip to main content
Casper is Offering up to $114 Off Its Top-Rated Weighted Blanket Over Black Friday

Casper weighted blanket over a wavy background
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casper

Casper, one of our favorite mattress-in-a-box brands for quality sleep is offering up to $90 off their top-rated weighted blanket, bringing the price of all three sizes down to just $74.25. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a weighted blanket from a top-tier brand over Black Friday, so if your in the market for one the time to jump is now.

Casper’s weighted blanket comes in three weights — 10 pounds, 15 pounds and 20 pounds — normally priced at $169, $179 and $189 respectively. They’re all now $74.25, making the steepest discount $114 off its heaviest version. They’re all throw blanket size and a perfect addition to your couch, favorite reading chair or bed for better sleep.

Casper’s weighted blanket is designed to reduce anxiety and help you relax. It comes in four different colors including Fireside, pictured here. It’s made with quilted channels so the microbeads evenly distribute across your body, as well as breathable cotton that circulates air away to keep you cool.

