The Best Face Masks for Omicron and Its Subvariants, According to Epidemiologists

The world is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 variant Omicron, although the initial wave has passed. Why? Current COVID strains circulating are all descendants of Omicron, and the most common one in the U.S. is XBB. 1.5 (also known as the “Kraken” subvariant). Kraken seems to be more contagious than previous strains, says assistant professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine Dr. Rebecca Choudhury, and it can infect people who have had COVID-19 before and/or are fully vaccinated.

For that reason, Dr. Choudhury recommends that people who want additional protection, find themselves in higher-risk situations like traveling or attending crowded events, or have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe infection wear a mask.

There are many styles and brands of masks that are effective, says Dr. Choudhury, but wearers should keep four things in mind: First, the most important quality in mask selection is fit. A proper seal is so important that health providers often undergo fit testing for their masks, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. The process involves putting masks on of various sizes and spraying a scent into the air. “If the N95 is sitting appropriately, you won’t be able to smell it.”

The second consideration is that cloth masks work, but only if used correctly. Dr. Choudhury notes that cloth masks should be washed after every use, so having more than one to switch between is essential. Cloth garments like bandanas and neck gaiters are also not adequate substitutes for real masks since they don’t prevent wearers from inhaling or spreading viral particles.

While a person can wear too few layers of protection, they can also wear too many, says Dr. Choudhury. She discourages people from wearing a surgical mask underneath a KN95 or N95 mask because it breaks the airtight or nearly airtight seal those masks form. While medical providers may wear surgical masks over N95s, that’s to extend the use of the N95. “It makes no difference in the effectiveness of either mask,” she says.

Finally, she says to beware of counterfeit respirators. Up to 60% of KN95 masks sold in the U.S. misrepresent themselves or are flat-out counterfeits, according to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). If you’re suspicious about a certain product, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health maintains a database of all the masks that they’ve approved. In addition, the agency names manufacturers that are known to be providing counterfeit masks.

The following masks most closely adhere to those important considerations and provide the best protection.

Courtesy of 3M $18.99 $31.99 The IFM Indiana Mask has the credentials that you’re looking for — specifically, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approval. And for anyone concerned about a third-party seller selling them a counterfeit version, testing, and certification (TC) approval numbers can be found on the NIOSH website.



Proper fit is essential, so much so that the company has published videos on the topic. “The mask does not work when it’s on your chin,” said Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists. Instead, it should fully cover the nose, mouth, and chin and fit snugly on the face.



The IFM Indiana Mask offers protection that’s far superior to what’s offered by a cloth or a surgical mask. In a CDC study, cloth masks lowered the risk of testing positive for COVID by 56%, surgical masks achieved 66%, and respirators like the IFM hit 83%. Overall, the mask offers a 95% filtration rate and comes in packs of 25.

Courtesy of 3M BEST FOR GLASSES $29.68 Speck-wearers, this mask is for you. The curved shape provides ample room for glasses and is specifically designed to funnel exhaled air away from the nose (with the goal of reducing foggy lenses).



Who It’s For: Folks looking for a super protective, general-use mask that also accommodates shades or prescription glasses.



Why We Chose It: It aims to solve the very common issue of foggy glasses while mask wearing.



When to Wear It: Anytime, anywhere — this is a great everyday mask.

Courtesy of Amazon most comfortable $19.99 $27.99 The key to this mask’s comfort is the easily foldable design and the silicon cord that loops around the ears. At the same time, the electrostatic fabric allows for low breathing resistance and a high level of protection that comes with an N95. It comes in packs of 30 and each mask is individually wrapped.



Who It’s For: Folks looking for a comfortable, general-use protective respirator



Why We Chose It: It fits snugly but still filters out 95% of particles and is relatively comfortable to wear



When to Wear It: When you need to be masked up for a long period of time or are especially sensitive to mask strings Courtesy of Amazon BEST WATERPROOF $29.99 This mask is water-resistant, which is a godsend for anyone who’s spent time getting drenched in the rain and then had to feel the material stick to their face for the rest of the day. It also has an adjustable nose clip and high elastic ear loops, making it relatively comfortable.



Who It’s For: Anyone who might be splashed with liquid, including service workers and those who work outdoors.



Why We Chose It: The nightmare scenario is a mask that slowly falls apart on your face the second it gets wet.



When to Wear It: Any scenario where you may get wet (including but not limited to the Splash Zone at SeaWorld). Courtesy of PandMedic best individually wrapped $17.95 This pick is great for anyone who needs to hand out masks to others or lives with a large group of people who share a mask supply. They come in packs of 10 and offer an adjustable nose clip and also offer some level of water resistance. Bonus: they work against moisture droplets, saliva, dust, and pollen, too.



Who It’s For: Anyone buying masks for large groups of people or who want to keep a spare, sanitary mask or two in the car, around the house, etc.



Why We Chose It: It comes in convenient packaging and also has an adjustable nose clip.



When to Wear It: Anytime you need general protection or want to guard against pollen and dust.

Courtesy of 3M BEST FOR A SECURE FIT $604.05 No glue stick required. This face mask will cling to all the right places with its chin tab and collapse-resistant technology. Plus, it’s approved for at least 95% filtration efficiency and also accommodates people who wear glasses.



Who It’s For: Anyone who’s having problems getting that essentially snug fit.



Why We Chose It: Proper fit is fundamental to staying protected.



When to Wear It: When the day involves a lot of movement and you need a mask to stay in place.

Courtesy of 3M best for lengthy uses $25.36 This mask from 3M is designed to go the distance. Its welded dual point attachment loops around the skull and base of the neck, keeping the mask snug and secure. It’s designed to stay put and stay comfortable for a whole day’s use.



Who It’s For: Anyone who can’t stand the feeling of having their ears tugged by a strap.



Why We Chose It: The around-the-head strap is more secure and potentially more protective, though it may require some time to warm up to it.



When to Wear It: When you’ve got a full day’s worth of activities and want to spare the backs of the ears.