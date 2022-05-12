Feeling Antsy? Here Are 27 Cool Fidget Spinners To Buy in 2022
Cool fidget spinners are one of the best toy trends from the last few years. After making their way out of fringe Instagram meme accounts and into mainstream stores, these cool fidget spinners are now frequently found to be an everyday carry for kids and adults (and pets!).
It’s easy to think that fidget spinners have passed their prime time and are no longer relevant. However, you couldn’t be more wrong. Trust us, these little gadgets are timeless. Wondering why? Here are a few of their benefits:
- ADHD – Many parents have found that a fidget spinner has helped children to control their ADHD and helps kids concentrate for longer. This has also been known to lead to a decrease in stress levels for kids with ADHD.
- Concentration – Even when your mind, ears and eyes are otherwise occupied, your hands might be wondering what to do. A cool fidget spinner can be your stylish little gadget companion while on a Zoom call or binging Netflix.
- Entertainment – When you’re bored, they’re something to do. There’s also no limit to them, so you can just keep on spinning and spinning.
A fidget spinner features a central bearing that enables smooth rotation. Arms are attached around the central bearing and are weighted to increase the centripetal force. This, in turn, increases the spin time and keeps the momentum going.
Stop twiddling your thumbs and start spinning a cool fidget spinner. We’ve rounded up the 27 coolest fidget spinners to order online and straight into your hand. Not only are they all top quality, but they’re also more fun and creative than the traditional style. And if you’re looking for some general stress relief, be sure to check out our post on the best stress balls.
1. Pure Brass Gear Fidget Spinner
BEST OVERALL
This cool fidget spinner is heavier than it looks thanks to its brass construction. It’s also endlessly entertaining, with a series of interlocking gears that all spin in different directions.
2. Kangaroo’s Emoji Fidget Spinner
VALUE PICK
Combine fidget spinners with a good laugh and you get a recipe for solid de-stressing. This Kangaroo’s Emoji Fidget Spinner does just that. It’s shaped like the notorious poop emoji, but the face makes up the center bearing of the fidget spinner. It’s also very affordable right now at under $5, so you can grab a few for your family or roommates.
3. Zoocm Metal Fidget Spinner
BEST FLORAL SPINNER
This rainbow-hued Zoocm Fidget Spinner is constructed from ultra-durable stainless steel which gives a satisfying weight in your hand when spinning. As the floral pattern spins, you’ll see a beautiful swirl of color, especially when the light hits it. Each section also features a silicone that can be popped to create a decompression effect.
4. Pure Compression Fidget Spinner
BEST POP IT SPINNER
Evolved from the original design, the Pure Compression Fidget Spinner features a popping bubble in each tri-section. Each bubble can be popped up and down, adding an additional fidget fix to this toy. Both the frame and bubbles are made from durable materials, so you can be popping and spinning the stress away for hours on end.
Read More: The Best Push-Pop Fidget Toys
5. DoDoMagxanadu Fidget Dodecagon
ALTERNATIVE PICK
If the one-way motion of a traditional fidget spinner isn’t enough for you, then get yourself a DoDoMagxanadu Fidget Dodecagon. With 12 sides of fidget fixtures, this clever 3D shape will have your fingers busy for hours. All the surfaces are smooth to ensure no dangerous catch or interruptions to your play. It’s also pocket-sized, so you can take it with you anywhere.
6. Wizardry World Fidget Spinner
MOST MAGICAL
This spinner is (unofficially) modeled after a golden snitch which is the most important ball in Harry Potter’s game of Quidditch. The wings are set on a self-lubricating bearing, allowing you to spin the game-winner for up to one minute with a single flick. It’s made of a rainbow metal-alloy (sorry, not golden) and comes in a travel case for safekeeping.
7. FIGROL LED Fidget Spinner
BEST LIGHT UP SPINNER
Fidget spin by day and by night with the FIGROL LED Fidget Spinner. Made of durable acrylic and available in a range of five different colors, this spinner is a durable toy with an option to suit everyone. Each spinner contains LED lights that glow as you spin. The spinner also has six preset modes to choose from which each display different light shows. Furthermore, the batteries are easily replaceable, so there’s no need to worry about running out of juice.
8. AAkron Fidget Spinner Pen
MOST VERSATILE
There’s no reason to add a device to your workspace when you can simply upgrade your writing utensil with this fidget spinner pen. The two-arm spinner doubles as a pen on both sides, allowing you to spin while you take notes, write or draw. This makes it great for staying focused during lectures or meetings and doesn’t require switching between a dedicated spinner and your pen.
9. HoneyBadgerArsenal Fidget Spinner
BEST GIFT
Inspired by the design of a wind turbine, the HoneyBadgerArsenal Fidget Spinner is an industrial-looking fidget spinner. You can choose from whether you’d prefer a heavier stainless steel finish or are happy with the lower cost and lower weight aluminum option. Whichever metal you opt for, your spinner will contain an R188 bearing for a smooth spin and enjoyable user experience. These spinners also come presented in a metallic case, making them a great gift.
10. JKCreativeSG Fidget Spinner
BEST FOR WESTERN MOVIE FANS
If you’ve ever seen a western movie, chances are you know the oh-so-cool spinning action of a revolver. This fidget spinner replicates that movement between your two fingers with a revolver-like cylindrical shape. It even boasts removable bullets so you can load, aim and spin like a real outlaw.
11. Anzmtosn Hammer Fidget Spinner
BEST DESIGN
The clever design of the Anzmtosn Hammer Fidget Spinner allows you to choose from two styles of spin. By removing the hammer handle, you can focus on spinning the heavier head alone. Alternatively, you can use the handle to spin the head for a less intense experience. Whichever way you choose, this is one cool fidget spinner.
12. Superhero Fidget Spinners
BEST FOR MARVEL FANS
Themed fidget spinners are a bit of a grey area as major corporations haven’t licensed anything, but you can find spinners that non-officially rep your favorite movie, novel or comic book. This three-pack of “superhero” spinners features designs that look very close to Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain America, making them a great choice for any Marvel fan.
13. ATESSON Metal Fidget Spinner
BEST FOR THE OFFICE
This spinner from Atesson is a great option if you’re looking for an upgraded version of the basic fidget spinner. It has the classic shape that you’re familiar with (three rounded arms mounted on a central bearing) but takes things up a notch with high-quality metal construction and a premium bearing for fast, steady spinning. It comes in blue, pink or silver, but we’re partial to the sleek silver color linked below.
14. D-FantiX Fidget Spinner Cube
RETRO PICK
This fidget spinner incorporates a Rubix cube-like function, adding a fun new element to the mix. It’s made up of nine cubes, with the bearing in the center and floppy rotatable outer edges for extra fidgeting. It boasts great ratings with 4.6/5 stars and just over 1,900 reviews, as users say it’s very fun and runs well.
15. TheTwistedBrain Ferris Wheel Fidget Spinner
MOST INTRICATE
Ideal for playing games and passing time, the TheTwistedBrain Ferris Wheel Fidget Spinner is a uniquely designed toy. It has a sturdy, triangular frame in which the central bearing and surrounding spheres are mounted at the top when it’s sitting tall on a flat surface. Available in two color options and handmade from top-quality stainless steel, this spinner can comfortably rotate for three to five minutes. Or, if you master the correct force, you might be able to beat the five-minute mark.
16. Lifidea Fidget Cube
BEST FIDGET CUBE
The moves are never-ending with the Lifidea Fidget Cube, as you will continuously be able to flip from one side to the other. The cubes are made of aluminum and held together by brass hinges. Whichever of the six color options you choose, your fidget cube will come presented in a durable carrying case to ensure it’s protected when going from A to B.
17. Fidget Spinner Assorted Pack
BEST MULTIPACK
If you can’t decide on a fidget spinner, want one for each day of the week or want to match your spinner with your outfit, go for this 12-pack of assorted fidget spinners, each with a different colorway and design. This 12-pack makes for great gifts at parties, too.
18. INNÔPLUS Fidget Spinner
BEST SOLAR POWERED
The INNÔPLUS Fidget Spinner might look like a fancy spy gadget that Q would give James Bond, but it’s actually a functioning fidget spinner. It’s made of metal, providing a high-quality feel and some weight, and features lights on the tips of each arm that create a cool look while spinning. The lights aren’t battery-powered, but absorb light from the environment and re-emit it. The whole thing comes in a sleek box, so you might actually feel like a spy when opening it.
19. FREELOVE 2 Sided Metal Spinner Fidget Toy
BEST FOR HISTORY NERDS
Inspired by the Vikings, the FEELOVE Fidget Spinner has a cog-like edge and features the symbol of Odin in the center. There are also runes printed in the outer circle of the spinner and ancient text carvings. Two-sided, this spinner is silent, and adjustable with a spinning time of four to six minutes.
20. FidgetGear Rotobow Fidget Spinner
PREMIUM PICK
Handmade in the USA, the FidgetGear Rotobow Fidget Spinner is a well-crafted desktop toy. At 63 grams in weight, it’s made of solid brass and features an R188 bearing for a premium finish that’s able to spin for over three minutes. As this cool fidget spinner is not mass-produced, it makes a unique gift for yourself or a friend.
21. aPyroDesign Mario Fidget Spinner
BEST FOR GAMERS
Once the aPyroDesign Mario Fidget Spinner is in motion, you can create a homemade spinner video. The fun Mario-inspired character will seem to be running around the spinner when filmed on your digital camera or phone. Full instructions for creating a mini-film are included with each order of this cool, 3D laser-cut polystyrene fidget spinner.
22. Duomishu Fidget Spinner
LIGHTWEIGHT PICK
Uniquely designed with a double-pendulum spin, you can choose to spin just one arm of the Duomishu Fidget Spinner or both. It features safe, rounded edges and an R188 central bearing, making it a quality spinner that will never catch. This toy is also extremely lightweight at only 3.2 ounces, so it’s ideal for taking with you on the move.
23. Wewinn Brass Fidget Spinner
MOST INDUSTRIAL
This cool fidget spinner from Wewinn is one of the most high-quality options out there. The frame is made of premium aluminum, while the gears are made of brass. Ten of the 13 gears have bearings inside, which distributes the spin around the gadget. This allows the Wewinn to spin for minutes on end with a single flick. The upscale spinner costs much more than average, but if you find yourself twiddling a fidget spinner often then this is a great buy.
24. JKCreativeSG Gyro Sprocket Fidget Spinner
BEST SPLURGE
Handcrafted to precision, the JKCreative Gyro Sprocket Fidget Spinner is a uniquely cool fidget spinner. This premium product comes pre-assembled but also includes a micro tool kit, enabling you to disassemble and reassemble it if you’re interested in how they’re made. Available in multiple metallic tones as well as black, this double-weighted fidget spinner is as cool as they come.
25. TRACYCY Fidget Rotating Ball
FOR BASKETBALL FANS
This basketball design offers a rotating design in a small, compact toy. It rotates 360 degrees and also has a decompression effect to offer spinning and massaging satisfaction — the best of both worlds when it comes to fidget toys.
26. DMaos Ferris Wheel Fidget Spinner
BEST FOR DESKTOP
Made of stainless steel, this Ferris wheel fidget spinner offers high-speed spinning that lasts for up to six minutes. The two-in-one design can be used with or without the stand for a bit of variety. The set also comes with five marbles that fit into the space holders and a screwdriver so you can tighten it when needed.
27. Phoenix Dragon Wing Fidget Spinner
ALSO CONSIDER
This gorgeous rainbow-hued dragon fidget spinner is a sight to see. When spun, the iridescent colors make a beautiful display that is sure to bring calming pleasure. it’s made of 100% high-quality metal copper that’s strong and durable enough for long-term use.
