If You Own a Mattress You Need a Waterproof Mattress Protector

Mattresses are expensive. Waterproof mattress protectors are not. Accidents happen, but that doesn’t mean you should have to pay for a new mattress every time you wake up sweaty or spill a glass of wine in bed. A waterproof mattress protector is a piece of insurance that ensures the mattress you bought, lugged up to your bedroom and spend every night sleeping on will last much longer than the time it takes for you to have your first accident. Again, accidents happen.

Many mattresses come with warranties that protect the buyer if there’s an issue with their purchase, but these warranties are typically voided if the mattress has a stain. Mattress protectors work by absorbing liquid that goes through bedsheets, stopping the liquid before it hits the mattress. That means protection against sweat and other bodily fluids, beverages, and other types of spills and accidents. The best mattress protector can also help to protect users from dust and mites that can cause a flare-up for allergy sufferers.

What To Consider Before Buying a Mattress Protector

Knowing your sizing is the most important part of buying a mattress protector. Sure, you likely know whether you have a Twin or King, but the depth of your mattress is also important. Some protectors fit up to 18” while others are specific for low or ultra-low profile mattresses.

What type of sleeper are you? Specifically, are you a warm sleeper? Most mattress protectors boast some level of breathability, but some are better designed to help wick away sweat and keep users cool, which is important for sweaty sleepers.

How We Chose the Best Mattress Protector

All the mattress protectors on our list are waterproof and come in a variety of sizes. We only included mattresses that are highly rated, made by reputable companies and have been tested by hundreds of customers.

From cribs to California Kings, waterproof protectors are available in sizes to match every mattress and go on like a fitted sheet. Discrete, versatile, and affordable, waterproof mattress protectors are one of the best investments you can make for a good night’s sleep.

1. SafeRest Mattress Protector

BEST OVERALL

With the SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, customers can sleep easy knowing their mattress is protected against accidents and allergens. The cotton mattress protector is vinyl-free and waterproof, protecting against fluids and sweat. The SafeRest is also designed to get rid of bacteria that could damage a mattress. Allergy sufferers will like SafeRest, which protects against dust mites and uses hypoallergenic materials. The fitted protector can accommodate deep mattresses up to 18” high and for the price, it’s tough to beat the quality of SafeRest.

2. Coop Home Goods Premium Queen Mattress Protector

NOISELESS

SPY writer Allison Bowsher has been happily using her COOP pillow for two years and loves the comfort and support. In addition to great pillows, the company also makes great waterproof mattress protectors. The OEKO-TEX Certified protector has a waterproof top that can handle major spills and has breathable sides that will keep users cool as they snooze. Made without any PVC or vinyl, the protector doesn’t have the dreaded ‘crinkle’ sound. We also liked that at 18” deep, the COOP can cover mattresses of any size and profile. For those who are especially concerned about major leaks, COOP also sells a Pad for Incontinence, which provides discrete waterproof protection.

3. Avocado Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector

AVAILABLE IN STANDARD AND DEEP POCKET

To ensure the best fit for your mattress, Avocado, the makers behind the ultra-comfortable line of mattresses, offer their waterproof mattress protector in standard and deep pocket. Both styles are made with two layers of GOTS organic certified cotton with a thin layer of waterproof polyurethane in-between. The breathable mattress protector is lightweight and a great option for warm sleepers. PETA-approved, the Avocado protector works on the company’s mattresses and any other style as well.

4. BedGear Dri Tec Mattress Protector

BEST FOR HOT SLEEPERS

Hot sleepers, we feel your pain. Waking up sweaty is no fun, which is why we like the BedGear Dri Tec Mattress Protector. The Dri Tec has a waterproof barrier that keeps spills and mildew at bay while also providing protection against pet dander, dust mites and other common allergens. Great for hot sleepers, the Dri Tec features patented moisture-wicking technology that moves sweat away from the body. Designed for deep mattresses, the Dri Tec fits mattresses up to 18” and has a two-way stretch skirt with Powerband technology for a snug fit that even works with adjustable bases.

5. Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector

SPLURGE-WORTHY

The Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector has one of the highest price points in this category, but it’s backed up by a quality product. Available in every size, including Split King, the Saatva is made using ultra-thin polyurethane that is both breathable and waterproof. Spills can be contained for hours, while tiny, micro-perforations help air flow through the protector to keep users from having a sweaty night’s sleep. The Saatva is finished with an organic cotton lining and a silicone elastic band that ensures the protector stays in place. A great option for deep mattresses, the Saatva can last users up to five years.

6. Linenspa Mattress Protector

BEST BUDGET BUY

For an affordable waterproof mattress protector that will keep your mattress looking new, we recommend the LINENSPA Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector. The ultra-thin hypoallergenic mattress topper keeps liquids from damaging your mattress and blocks out dust mites and other allergens. The fully elastic edge makes it easy for customers to get a secure seal over the mattress, even mattresses that are 18” deep. Customers can choose between Linenspa’s Cotton Terry Top and Smooth Top (shown here) and also purchase pillow protectors from the company.

7. Hospitology Mattress Encasement

BEST BED BUG PROTECTION

For full mattress protection from water and bed bugs, it doesn’t get much more secure than the Hospitology Mattress Encasement. The Hospitology fully encases the mattress and zips closed to ensure bed bugs cannot attack a mattress. Even with a secure closure, the Hospitology has a breathable makeup that is free from vinyl and PVC, creating a comfortable place to sleep. Made with a waterproof top, the Hospitology protector has a stretchable knit fabric and is available in several sizes to fit low profile and standard mattresses. The hypoallergenic protector is also a great option for Asthma and allergy sufferers.

8. BedGear Dri Tec Crib Mattress Protector

BEST FOR BABIES

Sometimes the smallest items require the most protection and that includes your baby’s tiny mattress. When diapers fail or when potty training hits some bumps, the BedGear Dri Tec Crib Mattress Protector is there to save the day. Or more specifically, your baby’s mattress. SPY received a sample of the BedGear Dri Tec Crib Mattress Protector and we liked that the hypoallergenic mattress protector was easy to stretch over our crib mattress and remained securely in place thanks to a fully elasticized bottom, even after we washed the cover several times. The protector has a noiseless, breathable fabric surface that also provides protection against common allergens and won’t disturb a sleeping babe.

9. TASTELIFE Queen Size Waterproof Mattress Pad Protector

BEST FOR DEEP MATTRESSES

Protect mattresses of any size with the TASTELIFE Waterproof Mattress Pad Protector. The cotton and polyester blend protector has an NBH2O TPU back coating that adds longevity. Breathable and soft, the protector gives users a comfortable base layer under their sheets. The Tastelife is TPU certified and made without the use of any toxic chemicals, including PVC, vinyl, phthalates, and fire retardants. The Tastelife protector can be cleaned in the washing machine and tumble dried on low heat. The Tastelife is the deepest protector on our list with a max height of 21 inches.

10. Ultra Plush 100% Waterproof Premium Mattress Protector

PROTECTS AGAINST MILDEW

For a mattress protector that adds comfort along with protection, we recommend the Ultra Plush 100% Waterproof Premium Mattress Protector. Featuring a waterproof barrier, the Ultra Plush uses advanced technology to wick away moisture, which keeps mattresses clean and won’t cause users to overheat. The top of the protector is hypoallergenic and has a high-tech backing that eliminates dust mites and other common allergens. We also like that the Ultra Plush protects against mold and mildew. Ultra Plush is made without the use of toxic chemicals and is odor-free and noiseless.

