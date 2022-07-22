BEED Wants To Be the Nespresso of Weed, Rolling Joints in Under 20 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With marijuana legalization entering new territories on a monthly basis, we haven’t been surprised with the sudden rise of luxury stoner accessories. High-end companies like House Plant are now catering to the sophisticated stoner who’s moved well beyond black light posters and dirty bongs. But we’ve got to admit that this latest invention is one we didn’t see coming: an automatic joint roller.

That’s right: There’s now a machine that will roll you perfect joints tailored to your liking in seconds — and we’re here for it.

Poised to become “The Nespresso of Cannabis,” the BEED machine rolls a joint using a simple process that only requires you to insert a pod (aka, a BEED) and press a button. It’s essentially a lazy weed smoker’s dream, bypassing the cannabis roll-up and getting straight to the lighting and smoking.

The countertop marijuana machine is the first of its kind, rolling and dispensing “perfectly rolled .5g joints” in just 20 seconds. To use it, you’ll have to purchase the brand’s pre-packaged cannabis BEED pods, which are offered in different strains that produce a variety of results, from productive to relaxed.

Each of the aluminum pods, which look strikingly similar to the capsules one might use in a Nespresso maker (except with a little nipple on top), is precisely dosed and pre-loaded with the cannabis that will end up in the joint. Your bud will also stay fresher longer with the BEED since it’s been nitrogen-flushed. The company claims this process allows BEED pods to stay fresh for 18 months, and each used pod can be recycled after use.

The sleek toaster-sized machine, compact enough to sit on your countertop or bar cart (in lieu of liquor), could serve as a great centerpiece to your next adult game night, gathering or Friendsgiving event. That is, if you don’t mind the smell of cannabis or know how to get rid of weed smell in your home.

Priced at $299, the machine is only available for delivery in California right now, so don’t get your hopes up if you live in a state that hasn’t legalized cannabis yet. (To see if BEED will deliver to your location, check the company’s website for a list of approved delivery zipcodes.)

The cost may feel excessive, but we can definitely see the appeal of the stress-free BEED machine method. With your own personal joint-rolling robot, you’ll have less worry and mess when storing, packing and rolling joints. It also gives newer cannabis users a way to smoke without prior knowledge of strains, rolling papers or having to defer to a YouTube tutorial for a masterclass on joint rolling.

The system even features a storage area where you can keep your pods and comes in a variety of colors.

