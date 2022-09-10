16 Over-the-Counter Sleep Products for a Better Night’s Rest: Everything Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

These days, it seems like there’s no end to the list of expensive products designed to give you a better night’s rest: from the OOLER cooling pad to luxury organic cotton mattresses, to smart alarm clocks and personalized pillows. Is a good night of sleep getting more expensive? Or are we just over-complicating a human instinct for rest?

It’s no surprise to anyone that universally, sleep quality is suffering. However, we’re here to say you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to improve your slumber. In fact, some of the most effective sleep aids SPY editors have used cost less than $20 on Amazon, and can be ordered easily and delivered in a few days.

Here are our favorite cheap sleep products for better sleep in 2022. We’ve included everything from ear plugs and eye masks to travel sound machines, essential oils, warm socks and silk pillowcases, so you’re bound to find something for a better snooze on a budget.

Contoured Sleep Mask

BEST EYE MASK

The problem with most eye masks? The fabric stretches directly over your eyes and can be bothersome throughout the evening. This contoured eye mask is made with soft memory foam and is made to put very little pressure on the eyes as you sleep. the strap is adjustable for different head shapes, and it comes in a selection of colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Earplugs

Better sleep doesn’t need to be complicated, sometimes it just means less racket keeping you up all night. These foam earplugs adjust to the size of your ears through the cush comfort, slow-release foam. They’re made with a noise reduction rating up to 33 decibels, and come in a pack of 50 so you’ll have plenty on hand.

Courtesy of Amazon

White Noise Sound Machine

If you’re not a person who enjoys silence while you’re trying to fall asleep, then you should try a sound machine to help you doze off. Sound machines don’t need to be expensive — this one costs less than $22, and comes with 20 different non-looping sleep sounds to help you sleep including white noise, brown noise, a bonfire, ocean, birds and babbling brook.

Courtesy of Amazon

Melatonin Sleep Gummies

Goli makes vitamin and supplement gummies for all sorts of purposes, including deep sleep. These are made with helpful sleep vitamins including melatonin, vitamin D and magnesium — among others. Two about 30 minutes before bedtime can help you fall asleep and stay asleep faster. SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla uses these for occasional sleeplessness and has experienced positive results.

Courtesy of Amazon

Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Diffusers are a bit of a hassle because they require constant refilling, but they can help disperse calming essential oils into the room at bedtime. They can also be a nice humidifying source for the air you’re breathing at night, especially in the winter when things get dry. This one has color-changing LEDs and can work for up to 12 hours on a full tank of water, so you’re covered for a full night’s sleep and then some.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sleep Essential Oil Blend for Diffusers

If you get a diffuser, you’ll need an essential oil to go with it, and this one comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. Any blend of lavender, chamomile, sage, ylang ylang and similarly calming scents will do. Ideally, you want an essential oil that’s pure so when you dilute it in water for the diffuser you still get the strong scent and therapeutic effects, and this one fits the bill.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cooling Pillow Cases

A good pillowcase is tantamount to a good night’s sleep, as there’s nothing like the cold side of the pillow when you first lay your head down. This queen-size pillowcase duo is made with 100% viscose bamboo fibers for temperature regulation, and knit to be as smooth and soft as possible.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lavender Pillow Mist Sleep Spray

If you’re not into the diffuser but still want a calming scent in the air this sleep spray is a good compromise. It’s a natural blend of ingredients like rosemary leaf oil, sandalwood, lavender essential oil and chamomile extract — and since it’s already been diluted all it takes is a few sprays on the surface of your pillow to start feeling the effects.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cozy Socks

Temperature regulation is also key to a good night’s sleep. You want to be warm enough, but not too hot, and keep your extremities from freezing off, especially in the winter. Research shows socks can play a key role in temperature regulation, through warming your feet through increased blood flow and lowering your core body temperature. This pair comes with incredibly high ratings on Amazon and are one size fits all.

Courtesy of Amazon

Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are another great addition to a bedtime routine if you’re trying to relax your nervous system and find rest. Their heavy, evenly-distributed weight feels like your whole body is getting a hug at once, and this one is made with pockets so the beads of weight stay evenly divided up throughout the blanket.

Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla has had some of the deepest nights of sleep in her life under a weighted blanket, and highly recommends it to anyone who can’t seem to chill out once under the covers.

Read More: The Best Weighted Blankets of 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

Cool Mist Humidifier

If you suffer from allergies, constantly wake up with a dry throat or live in a super dry place a humidifier would be a worthwhile addition to your bedtime routine. This tiny one is built ultra-quiet and comes with a nightlight for an even more comfortable sleep environment.

Courtesy of Amazon

Large Body Pillow

If you have a partner, good for you, go ahead and cuddle them. If you don’t and you prefer spooning someone as you drift off, a body pillow is the way to go. This one is made with extra breathable material and can be used to relieve pressure in multiple places in the body — knees, hips, shoulders and more. Note: this pillow doesn’t come with a pillowcase, so you’ll want to purchase that separately.

Courtesy of Amazon

Melatonin Night Cream With Lavender and Chamomile

Moisturizing before bed is good for you, smelling lavender before bed is good for you, so why not combine them? This night cream is made with restorative ingredients for giving your skin, brain and body what they need to achieve restorative sleep. It’s not a sleep aid, per se, but rather a good moisturizer with sleep-friendly ingredients. Apply to your arms, chest, neck and all over for best results.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Teal’s Lavender Epsom Salt Bath

Another great bedtime ritual frequently used by SPY editors is an epsom salt bath to soothe muscles, and this mix is made with lavender for an added benefit of promoting deep sleep. We frequently dissolve a big scoop of these in a bathtub, soak for at least 20 minutes and fall asleep shortly thereafter. It works like a charm, and the whole bag costs just $10.

Courtesy of Amazon

Silk Sleep Eye Mask

Silk as a material can be better for your skin and hair than certain types of cotton, making this silk eye mask a soothing alternative to the contoured eye mask above. It’s hypoallergenic, and has an elastic strap made to adjust precisely to the size of your head and not tangle in hair.

Courtesy of Amazon

Essential Oil Roll-On

Another way to get your dose of essential oils at bedtime is to use a roll-on stick like this one, that makes it easy to apply soothing scents topically. This brand makes a bunch of different blends for different purposes, this one is formulated to help ease congestion and breathe deeply which is our recommendation for bedtime.

It has a therapeutic blend of lemon, eucalyptus, tea tree and peppermint, and the small size makes it easy to travel with.