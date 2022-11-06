Test Your Health At Home With Everlywell Testing Kits & Save 25% Today

Although it’s been a couple of years since the world came to a standstill in 2020, COVID-19 has changed a lot of the way we live our normal lives in our modern day. Sick days at work are taken more seriously than they’ve ever been, it’s become increasingly regular for folks to work from home more frequently than they ever have and at-home testing for COVID-19 is easy as can be.

But, in a world where testing for COVID-19 at home is as simple as it is to take a pregnancy test, you might be wondering — what else is it possible to test for from home? Thanks to Everlywell, the answer is a bit more extensive than you might think.

Everlywell is a service that provides credible, completely validated at-home tests to match a number of your health-related needs. Because so many fear or do not have time to physically go to a doctor, Everlywell makes it effortless to collect what is necessary per test in the comfort of one’s own home for the same accurate results you’d get at the doctor’s office. With an experienced clinical team to back them and labs fully certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), trusting Everlywell comes easy. Of course, Everlywell also will provide their patient care team to be in contact if things come back in your test looking off.

Right now, users can even get Everlywell tests for 25% off using code GIFT just in time for the holiday season. While it might not be the best gift to give this Christmas on the sexy spectrum, it does make one of the best stocking stuffers for the health-conscious.

As mentioned, Everlywell has a number of testing options to choose from. If you’re interested in snagging one for yourself or as a gift this season, check out some of our favorites below and keep healthy.

1. Food Allergy Test

As one of Everlywell’s newest, their food allergy test measures each body’s immunoglobulin E reactivity to some common food allergies, helping folks discover what they may or may not be allergic to. The box tests reactivity to nine different foods including almonds, cow’s milk, egg whites, egg yolks, peanuts, shrimp, soy, tuna and wheat. If you’ve experienced any mild allergic symptoms to any of these foods, maybe it’s best you take the test while it’s on sale.

Courtesy of Everlywell

2. HIV Test

If you are having unprotected sex with multiple partners no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity, you should be getting tested a minimum of once a year. For folks partaking in riskier sexual endeavors and anal sex with multiple partners, it’s smarter to get tested even more regularly. Thankfully, Everlywell has an at-home HIV test complete with everything you need to help you determine your status.

Courtesy of Everlywell

3. Celiac Disease Screening Test

If you think you might have trouble with gluten or that you might have the risk of having a gluten intolerance, Everlywell’s celiac disease test makes it easy to test for celiac disease at home. This is a finger prick sample collection that measures three antibodies that will otherwise diagnose celiac disease.

Courtesy of Everlywell

4. Metabolism Test

Noticing weight and/or energy changes? Well, it might be directly linked to your metabolism. In men, this one will test your free testosterone, cortisol and thyroid-stimulating hormone to accurately help depict what might be going on with your metabolism. This is a male-specific test, but there is also a female test, too.

Courtesy of Everlywell

5. Thyroid Test

This test is built to measure three thyroid hormones in addition to thyroid peroxidase antibodies to help determine whether or not the tester is experiencing any thyroid dysfunction. This test involves a finger prick sample collection with prescriptions available and continuous physician help from Everlywell if needed.

Courtesy of Everlywell

6. Testosterone Test

Wondering about your testosterone levels? This test lets men know whether they’ve got high, average or low testosterone and gives information folks will need to maintain healthy testosterone levels to keep well.

Courtesy of Everlywell

7. STD Test

Remember when we mentioned HIV testing earlier and how you should be taking one at least once yearly if you have multiple partners and unprotected sex? Well, same goes for STD testing. This test is specifically made for males and tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C (HCV), syphilis, trichomoniasis and, yes, HIV. While the HIV test is technically cheaper, we suggest you might want to get this one and kill multiple birds with one stone.