Don’t Sleep On These Fourth of July Mattress Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality mattress plays a huge role in a quality night’s sleep. Depending on your style of mattress, it should be replaced every seven years for a pillowtop and every 12 years for latex. Knowing if you need a new mattress can come down to feeling and whether you’re waking up refreshed or in need of a mid-morning nap. But with the high price of mattresses and rising inflation, replacing your worn-out bed can come as a big blow to your budget. Thankfully, most major mattress realtors are offering major savings to celebrate the Fourth of July.

What type of mattress to buy is a personal preference. Are you a side, back or stomach sleeper? Are you someone who needs cooling sheets? While it’s always ideal to try a mattress in a store before committing, most bed-in-box brands like Casper and Avocado make it possible to try their mattresses for an extended period and return it for free if you’re not satisfied.

If you’ve already got a great mattress but need a new pillow, duvet, sheet set or bed frame, now is also a great time to buy. Many of the top mattress retailers are also offering big discounts on bedding and accessories for July 4th.

Fourth of July Mattress Sales at a Glance

From major online retailers to brick-and-mortar mattress companies, there are plenty of sales worth taking advantage of during the Fourth of July. Whether you want a hybrid mattress with plenty of support, a foam cooling mattress, or something that works with an adjustable bed frame, these brands have great products and great prices.

Here are the brands included in our Fourth of July roundup:

Amazon

Amerisleep

Avocado

Bear

Casper

GhostBed

Helix

Home Depot

Leesa

Mattress Firm

MOLECULE

Nectar

Serta

Target

Tempur-Pedic

For more on where to buy a supportive and comfortable mattress on July 4th and beyond, check out our top picks below.

Up to 30% Off During the MOLECULE Summer Sleep Sale

SPONSORED

From sheets and pillows to hybrid mattresses, MOLECULE has quite the array of bedding options on sale this fourth of July. If you’re looking to upgrade an old mattress without taking too big a bite out of your wallet, we’d recommend the MOLECULE 1, a cool and supportive mattress that is presently 25% off.

However, if you’re really looking to improve your sleep situation, we’d recommend going for the MOLECULE hybrid mattress. The hybrid is the brand’s most advanced option and boasts six layers of impressive sleep tech, which includes everything from individually wrapped coils for better support, to Airtec foam to ensure sweaty nights are a thing of the past.

Just make sure you use code: JULY4TH at checkout to score these stellar savings.

Courtesy of Molecule

Amazon

Online retail giant Amazon has several sales on mattresses happening right now, including discounts on Nectar, Zinus, Olee Sleep, Coolvie, Signature Design, Casper, Simmons and more.

ZINUS Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

Save up to 34% on the Zinus Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, which is made with a breathable knitted cover and CertiPUR U.S. Certified supportive memory foam. Each later of the popular mattress is infused with green tea, as well as ActivCharcoal, which together help to naturally block odors and keep the mattress feeling and smelling fresh.

Courtesy of Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Affordability and comfort intersect with the Signature Design by Ashley Chime Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress. Available in five sizes and three heights, the body-contouring memory foam mattress is made with safe material that helps keep pet dander and pollen from infiltrating the mattress’ layers, making this a great option for homes with pets and kids.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amerisleep

Using the code AS450, Amerisleep is offering customers up to $450 off any of their four mattress models. The mattress retailer makes it possible for customers to get a high-quality mattress with features like pressure relief and cooling properties at an affordable price.

AS3 Hybrid

Foam layers and bouncy pocketed coils are combined to create Amerisleep’s best-selling AS3 Hybrid mattress. Designed to support the ideal body alignment and lift users to a comfortable position, the mattress is $450 off every size, including twin.

Courtesy of Amerisleep

Avocado

Avocado is a relatively new mattress line that has been topping best-seller lists thanks to its organic ingredients and super soft products. The company is currently offering $100 off on their Green, Vegan and Latex mattresses, which are made using certified organic, temperature-regulating materials that are perfect for sweaty sleepers. The sale, which uses the code USA, is on until July 11. Customers can also score major savings on the Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress, which is currently $250 off with the code JULY.

Avocado Vegan Mattress

This hybrid mattress from Avocado is hand-tufted and made in Los Angeles. PETA-approved and vegan-certified, the mattress, which is available in twin up to California king, is made with GOLS organic certified latex and GOTS organic certified cotton, and has five zones that feature up to 1,414 pocketed support coils.

Courtesy of Avocado

Bear

For a mattress that does a great job of isolating movements between sleepers and providing pressure point relief, customers should check out Bear. The company offers several styles of all-foam mattresses, as well as bases and specialty pillows that come in small sizes and have cooling technology. The company is currently offering a July 4th sale that includes 30% off sitewide and free accessories with certain purchases.

Bear Elite Hybrid

For the biggest savings, customers should look at Bear’s Elite Hybrid Mattress, which is up to $633 off the retail price. Made with five layers, the 14” high mattress has a luxury plush top, cooling technology and optimal support for sleepers with back, hip or shoulder pain. Customers will receive two free Cloud Pillows, a $100 value, or they can upgrade their accessories pack for $150 and receive two Bear pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector, a $470 value.

Courtesy of Bear

Casper

Sweaty sleepers, you may already know about Caspers’ temperature-regulating mattresses. Well, now is one of the best times to invest in some cooling comfort. The company is offering major savings on mattresses, as well as huge discounts on bed frames and sheets until July 11.

Up to $600 off mattresses

Up to 50% sitewide, including bed frames, duvets and sheets

Up to 40% off pillows

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

Casper is offering up to $175 off their hugely popular Original Mattress, but the biggest savings is on their ultra-luxe Wave Hybrid Snow mattress. The added Snow Technology feature, which includes a HeatDelete Band and QuickCool cover for optimal cooling effects, is also discounted.

Courtesy of Casper

Adjustable Base From Casper

If you need a frame to go with your new mattress, now is the time to pick one up from Casper. All three adjustable frames are 50% off.

Courtesy of Casper

GhostBed

Bed-in-a-box retailer GhostBed is currently offering savings on their mattresses and accessories. The company’s Fourth of July sale features plenty of deals, including:

25% off their Luxury Adjustable Base

25% off bedding, pillows and accessories

30% off most award-winning mattresses

Up to 50% off adjustable base bundles

50% off memory foam toppers

50% off GhostBed 3D Matrix Mattress

Limited offer of 10-Year Accident Protection ($299 value) and two Shredded Ghost Pillows ($190 value) with any mattress purchase

GhostBed 3D Matrix®

GhostBed’s 3D Matrix mattress is a hybrid that features patented cooling technology and a thermal conductive gel polymer layer that will adjust to the sleeper’s body positions and help regulate temperature. The mattress, which also includes 2″ of gel memory foam, is 50% off and includes two free luxury pillows and a 10-year accidental mattress protector.

Courtesy of GhostBed

Helix

Side and stomach sleepers, this deal is for you. Helix is offering customers $100 off mattress purchases of $600 and up to $350 off purchases of $2,950. Each purchase of $600 or more for a mattress also includes two free dream pillows.

Helix Midnight Luxe

Made in the U.S., the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress includes zoned lumbar support and pressure point relief for side sleepers. Made with medium firmness, customers can choose between a breathable TENCEL cover that helps encourage airflow or a cooling cover that pulls heat away from sweaty sleepers.

Courtesy of Helix

The Home Depot

The Home Depot has Fourth of July sales in just about every department, including mattresses. The big-box retailer is offering up to 40% off several of their mattresses, including styles by Lucid, GhostBed, Posturepedic, Beautyrest and more. If you’re looking to refresh every part of your bedroom, several bed frames, nightstands and dressers are also on sale.

Lucid Comfort Collection Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The hugely popular and affordable Lucid Comfort Collection Gel Memory Foam Mattress is even more affordable now as part of Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale. Featuring a gel-infused foam that keeps sleepers cool at night and added ventilation for breathability, the mattress is between 40% and 46% off depending on size.

Courtesy of Home Depot

Leesa

For a foam mattress with medium support and maximum comfort, check out Leesa, which is having a sale until July 12. The mattress company is currently offering one of the best Fourth of July deals with $700 off the King Size of their high-end Legend Hybrid Mattress.

Up to $400 off all other mattresses

Two free pillows ($120) with any purchase of an adult mattress

Sheet sets and pillowcases are 20% off

Sapira Hybrid Mattress by Leesa

Leesa’s bestselling Sapira Hybrid Mattress is currently having one of its best sales of the year. The hybrid memory foam mattress includes premium foam and pocket springs for comfortable support, as well as a hole-punched top layer that has cooling properties. Savings start at $150 off for a twin up to $400 off a king size.

Courtesy of Leesa

Mattress Firm

For a wide selection of mattresses on sale, check out Mattress Firm’s ongoing July 4th sale. The big-box retailer is currently offering up to 60% off some of their best-known brands, including Serta, Beautyrest and their own Sleepy’s line. Many of the mattresses in the sale also come with a free adjustable bed frame and free delivery.

Beautyrest Silver Extra Firm Mattress

The popular Beautyrest Silver Extra Firm Mattress is 50% off right now as part of Mattress Firm’s July 4th sale. Made with 900 Series Beautyrest® Pocketed Coil® Technology, the mattress has flexible support and helps to isolate movement between sleepers. It also has an antimicrobial performance layer that keeps mattresses feeling fresh and cool on warm nights.

Courtesy of Mattress Firm

Nectar

Nectar is describing their Fourth of July sale bundle as their “biggest offer ever” and it’s one of the top deals happening for those looking to purchase a mattress plus accessories. Until July 4th at midnight, many Nectar bases are between $150 to $300 off and customers can save up to $599 with Nectar’s mattress deal, which includes up to $100 off mattresses plus $499 worth of accessories with each mattress purchase, including:

Mattress protector ($99 value)

Sheet sets ($200 value)

Premium pillows ($200 value)

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

The popular Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, which is made with body-hugging memory foam and cooling properties, is currently part of the company’s Fourth of July deal that comes with two free cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Customers can pair the mattress with the Nectar Storage Bed, which is $150 off its $800 retail price, or the Nectar Adjustable Base, which is $300 off its $999 retail price.

Courtesy of Nectar

Serta

For a one-stop mattress and base (sale) shop, there’s Serta. The mattress giant is currently offering their July 4th deal now through July 11, which includes up to $800 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets.

Serta Arctic Mattress

The mattress with 15x cooling power is currently having a very cool sale. The Serta Arctic Mattress is one of the styles included in the July 4th sale and is marked down up to $400, with additional savings on a matching Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base (up to $400 off depending on size).

Courtesy of Serta

Target

Target is offering deals across every department leading up to July 4th. Customers looking to save money should check the company’s site each day for daily deals that offer big markdowns on popular products, including mattresses. We found discounts on several brands, including Lucid, Serta, Costway, Linenspa, GhostBed, Simmons, Casper and Tuft & Needle.

Tuft & Needle Mint Foam Mattress With Antimicrobial Protection

Tuft & Needle is offering discounts on mattresses and their Organic Jersey Bedding directly on their site or through Target. The company’s Mint Foam Mattress is 15% off every size and is Greenguard Gold and Certi PUR certified, which means it’s made without harmful chemicals or materials. The top layer of the mattress has graphite to help pull heat away from the sleeper’s body and gel beads provide a supportive, cushioned feel to the medium-firm mattress.

Courtesy of Target

Tempur-Pedic

From now until July 12, Tempur-Pedic is offering savings on one of their most coveted mattresses, as well as several accessories.

Pillow bundles are up to $179 off

25% off select bedding when purchased with a mattress

$300 instant gift with any mattress purchase

TEMPUR-Breeze®

If you’ve been waiting to take the plunge into one of the original foam mattresses, now is the time to scoop up a Tempur-Pedic. The company is offering $500 off their TEMPUR-Breeze®, a medium firmness mattress that is made with cooling technology, pressure relief and motion cancellation, which means no more being disturbed by your two- or four-legged roommate.

Courtesy of Tempur-Pedic

Enjoy a Cooler Night’s Sleep With These Ultra Soft Bamboo Bed Sheets