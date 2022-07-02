These Down Mattress Toppers Are the Plushiest Hack to a Better Night’s Sleep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mattresses tend to be one of those expensive purchases you dread doing all over again. But unfortunately, they do tend to wear out after years of use. But rather than laboriously select a mattress that fulfills all of your sleep needs, try adding a mattress topper instead.

Mattress toppers are additional layers of bedding material that can be added to your mattress to adjust its firmness. It also provides extra cushioning, making a thin or lumpy mattress more comfortable. Down mattress toppers, otherwise known as featherbeds, are a popular kind of topper and are particularly cloud-like with a more pillowy sensation than foam or latex. Down mattress toppers are also more breathable and durable than polyfoam and memory foam.

“Foam toppers might only last you a few years at most before they start to break down,” explains Tony Klespis, a certified sleep science coach. “With great care, a high-quality featherbed can last you double the amount of a foam topper.”

Feather toppers are often made from duck or goose. Not all down mattress toppers are made equal – some have higher concentrations of down, which result in a plusher and softer topper. Others have feathers added in, which make a topper more supportive. Down toppers have cooling effects for hot sleepers and are also responsive during sex.

Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and the founder of SleepingOcean.com shares, “Down/feather toppers are usually favored for their soft, cloud-like feel. A topper like that can make a firm mattress more comfortable, providing extra cushioning for the sleeper. Down toppers are also very durable. So even though they cost more than most topper types, they usually last much longer.

“Because down and feathers are soft, they are gentle on the pressure points. This makes down mattress toppers ideal for people with tender joints, painful shoulders/hips/knees and sharp pressure points.”

That being said, some people are allergic to down, while others find that it’s too soft even with a decent feather ratio. They can sometimes get flat over time, though fluffing them regularly will add loft.

Read More: The Best Cooling Sheets for Sweaty Summer Sleepers, Tested and Reviewed

What to Consider When Buying a Down Mattress Topper

Materials: Although you might assume anything made from down is high quality, beware of low-quality materials like chicken feathers, which have a prickly feel and aren’t as soft. Down is the softest option and doesn’t have quills. Goose down has larger clusters, making it fluffier, but duck down is still pillowy.

Although you might assume anything made from down is high quality, beware of low-quality materials like chicken feathers, which have a prickly feel and aren’t as soft. Down is the softest option and doesn’t have quills. Goose down has larger clusters, making it fluffier, but duck down is still pillowy. Firmness: Toppers with more feather fill offer more support, while toppers with a higher down count have a softer, fluffier feel. A combination of down and feather is the most popular option for a balance between support and softness.

Toppers with more feather fill offer more support, while toppers with a higher down count have a softer, fluffier feel. A combination of down and feather is the most popular option for a balance between support and softness. Pressure relief: Unlike foam and latex, feathers and down don’t contour to your body. Some may find that it doesn’t relieve as much pressure as other options, while others find its cushiony feel reduces pressure points. Thicker toppers can provide more of a cushioned feel.

Unlike foam and latex, feathers and down don’t contour to your body. Some may find that it doesn’t relieve as much pressure as other options, while others find its cushiony feel reduces pressure points. Thicker toppers can provide more of a cushioned feel. Sleeping position: Side sleepers may prefer a plusher option around shoulders and hips, opting for a topper with more down than feather. Back or stomach sleepers might like one with a more supportive feather layer to avoid sinking.

Here are the best down mattress toppers to make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

1. Parachute Down Mattress Topper

BEST OVERALL

Parachute’s down mattress topper is No. 1 when it comes to fluffy, enveloping comfort. With 550 power, this 3-inch thick featherbed has two layers of European white down and feathers in a dual-chamber design. It also features baffle box stitching to avoid shifting and clumping. The outer is made from breathable 100% sateen cotton. Turn your old, too-firm or sagging mattress into a nocturnal oasis with this hotel-quality topper. Savy says, “This is always my go-to pick. Parachute is famous for its product quality, and this topper is not an exception. I also appreciate how generously stuffed this model is.”

Courtesy of Parachute

2. Canadian Down & Feather Company Down Perfect Feather Bed

RUNNER UP

If you want a cozy down topper that doesn’t slide around, opt for the Canadian Down & Feather Company’s pillow-top featherbed, which has a 255 thread count and elastic straps to secure the topper to your bed. It’s hypoallergenic and filled with a blend of supportive white goose feather and supple 575 loft goose down, making for a perfectly supportive sleep experience. A luxurious option that cradles you and never pokes with feathers thanks to the down upper layer.

Courtesy of Canadian Down & Feather Company

3. Pacific Coast Feather Company Baffle Box Featherbed

BEST BUDGET PICK

Although down is often regarded as an expensive material, you can get your hands on a high-quality topper from Pacific Coast, which offers a USA-made baffle box featherbed for under $160.00. Made from Hyperclean® Resilia™ feathers with a cotton feather-proof fabric, this baffle box option features a white corded trim. This hypo-allergenic bedroom accessory gently cushions pressure points and makes a great introduction to down toppers and bedding.

Courtesy of Pacific Coast

4. Cuddledown Goose Down Baffle Box Featherbed

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re willing to invest in a down mattress topper that will last, consider this premium goose feather and down topper made up of 88% small goose feather and 12% responsibly sourced goose down. It adds comfort to mattresses that are too firm, and one buyer confirms that it doesn’t sleep too hot, adding, “We no longer wake up in the morning with the aches or pains as we had previously with just the mattress, and it doesn’t disturb your partner when you move.”

Courtesy of Cuddledown

5. Puredown Goose Feather Mattress Topper

SOFTEST PICK

With five layers of comfort-inducing softness, this 575 fill-down topper is ideal for those wanting a softer sleeping experience. Goose feathers sit at the base and are topped with a breathable fabric layer. On top of that lies a puffy polyester filling, and the addition of a breathable top layer makes this Pure Down topper as airy as possible. It’s one of the plusher options you can find.

Courtesy of Puredown

6. Italic Loft Feather Down Mattress Topper

BEST VALUE

If you want a high-quality down topper but don’t want to spend upwards of $400, consider going with a direct-to-consumer brand like Italic that cuts out the middleman and provides you with a premium product minus all those pesky branding and marketing costs. It’s the same quality as favorites from reputable brands like Brooklinen, featuring down with a 600-fill power and a 4.9 average in ratings. Its cotton and Tencel cover offers a cooling finish on a soft-as-can-be topper.

Courtesy of Italic

7. Serta Down Illusion Pillowtop Mattress Topper

BEST DOWN ALTERNATIVE

This Serta mattress topper will have you fooled; although it feels like a down topper, it’s filled with cushiony polyester instead, providing that same pillowy goodness at a lower price tag and with hypoallergenic benefits. It also has an antimicrobial treatment. The top fabric on this 2-inch layer is lightweight and buttery at a 300 thread count, and the polyester filling makes the topper itself a lot lighter than its down and feather competitors.

Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

8. White Noise Goose Bed 2″ Down Feather Mattress Topper

BEST LOWER LOFT

If you find a 3-inch topper too plush, you may want to choose one with a slightly lower loft like this 2-inch goose-down topper by White Noise. Straps hold it in place on your mattress and buyers love the pressure-relieving quality that it brings. One shopper says, “It adds a little height to my bed but not so much that my elderly dog isn’t able to jump up.”

Courtesy of Wayfair

These Duvet Inserts Deliver Cloud-Like Comfort to Have You Falling Asleep in Seconds