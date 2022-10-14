26 Unusual CBD Products You Didn’t Know Existed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the past few years, CBD (otherwise known as cannabidiol) has exploded into the mainstream. Cannabidiol is the active ingredient in cannabis that won’t get you high but is a big part of medical marijuana and the remedies that it can bring.

Since then, lots of developments have followed in the cannabis industry. You may have heard about CBD oils and CBD skin creams, but in this day and age, we have everything from inhalers to CBD-infused toothpaste. Beyond basic infusions and topical treatments, we’re beginning to see this potentially miraculous ingredient’s real benefits in ways like never before.

Unfortunately, many products on Amazon don’t contain high-quality CBD since it’s still technically a regulated substance. Instead of paying top dollar for hemp seed oil that’s low in potency, invest in the trustworthy brands making strides in the market today.

What to Look For in the Best CBD Products

Keep an eye out for broad-spectrum or full-spectrum formulas, which include rare cannabinoids and terpenes, allowing you to experience maximum results and get the best bang for your buck.

Dr. Lewis Jassey, DO, medical director at Leafwell, shares: “Full-spectrum products may also have anti-cancer and anti-microbial properties, potentially helping fight off skin cancers and MRSA.”

You can also look for third-party testing, lab results and certificate which most transparent brands will post on their site or have available if you ask them. Additionally, high-quality CBD should be manufactured in the United States. This will help you avoid the addition of pesticides, heavy metals and other chemicals.

Whether they’re a gift to a loved one or part of your self-care routine, explore the best CBD products breaking boundaries and bringing wellness into people’s lives.

Pendy CBD Infused Incense

Candles can help set the mood, but nothing says ambiance like CBD incense. The smoke it creates envelops you in calm, thanks to high resin, hemp-extracted cannabidiol. These bamboo incense sticks have earned almost 40 ecstatic reviews, all mentioning and complimenting the range of delicious scents. One user claims that it helps with her insomnia, and another mentions that it helps her go “deeper in her mind” during meditation sessions.

Image courtesy of pendy.co

Foria Intimacy Lubricant

When it comes to CBD for intimacy, pioneering brand Foria is the best — there’s no question about it. CBD can help with arousal and makes for the ultimate lube that’s helps you relax as much as possible. While they do have an arousal serum intended for her pleasure, it’s their all-natural CBD coconut oil lube that’s the unparalleled bestseller for both men and women. With a silky glide and moisture that’s never greasy, this lube is a must for all bedroom romps.

Courtesy of Foria

Infinite CBD Beard Flux Oil

Who knew that the benefits of cannabidiol could extend to beard grooming products? If you’re always searching for a hydrating, softening, and well-formulated beard oil, look no further. Infinite CBD engineered the ultimate in taming facial hair with their lab-tested Beard Flux. Containing 100mg of CBD isolate and jojoba, tea tree oil, and peppermint, this product reduces beard flakes and moisturizes dry patches. Amidst pages of five-star reviews, one reviewer calls it “perhaps my favorite beard oil I have tried” due to its anti-itch power and soothing, minty scent.

Image courtesy of infinitecbd.com

CBD Daily Massage Candle

A well-scented candle can transport you to another place, and this 60mg CBD daily massage candle definitely does that with its rejuvenating menthol and cedarwood scent. Just lighting it releases naturally calming, de-stressing ingredients into the air. But whereas most cannabis candles turn into a burning wax, this one melts into a pleasantly heated massage oil that can be applied to skin. It glides on smoothly (no stickiness) to reduce pain, and is fantastic for both intimate moments and self-massage.

Image courtesy of shop.earthlybody.com

Emera CBD Shampoo

If your hair is feeling brittle or frizzy, it might just be missing a little CBD to provide the necessary nutrients. This shampoo delivers healthier hair that looks thicker and grows stronger than before. Many shampoos strip their natural oil hair, but not Emera’s, which cleanses in a gentle but effective manner. It’s safe for colored hair, unlike many store-bought competitors, and protects hair from damage that the environment causes. Reviewers (even professional salon workers) love its ability to control dandruff provide unbeatable silkiness.

Image courtesy of shop.earthlybody.com

CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer

In a post-pandemic age, it’s safe to say that hand sanitizer is something most of us have stockpiled, as access to soap and water isn’t always possible. Although it keeps our skin clean, overusing hand sanitizer can dry out your skin severely. This organic sanitizer by CBD Luxe blends anti-septic tea tree oil and aloe vera to make sure hands remain as soft as they are clean with every use. Consumers appreciate that it doesn’t leave skin with that raw feeling that other alcohol-based disinfectants do.

Image courtesy of cbdluxe.com

WLDKAT Ginger and Kombucha Bubbling Skin Tonic

On those hot and sticky days, you want to avoid using heavy face creams. Instead, consider a liquid-based “skin tonic” like this one by upscale CBD skincare brand WLDKAT. By using ginger and kombucha, a refreshing tingle is created upon application. Using broad-spectrum CBD (aka, it’s not stripped of its terpenes) and a pH optimized formula, this liquid tonic can remove makeup, exfoliate dead skin, and provide an overall glow. Consumers adore how different it is from other toners on the market, which strip moisture and leave skin dry.

Image courtesy of wldkat.com

Lord Jones Line Refine CBD Eye Cream

If you’re not sure how to choose the best CBD products for your lifestyle, start with some existing issues that you’re facing. For many of us, it’s dark circles and puffiness. Our eyes are some of the most delicate areas on our face, and if you haven’t gotten a good night of sleep, it’s the first place to show it. Look fully rested with this CBD eye cream by Lord Jones, which is crafted with retinol and cannabidiol for a more bright and youthful look – 90% of users from their clinical study agree.

Courtesy of Lord Jones

Just CBD Ultra Relief CBD Gel

For anyone who’s tried CBD for pain relief and been disappointed by results, consider checking out this potent Ultra Pain Relief Gel which contains a potent 1000ml dosage and is fortified by naturally derived menthol, thyme, tea tree and rosemary. One of the best CBD products that delivers results and isn’t just for the novelty, this gel quickly absorbs. One reviewer comments that they slept through the night for the first time in a long time after trying this product out, while others swear it works for back pain.

Courtesy of Just CBD

Onyx & Rose Start Fresh Full Spectrum CBD Cleanser

Onyx & Rose offers a high-quality line of full-spectrum CBD skincare products that deliver on their promises. Every skincare routine starts with a cleanser, and this has been described as one of the most effective cannabis face washes, leaving skin feeling refreshed and supple. Tiny castor oil beads provide exfoliating power and are gentle on the skin and environment, while glycerine helps provide that dewy look. While it does come in a smaller squeeze tube, a little goes a long way.

Courtesy of Onyx & Rose

Cannuka CBD & Manuka Honey Lip Balm

Upgrade from your Chapstick with this hemp lip balm, powered with SPF protective power starting at just $6.00. Many of us deal with chapped and dry lips (or cottonmouth, we’re not judging), especially during seasonal changes. Cannuka has been around since before everyone got on the CBD bandwagon, making this one of the best CBD products for anyone that needs some lip hydration. Fortified with the brand’s signature Manuka honey, it has a light scent with a Burt’s Bees vibe.

Courtesy of Cannuka

Kush Queen Soaked CBD Shower Gel

While you can certainly find other cannabis-based shower gels online, the internet wholeheartedly agrees that this Soaked CBD Shower Gel is one of the best CBD products in terms of clean formulas and effectiveness. This transdermal gel has a bright, citrusy scent and features something called Amplifi Nanotechnology which allows the CBD benefits to be experienced instantly, making you feel like you’re floating on a cloud. Suitable for sensitive skin.

Courtesy of Kush Queen

CBDfx Face Mask

Our faces deal with inflammation daily. Pollution and sun damage are just the start, and CBD can help remedy redness and other side effects. That’s why this is one of the best CBD products for an at-home facial with instant results. Fortified with 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD and active botanicals, the masks are available in several varieties for different purposes. For instance, charcoal can help purify, while aloe can soothe and cucumber keeps you hydrated.

Just CBD Lavender Body Lotion

If you’re wondering what CBD product is best for migraines and sleeping problems, the answer is this CBD body lotion infused with lavender from Just CBD. Sold in multiple dosage options, a few pumps of this luxurious lotion allows you to experience the benefits of aromatherapy and anti-inflammatory CBD for a reasonable price point. Fortified with hydrating aloe, this is one of the best hemp products to recreate the atmosphere of a tranquil spa.

Courtesy of Just CBD

Philip B New CBD Scalp & Body Oil

Forget Head & Shoulders – deal with scalp irritation and other issues with this CBD Scalp & Body Oil by Philip B. With the help of CBG and terpenes, this luxurious scalp and body oil can help soothe and calm stressed-out scalps, but can also be used as an all-over moisturizer. Filled with a nourishing blend of oils like Sesame, Sweet Almond and Jojoba Seed Oil, this non-THC formula is also one of the best hemp products for vegans and cruelty-free advocates.

Courtesy of Philip B

Tonic Vibes Body Butter with CBD & CBG

When skin is dry, there’s nothing like a nourishing body butter to bring it back to life. This perfectly balanced blend of CBD and CBG works to calm irritation while maintaining your skin’s natural balance. With active botanicals like Marshmallow Root, the CBG in this water-soluble formula can actually spur a process that creates fats in oils in our skin – it also has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Plus, the supremely cool packaging makes this body butter extremely giftable.

Courtesy of Tonic Vibes

CBD Living Transdermal CBD Patches

If you’re dealing with targeted pain on a specific area, rather than slathering greasy lotion on and waiting for it to dry, consider this medical-grade transdermal path infused with 60 mg of Broad Spectrum Nano CBD and providing a whopping 96 hours of extended relief. A water-based adhesive that’s hypoallergenic and latex-free helps it stay put so you won’t even remember it’s there. It penetrates the layers of skin more deeply and stays on the skin longer than oils, gels and creams.

Courtesy of CBD Living

Lord Jones Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer

The acid mantle is a delicate layer on the top of our skin that keeps it balanced. You may have damaged your from over-exfoliating or being exposed to the elements, and this acid mantle repair moisturizer with CBD is designed specifically to repair it. This rebalancing formula can be used year-round and claims to reverse dry skin after just one application. Complete with rare cannabinoids and a weighted gold spoon for application, this is a top-rated option from a reputable brand that’s truly unique.

Courtesy of Lord Jones

CBDmd Freeze Pain Relieving Roll-On Gel

CBDmd keeps getting awards for its innovative formulas, and it’s no wonder why. A crowd favorite for those who love tiger balm or other muscle-soothing menthol treatments, this pain-relieving roll-on gel is portable and cleaner to apply than a pump bottle. Available in strengths up to 3,000mg, this broad-spectrum CBD gel can be used after a long day, and with the help of pain-relieving powerhouse Arnica, this is pretty much the best topical pain relief roll-on on the market right now.

Courtesy of CBDmd

Blesswell Blessed Beard Gift Set

DJ Khaled officially dropped a CBD grooming skincare line, and this gift set is the best way to experience the full range of products in all its glory. Surprisingly, it’s not just a celebrity marketing gimmick. Its parent company CBD Unlimited has a track record that you can trust, and this is one of the only CBD lines designed specifically for men with facial hair. Sold in attractive green squeeze tubes and dropper bottles, this gift set includes a conditioning beard oil, shaving cream, cleansing scrub and moisturizing. You can also stock up on certain essentials at Amazon.

Courtesy of Blesswell

CBD Biocare Apple Stem Cell Rejuvenating Cream

While there’s no shortage of creams made with cannabidiol, this Full Spectrum CBD Repair Balm stands out from the crowd thanks to its addictive scent, which can double as a unisex fragrance when applied to skin. This unexpected benefit of smelling great comes courtesy of cypress oil, black pepper and cedar wood. Beyond that, a powerful 1200mg dosage works to fight inflammation. Arthritis sufferers swear by this stuff. If you’re suffering from skin irritation, try their Recovery Balm instead.

Courtesy of CBD BioSkincare

Vertly CBD Infused Bath Salts

These CBD-infused bath salts by Vertly provide the ultimate way to melt away your daily stress and knots. One packet can be used in a bath, but it can also be used as a scrub or exfoliator on dead skin. Fragrances are derived from essential oils and culminate in an aromatic combination of lavender, clary sage and lemon. Create a DIY luxurious spa experience at home with these salts that can help rejuvenate exhausted bodies.

Image courtesy of Credo Beauty

Pure Ratios CBD Transdermal Patches

These transdermal patches fortified with phytonutrients can provide nearly 100 hours of CBD relief. Each patch contains 40mg CBD and is a more effective way to deliver cannabidiol under the skin’s surface than other topical applications. This patch is ideal for bringing targeted relief in one area, due to either an injury, skin issue or chronic pain. One user found it reduced her sciatica, while another appreciated that the adhesive stayed on wet skin.

Image courtesy of Made By Hemp

Life Elements CBD Bath Bomb

Bath salts are cool, but there’s just something so calming about watching a CBD bath bomb fizz away into oblivion. Life Elements’ best-seller is available in different strengths, from 50mg to 200mg, allowing you to customize according to the ailment. The brand compares a 50mg option like a Swedish Massage and the 200mg dosage to a Deep Tissue rubdown. With calendula, goat milk, and other calming ingredients, reviewers are obsessed, with one describing the bath bombs as a “mini-vacation”.

Image courtesy of lifeelements.com

Cannuka Calming Eye Balm

Pretty much everything that Cannuka comes up rules. This brand perfected their formula with a combination of CBD and Manuka honey, which is exclusive to New Zealand and Australia with unique health benefits. Suitable for the most sensitive skin, users of Cannuka products claim to be cured of skin conditions that other medications couldn’t successfully treat. They offer cleansers, creams, and more, but the real celebrity is the Calming Eye Balm, which moisturizes delicately makes dark circles magically vanish.

Image courtesy of cannuka.com

Joy Organics CBD Face Mask

This sheet face mask by Joy Organics contains 10mg of lab-tested, full-spectrum CBD. They’ve earned high ratings across the board for this mask, which reduces signs of aging and wrinkles. For those who live in cities, black licorice extract and rosemary work to decrease the effects of pollution, inflammation and dehydration, leaving skin with a plumped glow. It comes in the form of a sheet, which is useful if you travel or don’t want the mess of a cream mask.

Image courtesy of bestcbdbalms.com

