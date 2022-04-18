Hurry — At Home COVID Tests Are Only $3 At Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With COVID-19 cases in the United States ramping up again, it’s become essential to keep a few COVID tests on hand as a precaution.

Although things were starting to look up, this new rise in cases proves that we haven’t quite reached the finish line when it comes to the highly transmissible virus.

In addition to wearing the best face masks for Omicron varients — now the most predominant variant in the U.S. — including N95 and KN95 face masks, keeping track of your COVID status and quarantining if you have symptoms can continue to help stop the spread of COVID.

There was once a time when getting tested for COVID was a difficult and sometimes expensive process. However, thanks to tremendous strides in research and development, at-home COVID tests are now more affordable and easy to find, widely available at retailers such as Amazon, Walgreens, Target, and others.

In fact, right now, you can score a two-pack of COVID tests for just $6. This new markdown means that each COVID test will only run you $3. At 82% off its original price of $33.75, this COVID test deal is one of the best Amazon deals we’ve seen over the past few weeks. With this significant price reduction, you’ll be able to stock up on at-home COVID tests just in case you or a family member friend needs them for work, travel, or large get-togethers.

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

With the BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test, you’ll be able to get negative or positive test results in just 15 minutes sent straight to your phone. There are no prescriptions or labs needed as the Scanwell Health app will instantly save results for review on your smartphone. The simple nasal swab design allows you to test in just five easy steps with video and instructions included.

Again, you can get this two-pack test kit for just $6, making each test just $3 apiece. It’s unclear how long this price reduction will last, so be sure to act quickly because this is undoubtedly a deal that you shouldn’t pass up — especially now.

Courtesy of Amazon

