The Best At-Home Saunas Give You a Spa-Like Sweat Session in Your Own Home

There are many ways to care for our bodies these days, some more luxurious than others. Let’s be honest — there’s nothing particularly glamorous about taking your daily vitamins, chugging water or getting to bed at a reasonable hour. And yet we all do (or strive to) do these things daily to keep ourselves healthy.

If you’re a total health nut, there are plenty of fancier, more extravagant and expensive ways to take care of yourself, including using a massage gun and plunging into your at-home ice bath after work. These rituals are good for anyone and are especially beneficial for active individuals looking to boost their recovery. Sure, you could book a day at your local spa, but why not invest in specific therapeutic remedies you can indulge in within the comfort of your own home? We’re talking foot massagers, compression therapy and at-home saunas.

Home Saunas: What You Need to Know

Just in case you’ve never used a sauna before, it’s basically a very hot, dry room made entirely of wood where you sweat out everything from that martini you had last night to that embarrassing thing you did when you were eight years old. Seriously, these things make you SWEAT, so if you’re someone who hates being too hot, we don’t recommend getting one.

Most saunas use dry heat to reach temperatures as high as 195 degrees Fahrenheit. Some people may find them very therapeutic after a long workout or training session. The practice has roots in Scandinavia, where people have been sitting and sweating for hundreds of years. In fact, in Finland, there are some 2 million saunas for the country’s 5.2 million people.

Health Benefits and Risks of Saunas

SPY Disclaimer: Our editors are just that, editors, and are by no means health experts. Please consult your doctor or a healthcare professional before adding any new regimen to your healthcare routine, including sessions in a home sauna.

There’s anecdotal evidence that regular sauna usage is relaxing, as your sympathetic nervous system is activated to balance the temperature in your body, and the heat may relax the muscles in your face, neck, legs and back.

There’s also some evidence that saunas may help relieve pain throughout the body, including joint tension and stiffness. A 2008 study on patients with certain musculoskeletal diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis showed improvement in physical symptoms after four weeks of consistent use.

There are also studies that have shown sauna bathing has a positive effect on blood pressure modulation, as well as nonvascular conditions, including improving lung function and volume and a reduction in pain for disorders like osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia.

Please note that a commonly touted benefit of sauna use is a “detoxifying” of the body. There’s no evidence to suggest that saunas aid in this process, typically done entirely by your liver and kidneys. Saunas make your body sweat to cool you down, but there’s no detoxifying that happens during that process.

There is also a potential risk of dehydration if you stay in a sauna for too long, so please follow all instructions on the operating manual for the device, as well as recommendations from your doctor.

What to Consider Before Buying a Home Sauna

The key to reaping as many benefits as possible from a home sauna? Consistent usage. The good news is you don’t have to belong to a bougie health club or drive to a spa in the mountains to use one, as there are plenty of at-home options available.

Rather than spa saunas that either burn wood to generate heat, burn coals or use spooned water over sauna rocks to generate heat, home saunas are typically run with electricity. There are a few different common types of home saunas — including ceramic heat saunas and carbon heat saunas. Both typically incorporate infrared elements, but ceramic heat runs a little hotter, and carbon heat saunas can penetrate deeper.

Keep in mind that the installation process for a high-end, expensive product like this will require more effort, similar to installing a new washing machine, refrigerator or stovetop. If you don’t book installation along with your purchase, it’ll most likely get dropped at the curb and require two people, at least, to carry it to your desired location. Some require some assembling, and some may require an electrician depending on how much power they need.

Most home saunas fit two to three people, with some larger outdoor models accommodating up to six people at once.

Steam vs. Infrared Saunas

You can purchase two distinct types of at-home saunas: steam and infrared saunas. The main difference between the two is, you guessed it, the type of heat and how that heat gets delivered. Steam saunas use steam poured over hot coals or another heat source to produce a wet, sticky, humid environment to sweat in. Infrared saunas use light waves to quickly heat the air around you. Both will give you a serious sweat session, but infrared saunas heat up a little faster and use more energy. If the luxury at-home saunas featured below are out of your price range, you can also consider alternatives such as infrared sauna blankets.

1. Almost Heaven Logan Steam Sauna in Cedar

Think you can’t have a sauna just because you live in a small space? Think again. This steam sauna can be used indoors and is 53″ wide by 36″ deep. The sauna uses steam for a traditional sauna feeling. It can reach a maximum temperature of 195 degrees, meaning you can get as toasty as you want. Almost Heaven is also a US-based company, and their saunas have been manufactured in the USA for over 40 years.

2. Dynamic Andora 2-Person Infrared Sauna

This infrared sauna from Dynamic comes with six low-EMF FAR infrared carbon heating panels, two on the rear wall, one on each side, one underneath the bench and one on the floor, for a fully immersive heating experience. It’s got a two-person capacity, so it’s also not designed for larger households and has a clear tempered glass door and side windows, so you’re not claustrophobic while using it. It’s made with reforested Canadian hemlock wood and comes with soft touch control panels and an LED display for easy temperature and time tracking. This is one of the few luxury home saunas for sale on Amazon, where it’s an “Amazon’s Choice” product with a 4.7-star rating.

3. Dynamic Infrared Santiago 2

This FAR infrared sauna from Dynamic Infrared has an attractive design and can seat two people. It’s made of Canadian Hemlock wood for retaining heat and more energy efficiency. The hemlock is also reforested for a more eco-friendly product. It uses light waves to heat up and has a max temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If you’re an at-home gym nut looking to expand your recovery repertoire, this is a worthwhile investment, or you’re just looking for a way to relax, this is a great sauna to buy.

4. Almost Heaven Saunas Audra 4-Person Steam Sauna

This sauna is meant to be installed outdoors, but it also has more space inside and can fit more people. It has a ball-and-socket design held in place by stainless steel bands and fasteners. This construction allows the lumber to expand and contract with temperature fluctuations, all while keeping a tight seal. The two polymer support cradles lift the whole thing off the ground, and the barrel shape is great for an even distribution of heat. It comes with a vent and outdoor seating options for storing towels, drinks or other accessories. This particular at-home sauna has been tested by the SPY team, and it provides a luxurious, spa-like experience.

5. Almost Heaven Saunas 2-Person Indoor Sauna

Though Almost Heaven primarily manufactures steam saunas, they also have a range of great infrared saunas. This option is suited for indoor use and has a sleekly modern look. It fits up to two people, and you can customize lighting and play music through built-in Bluetooth speakers.

6. Dynamic Infrared Maxxus

Three’s a party, and three in a sauna is even more of a party. This option from Dynamic is infrared and can reach a maximum temperature of 130 degrees. Easy-to-use panels on the inside and outside of the sauna make it easy to control the temperature. You can also use FM or an auxiliary cord to listen to music, even without Bluetooth. The triangular shape makes it easy to place in the corner.

7. Dynamic San Marino 2-Person FAR Infrared Sauna

This sauna from Dynamic Saunas fits two people and has an environmentally-friendly construction designed to heat up faster and more efficiently and use less energy. It comes with remote control and two control panels, one inside and one outside, for customizing the temperature. It’s also got six carbon, low-EMF heating panels and a clear, tempered glass door for easy entrances and exits.

8. Almost Heaven Saunas Audra 6-Person Steam Sauna

If you’d like a roomy sauna so all your friends can join for a spa day, this option from Almost Heaven is one of the biggest saunas we found that you can order online. It’s got a roomy barrel design that’s big enough for up to six people. It’s designed for outdoor use, so you’ll want to build it in a backyard or large outdoor space. A unique ball-and-socket design allows the lumber to expand and contract with the temperature changes and form a tight seal. The design is also aesthetically pleasing and functional, and there’s a bench inside and outside for holding towels, drinks or taking breaks between sauna sessions.

9. Almost Heaven Auburn 3-Person Steam Sauna

This sauna from Almost Heaven Saunas uses traditional steam from a heater to raise the temperature and comes with pre-assembled wall and roof sections. It’s got an interior LED light and slat benches for multi-level seating. It can comfortably fit three people and is made to be as space-efficient as possible. One important note: The sauna does not come with its own floor, so you’re given the option of either purchasing a separate floor kit or using concrete, ceramic, vinyl, laminate or tile flooring you already have.

10. Almost Heaven 3-Person FAR Infrared Saunas

This is the infrared version of the Almost Heaven 3-person sauna featured above. It’s made with extra-wide carbon fiber heating panels designed to mimic the sun’s warmth. It can be installed in any dry place indoors, including in a carpeted bedroom. It has a hemlock construction, Bluetooth audio, soft lighting and light therapy elements designed to enhance the experience. It has a backlit red cedar accent, a digital timer, and temperature controls.