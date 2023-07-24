The Best KN95 Masks for Kids, According to Epidemiologists

The worst of the COVID-19 health crisis is likely behind us, but that doesn’t mean children aren’t still walking petri dishes of infection. A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) showed that while children under the age of 19 had smaller viral loads than adults, they were the most likely to transmit infection in their household. That means masking is paramount for kids, said College of American Pathologists president-elect Dr. Donald Karcher.

“As a father and grandfather myself, I strongly encourage my children to follow a comprehensive approach to avoid infection of themselves and their children and to minimize transmission to others,” he said. That approach includes masking and getting tested for COVID-19 regularly, and especially after a known exposure.

However, masks that are appropriate for adults may not be so for children, said Dr. Rebecca Choudhury, an assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine. Masks must be worn correctly in order to be effective, and this can be harder for young children. Thankfully, masks for children are more widely available now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, and there are childrens’ sizes in professional-grade options like N95 and KN95 masks.

What the Experts Say About the Best KN95 Masks for Kids

A mask that “fits properly” fits snugly on the face and covers the nose, mouth, and chin. This can be more difficult for younger children or young adults with small facial bone structures.

“For these groups, wearing a surgical or multilayer cloth mask, or a surgical mask under a cloth mask, may be about as effective and more comfortable for frequent wear,” said Choudhury.

The best mask options for kids are made of multiple layers of cloth or appropriate synthetic material, said Karcher, and parents should avoid masks made of only a single layer of material, especially if it’s cloth. However, even single-layer homemade masks are better than no mask at all, he said.

Respirators like N95s and KN95s are the most effective at reducing the risk of becoming infected with COVID, but tight masks can be uncomfortable for children and harder to enforce throughout an entire day. he most appealing option for children, and the pick most likely to stay on for an entire school day, may be standard masks, like the disposable blue surgical masks often handed out at businesses. “A good strategy may be to provide standard masks for children when a mask needs to be worn for prolonged periods of time and an N95 or KN95 mask for shorter periods when maximal protection is needed,” said Dr. Karcher.

Courtesy of WellBefore OUR TOP PICK $10.00+ This mask has all of the characteristics of a high-quality facial covering. For starters, it offers one of the highest levels of protection. “In general, the N95 mask and KN95 mask are considered superior to standard masks because they’re designed to fit snugly on the face, leaving only minimal gaps that can allow air to bypass the mask,” said Dr. Karcher.



Next, it comes individually wrapped to ensure sterility, has adjustable ear loops and a nose piece to ensure that it fits comfortably, and is made of multiple layers of synthetic fabric. The mask comes in three different sizes: extra-small (ages 2-4), small (ages 5-8), and regular (ages 9-12). It also has colors and patterns that kids will like, including pink camo and forest green.



To help figure out fit, the company’s website has a sizing chart and guidelines on how to measure a child’s face. The masks are also relatively cheap (about $1 per mask), can be ordered through a “subscribe and save” feature at different cadences (two weeks, four weeks, and size weeks), and can also be ordered in bulk.

Courtesy of Little Lives PPE THE BEST KN95 $17.99 $18.99 KN95 and KF94 masks offer very similar levels of protection, and this KF94 also offers a slightly different look and feel for the mask using a foldable “boat” design. In addition, the KM Corp. website has easy-to-follow instructions (with pictures!) on how to wear the mask correctly. Just make sure that you choose the “small” size when shopping for children.



Who It’s For: Kids who want to try a different style of mask and enjoy the same high level of protection.

Why We Chose It: KF94s offer similar protection levels as N95s and KN95s.

When to Wear It: Whenever you’re at high risk of becoming infected.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST family option $34.00 The BOTN mask comes in four sizes: extra large (for adult men), large (adult women), medium (teens and tweens), and small (kids under 8), this makes it a great choice for families buying their masks in bulk. This company also offers a sizing chart so everyone can get fitted correctly and the family only needs to place one order.



Who It’s For: Families with a wide range of face sizes.

Why We Chose It: BOTN is a one-stop shop for masks.

When to Wear It: Whenever you need a general purpose, protective mask.

Courtesy of Vida BEST COLORS AND Patterns $35.00 Even adults acknowledge that wearing a mask, especially for long periods of time, is a drag. Vida is trying to make the experience a bit more fun with colors like birthday cake, popsicle, and blueberry punch. Don’t worry: the KN95s still provide between 95 and 99% filtration.



Who It’s For: Kids that want a little zaniness in their masks.

Why We Chose It: The COVID pandemic is serious, but the mask patterns don’t have to be.

When to Wear It: If you need significant protection.

Courtesy of Bona Fide Masks MOST COMFORTABLE $13.00 This mask is the same as the FDA-approved adult Powecom mask, but it’s about 15% smaller. It’s made of synthetic material, has a flexible nose wire and latex-free ear loops, and gives a comfortable, all-day fit.



Who It’s For: Kids who say that other respirators don’t fit.

Why We Chose It: It gives great protection and is easier on the ears and face.

When to Wear It: If you need to wear a mask for hours on end.

Courtesy of 4CAir BEST FOR small children $20.00 – $78.75 Adjustable ear loops are essential for getting a mask snugly on the face of a smaller child, and that’s exactly what AireTrust offers. The mask is also supported by nanotechnology developed at Stanford University to filter microscopic airborne particles and PM2.5 hazards including wildfire smoke and other air pollutants. Each mask also weighs just 0.3 ounces.



Who It’s For: Kids around 9 years and younger.

Why We Chose It: Customizing the ear loops is a great way to improve the fit.

When to Wear It: When you need a long-lasting, easy-to-wear mask.