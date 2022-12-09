I’m Stocking Up on These #1 Best-Selling COVID Tests Ahead Of Holiday Travel — Just $6 Each

COVID-19 feels like old news, but the sad truth is that it’s still running rampant. A lot of us aren’t wearing the best face masks as much as we used to, so it’s more important than ever to test for COVID-19 before meeting with your family for the holiday season.

As we know, COVID-19 cases tend to go up during the holidays, so it’s important to pick up a few COVID tests ahead of Christmas this year. Because you don’t want the best Christmas gift of 2022 to be the gift of COVID-19.

Lucky for us, at-home COVID-19 tests aren’t as impossible to find as they once were. And, they’re a lot cheaper than they ever have been, too. The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test on Amazon (the site’s #1 best-seller for COVID-19 tests) is actually one of the cheapest options available in the space right now.

I’ve personally used this COVID-19 rapid test for my own peace of mind when traveling, and it’s an easy-to-use and fast-acting test kit. Currently, the 5-pack is discounted to just $31, which brings the price down to just $6 per test.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit

Currently, buyers can pick up iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests for 30% off right now at just $31.46. Because the kit comes with five different tests in each pack, that means you’ll only be paying $6.29 a test. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on COVID tests, like, ever.

If you’re traveling for the holidays, you need to pick these up. There’s no way you should be seeing grandma without doing so. Pick up these tests now and get saving — your health is on the line!