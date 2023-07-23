The Differences Between KN95 and KF94 Masks, According to Epidemiologists

The N95 mask was center stage the entire pandemic, and for good reason, but there are other protective masks out there that are easier to find. N95 masks offer superior protection over cloth masks and are regulated by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as a medical-grade barrier against airborne viruses. KN95 and KF94 masks are also available for purchase online, and are sometimes easier to find than N95s, which begs the question: do they offer the same level of protection? And what’s the difference anyway?

There’s essentially no difference between KN95 and KN94 respirators and very little difference between them and N95 respirators. While N95 is the terminology used in the U.S. — specifically by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is part of the CDC — “KN95” is the terminology used in China. KN95s tend to stick out further from your face than an N95, but both respirators filter out around 95% of airborne particles. In fact, the CDC has used the two terms interchangeably. Meanwhile, “KF94” is the terminology used in Korea and refers to a respirator that filters out 94% of airborne particles.

That’s a difference of one percent, which may not be especially meaningful, said Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists. “Any mask that can effectively filter out viral particles can be a very helpful tool in combating the spread of this illness,” she said. Research confirms that wearing a mask is better than not wearing a mask, and the most important difference isn’t between types of respirators. It’s between respirators, surgical masks, and cloth masks.

In 2021, the CDC studied the odds of testing positive for COVID while wearing no mask, a cloth mask, a surgical mask, and an N95 / KN95 respirator. The respirators were the most effective, decreasing the odds by 83%, followed by surgical masks (66%), and cloth masks (56%). However, there’s a caveat with this data, said Dr. Rebecca Choudhury, an assistant professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Wearing an N95 or KN95 is not automatically better for every individual or situation,” she said. “For some, particularly those with facial hair, they may have trouble finding a respirator mask that can form an airtight seal to their face.”

Dr. Choudhury stressed that masks have to be worn correctly in order to be effective, meaning they fully cover your nose, mouth, and chin. “If your mask is not covering both your nose and mouth, it is not protecting you from catching or spreading respiratory viruses,” she said. In addition, she doesn’t advise wearing a surgical mask underneath a KN95 or N95 mask. “The primary benefit of an N95 or KN95 style mask is their ability to form an airtight or nearly airtight seal over your face, and layering a surgical mask underneath disrupts that,” she said.

Courtesy of Amazon best overall $11.99 $15.99 The MISSAA KN95 is one of the most well-made, protective face masks available to purchase online. It has an adjustable nose clip for a comfortable and snug fit on the face, and the soft elastic loops reduce friction on the ears. Because the mask protrudes from the face, a “bird beak” design, there’s plenty of room to breathe and the inner layer of the mask uses materials to absorb the moisture generated from exhalations.



The MISSAA mask can be used indoors and outdoors, is lightweight and easy to fold, and has reinforced seams so they’re durable and ideal for all-day activities. In terms of protection, this KN95 also relies on five layers of non-woven fabric, two layers of melt-blown cloth, and one layer of hot air cotton.



When asked about this mask in particular, Dr. Choudhury explained that this is a great selection for comfort and protection, but that no respirator is ideal for absolutely everyone.“The best mask really depends on the preferences and characteristics of the individual person wearing it.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST INDIVIDUALLY-WRAPPED $9.99 $14.99 Individually-wrapped masks are great to have on hand in a suitcase, backpack, or car console. These OPECTICID masks can be tightened via double-looped ear straps.



Who It’s For: Folks who need an individually wrapped mask that they can take with them or pass out to others.

Why We Chose It: It has a filtration rate of at least 95% while also being convenient and easy to throw in a purse, briefcase, backpack, or gym bag.

When to Wear It: Whenever you need a mask on-hand.

Courtesy of Amazon best for families $24.00 $26.00 There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for masks, especially in families with all different face sizes and shapes. These masks come in four sizes: extra large (recommended for adult men), large (adult women), medium (teenagers) and small (children). One pack can serve the whole family, so there’s no need to make multiple purchases.



Who It’s For: Anyone who needs a wide range of sizes, from extra large to youth.

Why We Chose It: The CDC recommends masks for children 2 years and older, and these respirators allow families to mask together.

When to Wear It: You need a comfortable, all-day mask.

Courtesy of Bona Fide Masks BEST FOR BUYING IN BULK $10.70 $11.70

COVID is here to stay, so buying masks in bulk is not exactly a crazy idea. You can order these KN95s in quantities of up to 5,000 (which nearly halves the cost). However, masks do expire, so be sure to check the expiration dates on masks that you pull out of storage.



Who It’s For: Bargain hunters or those who are buying for large groups of people.

Why We Chose It: It’s high quality, has a mechanism to check if it’s counterfeit, and ships quickly.

When to Wear It: For day-to-day activities that require strong protection.

Courtesy of evolvetogether BEST FOR ENVIRONMENT $14.95 Like any other single-use product, respirators generate a lot of waste. evolvetogether is trying to combat part of that problem by packaging their masks in a 100% biodegradable and reusable pouch printed with soy ink. This mask still meets the stringent standards of a KN95 but with an environmental twist.



Who It’s For: Anyone concerned about the ecological impact of disposable masks.

Why We Chose It: COVID is going to continue to circulate, so starting to think green about respirators is a great idea.

When to Wear It: Whenever you need a sturdy, all-around mask.

Courtesy of Vida BEST COLORS $41.00 This mask offers the same 95% filtering efficiency as the other respirators, along with an adjustable nose-bridge and soft elastic ear loops. They also come in bright, unique colors not typical of an KN95, including seafoam green and glacier blue.



Who It’s For: Anyone who wants to jazz up their mask game with fun colors.

Why We Chose It: Wearing a mask every day is boring, these are great for a little versatility while still getting the same protection.

When to Wear It: When a pink, purple, or blue mask matches the ‘fit better.