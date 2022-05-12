If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Cool fidget spinners are one of the best toy trends from the last few years. After making their way out of fringe Instagram meme accounts and into mainstream stores, these cool fidget spinners are now frequently found to be an everyday carry for kids and adults (and pets!).

It’s easy to think that fidget spinners have passed their prime time and are no longer relevant. However, you couldn’t be more wrong. Trust us, these little gadgets are timeless. Wondering why? Here are a few of their benefits:

ADHD – Many parents have found that a fidget spinner has helped children to control their ADHD and helps kids concentrate for longer. This has also been known to lead to a decrease in stress levels for kids with ADHD.

Concentration – Even when your mind, ears and eyes are otherwise occupied, your hands might be wondering what to do. A cool fidget spinner can be your stylish little gadget companion while on a Zoom call or binging Netflix.

Entertainment – When you’re bored, they’re something to do. There’s also no limit to them, so you can just keep on spinning and spinning.

A fidget spinner features a central bearing that enables smooth rotation. Arms are attached around the central bearing and are weighted to increase the centripetal force. This, in turn, increases the spin time and keeps the momentum going.

Stop twiddling your thumbs and start spinning a cool fidget spinner. We’ve rounded up the 27 coolest fidget spinners to order online and straight into your hand. Not only are they all top quality, but they’re also more fun and creative than the traditional style. And if you’re looking for some general stress relief, be sure to check out our post on the best stress balls.

1. Pure Brass Gear Fidget Spinner

BEST OVERALL

This cool fidget spinner is heavier than it looks thanks to its brass construction. It’s also endlessly entertaining, with a series of interlocking gears that all spin in different directions.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Kangaroo’s Emoji Fidget Spinner

VALUE PICK

Combine fidget spinners with a good laugh and you get a recipe for solid de-stressing. This Kangaroo’s Emoji Fidget Spinner does just that. It’s shaped like the notorious poop emoji, but the face makes up the center bearing of the fidget spinner. It’s also very affordable right now at under $5, so you can grab a few for your family or roommates.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Zoocm Metal Fidget Spinner

BEST FLORAL SPINNER

This rainbow-hued Zoocm Fidget Spinner is constructed from ultra-durable stainless steel which gives a satisfying weight in your hand when spinning. As the floral pattern spins, you’ll see a beautiful swirl of color, especially when the light hits it. Each section also features a silicone that can be popped to create a decompression effect.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Pure Compression Fidget Spinner

BEST POP IT SPINNER

Evolved from the original design, the Pure Compression Fidget Spinner features a popping bubble in each tri-section. Each bubble can be popped up and down, adding an additional fidget fix to this toy. Both the frame and bubbles are made from durable materials, so you can be popping and spinning the stress away for hours on end.

Read More: The Best Push-Pop Fidget Toys

Courtesy of Amazon

5. DoDoMagxanadu Fidget Dodecagon

ALTERNATIVE PICK

If the one-way motion of a traditional fidget spinner isn’t enough for you, then get yourself a DoDoMagxanadu Fidget Dodecagon. With 12 sides of fidget fixtures, this clever 3D shape will have your fingers busy for hours. All the surfaces are smooth to ensure no dangerous catch or interruptions to your play. It’s also pocket-sized, so you can take it with you anywhere.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Wizardry World Fidget Spinner

MOST MAGICAL

This spinner is (unofficially) modeled after a golden snitch which is the most important ball in Harry Potter’s game of Quidditch. The wings are set on a self-lubricating bearing, allowing you to spin the game-winner for up to one minute with a single flick. It’s made of a rainbow metal-alloy (sorry, not golden) and comes in a travel case for safekeeping.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. FIGROL LED Fidget Spinner

BEST LIGHT UP SPINNER

Fidget spin by day and by night with the FIGROL LED Fidget Spinner. Made of durable acrylic and available in a range of five different colors, this spinner is a durable toy with an option to suit everyone. Each spinner contains LED lights that glow as you spin. The spinner also has six preset modes to choose from which each display different light shows. Furthermore, the batteries are easily replaceable, so there’s no need to worry about running out of juice.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. AAkron Fidget Spinner Pen

MOST VERSATILE

There’s no reason to add a device to your workspace when you can simply upgrade your writing utensil with this fidget spinner pen. The two-arm spinner doubles as a pen on both sides, allowing you to spin while you take notes, write or draw. This makes it great for staying focused during lectures or meetings and doesn’t require switching between a dedicated spinner and your pen.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. HoneyBadgerArsenal Fidget Spinner

BEST GIFT

Inspired by the design of a wind turbine, the HoneyBadgerArsenal Fidget Spinner is an industrial-looking fidget spinner. You can choose from whether you’d prefer a heavier stainless steel finish or are happy with the lower cost and lower weight aluminum option. Whichever metal you opt for, your spinner will contain an R188 bearing for a smooth spin and enjoyable user experience. These spinners also come presented in a metallic case, making them a great gift.

Courtesy of Etsy

10. JKCreativeSG Fidget Spinner

BEST FOR WESTERN MOVIE FANS

If you’ve ever seen a western movie, chances are you know the oh-so-cool spinning action of a revolver. This fidget spinner replicates that movement between your two fingers with a revolver-like cylindrical shape. It even boasts removable bullets so you can load, aim and spin like a real outlaw.

Courtesy of Etsy

11. Anzmtosn Hammer Fidget Spinner

BEST DESIGN

The clever design of the Anzmtosn Hammer Fidget Spinner allows you to choose from two styles of spin. By removing the hammer handle, you can focus on spinning the heavier head alone. Alternatively, you can use the handle to spin the head for a less intense experience. Whichever way you choose, this is one cool fidget spinner.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Superhero Fidget Spinners

BEST FOR MARVEL FANS

Themed fidget spinners are a bit of a grey area as major corporations haven’t licensed anything, but you can find spinners that non-officially rep your favorite movie, novel or comic book. This three-pack of “superhero” spinners features designs that look very close to Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain America, making them a great choice for any Marvel fan.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. ATESSON Metal Fidget Spinner

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

This spinner from Atesson is a great option if you’re looking for an upgraded version of the basic fidget spinner. It has the classic shape that you’re familiar with (three rounded arms mounted on a central bearing) but takes things up a notch with high-quality metal construction and a premium bearing for fast, steady spinning. It comes in blue, pink or silver, but we’re partial to the sleek silver color linked below.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. D-FantiX Fidget Spinner Cube

RETRO PICK

This fidget spinner incorporates a Rubix cube-like function, adding a fun new element to the mix. It’s made up of nine cubes, with the bearing in the center and floppy rotatable outer edges for extra fidgeting. It boasts great ratings with 4.6/5 stars and just over 1,900 reviews, as users say it’s very fun and runs well.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. TheTwistedBrain Ferris Wheel Fidget Spinner

MOST INTRICATE

Ideal for playing games and passing time, the TheTwistedBrain Ferris Wheel Fidget Spinner is a uniquely designed toy. It has a sturdy, triangular frame in which the central bearing and surrounding spheres are mounted at the top when it’s sitting tall on a flat surface. Available in two color options and handmade from top-quality stainless steel, this spinner can comfortably rotate for three to five minutes. Or, if you master the correct force, you might be able to beat the five-minute mark.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Lifidea Fidget Cube

BEST FIDGET CUBE

The moves are never-ending with the Lifidea Fidget Cube, as you will continuously be able to flip from one side to the other. The cubes are made of aluminum and held together by brass hinges. Whichever of the six color options you choose, your fidget cube will come presented in a durable carrying case to ensure it’s protected when going from A to B.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Fidget Spinner Assorted Pack

BEST MULTIPACK

If you can’t decide on a fidget spinner, want one for each day of the week or want to match your spinner with your outfit, go for this 12-pack of assorted fidget spinners, each with a different colorway and design. This 12-pack makes for great gifts at parties, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. INNÔPLUS Fidget Spinner

BEST SOLAR POWERED

The INNÔPLUS Fidget Spinner might look like a fancy spy gadget that Q would give James Bond, but it’s actually a functioning fidget spinner. It’s made of metal, providing a high-quality feel and some weight, and features lights on the tips of each arm that create a cool look while spinning. The lights aren’t battery-powered, but absorb light from the environment and re-emit it. The whole thing comes in a sleek box, so you might actually feel like a spy when opening it.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. FREELOVE 2 Sided Metal Spinner Fidget Toy

BEST FOR HISTORY NERDS

Inspired by the Vikings, the FEELOVE Fidget Spinner has a cog-like edge and features the symbol of Odin in the center. There are also runes printed in the outer circle of the spinner and ancient text carvings. Two-sided, this spinner is silent, and adjustable with a spinning time of four to six minutes.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. FidgetGear Rotobow Fidget Spinner

PREMIUM PICK

Handmade in the USA, the FidgetGear Rotobow Fidget Spinner is a well-crafted desktop toy. At 63 grams in weight, it’s made of solid brass and features an R188 bearing for a premium finish that’s able to spin for over three minutes. As this cool fidget spinner is not mass-produced, it makes a unique gift for yourself or a friend.

Courtesy of Etsy

21. aPyroDesign Mario Fidget Spinner

BEST FOR GAMERS

Once the aPyroDesign Mario Fidget Spinner is in motion, you can create a homemade spinner video. The fun Mario-inspired character will seem to be running around the spinner when filmed on your digital camera or phone. Full instructions for creating a mini-film are included with each order of this cool, 3D laser-cut polystyrene fidget spinner.

Courtesy of Etsy

22. Duomishu Fidget Spinner

LIGHTWEIGHT PICK

Uniquely designed with a double-pendulum spin, you can choose to spin just one arm of the Duomishu Fidget Spinner or both. It features safe, rounded edges and an R188 central bearing, making it a quality spinner that will never catch. This toy is also extremely lightweight at only 3.2 ounces, so it’s ideal for taking with you on the move.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Wewinn Brass Fidget Spinner

MOST INDUSTRIAL

This cool fidget spinner from Wewinn is one of the most high-quality options out there. The frame is made of premium aluminum, while the gears are made of brass. Ten of the 13 gears have bearings inside, which distributes the spin around the gadget. This allows the Wewinn to spin for minutes on end with a single flick. The upscale spinner costs much more than average, but if you find yourself twiddling a fidget spinner often then this is a great buy.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. JKCreativeSG Gyro Sprocket Fidget Spinner

BEST SPLURGE

Handcrafted to precision, the JKCreative Gyro Sprocket Fidget Spinner is a uniquely cool fidget spinner. This premium product comes pre-assembled but also includes a micro tool kit, enabling you to disassemble and reassemble it if you’re interested in how they’re made. Available in multiple metallic tones as well as black, this double-weighted fidget spinner is as cool as they come.

Courtesy of Etsy

25. TRACYCY Fidget Rotating Ball

FOR BASKETBALL FANS

This basketball design offers a rotating design in a small, compact toy. It rotates 360 degrees and also has a decompression effect to offer spinning and massaging satisfaction — the best of both worlds when it comes to fidget toys.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. DMaos Ferris Wheel Fidget Spinner

BEST FOR DESKTOP

Made of stainless steel, this Ferris wheel fidget spinner offers high-speed spinning that lasts for up to six minutes. The two-in-one design can be used with or without the stand for a bit of variety. The set also comes with five marbles that fit into the space holders and a screwdriver so you can tighten it when needed.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Phoenix Dragon Wing Fidget Spinner

ALSO CONSIDER

This gorgeous rainbow-hued dragon fidget spinner is a sight to see. When spun, the iridescent colors make a beautiful display that is sure to bring calming pleasure. it’s made of 100% high-quality metal copper that’s strong and durable enough for long-term use.

Courtesy of Amazon

Take Out Your Stress (or Anger) on One of These Home Gym Punching Bags