Amazon Clinic Helps You Consult With Physicians & Refill Prescriptions Without an Appointment

Technology has advanced in many facets, reaching every industry you can think of, from automotive and transportation to fitness and healthcare.

Advancements such as fitness trackers, Apple watches, and Oura rings have made it easier to monitor your health, allowing you to check your heart rate, oxygen rates, and other vitals on demand. At the same time, telehealth usage has soared, becoming increasingly popular during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recently, Amazon has joined the fray, adding telemedicine to its ever-growing list of products and service offerings.

The new Amazon Clinic offers medical services through text, providing assistance and prescription renewals for common conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, yeast infections, eczema, and seasonal allergies.

Following in the footsteps of apps like Google Health and its related health service offerings, Amazon Clinic sets itself apart by connecting patients to actual clinicians who evaluate and prescribe medications. Before your Amazon Clinic visit, you’ll be able to view the clinician’s credentials, which Amazon has already prescreened.

Amazon Clinic also takes the wait time out of traditional medical visits and does not require appointments. This means you can consult with a doctor or nurse practitioner and get needed prescriptions at your convenience without needing an in-person visit or video call. Just think — no more overcrowded waiting rooms, germs, or wasted time next time you need to refill a prescription or get help with allergies.

When initiating your Amazon Clinic visit, you’ll be asked to complete a questionnaire related to your current health issue and history. You will then need to submit a copy of your photo ID for verification.

After your information is reviewed, a treatment plan is recommended and may include renewed prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. Prescriptions will already have been prescribed for renewal as clinicians cannot prescribe new medications or adjust current doses.

While it can’t take the place of seeing your physician, Amazon Clinic can be a great fill-in when you need to address simple issues and prescription refills, offering convenience and saving time wasted on in-person office visits.